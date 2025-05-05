Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

7 Ways to Lose Weight Faster on Ozempic, According to an Expert

Master these habits and lose weight faster

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Aliza Olive, MD 2025 glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Nutrition & Diet

Are you on Ozempic or another GLP-1 and want to lose weight faster? “WARNING: Scrolling past the 7 W’s is a GLP-1 Mistake!” Aliza Olive, MD, a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys, writes in a new social media post. “You know that feeling when you’re doing all the things… but the scale’s moving slower than a sloth on NyQuil? Ever feel like you’re missing the secret sauce? Like, what’s the ONE thing keeping the scale from budging? So, you start searching for the one missing piece—maybe a secret supplement or that one viral hack… Except, real results don’t come from magic. The real results, that will last a lifetime, come from mastering The 7 W’s,” she claims. Here they are:

Weights

Weights, aka strength training, is a great way to lose weight faster on Ozempic. “Lift at least 2x per week. Muscle = faster metabolism = easier fat loss,” says Dr. Olive. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Whole Foods

Local market fresh vegetable, garden produce, clean eating and dieting concept

Shutterstock

Designing your diet around whole foods is also helpful. “Protein, fiber, and nutrients first (especially on GLP-1s)… but still room for the foods you love. Balance wins every time,” she writes.

Water

Woman pouring water from a jug into a glass

Shutterstock

Water and hydration are also essential. “Helps keep things… moving and keeps fake hunger at bay,” Dr. Olive explains. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walking

Couple walk along road at sunrise. Couple talking a walk on hillside road with bright sunlight., sun, sunset

Shutterstock

Dr. Olive also recommends walking 8- 10k steps daily. It helps with “digestion support + calorie burn without exhausting yourself,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Wake Up

Cheerful woman is waking up, bed, bedroom, sleep, sleeping,

Shutterstock

She also recommends waking up at a reasonable time. “Stop snoozing. The longer you lay there, the more excuses creep in. Just get up,” she says.

Wins

healthy beautiful young woman holding glass of water, drinking, morning, sunrise, sunset

Shutterstock

She also recommends focusing on wins. “Start your day with one small win (like water before coffee) and ride that momentum,” she says.

Weekends

Happy Romantic Middle Aged Couple Enjoying Beautiful Sunset Walk on the Beach. Travel Vacation Retirement Lifestyle Concept

Shutterstock

And, finally, don’t neglect yourself on weekends. “Not every weekend is special. If they all were, none of them would be. Find ways to enjoy yourself without feeling like Monday is a reset,” she says.

Bottom Line

Fitness woman celebrating fitness workout success and motivation towards the sea and sunset.

Shutterstock

The bottom line? Consistency and good habits will take you fat. “No gimmicks. No magic pills. Just small, powerful shifts that actually work,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

ozempicglp-1

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

7 Ways to Lose Weight Faster on Ozempic

Aliza Olive, MD 2025 glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 05, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic or another GLP-1 and want to lose weight faster? “WARNING: Scrolling past the 7 W’s is a GLP-1 Mistake!” Aliza Olive, MD, a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys, writes in a new social media post. “You know that feeling when you’re doing all the things… but the scale’s moving slower than a sloth on NyQuil? Ever feel like you’re missing the secret sauce? Like, what’s the ONE thing keeping the scale from budging? So, you start searching for the one missing piece—maybe a secret supplement or that one viral hack… Except, real results don’t come from magic. The real results, that will last a lifetime, come from mastering The 7 W’s,” she claims. Here they are:

Weights

Weights, aka strength training, is a great way to lose weight faster on Ozempic. “Lift at least 2x per week. Muscle = faster metabolism = easier fat loss,” says Dr. Olive. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Whole Foods

Local market fresh vegetable, garden produce, clean eating and dieting concept

Shutterstock

Designing your diet around whole foods is also helpful. “Protein, fiber, and nutrients first (especially on GLP-1s)… but still room for the foods you love. Balance wins every time,” she writes.

Water

Woman pouring water from a jug into a glass

Shutterstock

Water and hydration are also essential. “Helps keep things… moving and keeps fake hunger at bay,” Dr. Olive explains. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Walking

Couple walk along road at sunrise. Couple talking a walk on hillside road with bright sunlight., sun, sunset

Shutterstock

Dr. Olive also recommends walking 8- 10k steps daily. It helps with “digestion support + calorie burn without exhausting yourself,” she says. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Wake Up

Cheerful woman is waking up, bed, bedroom, sleep, sleeping,

Shutterstock

She also recommends waking up at a reasonable time. “Stop snoozing. The longer you lay there, the more excuses creep in. Just get up,” she says.

