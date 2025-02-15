Do you want to lose weight without Ozempic? Tasha Stevens is a hormone expert and clinical nutritionist with a large social media following. In one of her recent posts, she reveals a few natural alternatives to Ozempic. “A hormone nutritionist’s secret to stimulate GLP-1 and weight loss,” she writes in the Instagram post. She goes on to reveal her list of natural alternatives to the expensive jab.
In the post, she encourages people to “ditch the dangers of Ozempric & get to the real root cause” of weight gain. “Honestly, I cannot tell you how many messages I have in inbox from women saying they tried Ozempric and others only to gain more weight, feel worse, and struggle with symptoms,” she writes.
Try These Supplements and Strategies
“These supplements + strategies can improve insulin function, stimulate GLP-1 and reduce stress which is the name of the game for dropping inches,” she continues. “And it is nearly impossible to lose weight if your hormones are imbalanced, so getting to the true root cause of it is how you get results and KEEP them.”
Berberine
Berberine, aka “nature’s Ozempic” has become a popular alternative to the drug.
How it works: “Mimics metformin by activating AMPK, improving insulin sensitivity, and increasing GLP-1 secretion for better blood sugar regulation,” she says.
Inositol (Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro-Inositol)
Inositol is excellent for weight loss.
How it works: “Enhances insulin signaling, reduces insulin resistance, and promotes GLP-1 release, especially beneficial for PCOS and metabolic health,” she explains.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA & DHA)
Amp up your omega-3 intake.
How it works: “Reduces inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may support GLP-1 secretion through gut microbiome interactions,” she says.
Magnesium
Magnesium is also beneficial.
How it works: “Crucial for insulin function, helps glucose uptake in cells, and supports pancreatic beta-cell health, indirectly influencing GLP-1,” Tasha says.
Probiotics (Lactobacillus & Bifidobacterium Strains)
Probiotics are key for weight loss, says Tasha.
How it works: “Supports gut health, enhances GLP-1 production, and reduces inflammation, leading to better glucose metabolism,” she explains.
Curcumin
Next up, curcumin.
How it works: “Lowers inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may enhance GLP-1 secretion via gut and pancreatic pathways,” says Tasha
Fiber (Psyllium Husk, Glucomannan, Inulin)
The last supplement she recommends is fiber.How it works: "Slows glucose absorption, promotes gut-derived GLP-1 secretion, and improves insulin response," she continues.