Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts

I’m a Trainer and These 6 Everyday Habits Will Keep You Fit Without the Gym

No equipment needed for these simple moves that deliver real results.

Josh York
By Josh YorkMay 04, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Josh York joshyorkgg
5 Simple Exercises That Transform Your Body in 30 Days
Copyright joshyorkgg/Instagram
Josh York
By Josh YorkMay 04, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Life gets busy, and sometimes getting to the gym feels impossible. As a certified personal trainer and founder of GYMGUYZ, I've seen countless people struggle to maintain their fitness when they can't make it to a traditional gym. The good news? You don't need fancy equipment or a gym membership to stay in shape. With just a few minutes each day and some floor space, you can build strength, boost your cardio, and improve your overall health. Try these six daily habits and see real results, no gym required.

Your Biggest Fitness Challenges Without a Gym

Within gym with modern fitness equipment for fitness events and more. Modern of gym interior with equipment. Sports equipment in the gym.Dealing with SetbacksShutterstock

Staying fit without a gym presents real challenges. Finding motivation can be tough when you don't have a dedicated space for exercise. Without trainers or workout partners, accountability disappears, making it easy to skip workouts. Time constraints in busy schedules often push fitness to the bottom of your priority list. Additional obstacles include limited variety in home workouts, minimal guidance, and unrealistic expectations leading to quick burnout.

Why Small Daily Movements Make a Big Difference

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.​You Don’t Move EnoughShutterstock

Those seemingly small choices—taking the stairs instead of the elevator or standing during meetings—create significant fitness benefits over time. These simple activities increase your daily calorie burn while improving heart health, building muscle strength, and supporting bone density. Even better, they boost your mental well-being without requiring extra time in your schedule or special equipment.

1. Burpees: Your Full-Body Cardio Solution

Jump up burpee. Sport exercises. Stage and release of squat. Exercises with free weight. Mixed race black man workout jump exercise on sport ground outdoor with urban cityscape on background.​5. Burpees: The Ultimate Fat MelterShutterstock

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down with hands on the floor. Kick your feet back to a push-up position. Perform a push-up. Pull your feet back toward your chest. Jump straight up with hands overhead.

How often: Perform 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps, 2-4 times weekly.

Why it works: This high-intensity exercise burns calories quickly while building strength in your core, legs, arms, and chest.

Pro tip: Break the movement into individual steps until you build coordination and strength.

2. Walking Lunges: Strengthen Your Lower Body

Strong woman walking uphill, Walking Lunges

Shutterstock

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Step forward and bend both knees to 90-degree angles. Push up and bring your back foot forward to repeat on the opposite side.

How often: Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg, 2-3 times weekly.

Why it works: This exercise combines strength and cardiovascular benefits while improving balance, flexibility, and joint mobility.

Pro tip: Keep your front knee over your ankle (not pushing forward) and take appropriately sized steps.

3. Bicycle Crunches: Target Your Core

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIIT​Progress to Gentle CrunchesShutterstock

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent in tabletop position. Interlock hands behind your head. Twist to bring one elbow toward the opposite knee while extending the other leg straight. Switch sides in a pedaling motion.

How often: Complete 2-3 sets of 12-20 reps, 3-5 times weekly.

Why it works: Bicycle crunches engage multiple core muscles while improving balance and coordination.

Pro tip: Keep your core engaged and back pressed against the floor, without pulling on your neck.

4. Leg Raises: Strengthen Your Lower Abs

Fit muscular man lies on back on yoga mat in living room, performing abdominal exercises with legs raised. His black cat sleeps on sofa. Home workout.​Leg RaisesShutterstock

How to do it: Lie flat on your back with legs extended. Place arms at your sides. Engage your core as you raise your legs straight up to a 45-degree angle, then slowly lower until they hover just above the floor.

How often: Perform 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps, 2-3 times weekly.

Why it works: This move strengthens your core, hip flexors, and back muscles to improve stability and posture.

Pro tip: Avoid arching your back or swinging your legs—control the movement with your core.

5. Squat Jumps: Power Up Your Lower Body

Jumping squats in park. Yang man exercise.Shutterstock

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended or on hips. Lower into a squat until your knees reach 90 degrees. Explode upward into a jump, landing softly with knees slightly bent.

How often: Do 2-3 sets of 5-8 reps, 3-5 times weekly, gradually increasing intensity.

Why it works: This high-intensity plyometric exercise combines strength and cardio benefits in one efficient move.

Pro tip: Keep your knees aligned (not caving inward) and heels on the ground during the squat portion.

6. Mountain Climbers: Elevate Your Heart Rate

,,Fitness,Female,,mountain, climber,exercise,workout,healthShutterstock

How to do it: Begin in a push-up position with shoulders over hands. Drive one knee toward your chest, then switch legs in a running motion, gradually increasing speed.

How often: Complete 3-4 sets of 45-60 seconds each, at least 3 times weekly.

Why it works: This high-intensity movement engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously while strengthening your core.

Pro tip: Maintain a straight line from shoulders to heels, avoiding hip or back arching.

How to Fit These Habits Into Your Busy Day

Young Caucasian men using Smart Watch measuring heart rate during walk. Runner fixing time at sports smart watch. Young athletic man using fitness tracker or smart watch before run training outdoors.Shutterstock

Create a schedule that works for your life. Look for small windows of time where you can perform quick high-intensity interval training. Even 10-15 minutes can be effective when you combine these exercises into a circuit. The key is consistency—find times that realistically fit your day rather than trying to completely reorganize your schedule.