Wins

healthy beautiful young woman holding glass of water, drinking, morning, sunrise, sunset

Shutterstock

She also recommends focusing on wins. “Start your day with one small win (like water before coffee) and ride that momentum,” she says.

Weekends

Happy Romantic Middle Aged Couple Enjoying Beautiful Sunset Walk on the Beach. Travel Vacation Retirement Lifestyle Concept

Shutterstock

And, finally, don’t neglect yourself on weekends. “Not every weekend is special. If they all were, none of them would be. Find ways to enjoy yourself without feeling like Monday is a reset,” she says.

Bottom Line

Fitness woman celebrating fitness workout success and motivation towards the sea and sunset.

Shutterstock

The bottom line? Consistency and good habits will take you fat. “No gimmicks. No magic pills. Just small, powerful shifts that actually work,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

3 Tips to Boost Your Ozempic Results

Dr Jennifer McCann The GYN MD
5 Expert Tips to Keep Weight Off After Ozempic
Copyright The GYN MD/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Struggling to reach your weight loss goals despite your best efforts? You're not alone. Millions of Americans face this challenge daily, even with the newest medical options available. Dr. Jennifer McCann, board-certified in both OB/GYN and Obesity Medicine, has been helping women optimize their health for over 12 years. "I specialize in complete women's care that incorporates total wellness, including considerations in gynecology, hormonal status and weight optimization," says Dr. McCann. Read on to discover how to maximize your results with today's most talked-about weight loss treatments.

Understanding Weight Loss Injections

Before diving into strategies for success, it's important to understand what these medications actually do. "These injections include medicines like semaglutide, otherwise known as Ozempic, and tirzepatide (Mounjaro)," Dr. McCann explains in her video. While semaglutide has FDA approval for weight loss in certain individuals, Mounjaro is currently approved only for type 2 diabetes—though many patients experience significant weight reduction with both.

According to Dr. McCann, these medications work through several mechanisms: "They inhibit glucagon release which reduces hunger, decrease glucose production from the liver, delay gastric emptying, and reduce appetite." These combined effects lead to what can be substantial weight loss, particularly beneficial for people with limited mobility who struggle with exercise-based approaches.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Who Should Consider These Treatments?

Closeup hand pulling toilet paper roll in holder for wipe, woman sitting on toilet she taking and tearing white tissue on wall to towel clean in bathroom, Healthcare conceptShutterstock

"These medicines are not for everybody," cautions Dr. McCann. There are important contraindications to consider, including "a personal or family history of thyroid cancer or other endocrine problems or cancers." She emphasizes the importance of discussing your complete medical history with your physician before starting treatment.

Side effects can also occur. "They can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps," notes Dr. McCann. While these symptoms typically subside after a few weeks of treatment, she acknowledges they can sometimes persist longer.

Making the Most of Your Treatment

Never fear, your pharmacist is here. Cropped shot of an attractive young female pharmacist working in a pharmacy.​You Want It to Be Effective Without Side EffectsShutterstock

Dr. McCann views these medications as a starting point rather than a complete solution. "What I like to tell my patients is to use these medicines to really start your lifestyle change," she says. The initial weight loss provides momentum, but maintaining results requires building healthy habits during treatment.

With that foundation in mind, here are Dr. McCann's top three tips for maximizing your results while on weight loss injections:

Tip 1: Eliminate All Sodas and Sugary Drinks

Refreshing Bubbly Soda Pop with Ice Cubes. Cold soda iced drink in a glasses - Selective focus, shallow DOF.​2. Sugary DrinksShutterstock

The single most important dietary change? "Stop all sodas," Dr. McCann states emphatically. This includes not just carbonated soft drinks but all sugary beverages like slushes and sweetened coffee drinks.

The impact is staggering: "Drinking one can of soda can make you gain 15 pounds over one year," Dr. McCann explains. "It's virtually impossible to lose weight and keep it off if you drink soda, especially more than one can daily."

This doesn't mean giving up caffeine altogether. Dr. McCann suggests alternatives: "Coffee is a great alternative, especially either black coffee or mixed with a little bit of stevia. A sugar-free skinny latte is also a great option."

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Tip 2: Prioritize Protein with Every Meal

Chief hands cut salmon fillet with knife on wooden table at kitchen. Man cooking red omega fish with lemons for healthy nutrition diet​Teriyaki Salmon & RiceShutterstock

When appetite suppression kicks in, making your limited calories count becomes crucial. "Make sure that when you feel like eating, you get your protein, specifically lean protein," advises Dr. McCann.

