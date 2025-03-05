Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

12 Sneaky Habits That Will Help You Lose Weight Faster on Ozempic, According to Expert

Accelerate weight loss by incorporating these habits into the mix.

By Leah Groth Mar 05, 2025
Aliza Olive, MD
I'm a Doctor and These Are the 5 Most Common Diet Mistakes Made on Ozempic
Nutrition & Diet

Are you on Ozempic but want to lose weight faster? Some sneaky habits can help you do so. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP-1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a few new posts, she unveils her list of how to accelerate weight loss on Ozempic. “Most women skip these habits because they seem too simple… but that’s why they work,” she says.

STOP Hitting Snooze

Stop hitting snooze, she suggests. “Every time you hit snooze, you start a new sleep cycle—making you more tired. Instead, have a PLAN: lay out clothes, chug water, get moving,” she writes.

Get a QUICK WIN First Thing

Feel softness, asian young woman, female hand holding pile clothing from table, stack folding clean clothes after washing, laundry and dry. Household working at home. Laundry and maid concept.​The Power of AccountabilityShutterstock

“Motivation is overrated—momentum is everything. Start the day small and productive,” says Olive. She recommends doing the following:

  • Drink water before coffee
  • Empty the dishwasher
  • Start a load of laundry
  • Eat a real breakfast
  • Make your bed.

STOP Snacking

Woman eating snacks in night next to the opened fridge.What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Eating SnacksShutterstock

“The problem isn’t finding better snacks—the problem is snacking. Snacks = extra calories & not enough nutrients. It becomes mindless. It’s a crutch. The fix? Stop skipping meals or eating tiny 200-300 calorie ones. Prioritize real meals with protein + fiber,” she suggests.

Plan Ahead and Repeat Meals

Person sitting in an exercise room checking the time on a smartwatch with gym machines behind herShutterstock

“Decision fatigue is real. The more choices you make, the worse they get. Make decisions ahead of time,” she says, suggesting the following:

  • What’s for breakfast?
  • What time are you working out?
  • What are you eating today?

Maximize Your Days Off

Young business man working at home with laptop and papers on deskShutterstock

Make the most of your time off. “Your days off aren’t just for rest—they’re for getting ahead. Knock out the important stuff early so you can actually relax later,” she says.

Go to Bed

Couple sleeping embraced in bedShutterstock

Make sure to get enough sleep. “Late-night wine + Netflix sounds nice, but it won’t help you keep the weight off. Sleep is KEY for hunger, cravings, & metabolism. Aim for 7-8 hours,” she says.

Eat Out Less

Outdoor restaurant at the beach. Table setting at tropical beach restaurant. Led light candles and wooden tables, chairs under beautiful sunset sky, sea view. Luxury hotel or resort restaurant​What To Do InsteadShutterstock

Eating out less will also help you reach your goals faster. “Restaurant meals are calorie-packed and portions are large. Aim for one dinner and one lunch out per week, including fast food. I know life is busy (trust me, I get it!), so realistically I need 2!” she says.

Declutter

Smiling millennial european woman blonde with rubber gloves and man wipe dust on light kitchen interior, copy space. Hygiene, cleaning at home together and household chores during covid-19 outbreakShutterstock

Declutter your space. “A cluttered space can clutter your mind! Start by cleaning off the front of your fridge, then tackle the inside, and pantry. Next up is your most used spaces in your home,” she says.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Weight,Scale,scales,loss,diet,health,feetShutterstock

Also, weigh yourself daily. “Your weight fluctuates day-to-day. Normalize that. Learn to take the emotion out of it. It’s just data! This helps catch any upward trends early, so you can adjust before it gets out of control,” she says.

Include a Daily Treat

Los Angeles, CA - Jan 10, 2024: Kind Frozen creamy and delicious Frozen Treat Bars, with chocolate cherry and almond nuts.Shutterstock

Let yourself have a daily treat. “Stop thinking of food as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Enjoy treats on a random Tuesday. Aim for 80-90% whole, nutrient-rich foods, and avoid the binge-restrict cycle!” she says.

