Fitness & Workouts
We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices.

5 Strength Exercises That Build Muscle Without Lifting Weights, According to a Top Trainer

One expert reveals his go-to exercises

By Leah SuzanneApr 26, 2025
We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Fitness & Workouts

Most health experts, including the Mayo Clinic, recommend strength training as an effective form of exercise to help reduce body fat, preserve and build lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Many exercises involve lifting weights of some sort, ranging from free weights and barbells to kettlebells and ankle weights. However, you don’t need to lift weights to use muscle—you can use bodyweight. Body Network asked Mr. America himself, Jason Kozma, a Los Angeles personal trainer at High Performance Personal Training, to come up with a handful of strength training exercises that build muscle without requiring any weights. Here are his top 5 strength moves.

Push-Ups

Workout Exercise. Closeup Of Healthy Handsome Active Man With Fit Muscular Body Doing Push Ups Exercises. Sporty Athletic Male Exercising At Beach, Training Outdoor. Sports And Fitness ConceptShutterstock

The first exercise he recommends to build muscle without lifting weights? The classic push-up.

How to do it: Start in a plank position with hands under shoulders. Lower your body until your chest is just above the floor, then push back up.

What it works: Chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Bodyweight Squats

Fitness young woman working out core and glutes with bodyweight workout doing squat exercises on beach. Asian sporty girl squatting legs as part of an active and fit life.Shutterstock

He is also a fan of bodyweight squats, which require no added weight.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips as if sitting into a chair, then stand back up.

What it works: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

Glute Bridges

Attractive blonde woman in sports beige leggings and tank top, practicing yoga, doing Glute bridge exercise, dvi pada pithasana pose, home workout.​5. Glute BridgesShutterstock

Glute bridges are another effective exercise that doesn’t involve lifting weights.

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Press through your heels to lift your hips up, then lower back down.

What it works: Glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Plank Holds

Concentrated beautiful young sportswoman doing plank exercise on mat in gymShutterstock

He also recommends a variation of the plank, plank golds.

How to do it: Hold a straight-body position on your forearms and toes, keeping your core tight and hips level.

What it works: Core, shoulders, and back.

Wall Sits

wall sit exercise​2. Wall Angel SquatsShutterstock

The final bodyweight exercise he recommends? Wall sits.

How to do it: Lean against a wall and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 30–60 seconds.

What it works: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, and endurance.

Fitness & Workouts

4 Strength Moves to Transform Your Body in 30 Days, Says Expert

Luisana Carrero luisana nutritioncoach
Copyright luisana_nutritioncoach/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 03, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you ready to achieve all of your fitness goals in 2025 but aren’t sure what exercises to do? Keep it simple, urges one expert. Luisana Carrero is a nutrition coach and social media influencer who knows how to lose weight and keep it off from personal experience. In fact, she ended up losing 28 pounds in 4 months. In a new post, she reveals that a few targeted exercises can help transform your figure. “If I could only choose 4 exercises to dramatically change your shape, these are your picks,” she says. “Here they are!”

These Exercises Target Multiple Muscle Groups at Once

What makes these four exercises great to add to your routine? “These are super effective because they target multiple muscle groups at once,” she explains. What makes them so great? They work by “helping you build strength, burn more calories and transform your body composition,” Louisiana says in her post.

RELATED: She Lost 45 Pounds in Her Garage by Doing These 3 Things

Squats

The first exercise she recommends? Squats, “any variation,” she says. “They work your quads, glutes, and hamstrings while improving mobility and overall strength.” Her go-tos are: “Back Squats, Front Squats & Bulgarian Split Squats.”

Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldowns

Next up are pull-ups or lat pulldowns. “Amazing for building upper body strength, target your back, shoulders, and biceps. They help create a strong V-shape (giving the illusion of a smaller waist,” she says.

RELATED: 10 Reasons Walking Burns More Fat Than Running, “Your Body Actually Prefers It”

Bench Press or Push-Ups

The third option of exercises? Bench press or push-ups. “These are great for working you chest, shoulders, and triceps while also engaging your core,” she says.

Deadlifts or RDLs

She also does deadlifts or Romanian deadlifts (RDLs). “Builds strength in your back, glutes, hamstrings and core. This is one of the best exercises for building strong, toned legs and glutes,” she says.