There's science behind this recommendation. "Protein is what builds your muscle, and your muscle is what burns calories," she explains. "If you don't take in enough protein, you will lose muscle and won't be able to burn as many calories."

The metabolic benefits are significant: "Protein increases your metabolism by increasing your muscle, and that lets you burn more calories," says Dr. McCann. This creates a virtuous cycle that enhances the medication's effectiveness.

Tip 3: Incorporate Consistent Exercise

Stairs climbing running woman doing run up steps on staircase

Shutterstock

Exercise remains essential, even with powerful medications. "Exercise is very important for weight loss, for keeping the weight off, for your cardiovascular health," Dr. McCann emphasizes. She adds that it "actually is a natural remedy for anxiety because it releases cortisol."

For beginners, Dr. McCann recommends starting small: "If you're just starting out, 20 minutes four times a week through high intensity training, something like HIIT classes, will be just fine." As fitness improves, both duration and intensity can gradually increase.

Those with physical limitations shouldn't despair. "Exercise is still important, but you may need to talk to a personal trainer to see what exercises you specifically can do to help maintain your muscles," suggests Dr. McCann.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

The Long-Term Perspective

Overweight,Woman,Eating,Healthy,Meal,In,Kitchen6 Metabolism Mistakes Making Women Over 40 Gain WeightShutterstock

These medications offer a valuable opportunity to reset your relationship with food and activity. "Make sure to use this weight loss boost to start your healthy living," Dr. McCann advises, "so that you can lose even more weight and be able to keep it off after you stop the injections."The habits you develop during treatment will determine your long-term success. By eliminating sugary drinks, prioritizing protein, and incorporating regular exercise now, you're building the foundation for sustainable results that last well beyond your final injection. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Steps That Make Ozempic Work Better

Bracha Banayan dripdropbyivdrips
Copyright dripdropbyivdrips/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic without getting the desired results or experiencing adverse side effects? Bracha Banayan is a “GLP-1 obsessed” functional nurse practitioner whose goal is “empowering individuals with education.” In a new YouTube Shorts, she unveils a list of things you should do if you are taking weight loss drugs. “Every woman on a GLP-1 should be doing these six things,” she says.

Hydration

The first thing she recommends is hydration. “Staying hydrated on a GLP-1 minimizes side effects and helps you get better results. Super important to stay hydrated when you're on these medications,” she says. Even if you aren’t trying to lose weight, the Mayo Clinic explains that hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Meal Planning

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cookingShutterstock

The second thing you need to be doing? Meal planning. “Plan your meals ahead so you don't come home starving and end up snacking on the wrong foods,” she says. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinnerShutterstock

Anyone trying to lose weight should amp up their protein intake. “Prioritize meals that are high in protein so you could support muscle and fat loss,’ she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Monitor Blood Glucose Level

Woman diabetics control and checking glucose level with a remote sensor and mobile phone. Continuous online monitoring glucose levels without blood. Digital medical technology in diabetes treatmentShutterstock

“Being able to monitor your blood glucose level is going to be a key factor in success in your weight loss journey. You want to understand what your glucose is and how it spikes in relation to the foods that you're eating,” she says.

Check In Regularly with Your Doctor

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

And finally, make sure you are working closely with your doctor. “Remember to check in with your provider to make sure you're at proper doses,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Foods to Eat on Ozempic and 4 to Avoid

Ozempic shutterstock_1404723482
Planning for Long-Term Success
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 19, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Have you noticed your appetite vanishing since starting Ozempic? You're not alone. While this breakthrough medication is transforming weight loss treatment, many patients are struggling with unexpected nutrition challenges. "It works so well that they forget to eat. We're actually seeing cases of malnutrition and dehydration," Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, a Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and a Physician Nutrition Specialist, and the associate director of the UCLA Medical Weight Management Clinic at UCLA Health, shared with WebMD. Don't let your weight loss journey compromise your health. Read on to discover the essential foods you need—and the ones to avoid—to make Ozempic work safely and effectively for you.

How Ozempic Changes Your Eating Patterns

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesity​These Were Game ChangersShutterstock

"We're still learning about how they work, but simplistically, I think of it in three ways," explains Dr. Surampudi. "One, they work in the way that we initially brought them to light with diabetes medications: They tell the pancreas to release more insulin, depending on what your blood glucose is. Two, they slow digestion down. Three, they also seem to have an effect on the brain, where they're actually quieting the brain down a little bit and helping you not think about food as much." Read on to learn six foods you should eat.