De-Stress

Hand writing in journal with coffee mugShutterstock

“Stress affects your food choices. When you are stressed, you generally make more emotional decisions, right?! Scrolling social media or having wine might feel like de-stressing, but it’s not. Try walking, journaling, praying, stretching, or chatting with a friend instead,” she says.

Sit to Eat

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladWhat to Eat in a Restaurant for Fat LossShutterstock

Don’t eat standing up. “Ever mindlessly finish a bag of chips? Me too! Put your food on a plate, sit at the table, and really savor each bite. Enjoy your food!” she says.

Nutrition & Diet

12 Habits to Lose Weight Faster on Ozempic

Aliza Olive, MD
I'm a Doctor and These Are the 5 Most Common Diet Mistakes Made on Ozempic
Nutrition & Diet

8 Signs Ozempic Is Slowing Down Your Metabolism

Portrait of pretty minded girl arm touch chin look empty space hesitate isolated on blue color background, GLP-1, Ozempic, thinking, diet
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you not losing the kind of weight you thought you would on Ozempic or another weight loss drug? According to one expert, your GLP-1 could be backfiring. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a new social media post she reveals a few signs your weight loss drug is preventing you from losing weight. “As a physician and pro GLP-1 nutrition expert, there are the 8 red flags that your GLP-1 is slowing down your metabolism,” she writes.

Are You Hitting Plateaus?

“You thought Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro would make fat loss effortless… But now you’re hitting stubborn plateaus, feeling weak, or even losing hair. Sounds familiar?” she writes.

Your Metabolism Could Be “Stalling Out”

European tourist woman trying out local food.Eating traditional Portuguese egg custard tart pastry dessert pastel de Nata.Shutterstock

“It’s like driving a fancy sports car but forgetting to fuel it properly—you look like you’re going fast, but under the hood, your metabolism is stalling out. If your metabolism slows down while on meds like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound, losing fat gets harder, muscle loss creeps in, and plateaus become your new normal. But don’t panic—I’ve got you covered!” she says.

Hair Loss

Woman's hand holding hair strands fallen on a comb in close-upShutterstock

If you have been finding hair strands all over the place, it could be a sign that your metabolism is slowing down. “You’re losing hair,” is her first red flag.

Energy Loss

Tired man in car. Sleepy drowsy driver, fatigue. Driving and sleeping in vehicle. Exhausted, bored or drunk person. Serious upset man with stress, despair, anxiety or melancholy. Problem in traffic.Shutterstock

Red sign number two? Are your feeling more sluggish than usual? “Your energy is constantly low,” is another sign.

Brain Fog

sad woman near window thinkingShutterstock

Is your head feeling cloudy more often than not? Another sign your GLP-1 is slowing down your metabolism is “brain fog is worse than usual,” she says.

No Hunger in the Morning

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hungerShutterstock

Have you been waking up and not feeling like eating? “You’re not hungry at all in the mornings” is a red flag of your metabolism slowing down

Moody Behavior

Young woman angry standing at streetShutterstock

Are you experiencing unusual mood swings? “You’re moodier than normal,” is another red flag, per Dr. Olive.

Decreased Sex Drive

Beautiful couple is having sex in bed at homeShutterstock

Another unlikely red flag your GLP-1 is not working the way it should> “Your sex drive is MIA,” she says.

Sleep Disruptions

Tired woman lying in bed can't sleep late at night with insomnia. Asian girl with funny face sick or sad depressed sleeping at home.Shutterstock

Are you experiencing sleep issues and disturbances? It could be a sign, says Dr. Olive. “Your sleep is off,” is another red flag.

Weakness or Loss of Strength

Tired,Fit,Woman,Locker,Room, depression, depressed,unhappy,upset,gym,fitness,workoutShutterstock

Her last red flag is if you are experiencing weakness. “You feel weak and like you’re losing strength,” she writes.

You Need to Course-Correct

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

“These are signs your body isn’t thriving—and it’s time to course-correct,” she continues. “When your metabolism slows, your body naturally decreases movement (less fidgeting, less talking with your hands, etc.) to save energy. This makes fat loss harder and plateaus inevitable.”