RELATED: This Coach Lost 100 Pounds Without Dieting by Focusing on These 4 Basic Rules

Do Them 2 to 3 Times a Week

How often should you do these exercises? “Aim to include each of these exercises 2-3 times per week in your workout routine,” she recommends, adding that they can be done with either dumbbells or barbells. “Just remember: Master proper form first. Gradually increase the weight every other week to continue challenging your muscles. For fat loss, pair these with eating in a calorie deficit and watch your body transform.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Strength-Training Exercises for Sculpting a Triathlete's Physique

Triathlon swim bike run triathlete man training for ironman race concept. Three pictures composite of fitness athlete running, biking, and swimming in ocean. Professional cyclist, runner, swimmer.
Shutterstock
Jen Rulon
By Jen RulonSep 21, 2024
Jen Rulon
Triathlon Coach, Owner of JenRulon.com
15-time Ironman triathlete, Jen Rulon is a fitness expert, author, accountability coach, and motivational speaker.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Whether you are a triathlete, runner, cyclist, surfer, mom, or dad, strength training is critical to overall health and a triathlete’s training regimen. I would know. I received my education in a Master's Degree in Science with an emphasis in Exercise Science from the University of Texas in San Antonio. Before receiving my Master's Degree, I participated in 4 Ironman Triathlons, a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike, and a 26.2-mile run, but I wanted to learn more about the "why" and the "how" through knowledge. While getting my Master's Degree, I coached CrossFit but where it gets good is learning about my knowledge of strength during my Ironman Triathlon training and beyond, as so many triathletes will push the strength training aside. My goal with my triathletes and runners is to keep the muscle on as long as possible before heading into the heavy specific training for a race.

Why should strength training be incorporated into the everyday healthy human? As discussed here, strength training will improve bone density, increase muscle strength and endurance, help build lean muscle, and improve overall quality of life. Let’s get into a little more detail about Strength Training for Triathletes as I'll outline five key strength-training exercises for triathletes: squats, push-ups, core work through Hollow Rocks, back squats, and a combination of leg presses and lunges to build a robust and efficient athletic physique.

The Benefits of Strength Training

Happy,Fitness,Woman,Celebrating,His,Success,Over,Black,BackgroundShutterstock

Did you know that adding strength training for endurance athletes will help them get faster in their races and training? Strength training will increase leg strength and improve your body’s efficiency in using energy and oxygen. Studies (see below) have shown that athletes who embark on an 8-week strength training program will increase their Running Efficiency (RE). What is RE? Running efficiency is using less energy at a faster speed but with proper running form.

Initial Steps to Take Before Strength Training

First, ensure you understand the exercises and gym equipment. When I work with my clients, I make sure they know basic movements well before I add weight to their program.

Next, if you don’t feel comfortable in the gym, I would sign up with a personal trainer, a boutique-style gym, or a CrossFit gym to provide and show that you are doing the exercises correctly.

If you know the exercises and how to use the machine and bars, you can reach out to me directly here to start a training program designed for your triathlon, or you can look online for other personal trainers to help you with a workout designed for your life.

My First Strength Training Exercises for Aspiring Triathletes

Triathlon swimming man. Male triathlete swimmer running out of ocean finishing swim race. Fit man ending swimming sprinting determined out of water in professional triathlon suit training for ironman.Shutterstock

A triathlete should focus on exercises that target the major muscle groups used in the swim, bike, and run. Most of these muscle groups are similar. As a coach, I will include exercises such as squats, deadlifts, leg presses, and lunges for the lower body. For the upper body, I will have them focus on pull-ups, chin-ups, rows, lat pull-downs, or seated rows on the machine. Of course, having a solid core with planks and crunches is a bonus! Let me explain three exercises to help the triathlete build their body into a robust and fast machine.

RELATED: 8 Best 5-Minute Frozen Meals for Weight Loss, According to Nutritionist

Squats

,Workout.,Athletic,African,American,Guy,Doing,Deep,Squats,Shutterstock

Squats are fantastic for targeting many leg muscles, such as quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings. There are many options, such as air squats, back squats, dumbbell squats, goblet squats, and so on, so squats are one of my favorite exercises for the lower body.

Five Key Points to a Back Squat

  1. The shoulders and hips are aligned. The feet are slightly past the hip position, and the toes are turned out. The core is engaged. (Ladies, your hips are not that wide!)
  2. Only go down as low as you feel comfortable. If you need a box or a bench to tap while doing the squat, that is fine, but no sitting!
  3. ​Make sure you are comfortable going into a squat position before you put any load on your back for a back squat.
  4. If you are uncomfortable going into a back squat, there are other options for squats: Air squats, goblet squats, front squats, and Overhead Squats (Advanced). You have to do what is BEST for you!
  5. Make sure you get a proper warm-up when performing squats. Activate the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, but remember the shoulders and traps, as the bar is on the back.

