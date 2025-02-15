Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

7 Natural GLP-1 Boosters Hormone Expert Uses Instead of Ozempic

One expert claims that these natural, non-prescription alternatives will help you lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Tasha Stevens ​tashalynn_stevens
Copyright tashalynn_stevens/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight without Ozempic? Tasha Stevens is a hormone expert and clinical nutritionist with a large social media following. In one of her recent posts, she reveals a few natural alternatives to Ozempic. “A hormone nutritionist’s secret to stimulate GLP-1 and weight loss,” she writes in the Instagram post. She goes on to reveal her list of natural alternatives to the expensive jab.

In the post, she encourages people to “ditch the dangers of Ozempric & get to the real root cause” of weight gain. “Honestly, I cannot tell you how many messages I have in inbox from women saying they tried Ozempric and others only to gain more weight, feel worse, and struggle with symptoms,” she writes.

Try These Supplements and Strategies

“These supplements + strategies can improve insulin function, stimulate GLP-1 and reduce stress which is the name of the game for dropping inches,” she continues. “And it is nearly impossible to lose weight if your hormones are imbalanced, so getting to the true root cause of it is how you get results and KEEP them.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Berberine

Berberine, aka “nature’s Ozempic” has become a popular alternative to the drug.

How it works: “Mimics metformin by activating AMPK, improving insulin sensitivity, and increasing GLP-1 secretion for better blood sugar regulation,” she says.

Inositol (Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro-Inositol)

Inositol is excellent for weight loss.

How it works: “Enhances insulin signaling, reduces insulin resistance, and promotes GLP-1 release, especially beneficial for PCOS and metabolic health,” she explains.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA & DHA)

Amp up your omega-3 intake.

How it works: “Reduces inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may support GLP-1 secretion through gut microbiome interactions,” she says.

Magnesium

Magnesium is also beneficial.

How it works: “Crucial for insulin function, helps glucose uptake in cells, and supports pancreatic beta-cell health, indirectly influencing GLP-1,” Tasha says.

Probiotics (Lactobacillus & Bifidobacterium Strains)

Probiotics are key for weight loss, says Tasha.

How it works: “Supports gut health, enhances GLP-1 production, and reduces inflammation, leading to better glucose metabolism,” she explains.

Curcumin

Next up, curcumin.

How it works: “Lowers inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may enhance GLP-1 secretion via gut and pancreatic pathways,” says Tasha

Fiber (Psyllium Husk, Glucomannan, Inulin)

The last supplement she recommends is fiber.How it works: “Slows glucose absorption, promotes gut-derived GLP-1 secretion, and improves insulin response,” she continues. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

7 Natural GLP-1 Boosters Expert Uses Instead of Ozempic

Tasha Stevens ​tashalynn_stevens
Copyright tashalynn_stevens/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight without Ozempic? Tasha Stevens is a hormone expert and clinical nutritionist with a large social media following. In one of her recent posts, she reveals a few natural alternatives to Ozempic. “A hormone nutritionist’s secret to stimulate GLP-1 and weight loss,” she writes in the Instagram post. She goes on to reveal her list of natural alternatives to the expensive jab.

In the post, she encourages people to “ditch the dangers of Ozempric & get to the real root cause” of weight gain. “Honestly, I cannot tell you how many messages I have in inbox from women saying they tried Ozempric and others only to gain more weight, feel worse, and struggle with symptoms,” she writes.

Try These Supplements and Strategies

“These supplements + strategies can improve insulin function, stimulate GLP-1 and reduce stress which is the name of the game for dropping inches,” she continues. “And it is nearly impossible to lose weight if your hormones are imbalanced, so getting to the true root cause of it is how you get results and KEEP them.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Berberine

Berberine, aka “nature’s Ozempic” has become a popular alternative to the drug.

How it works: “Mimics metformin by activating AMPK, improving insulin sensitivity, and increasing GLP-1 secretion for better blood sugar regulation,” she says.

Inositol (Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro-Inositol)

Inositol is excellent for weight loss.

