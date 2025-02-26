Skip to content
9 Costco Snacks to Stay Lean and Strong in Your 40s, According to a Coach

These high-protein Costco finds will help you lose weight.

By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Jill Thornton breakthroughbyjill
Copyright breakthroughbyjill/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you looking for some high-protein snack ideas to buy at Costco? One expert is revealing her go-to buys at the warehouse. Jill Thornton is a Strength & Nutrition Coach who helps women in their forties lose weight via strength training and nutrition. In a new Instagram post, she unveils her list of nine must-try snacks that help her stay fit. “Nine Costco snacks I eat on repeat to stay lean and strong in my 40s as a mom in nutrition coach,” she writes.

Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites

The first item on her list is Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites, individually packaged, pre-portioned chunks of chicken. “So darn easy and tasty each pack is 24 g of protein. I like these with barbecue sauce as a dip,” she says.

Organic Gala Apples

She also buys bags of Organic Gala Apples. “The absolute easiest snack to have on hand. I keep one in my car at all times and have one for lunch most days. Lots of fiber here,” she maintains.

Free Range, Hard-Boiled, Ready to Eat Eggs

Sure, you can boil your own eggs at home, but this bag makes eating protein super convenient. “12 grams of protein per pack. An easy, done-for-you snack. Two eggs have 12 grams of protein,” she says. “I like to use two packs, remove yolks from one pack, and make easy egg salad. You can also stand, eat stand alone with some salt and pepper.”

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero is another one of her go-to, protein-packed snacks. “One serving is nine grams of protein and only 70 calories,” she says. “A great snack option and the flavor is amazing. A great ingredient list for a jerky as well.”

Pop Corners, 30 Bags.

Looking for a little crunch? She recommends individual bags of Pop Corners. “I literally love these. I eat them as snacks or with my lunch. I usually pack them when I am on the go for lunch or at the ball fields,” she says.

Foster's Original Pickled Veggies

If you like a savory snack, this three-pack of Foster's Original Pickled Veggies, which comes with pickled asparagus spears, pickled carrot sticks, and pickled beans, is a must-buy. “Probably my favorite snack of all time. These are an excellent super low-calorie snack, like 10 calories per serving, plus loads of vitamins in minerals, only veggies can give you,” she says.

Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries

She calls Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries her “new bestie.” What is not to love about “frozen fruit plus chocolate, yes, please,” she says. “One serving is only 90 calories and satisfies a sweet tooth. They have tons of variety. I like the blueberry and cherry flavors too.”

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Like most health influencers, she is also a fan of Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt. “The real MVP for a protein-packed snack, 15 grams per serving. I like to add granola and fruit to Greek yogurt for a super balanced and filling afternoon snack,” she says.

Aurora Bites Mini Peppers.

Aurora Bites mini peppers are the last item on her list. “Your starter pack for ‘it's so hard to work veggies into my day.’ These guys are ready to go so easy and delish,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

healthy-snacks