Push Ups

Workout Exercise. Closeup Of Healthy Handsome Active Man With Fit Muscular Body Doing Push Ups Exercises. Sporty Athletic Male Exercising At Beach, Training Outdoor. Sports And Fitness ConceptShutterstock

Push-ups can be a challenge for many, but push-ups will also use many of the muscle groups that are great for swimmers and have a more muscular upper body for cycling and running. The muscles used in push-ups are the pectoral muscles, core, bicep, tricep, and shoulders.

Five Key Points to a Push-Up

  1. Close-handed push-ups involve aligning your hands with your shoulders. Wide-handed push-ups are another option. You have to figure out which works best for you.
  2. Make sure your scapulas (shoulder blades) are in a neutral position. When you do a push-up, we want them to move toward the center.
  3. Keep your core, lower back, legs, and glutes engaged and tight at the top and bottom of the movement.
  4. When lowering your chest to the ground, the scapula will move toward the spine. Ideally, the chest should touch the ground. When you return, we want to see a full extension in the arms.
  5. That is fine if you need to go to your knees for a push-up. We still want to see "Rules" #3 and #4 when doing the push-ups.

Core Work

Full length profile shot of a young man stretching on an exercise mat isolated on white backgroundShutterstock

Core work is tricky because sit-ups are only the end-all for some athletes. I have an athlete who can not do sit-ups due to her back, so I have to develop new workouts to help her with her core. The same may apply to you. My favorite exercise for abs is Hollow Rocks, and if you can advance it, then V-Ups are fantastic, but let’s discuss Hollow Rocks.

Five Key Points to Hollow Rocks

  1. Make sure your lower back is genuinely engaging with the floor. It should stay in contact with the ground.
  2. Lift shoulders off the ground, then lift legs off the ground and keep them bent at a 90-degree angle.
  3. Start rocking back and forth through the hip to the bottom of the shoulder blades. Think of your joints NOT moving. Look at your feet.
  4. Once you master the “basic 1, 2, and 3” movements, you can advance. The first advancement is a single-leg extension. Work on holding the movement and then adding the rocking movement.
  5. Once you get 1 - 4 down, let’s add both legs. Practice holding first with both legs and then start rocking.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Blonde young woman give up workout in gym, fail.Shutterstock/sakkmesterke

We addressed some mistakes that people should avoid when starting strength training, but here are a couple of mistakes that people should avoid for long-term growth in and out of the gym.

  1. Increasing your weights too fast: Many people go into the gym and "remember" the time they had a PR squat or deadlift, which may have been in high school and will try to start with that mentality immediately. Slow down, friends! As coaches or trainers, we want to improve your strength gradually. You don't lose your strength overnight and gain it overnight.
  2. Time To Recover: Rest is vital, whether you have a day off during the week or take time off between upper and lower body days. Make sure you schedule a day off during the week. Contact a coach or personal trainer if you are still determining when to take it off.
  3. Improper Technique: Proper form can make or break you during strength training. It may look different if you need better form, and try adding weights. Make sure you work with someone who knows how to teach the form or watch videos that can show you how to do the form correctly. If you have a friend who can film you, you can also give yourself feedback or show your coach or personal trainer.
  4. Overtraining: Many do this, and many fail. When an athlete, runner, or fitness enthusiast doesn't recover after tough sessions, this can lead to injury, sickness, poor performance, and fatigue.

RELATED: 6 Full-Body Workouts to Activate Every Muscle Group

Final Word From the 15x Ironman Triathlete

Jen_Rulon1coachjenrulon/Instagram

It is a delicate balance when it comes to strength training and getting ready for your triathlon. There will be off-seasons for triathlon training, during which you will incorporate more strength training, and when you are closer to races, you will pull back on your strength training.

As a 15x Ironman Triathlete and a coach for many triathletes, I ALWAYS remind them to have fun. We get to do this. We choose to do this. When I work with athletes getting ready for their first triathlon or Ironman Triathlon, I remind them that this will be their FIRST-ever event, and they will never get that feeling back.

Jen Rulon's transformation from a 15x Ironman triathlete to an everyday healthy human unfolded through a blend of strength training, walks, healthy eating, meditation, surfing, journaling, setting boundaries, and embracing life in Costa Rica, embodying her passion for fitness and authentic living.