How it works: “Enhances insulin signaling, reduces insulin resistance, and promotes GLP-1 release, especially beneficial for PCOS and metabolic health,” she explains.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA & DHA)

Amp up your omega-3 intake.

How it works: “Reduces inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may support GLP-1 secretion through gut microbiome interactions,” she says.

Magnesium

Magnesium is also beneficial.

How it works: “Crucial for insulin function, helps glucose uptake in cells, and supports pancreatic beta-cell health, indirectly influencing GLP-1,” Tasha says.

Probiotics (Lactobacillus & Bifidobacterium Strains)

Probiotics are key for weight loss, says Tasha.

How it works: “Supports gut health, enhances GLP-1 production, and reduces inflammation, leading to better glucose metabolism,” she explains.

Curcumin

Next up, curcumin.

How it works: “Lowers inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may enhance GLP-1 secretion via gut and pancreatic pathways,” says Tasha

Fiber (Psyllium Husk, Glucomannan, Inulin)

The last supplement she recommends is fiber.How it works: “Slows glucose absorption, promotes gut-derived GLP-1 secretion, and improves insulin response,” she continues. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

9 Key Differences Between Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Meds for Weight Loss

Valparaiso IN USA - March 21, 2024: Ozempic semaglutide injection pen and Rybelsus Semaglutide tablets close up
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 26, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Ozempic is the buzziest drug in the weight loss world. However, it isn’t the only GLP-1 drug people are using to lose weight fast. Before you try and get a prescription, there are a lot of things you need to know about the drug, including how it works and also how it compares to similar treatments on the market. Here are ten key differences between Ozempic and other GLP-1 meds for weight loss, according to triple-board-certified plastic surgeon Leo Lapuerta, MD, The Plastic Surgery Institute of Southeast Texas.

Ozempic Isn’t Even Approved for General Weight Loss

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

While Ozempic is probably the most well-known GLP-1, it isn’t technically even approved for general weight loss. “It is for the control of Type 2 diabetes,” Dr. Lapuerta reveals.

Most Weight Loss Drugs Aren’t Approved for Weight Loss

Female bare feet with weight scale on wooden floorShutterstock

In fact, most drugs being used for weight loss weren’t even intended for that purpose. “Most of the GLP-1 drugs like Rybelsus, Victoza, Trulicity, and Byetta are intended for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes with beneficial side effects that include weight loss,” explains Dr. Lapuerta.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Some GLP-1s Offer Heart and Kidney Benefits

High resolution man drawing chart heartbeatShutterstock

There are other benefits to taking weight loss drugs. “Ozempic, Victoza, and Trulicity all have benefits for the heart and kidneys in addition to control of Type 2 diabetes,” says Dr. Lapuerta.

One Weight Loss Drug Is Injected Daily, Most of Them Are Weekly

Victoza Insulin group emerging from a medication for diabetes patients. studio shot on a white background in Viktoza box. Diabetes drugs.Shutterstock

Most of the GLP-1s, including Ozempic, require a weekly injection. However, “Victoza is unique because it is injected daily rather than weekly,” says Dr. Lapuerta.

One Is Available in Oral Format

Ozempic semaglutide injection pen and Rybelsus Semaglutide tablets close upShutterstock

And not all of them require a needle. “Rybelsus is the only GLP-1 that is available in oral format as all the other options are by injection only,” says Dr. Lapuerta.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Some of Them Are Approved for Weight Loss and Weight Management

Full length of excited Indian woman sitting on scales at home, overjoyed with success of her slimming diet, side view. Emotional Asian lady achieving her weight loss goal, making YES gestureShutterstock

Ironically, while the most well-known of the bunch isn’t even approved for weight loss, the majority of the others are. “Wegovy, Saxenda, and Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) are GLP-1 agonists intended for weight loss and weight management rather than the treatment of Type 2 diabetes,” says Lapuerta.

Some Are More Effective Than Others

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close upShutterstock

According to Dr. Lapuerta, results vary by brand. “Wegovy typically produces 2 to 3 times the percent weight loss as Saxenda,” he maintains.