RELATED: 20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

1. High-Quality Proteins

An enticing close-up image of fresh, glistening raw salmon fillets artfully arranged on a bed of iceShutterstock

"Because these medications reduce your appetite and you can't eat as much, and because food stays in your stomach longer so you stay full longer, it's really important to make sure the food that you are eating is very high nutritional quality," explains Geri Lynn Grossan, registered dietitian nutritionist. She suggests eating protein first at meals since it's not something our bodies store.

2. Eggs and Lean Meats

Fresh chicken eggs​7. EggsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi recommends focusing on the most bioavailable sources of protein: "Eggs, chicken, and fatty fishes are great sources of protein." These options are especially important when your appetite is reduced.

3. Plant-Based Proteins

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with salt​15. EdamameShutterstock

"If you're more plant-based or you prefer to avoid animal products, look at things like tofu, edamame, and tempeh, which are all soy products. You can also get protein out of lentils and some beans," Dr. Surampudi explains.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

4. Colorful Vegetables

Red, Green and Yellow Bell Peppers12. Bell Peppers: 20 caloriesShutterstock

"Each color represents a different phytonutrient," explains Dr. Surampudi. "If you've got three different-colored bell peppers, you're getting three sets of different phytonutrients. That doesn't mean every plate has to look like a rainbow, but throughout the week make sure you're varying your vegetables."

5. Low-Sugar Fruits

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.47. Raspberries: 45 caloriesShutterstock

"Fruit over the years has gotten very, very sweet," notes Dr. Surampudi. "It has a higher carbohydrate count than once upon a time, so I usually recommend no more than two fruits per day, and people should view it more as a dessert or a snack."

6. Whole Grains and Legumes

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,Lentils​Beans and Lentils: The Hunger-Fighting Fiber ChampionsShutterstock

Grossan recommends incorporating whole grains, beans, lentils, and legumes as part of a balanced diet. These foods provide sustained energy and additional protein. Read on to discover four foods to avoid.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

1. High-Fat Foods

A slice of hot Italian pizza with stretching cheese. Pizza four cheeses with basil.​9. PizzaShutterstock

"Fats take a longer time to digest, so they already naturally spend a longer time in the stomach," Dr. Surampudi explains. "If you have an external stimulus that's slowing your digestion down, and then you have fat sitting in your stomach even longer, it might make you feel more nauseous."

2. Processed Foods

Pop,Tarts,Toaster,Pastry,processed,food,sugarShutterstock

Think about what your grandma was eating 50 years ago, suggests Grossan. The rise in processed foods has changed our understanding of real food, and these should be limited while on Ozempic.

3. Deep-Fried Items

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryer​1. French Fries and Potato ChipsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi specifically warns about avoiding "very highly processed fatty foods and deep fried foods" as they can increase side effects like nausea and vomiting.

4. Excess Alcohol

Group of people drinking beer at brewery pub restaurant - Happy friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Closeup image of brew glasses - Food and beverage lifestyle concept​7. Beer and AlcoholShutterstock

"Alcohol can play a funny role. It can worsen side effects for some people, like nausea and vomiting," Dr. Surampudi cautions. She recommends following standard guidelines: two or fewer drinks per day for men and one or less for women.

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

Staying Hydrated is Essential

Young woman jogger resting drinking waterShutterstock

Water becomes even more crucial while on Ozempic. "Not only does it curb hunger, but people sometimes forget that they're thirsty, so they're not drinking enough water," Dr. Surampudi emphasizes.

When Things Don't Feel Right

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitness​Walk 10,000 Steps Per DayShutterstock

If you're experiencing side effects, Dr. Surampudi advises: "Listen to your body. For overindulgence, take a walk. It helps with motility and getting the food to digest a little bit more." She also emphasizes the importance of talking to your doctor about dose adjustments if side effects persist.

The Long-Term View

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, loss​The Right Way to StopShutterstock

"I think this is just the beginning," Dr. Surampudi shares. "I think these medications are going to be an incredible tool in weight management. But it's important to remember it's just that: a tool in the toolbox, and we still need to prioritize diet and exercise."

RELATED:12 Tips to Maintain Weight Loss After Using Ozempic and GLP-1 Medications

Your Next Steps

Young woman and foodstuff. Food coordinator. Nutritionist.

Shutterstock

Consider working with a registered dietitian to create a personalized meal plan. Many insurance plans cover nutritional counseling for obesity, making it an accessible way to optimize your Ozempic journey while ensuring proper nutrition.