Here’s How to Fix It

Eating Meat. Closeup Of Woman Mouth With Red Lips, White Teeth Biting Tasty Beef Steak On Fork. Close-up Of Beautiful Female Mouth Eating Delicious Grilled Meat. Nutrition Concept. High ResolutionShutterstock

“Eat enough! Skipping meals or eating too little can lead to muscle loss and a slower metabolism,” she says. “Get your protein in! Protein is the most filling macronutrient and helps preserve muscle. Strength train to build muscle and burn more calories at rest. Keep moving! Walking boosts calorie burn without making you hungrier.”

Listen to Your Body

Woman, stomach and hand with heart in outdoor for exercise, diet, fitness and closeup. Female tummy, gut health and self love for wellness and training in the summer for healthy workout outside.Shutterstock

Bottom line? Listen to your body. “Feeling zero hunger, cravings, or food noise is NOT the goal. Dull them, don’t erase them. This helps you build sustainable habits for long-term success,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Doctor Reveals 3 Fundamentals That Will Help You Lose More Weight Than Ozempic

Dr Mark Hyman, M.D. drmarkhyman
Copyright drmarkhyman/Intagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 27, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Ozempic and other weight loss drugs are the easiest option for rapid weight loss. However, according to one top doctor, this isn’t the case. There are three things you can do without a doctor's prescription that will help you drop pounds faster than any jab. Dr. Mark Hyman, MD, is a Senior Medical Advisor at Cleveland Clinic and the co-founder of Funciton Health. In a new social media post and interview, he reveals that while he isn’t anti-Ozempic, there are other things you can do that will accelerate fat loss.

It’s Not Ozempic, It’s the Diet

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“It’s not the Ozempic—it’s the diet,” Hyman writes in the post. “These weight loss drugs might help some people temporarily, but they don’t address the root causes of weight gain and metabolic dysfunction.”

If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing Muscle

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levelsShutterstock

“If you lose weight without prioritizing diet, protein, and strength training, you’re likely losing muscle—your body’s metabolic engine,” he continues. “This slows down your metabolism, making it even harder to maintain a healthy weight long term.”

His Client Only Lost 2 Pounds in 6 Months on Ozempic

Male,Weight,Scales,,Weight,,Diet,Shutterstock

“I had a patient lose 2 pounds on Ozempic,” he writes, adding in the video that it took him a whopping 6 months to do so. “It didn't really make him feel great. It had all these side effects,” he added.

He Ended Up Losing 60 Pound by Doing Three Things

Young Caucasian men using Smart Watch measuring heart rate during walk. Runner fixing time at sports smart watch. Young athletic man using fitness tracker or smart watch before run training outdoors.Shutterstock

“He switched over to what I told him to do. He lost 60 pounds and he's reversed his diabetes and he's on his way back to full, full health,” he says in the clip. This involved focusing on food, protein, and exercise. In addition he “reversed his diabetes and reclaimed his health,” says Hyman.

Fundamental 1: Eat One Gram of Protein Per Pound of Bodyweight

Woman in gloves puts raw chicken breasts in a plate on a digital weighing scale to prepare delicious food at home. Homemade cooking concept.Shutterstock

“Before we rush to prescriptions, let’s start with the fundamentals,” says Hyman. Number one? “Eat a gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight,” he says. “I think it's, personally malpractice to prescribe one of these drugs unless that person has diet counseling and understands they need to eat a gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight and they're taught how to do it right and that they do it,” he says.

Fundamental 2: Strength Train at Least Three Times a Week

Athlete,Dumbbell, Bodybuilding, weights, lifting, exercise, gym, weightsShutterstock

Next? “Commit to strength training at least 3 times a week,” he writes. “If you don't, what happens is this, you lose the weight, but up to half of the weight is muscle. Now muscle is your metabolic engine. It burns seven times the calories of fat, and when you lose muscle, your metabolism slows down. So then what happens? Then you stop the drug because it's side effects or you can't afford it forever. And then what happens? You gain back the weight,” he says, adding that will gain it back “all as fat, which means your metabolism is gonna be slower, even at the same weight that you were when you started, which means you need to eat less in order to just stay at that weight. You'll gain more weight even.”