Only One of Them Includes GIP

Basrah, Iraq - November 24, 2023: photo of Mounjaro Weight Loss Pen in handShutterstock

Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) has an edge over the competition. “It is the first GLP-1 to also include GIP, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), another gut hormone agonist that provides better longer-term control of blood sugar as indicated by better reductions in Hemoglobin A1C levels,” says Dr. Lapuerta.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Some Medications Have Two Names

Zepbound injection pen from Eli Lilly is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity, or with excess weight (overweight) Copenhagen, Denmark - November 9, 2023.Shutterstock

Don’t let names deceive you. “Zepbound is the FDA-approved version of Mounjaro specifically for weight loss,” says Dr. Lapuerta.

Keep Reading About Ozempic

woman,laptop,computer,officeShutterstock

Keep educating yourself about Ozempic. Here are 15 things you should know before getting Ozempic for weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Doctor Reveals 11 Natural Alternatives to GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Dr_Kate_Lyzenga_Dean2
Copyright Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 24, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If you've been considering expensive GLP-1 medications like Ozempic for weight loss, there might be a better way. Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean, an integrative medicine expert, has identified natural alternatives that work with your body's systems. Drawing from her decade of clinical experience and personal health transformation, she reveals how these science-backed options could help you achieve sustainable weight loss without costly prescriptions or side effects.

Why Traditional Weight Loss Methods Fail

"About 50% of Americans are currently trying to lose weight – that's over 165 million people," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reveals in her post. The problem isn't lack of effort. "Science is proving again and again that the old simplistic model of calorie in, calorie out simply does not work for most women, especially as we age." Instead, she explains successful weight loss depends on hormone balance, including GLP-1.

How GLP-1 Controls Your Weight

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

Understanding GLP-1's role is crucial, explains Dr. Lyzenga-Dean. "Food stimulates the release of GLP-1 from your intestinal cells, which then signals your pancreas to release insulin, improves satiety, and slows digestion." This natural process helps control appetite and blood sugar - without medication.

The Hidden Costs of GLP-1 Medications

Never fear, your pharmacist is here. Cropped shot of an attractive young female pharmacist working in a pharmacy.Shutterstock

While prescription GLP-1 drugs work, they come with significant drawbacks. "These medications are expensive, rarely covered by insurance, and often need to be taken for life," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean warns. "About 50% of patients experience nausea, and most regain weight within a year of stopping."

Healthy Fats: Your First Line of Defense

A delicious Bowl of Guacamole next to fresh ingredients on a table with tortilla chips and salsaShutterstock

"One of the quickest ways to balance blood sugar is by increasing healthy fat intake," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean shares. "Think guacamole and coconut milk, not processed foods." Research shows that adding just 85 grams of pistachios to meals significantly increases GLP-1 levels in pre-diabetic adults.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Power Up Your Protein

Saucepan with boiling eggs on a gas stoveShutterstock

"Meals with higher amounts of protein stimulate GLP-1 secretion better than those with mostly carbs," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean explains. She recommends eggs and plain yogurt: "Eggs provide unsaturated fats, protein, and choline - all crucial for blood sugar balance."

The Mediterranean Secret

Food products representing the Mediterranean diet which may improve overall health statusShutterstock

Research supports this dietary approach: "A Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil for 28 days resulted in significantly higher GLP-1 blood concentrations after each meal," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reports. This pattern not only supports weight loss but also helps prevent metabolic syndrome.

Natural Compounds That Boost GLP-1

Cinnamon sticks on a textured wooden background. Cinnamon roll. Spicy spice for baking, desserts and drinks. Fragrant ground cinnamon. cinnamon powder Close-up. Place for text. copy spaceShutterstock

"Flavonoids from turmeric, cinnamon, rosemary, and green tea act as natural GLP-1 boosters," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reveals. However, she notes that concentrated supplements often work better than food sources alone for noticeable results.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Berberine: The Natural Alternative

Close,Up,Of,Berberine,Supplement,CapsulesShutterstock

This plant compound shows remarkable promise. "One meta-analysis showed that just one gram of concentrated berberine significantly lowered cholesterol, BMI, weight, and blood sugar markers," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reports. Its effectiveness has earned it the nickname "Nature's Ozempic."