Fitness & Workouts

3 At-Home Exercises Make Arm Fat Disappear Without Weights

Jenna_Collins19
Copyright Jenna Collins Fitness/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 03, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Tired of waving goodbye and having your arms wave back? Don't rush to buy expensive weights or gym memberships. Fitness expertJenna Collins has helped thousands of women transform their arms using nothing but their own body weight.

With over 400,000 YouTube followers and 25 years of fitness experience, Jenna specializes in helping women get toned, sculpted arms at home. Her approach? Using your body's natural resistance to build muscle and burn fat. Keep reading to learn her simple, equipment-free exercises that you can start right now, in your own home, to finally get those lean, defined arms you've always wanted.

Why Body Weight Training Works Better Than Weights

"The primary cause of loose or flabby arms comes down to lack of muscle tone," says Jenna in her post. "Many people think they need heavy weights to build muscle, but your own body weight provides the perfect resistance for toning arms." She explains that bodyweight exercises allow for better form and more natural movement patterns, reducing injury risk while maximizing results.

The Age Factor: Natural Resistance Is Your Friend

"Around our mid-thirties, our skin begins to lose elasticity, and we start losing muscle mass," Jenna notes. But here's the good news: bodyweight exercises are particularly effective for women over 35. "They allow you to build strength gradually and safely, working with your body's natural mechanics."

Stop Wasting Money on Equipment

"You need to stop thinking you need expensive equipment or gym memberships," Jenna warns. "The most effective arm-toning exercises use nothing but your own body weight and perhaps a wall." This approach not only saves money but ensures you can work out anywhere, anytime.

The Science Behind Body Weight Training

"Research shows that bodyweight exercises can build muscle just as effectively as weight training," Jenna explains. "You can build muscle by performing anywhere from 6 to 30 reps." This flexibility makes bodyweight training perfect for all fitness levels. Read on to learn Jenna’s no-equipment arm transformation plan. Follow these precise workouts, progressing at your own pace.

Level 1: Wall Push-ups

  • Perfect for beginners
  • Equipment needed: Just a wall
  • Form: "Stand facing wall, hands shoulder-width apart. Keep core engaged, glutes squeezed"
  • Do: 6-12 reps for 3-4 sets
  • Rest: 60 seconds between sets
  • Why it works: "Wall push-ups perfectly engage your triceps while being gentle on joints."

Level 2: Diamond Knee Push-ups

  • For intermediate fitness levels
  • Equipment needed: None (just a comfortable floor space)
  • Form: "Create a diamond shape with your hands, knees on floor"
  • Do: 6-12 reps for 3-4 sets
  • Rest: 60 seconds between sets
  • Why it works: "The diamond shape targets triceps more intensely than regular push-ups."

Level 3: Full Diamond Push-ups

  • Advanced movement
  • Equipment needed: None
  • Form: "Full push-up position, hands in diamond shape, body straight"
  • Do: 6-12 reps for 3-4 sets
  • Rest: 60 seconds between sets
  • Why it works: "Maximum engagement of arm muscles using full body weight."

The Kitchen Connection

"To reveal toned arms, you need to fuel your body right," Jenna advises. "Aim for 0.7 to one gram of protein per pound of body weight daily." No expensive supplements needed – focus on whole foods like eggs, lean meats, beans, and Greek yogurt.

Your No-Equipment Success Plan

"Results come from consistency, not fancy equipment," Jenna explains. Follow these tips:

  • Start with Level 1, perfect your form
  • Progress only when you can do all sets with proper form
  • Work out 3-4 times per week
  • Take progress photos every 2 weeks
  • Give yourself 2-3 months to see significant changes
  • Focus on slow, controlled movements

Remember: "The best exercise equipment you have is your own body," Jenna says. "Master these movements, be patient, and watch your arms transform." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Mistakes Preventing You From Building Muscle and Burning Fat, Coach Says

Sarah Mackay liftwsarah
Copyright Liftwsarah/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 10, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Hitting the gym consistently but still fighting stubborn fat? You're not alone. Sarah Mackay knows this struggle all too well. Once a gym-avoider battling an eating disorder, Sarah transformed her life through fitness and now coaches others through similar challenges. "It feels like you're constantly stuck in a loop where you're gaining muscle but not losing fat, so the scale is either staying the same or even going up," Sarah explains in her post. She discovered that body recomposition—building muscle while losing fat simultaneously—requires fixing specific mistakes that sabotage progress. Here's how Sarah finally broke through her plateau.