Fundamental 3: Prioritize Whole Foods

Farmer woman holding wooden box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radish, corn, garlic and peppers) in the hands.Shutterstock

And the third fundamental has to do with diet. He recommends staying away from processed foods. “Prioritize real, whole foods,” he writes.

He’s Not Opposed to Weight Loss Drugs

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

“I’m not opposed to these drugs. What I’m opposed to is the widespread use of them, and the lack of research on other interventions that work better,” Hyman concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Foods to Eat on Ozempic and 4 to Avoid

Ozempic shutterstock_1404723482
Planning for Long-Term Success
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Feb 19, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Have you noticed your appetite vanishing since starting Ozempic? You're not alone. While this breakthrough medication is transforming weight loss treatment, many patients are struggling with unexpected nutrition challenges. "It works so well that they forget to eat. We're actually seeing cases of malnutrition and dehydration," Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, a Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and a Physician Nutrition Specialist, and the associate director of the UCLA Medical Weight Management Clinic at UCLA Health, shared with WebMD. Don't let your weight loss journey compromise your health. Read on to discover the essential foods you need—and the ones to avoid—to make Ozempic work safely and effectively for you.

How Ozempic Changes Your Eating Patterns

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesity​These Were Game ChangersShutterstock

"We're still learning about how they work, but simplistically, I think of it in three ways," explains Dr. Surampudi. "One, they work in the way that we initially brought them to light with diabetes medications: They tell the pancreas to release more insulin, depending on what your blood glucose is. Two, they slow digestion down. Three, they also seem to have an effect on the brain, where they're actually quieting the brain down a little bit and helping you not think about food as much." Read on to learn six foods you should eat.

1. High-Quality Proteins

An enticing close-up image of fresh, glistening raw salmon fillets artfully arranged on a bed of iceShutterstock

"Because these medications reduce your appetite and you can't eat as much, and because food stays in your stomach longer so you stay full longer, it's really important to make sure the food that you are eating is very high nutritional quality," explains Geri Lynn Grossan, registered dietitian nutritionist. She suggests eating protein first at meals since it's not something our bodies store.

2. Eggs and Lean Meats

Fresh chicken eggs​7. EggsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi recommends focusing on the most bioavailable sources of protein: "Eggs, chicken, and fatty fishes are great sources of protein." These options are especially important when your appetite is reduced.

3. Plant-Based Proteins

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with salt​15. EdamameShutterstock

"If you're more plant-based or you prefer to avoid animal products, look at things like tofu, edamame, and tempeh, which are all soy products. You can also get protein out of lentils and some beans," Dr. Surampudi explains.

4. Colorful Vegetables

Red, Green and Yellow Bell Peppers12. Bell Peppers: 20 caloriesShutterstock

"Each color represents a different phytonutrient," explains Dr. Surampudi. "If you've got three different-colored bell peppers, you're getting three sets of different phytonutrients. That doesn't mean every plate has to look like a rainbow, but throughout the week make sure you're varying your vegetables."

5. Low-Sugar Fruits

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.47. Raspberries: 45 caloriesShutterstock

"Fruit over the years has gotten very, very sweet," notes Dr. Surampudi. "It has a higher carbohydrate count than once upon a time, so I usually recommend no more than two fruits per day, and people should view it more as a dessert or a snack."

6. Whole Grains and Legumes

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,Lentils​Beans and Lentils: The Hunger-Fighting Fiber ChampionsShutterstock

Grossan recommends incorporating whole grains, beans, lentils, and legumes as part of a balanced diet. These foods provide sustained energy and additional protein. Read on to discover four foods to avoid.