Your Gut Bacteria Matter

gut,tummy,health,Woman,Holds,Intestines,In,Her,Palms.,Gastrointestinal,Tract.,Intestinal,TractShutterstock

"The most impactful way to influence GLP-1 production is by balancing your microbiome," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean emphasizes. She highlights the bacterium Akkermansia: "Studies show it increases thermogenesis - your body's fat-burning process."

Combining Natural Strategies

Spoon with thermostat yogurt in a girl's handShutterstock

Success comes from a comprehensive approach. "The beauty of natural GLP-1 boosters is that you can stack these strategies," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean explains. While results aren't immediate, the benefits are sustainable and side-effect-free.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Your Path to Sustainable Weight Loss

Happy woman celebrating successful weight loss on scale in bright living room. Fitness goals and healthy lifestyle concept. Joyful moment of achievement and motivation.Shutterstock

"Will these alternatives transform your body overnight? No," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean admits. "But they support healthier weight at the root cause, with minimal side effects." For those seeking lasting results without medication, these natural approaches offer a promising solution. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

Nutrition & Diet

This Diet Is More Effective Than Ozempic, Says Weight Loss Coach

Susie_Matychuk_coachsooz1
Copyright Coach Sooz/YouTube/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 11, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Coach Susie is a Canadian personal trainer, fitness educator, and online coach who helps her clients get in shape without relying on medication. In a viral YouTube video, she reveals a diet to help you lose weight, comparable to Ozempic. “The thing that is more effective than ozempic is a healthy lifestyle,” she says in the clip. She goes on to reveal the exact food and meal plan you should follow to mimic the weight loss effects.

She Always Recommends a Healthy Lifestyle Over Medication

When she was young, she “started taking vitamins, eating a paleo diet, and spending more time outside, and I stopped taking medications,” which made her “so passionate about a lifestyle approach instead of medication.”

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

You Can Increase GLP-1 Without Ozempic

“In this video, we're going to be focused on what kinds of foods to eat and what kinds of exercises stimulate GLP-1, which is the hormone that Ozempic affects,” she says. “So basically, how to get really effective weight loss results without needing to take drugs.”

She Has Talked to a Lot of People Who Have Taken Ozempic

“I am a personal trainer, so I'm an expert at exercise, nutrition, and coaching and not medications, although I have done my fair share of research on ozempic because I talk to so many people who have taken it or are currently taking it,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

What Is GLP-1

Woman, success and outdoor with happiness for fitness, exercise or wellness as achievement. Girl, celebration and portrait in nature with energy or motivation for health, workout or marathon trainingShutterstock

“GLP-1 is a hormone that is produced in the gut and the brain that slows digestion and lowers appetite. Your body is really good at making it on its own without any medical intervention.”

These Foods Can Increase GLP-1 Production

Karawang, Indonesia - June 13th : sell eggShutterstock

“There are foods you can eat that increase the production of GLP-1, which will make weight loss easier. Eggs, avocado nuts, and complex carbohydrates all have been shown to increase GLP-1,” she says. “Yerba mate tea and black coffee also lower appetite.”

The Ideal Fat Loss Diet Is “Pretty Close to Keto”

Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts. Top viewShutterstock

“The ideal fat loss diet that stimulates a lot of GLP-1” is “pretty close to a ketogenic diet, which is very effective for reversing insulin resistance and losing fat,” she says. She adds that “fat loss is the goal, not weight loss because we wanna keep our muscle and lose the fat.”

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Breakfast

Avocado toast with poached egg on a wooden board. Breakfast concept.Shutterstock

For breakfast, she recommends keeping it simple. Eggs, avocado, and coffee are the perfect combination of fat-burning food.

Lunch

Gourmet portion of thick juicy fresh salmon grilling on a griddle seasoned with lemon zest, herbs and spices in a low angle view with copyspace and rising steamShutterstock

For lunch, she recommends a clean protein, veggies, and healthy fat. Grilled salmon, cauliflower rice, green pepper, EVOO, is an example she uses.