A healthy weight loss goal is about two pounds per week. If you're losing more than that, you might not be getting enough calories to support your body's needs. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Natural Food Boosters That Work Like Ozempic

Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean drkateld
Copyright drkateld/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Struggling with weight loss? You're among the 165 million Americans trying to shed extra pounds. While medications like Ozempic make headlines, their high cost and side effects leave many searching for alternatives. Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean, a Functional Medicine Healthcare Provider with over a decade of experience, reveals seven natural ways to boost your body's own GLP-1 production for sustainable weight loss. Discover how these science-backed alternatives could help you achieve your weight loss goals without breaking the bank or dealing with uncomfortable side effects.

What is GLP-1 and Why Does it Matter for Weight Loss?

"GLP-1 is a hormone that's made in your gut when you eat," Dr. Kate explains in her post. This crucial hormone performs multiple functions: signaling your pancreas to release insulin, improving satiety, and slowing down food digestion. Unlike medications that artificially boost GLP-1 activity, natural alternatives work with your body's own mechanisms for sustainable results.


RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

The Problem with GLP-1 Medications

Dieting concept with scales on the wooden floorShutterstock

Dr. Kate highlights significant drawbacks of GLP-1 medications: "These drugs are expensive and rarely covered by insurance for folks who don't meet strict criteria." She notes that "50% of patients taking GLP-1 agonists experienced nausea," and according to a 2022 study, most participants regained their weight within a year after stopping the medication.

Natural Booster #1: Healthy Fats

pistachio in shell nuts in bowl on wooden table background.Shutterstock

"Often you need to eat more fat to lose fat," Dr. Kate reveals. Research shows that unsaturated, long-chain fatty acids strongly stimulate GLP-1 release. She specifically points to a study where "85 grams of pistachios" increased GLP-1 concentrations in overweight adults. Additionally, following a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil for 28 days significantly boosted post-meal GLP-1 levels.

Natural Booster #2: Protein-Rich Foods

women with holding a cardboard egg box full of her eggs. the girl takes one chicken egg from a white boxShutterstock

Research has found that "meals with higher amounts of protein stimulate GLP-1 secretion better than those with mostly carbs," Dr. Kate explains. She recommends eggs, which contain beneficial unsaturated fats and choline, and plain yogurt, which studies show can significantly increase GLP-1 production.


RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Natural Booster #3: Flavonoid-Rich Spices

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,RhizomeShutterstock

Dr. Kate identifies key spices that boost GLP-1: "Curcumin, the primary chemical in turmeric... cinnamon and rosemary." She also mentions green tea's EGCG content, though notes that concentrated supplements may be needed for optimal results.

Natural Booster #4: Berberine

Close,Up,Of,Berberine,Supplement,CapsulesShutterstock

"One of the natural GLP-1-boosting herbs that's getting a lot of attention is berberine," Dr. Kate shares. A meta-analysis found that "just one gram of concentrated berberine significantly lowered cholesterol, BMI, weight, fasting glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and other metabolic markers."

Natural Booster #5: Gut-Supporting Probiotics

Woman, stomach and hand with heart in outdoor for exercise, diet, fitness and closeup. Female tummy, gut health and self love for wellness and training in the summer for healthy workout outside.Shutterstock

Dr. Kate emphasizes the importance of healthy gut bacteria: "These healthy bugs make compounds called postbiotics, one category being short-chain fatty acids." She specifically mentions the bacteria Akkermansia, which not only increases GLP-1 but also enhances fat burning through thermogenesis.


RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Natural Booster #6: Polyphenol-Rich Foods

Red juice pomegranate on dark backgroundShutterstock

To support beneficial gut bacteria, Dr. Kate recommends polyphenols, noting that "the ones found in pomegranate are especially good at supporting Akkermansia." This creates a synergistic effect, enhancing both gut health and GLP-1 production.

Natural Booster #7: Mediterranean Diet

Food products representing the Mediterranean diet which may improve overall health statusShutterstock

Dr. Kate points to research showing that following a Mediterranean diet, particularly one rich in olive oil, significantly increases GLP-1 levels. This dietary pattern combines many of the individual boosters into a sustainable eating approach.


RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Combining Natural GLP-1 Boosters for Maximum Results

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close upShutterstock

"The beauty of working with your body using natural GLP-1 boosters is that you can stack these strategies to maximize your weight loss and blood sugar balance," Dr. Kate explains. While these natural alternatives won't deliver overnight results like medications, they offer a sustainable path to weight management with minimal side effects. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.