Mistake 1: Mismatching Diet to Your Experience Level

Your training history should dictate your nutritional approach. "If you're a gym noob or you've been training for up to around two years, you can really get away with eating at maintenance or even in a deficit," Sarah points out. Beginners often make the mistake of "eating big to get big," which leads to unnecessary fat gain. Meanwhile, advanced lifters (5+ years of consistent training) frequently make the opposite mistake. "Unfortunately for you guys, you really can't bulk like you used to," Sarah says. She recommends veterans stick to eating at maintenance or in a slight deficit, losing around 0.7 percent of body weight weekly for optimal recomposition.

RELATED:5 Movement Hacks to Shed Pounds From a Sports Medicine Specialist

Mistake 2: Ignoring Your Starting Body Composition

Sarah found that her body composition dramatically affected her recomposition strategy. "People who start out leaner at around sub 10 body fat for men or sub 20 for women will have a much harder time building muscle and losing fat simultaneously," she explains. This happens because lean individuals have fewer fat reserves to fuel muscle building. Conversely, those with higher body fat percentages have more energy stored and achieve recomposition more readily. "People who are overweight at their baseline have so much more energy reserved," Sarah notes, explaining why they can successfully build muscle in a moderate deficit.

Mistake 3: Neglecting Protein and Food Quality

Even with perfect calories, Sarah discovered her macronutrients were holding her back. "Research has shown that higher protein diets, about 1.2 grams per pound of your body weight, can improve your body composition by reducing fat mass and increasing fat-free mass," she shares. For most people, aiming for around 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight daily maximizes muscle growth while supporting fat loss.

Beyond macros, food quality matters tremendously. "When you consume foods that don't sit well with your body or your digestion, your body becomes inflamed and you hold onto water weight," Sarah reveals from personal experience. This water retention is easily mistaken for stubborn fat. "What has personally helped me is focusing on eating mostly single-ingredient foods, also focusing on getting in enough fiber, around 30 grams every single day," she explains. Sarah learned to pay attention to how different foods affected her energy, digestion, and overall well-being.

Mistake 4: Compromising on Recovery

Surprisingly, Sarah's overtraining was sabotaging her fat loss efforts. "Muscle actually doesn't grow if you're not giving it the time to recover," she cautions. This means both taking 1-2 weekly rest days and prioritizing sleep. "Research has shown that when two groups follow the same calorie deficit but one group sleeps just three hours less each week, both groups lose similar amounts of weight, but in the well-rested group 83% of the weight loss is from fat compared to only 58% in the sleep restricted group," Sarah explains. She aims for at least 7 hours of quality sleep each night to optimize her body's fat-burning potential.

RELATED:The #1 Exercise Every Trainer Recommends for Staying Fit After 50

Mistake 5: Relying Too Heavily on the Scale

During Sarah's recomposition journey, she realized the scale was misleading her. "Despite what nonsense you have been fed from your mum's favourite magazine, weight gain is not just the product of fat gain but also includes muscle gain and water gain too," Sarah points out. She learned to track multiple metrics: progress photos, measurements, how clothes fit, strength gains, and energy levels. "The scale can be used as a great tool in order to see if you're going in the right direction, if you're eating in a deficit or in a surplus, but that is exactly what it is—a tool that should be used in conjunction with other tools," she emphasizes.

Understanding the Timeline

Perhaps the biggest revelation for Sarah was accepting that body recomposition takes considerable time. "Pound for pound, fat is easier to lose than muscle is to gain," she explains. You might be losing fat already but need more muscle development to achieve that toned look. "9 to 12 months is a realistic goal in order to see results using this process," Sarah advises. She embraced the process as a sustainable lifestyle change rather than a quick fix, which finally allowed her to break through plateaus and achieve lasting results.

Progressive Training Is Essential

While fixing nutritional mistakes gets most attention, Sarah discovered that proper training progression remained fundamental. "Track your sets, reps, and weight during each workout and try to increase the weight you're doing or the amount of reps over time," she recommends. Following the same workout routine for 8-12 weeks while focusing on gradually increasing performance gave each muscle group sufficient stimulus to grow while her improved recovery allowed fat loss to continue.

RELATED:She Walked in a Weighted Vest For 30 Days & Built Strength Without Going to the Gym

Listen To Your Body's Signals

Developing body awareness accelerated Sarah's progress significantly. "When you eat something, think to yourself: how do you feel? Are you digesting this food well? Does it give you brain fog?" she suggests. These feedback signals helped her identify which foods supported her goals and which ones caused inflammation or energy crashes. The same principle applied to workout intensity—pushing hard, but recognizing when her body genuinely needed rest proved crucial to breaking through her plateau. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