Dinner

Medium,Rare,Ribeye,Steak,,Herbs,Grass,Fed, Beefed,meatShutterstock

For dinner, she also recommends protein, veggies, and probiotics. Grass-fed ribeye, spaghetti squash, and sauerkraut is a great example.

RELATED: I Lost 45 Pounds and Got Rid of Stomach Fat by Cutting Out These 6 Foods

Also, Do These Types of Exercise

“So basically, exercise makes you jacked and smart. Ozempic actually stops you from releasing growth hormone, which is why those who take it tend to gain fat and lose muscle. So in most cases, ozempic actually makes us lose the wrong type of weight,” she says. “The best exercises are called primal movements. They are movements that your body is actually designed to do. Injury and pain are the result of not being able to do primal movements. There are five of them, and they are squatting, hinging, lunging, pushing and pulling.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Natural Methods That Match Ozempic Results

Dr Tony Hampton
Copyright Dr Tony Hampton/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 18, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Considering Ozempic or similar medications for weight loss? You're not alone. As expensive weight loss drugs dominate headlines, many people are searching for natural alternatives that won't strain their wallets or cause severe side effects.

Dr. Tony Hampton, a board-certified obesity physician with over 25 years of experience specializing in weight management and diabetes care, has helped thousands of patients achieve sustainable weight loss. "As an obesity doctor, I've seen the struggle people face in trying to lose weight. It's real and it's frustrating," he shares. Today, he reveals six natural methods that can help you achieve your weight loss goals by working with your body's own mechanisms.

The Truth About GLP-1 Medications

While GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic can help with weight loss, they come with significant risks that are often downplayed, Dr. Hampton explains in his post. These medications can cause serious side effects, including pancreatitis, thyroid cancer, and gastric paralysis. "I've even had patients coincidentally end up with bowel obstruction shortly after starting these drugs," he warns. Even more concerning, "up to 50% of weight loss comes from muscle, not fat, which is dangerous for your long-term health."

Understanding How Weight Loss Medications Work

A hungry man choosing food from refrigerator in kitchen at night. Bad habit

Shutterstock

"GLP-1 drugs mimic the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1," Dr. Hampton explains. "It works by reducing appetite by affecting the satiety centers in the brain, slows gastric emptying, keeping you feeling full longer, and improves insulin sensitivity." Understanding these mechanisms helps identify natural alternatives that work similarly.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Method 1: The Ketogenic Approach

Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts. Top viewShutterstock

"The ketogenic diet is one of the most powerful tools for weight loss because it naturally mimics many effects of GLP-1 drugs," says Dr. Hampton. It suppresses appetite by stabilizing blood sugar and promotes ketone production, which directly signals the brain to reduce hunger. Unlike medications, keto preserves muscle mass while promoting fat loss.

Method 2: Strategic Fasting

Intermittent fasting concept with a woman sitting hungry in front of food and looking at her watch to make sure she breaks fast on the correct time. A dietary modification for healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

Dr. Hampton recommends intermittent fasting as another effective approach. "Fasting leads to appetite regulation by lowering ghrelin, the hunger hormone, while increasing satiety hormones like leptin," he explains. It naturally slows digestion and promotes cellular cleanup through autophagy, enhancing metabolic health.

Method 3: The Protein-First Strategy

selection food sources of protein. healthy diet eating concept. close upShutterstock

For those preferring simplicity, Dr. Hampton advocates for a carnivore diet approach. "Like a lion who only eats once or twice a week, carnivores simply don't need to eat as often," he notes. This approach focuses on nutrient-dense animal foods, reduces inflammation, and naturally suppresses appetite while stabilizing blood sugar.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Method 4: Targeted Exercise

Hispanic woman doing squats on a bench by the oceanShutterstock

Unlike GLP-1 drugs that can cause muscle loss, exercise, particularly strength training, builds and maintains lean muscle mass. "The more muscle you get from exercises, the higher your metabolic rate," Dr. Hampton emphasizes. This approach enhances your body's ability to use glucose and improves insulin sensitivity naturally.

