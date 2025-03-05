Are you on Ozempic but want to lose weight faster? Some sneaky habits can help you do so. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP-1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a few new posts, she unveils her list of how to accelerate weight loss on Ozempic. “Most women skip these habits because they seem too simple… but that’s why they work,” she says.
STOP Hitting Snooze
Stop hitting snooze, she suggests. “Every time you hit snooze, you start a new sleep cycle—making you more tired. Instead, have a PLAN: lay out clothes, chug water, get moving,” she writes.
Get a QUICK WIN First ThingThe Power of AccountabilityShutterstock
“Motivation is overrated—momentum is everything. Start the day small and productive,” says Olive. She recommends doing the following:
- Drink water before coffee
- Empty the dishwasher
- Start a load of laundry
- Eat a real breakfast
- Make your bed.
STOP SnackingWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Eating SnacksShutterstock
“The problem isn’t finding better snacks—the problem is snacking. Snacks = extra calories & not enough nutrients. It becomes mindless. It’s a crutch. The fix? Stop skipping meals or eating tiny 200-300 calorie ones. Prioritize real meals with protein + fiber,” she suggests.
Plan Ahead and Repeat MealsShutterstock
“Decision fatigue is real. The more choices you make, the worse they get. Make decisions ahead of time,” she says, suggesting the following:
- What’s for breakfast?
- What time are you working out?
- What are you eating today?
Maximize Your Days OffShutterstock
Make the most of your time off. “Your days off aren’t just for rest—they’re for getting ahead. Knock out the important stuff early so you can actually relax later,” she says.
Go to BedShutterstock
Make sure to get enough sleep. “Late-night wine + Netflix sounds nice, but it won’t help you keep the weight off. Sleep is KEY for hunger, cravings, & metabolism. Aim for 7-8 hours,” she says.
Eat Out LessWhat To Do InsteadShutterstock
Eating out less will also help you reach your goals faster. “Restaurant meals are calorie-packed and portions are large. Aim for one dinner and one lunch out per week, including fast food. I know life is busy (trust me, I get it!), so realistically I need 2!” she says.
DeclutterShutterstock
Declutter your space. “A cluttered space can clutter your mind! Start by cleaning off the front of your fridge, then tackle the inside, and pantry. Next up is your most used spaces in your home,” she says.
Weigh Yourself DailyShutterstock
Also, weigh yourself daily. “Your weight fluctuates day-to-day. Normalize that. Learn to take the emotion out of it. It’s just data! This helps catch any upward trends early, so you can adjust before it gets out of control,” she says.
Include a Daily TreatShutterstock
Let yourself have a daily treat. “Stop thinking of food as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Enjoy treats on a random Tuesday. Aim for 80-90% whole, nutrient-rich foods, and avoid the binge-restrict cycle!” she says.
De-StressShutterstock
“Stress affects your food choices. When you are stressed, you generally make more emotional decisions, right?! Scrolling social media or having wine might feel like de-stressing, but it’s not. Try walking, journaling, praying, stretching, or chatting with a friend instead,” she says.
Sit to EatWhat to Eat in a Restaurant for Fat LossShutterstock
Don’t eat standing up. “Ever mindlessly finish a bag of chips? Me too! Put your food on a plate, sit at the table, and really savor each bite. Enjoy your food!” she says.