1. High-Fat Foods

A slice of hot Italian pizza with stretching cheese. Pizza four cheeses with basil.​9. PizzaShutterstock

"Fats take a longer time to digest, so they already naturally spend a longer time in the stomach," Dr. Surampudi explains. "If you have an external stimulus that's slowing your digestion down, and then you have fat sitting in your stomach even longer, it might make you feel more nauseous."

2. Processed Foods

Pop,Tarts,Toaster,Pastry,processed,food,sugarShutterstock

Think about what your grandma was eating 50 years ago, suggests Grossan. The rise in processed foods has changed our understanding of real food, and these should be limited while on Ozempic.

3. Deep-Fried Items

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryer​1. French Fries and Potato ChipsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi specifically warns about avoiding "very highly processed fatty foods and deep fried foods" as they can increase side effects like nausea and vomiting.

4. Excess Alcohol

Group of people drinking beer at brewery pub restaurant - Happy friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Closeup image of brew glasses - Food and beverage lifestyle concept​7. Beer and AlcoholShutterstock

"Alcohol can play a funny role. It can worsen side effects for some people, like nausea and vomiting," Dr. Surampudi cautions. She recommends following standard guidelines: two or fewer drinks per day for men and one or less for women.

Staying Hydrated is Essential

Young woman jogger resting drinking waterShutterstock

Water becomes even more crucial while on Ozempic. "Not only does it curb hunger, but people sometimes forget that they're thirsty, so they're not drinking enough water," Dr. Surampudi emphasizes.

When Things Don't Feel Right

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitness​Walk 10,000 Steps Per DayShutterstock

If you're experiencing side effects, Dr. Surampudi advises: "Listen to your body. For overindulgence, take a walk. It helps with motility and getting the food to digest a little bit more." She also emphasizes the importance of talking to your doctor about dose adjustments if side effects persist.

The Long-Term View

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, loss​The Right Way to StopShutterstock

"I think this is just the beginning," Dr. Surampudi shares. "I think these medications are going to be an incredible tool in weight management. But it's important to remember it's just that: a tool in the toolbox, and we still need to prioritize diet and exercise."

Your Next Steps

Young woman and foodstuff. Food coordinator. Nutritionist.

Shutterstock

Consider working with a registered dietitian to create a personalized meal plan. Many insurance plans cover nutritional counseling for obesity, making it an accessible way to optimize your Ozempic journey while ensuring proper nutrition.

A healthy weight loss goal is about two pounds per week. If you're losing more than that, you might not be getting enough calories to support your body's needs. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Steps That Make Ozempic Work Better

Bracha Banayan dripdropbyivdrips
Copyright dripdropbyivdrips/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Feb 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you on Ozempic without getting the desired results or experiencing adverse side effects? Bracha Banayan is a “GLP-1 obsessed” functional nurse practitioner whose goal is “empowering individuals with education.” In a new YouTube Shorts, she unveils a list of things you should do if you are taking weight loss drugs. “Every woman on a GLP-1 should be doing these six things,” she says.

Hydration

The first thing she recommends is hydration. “Staying hydrated on a GLP-1 minimizes side effects and helps you get better results. Super important to stay hydrated when you're on these medications,” she says. Even if you aren’t trying to lose weight, the Mayo Clinic explains that hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Meal Planning

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cookingShutterstock

The second thing you need to be doing? Meal planning. “Plan your meals ahead so you don't come home starving and end up snacking on the wrong foods,” she says. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinnerShutterstock

Anyone trying to lose weight should amp up their protein intake. “Prioritize meals that are high in protein so you could support muscle and fat loss,’ she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Monitor Blood Glucose Level

Woman diabetics control and checking glucose level with a remote sensor and mobile phone. Continuous online monitoring glucose levels without blood. Digital medical technology in diabetes treatmentShutterstock

“Being able to monitor your blood glucose level is going to be a key factor in success in your weight loss journey. You want to understand what your glucose is and how it spikes in relation to the foods that you're eating,” she says.

Check In Regularly with Your Doctor

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

And finally, make sure you are working closely with your doctor. “Remember to check in with your provider to make sure you're at proper doses,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Mar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Mar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