Method 5: The SPC Method

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Dr. Hampton introduces the Satiety Per Calorie (SPC) method, backed by data from over 67,000 logged meals. "Users are eating nearly half as many calories as those consuming low SPC foods," he explains. This approach yields weight loss results without the nausea, muscle loss, or financial strain associated with medications.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Method 6: Strategic Supplementation

Apple Cider VinegarShutterstock

While emphasizing diet first, Dr. Hampton recommends specific supplements that support natural weight loss:

  • Berberine: "Nature's metformin" for improving insulin sensitivity.
  • Apple cider vinegar: For slowing digestion and stabilizing blood sugar.
  • Gymnema sylvestre: "The sugar destroyer" for reducing cravings.
  • 5-hydroxytryptophan: For natural appetite control.

The Foundation: Sleep and Stress Management

Top View Home: Handsome Young Man Sleeps in His Bed in a Stylish Bedroom, Sun Shines on Him. Morning Concept. Peaceful Sleeping and Relaxation, Important for Wellness . Top Down Above ShotShutterstock

"Poor sleep and chronic stress disrupt hunger hormones and make weight loss harder," Dr. Hampton explains. Prioritizing these foundational elements can have similar appetite-regulating effects as GLP-1 drugs, without the side effects or costs.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Your Path to Sustainable Weight Loss[

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

"This isn't about shaming anyone for using GLP-1 drugs," Dr. Hampton emphasizes. "If you've tried everything and feel these medications are the last resort, I totally understand. But before you make that decision, consider these alternatives." These natural methods work by addressing the root causes of weight gain - insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormone imbalances - rather than just treating symptoms. While weight loss isn't easy, sustainable results are possible without expensive medications. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Naturally Thin Food Coach Reveals Her Habits

Ashly Burnett heart_led_wellness
Copyright heart.led.wellness/Instagram

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you ever wonder how thin women manage to stay slender without extreme dieting or exercise? One expert, who is naturally thin herself, claims to know the secrets. Ashlyn Burnett is a nutrition coach who helps her clients achieve food freedom and “end binge/restrict cycles,” she writes in her Instagram profile. In a new social media post she tells-all. “Secret eating habits of naturally thin women,” she writes. “These secret habits are game changers.”

You Probably Think You Know How Your Thin Friend Is Thin, But You Are Wrong

“You know that one friend who seems to eat whatever she wants and effortlessly maintains a healthy weight? I know what you’re thinking,” she says. She goes on to reveal the common thoughts, including “She just has a fast metabolism,” “She just has good genes,” “She’s just naturally lean,” and “She just got lucky.”

Instead, She Has Healthy Food Habits

“But let me tell you a little secret…She likely has some habits with food that you don’t have that are allowing her to maintain a healthy weight🤫Here are things naturally lean women don’t do,” she writes.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Eat When They Aren’t Hungry

The first thing they have in common? “They don’t eat when they’re not hungry just because it ‘tastes good,” she says. Instead, they “ have a deep relationship with hunger and fullness cues.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Use Food to Cope With Nerves or Emotions

The second commonality? “They don’t use food to cope with nervous system dysregulation,” she reveals. Lean women “process their emotions in ways that don’t involve food,” instead.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Graze on Food All Day Long

The third habit they share is that they “don’t graze on food all day long,” she says. “They eat big meals when they are hungry and leave space between meals to digest.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Clean Their Plate

Habit four is “They don’t clean their plate just because they can,” she continues. “They use their body’s cues to know how much to eat regardless if there is one or two bites left,” she reveals.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Go on Extreme Diets

Number five? “They don’t go on extreme diets or follow extreme ways of eating (carnivore, vegan, etc)” she says. Instead, “they eat a wide variety of foods that they enjoy.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Obsess Over Food

Finally, they don’t think about food 24/7. “They spend mental energy thinking about their life, not food,” she explains.

Find the Root Cause of Your Eating by Taking Her Quiz

“And if eating doesn’t feel this effortless to you…it’s because there is a ROOT CAUSE underneath your relationship with food driving you to use food in a way that soothes your nervous system,” she says, revealing that there are 8 of them. Here is the quiz you can take to identify yours. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home

Rick Bhullar rickbhullarfitness
Copyright rickbhullarfitness/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 14, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to find time for exercise between work and family commitments? You're not alone. As someone who's helped thousands transform their bodies from home, I've seen this challenge repeatedly. That's where Rick Bhullar's expertise comes in. With over 650K YouTube subscribers following his low-impact walking workouts, Rick has revolutionized how people approach fitness at home. His signature walking with weights method helps you burn fat while keeping your joints completely safe. Here's his proven 10-minute workout that combines walking with strength training for maximum results.

Getting Started With the Right Weight

"For today's workout, I'm using a couple of 2kg dumbbells, but you can use whatever you want," Rick shares in his post, making the workout accessible for all fitness levels. He emphasizes proper form from the start: "What I like to have on my dumbbells, I take my thumbs over the top here... Let's get these arms active, let's get that calorie burn going."

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Making Every Step Count

Maximizing calorie burn requires proper movement tracking. "If you do want your step tracker to track your steps, it's important to keep movement in these arms," Rick explains. "Step trackers track movement and if we're here [with static arms], they ain't going to track anything."

Core Activation for Better Results

The workout integrates core engagement throughout each movement. "Think about squeezing down and squeezing your abs. It's not a snap movement, it's a squeeze," Rick instructs. This deliberate engagement helps activate more muscle groups during the walking movements.

Time-Efficient Fat Burning

"We're doing each movement for 30 seconds," Rick notes, explaining why this workout is so effective in just 10 minutes. "This is a perfect workout to add in between your other workouts," he adds, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Maximizing Muscle Engagement

Small adjustments make a significant difference in fat burning. "These little nuances when you're working out will make a huge difference," Rick emphasizes. He demonstrates how extending arms further from the body during movements increases core activation and calorie burn.

RELATED:3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Building Endurance and Strength

The workout naturally progresses to challenge your muscles. "You might feel your grip start to get a little bit weaker as this workout goes on... That's normal," Rick explains, adding that "The best way to build them up is to work through that grip strength."

Dynamic Movement Combinations

"Using these dumbbells in these dynamic movements improves our balance, stability, strength... and to get the heart rate up," Rick explains. This combination of cardio and strength training maximizes the fat-burning potential of each movement.

Proper Form for Maximum Results

Throughout the session, Rick emphasizes maintaining correct posture: "Keep your back nice and straight, head in alignment." This attention to form ensures you're targeting the right muscle groups while protecting your joints.

RELATED: How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat

The Complete Weight Loss Package

Rick stresses the importance of a holistic approach: "If you do want to tone up, you're going to lose a bit of weight. Make sure your nutrition is aligned with these workouts." This combination of proper nutrition and consistent exercise is key to achieving lasting results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable"

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and experience a significant glow-up by Spring Break? It’s doable, according to an expert. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist who helps “busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a recent post, she reveals how to transform yourself in just two months by incorporating a few healthy habits. “For the next 8 weeks, become addicted to these habits, and you’ll be unrecognizable by spring break,” she writes. “Commit to 6 weeks of implementing these changes, and you won’t believe the results you’ll be seeing and feeling by mid-March.”

Wake Up Earlier

Her first recommendation is to wake up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Hydrate

Next, prioritize hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Next, make sure to add steps to your day. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Another crucial nutritional change you should make is increasing protein. “Aim for 100g a day, around 30-40g/meal, and you’re golden,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Lift Weights

Lifting weights is essential in terms of exercise. “Strength training with a plan is the ultimate way to burn fat. Keep it simple: 3 times a week, focus on foundational compound movements like squats, rows, deadlifts, and presses. With just 30 min sessions you’ll feel stronger, leaner, and more confident,” she writes.

Do HIIT Workouts

She also recommends doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. “Strategic 20-30 min sessions of short, quick, intense bursts help tap into fat stores for energy and keep your metabolism revved all day long,” she explains. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.