How Nutrition and Recovery Support Your Fitness

Sleeping,sleep,snooze,bed,asleep,night,dreamShutterstock

Fitness doesn't exist in isolation. Proper nutrition provides essential fuel for your workouts and recovery. Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperature, transport nutrients, and remove waste products. Quality sleep allows your muscles to repair and rebuild while regulating hormones that affect energy, mood, and appetite. When these elements work together, your fitness results multiply.

What Results to Expect in Just a Few Weeks

Woman trying dress in looking in mirror cheerful and happy.How to Lose Weight Fast for a Special Occasion, According to an ExpertShutterstock

Stick with these habits and you'll notice increased endurance and stamina within just a few weeks. Your cardiovascular health will improve alongside greater muscle strength. Many people also experience weight management benefits, improved body composition, better sleep quality, elevated mood, reduced stress levels, and a lower resting heart rate.

Staying Motivated for the Long Run

Two female buddies doing partner side plank giving high five while training in the forestShutterstock

Set achievable short-term goals that lead to your larger fitness vision. Build these exercises into your regular schedule to create lasting habits. Celebrating small victories keeps motivation high, while having a consistent routine eliminates the daily decision of whether to exercise. Remember that even small efforts compound over time into significant results. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

exercises

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

I’m a Trainer and These 6 Everyday Habits Will Keep You Fit Without the Gym

Josh York joshyorkgg
5 Simple Exercises That Transform Your Body in 30 Days
Copyright joshyorkgg/Instagram
Josh York
By Josh YorkMay 04, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Life gets busy, and sometimes getting to the gym feels impossible. As a certified personal trainer and founder of GYMGUYZ, I've seen countless people struggle to maintain their fitness when they can't make it to a traditional gym. The good news? You don't need fancy equipment or a gym membership to stay in shape. With just a few minutes each day and some floor space, you can build strength, boost your cardio, and improve your overall health. Try these six daily habits and see real results, no gym required.

Your Biggest Fitness Challenges Without a Gym

Within gym with modern fitness equipment for fitness events and more. Modern of gym interior with equipment. Sports equipment in the gym.Dealing with SetbacksShutterstock

Staying fit without a gym presents real challenges. Finding motivation can be tough when you don't have a dedicated space for exercise. Without trainers or workout partners, accountability disappears, making it easy to skip workouts. Time constraints in busy schedules often push fitness to the bottom of your priority list. Additional obstacles include limited variety in home workouts, minimal guidance, and unrealistic expectations leading to quick burnout.

Why Small Daily Movements Make a Big Difference

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.​You Don’t Move EnoughShutterstock

Those seemingly small choices—taking the stairs instead of the elevator or standing during meetings—create significant fitness benefits over time. These simple activities increase your daily calorie burn while improving heart health, building muscle strength, and supporting bone density. Even better, they boost your mental well-being without requiring extra time in your schedule or special equipment.

1. Burpees: Your Full-Body Cardio Solution

Jump up burpee. Sport exercises. Stage and release of squat. Exercises with free weight. Mixed race black man workout jump exercise on sport ground outdoor with urban cityscape on background.​5. Burpees: The Ultimate Fat MelterShutterstock

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down with hands on the floor. Kick your feet back to a push-up position. Perform a push-up. Pull your feet back toward your chest. Jump straight up with hands overhead.

How often: Perform 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps, 2-4 times weekly.

Why it works: This high-intensity exercise burns calories quickly while building strength in your core, legs, arms, and chest.

Pro tip: Break the movement into individual steps until you build coordination and strength.

2. Walking Lunges: Strengthen Your Lower Body

Strong woman walking uphill, Walking Lunges

Shutterstock

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Step forward and bend both knees to 90-degree angles. Push up and bring your back foot forward to repeat on the opposite side.

How often: Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg, 2-3 times weekly.

Why it works: This exercise combines strength and cardiovascular benefits while improving balance, flexibility, and joint mobility.

Pro tip: Keep your front knee over your ankle (not pushing forward) and take appropriately sized steps.

3. Bicycle Crunches: Target Your Core

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIIT​Progress to Gentle CrunchesShutterstock

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent in tabletop position. Interlock hands behind your head. Twist to bring one elbow toward the opposite knee while extending the other leg straight. Switch sides in a pedaling motion.

How often: Complete 2-3 sets of 12-20 reps, 3-5 times weekly.

Why it works: Bicycle crunches engage multiple core muscles while improving balance and coordination.

Pro tip: Keep your core engaged and back pressed against the floor, without pulling on your neck.

4. Leg Raises: Strengthen Your Lower Abs

Fit muscular man lies on back on yoga mat in living room, performing abdominal exercises with legs raised. His black cat sleeps on sofa. Home workout.​Leg RaisesShutterstock

How to do it: Lie flat on your back with legs extended. Place arms at your sides. Engage your core as you raise your legs straight up to a 45-degree angle, then slowly lower until they hover just above the floor.

How often: Perform 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps, 2-3 times weekly.

Why it works: This move strengthens your core, hip flexors, and back muscles to improve stability and posture.

Pro tip: Avoid arching your back or swinging your legs—control the movement with your core.

5. Squat Jumps: Power Up Your Lower Body

Jumping squats in park. Yang man exercise.Shutterstock

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended or on hips. Lower into a squat until your knees reach 90 degrees. Explode upward into a jump, landing softly with knees slightly bent.

How often: Do 2-3 sets of 5-8 reps, 3-5 times weekly, gradually increasing intensity.

Why it works: This high-intensity plyometric exercise combines strength and cardio benefits in one efficient move.

Pro tip: Keep your knees aligned (not caving inward) and heels on the ground during the squat portion.

6. Mountain Climbers: Elevate Your Heart Rate

,,Fitness,Female,,mountain, climber,exercise,workout,healthShutterstock

How to do it: Begin in a push-up position with shoulders over hands. Drive one knee toward your chest, then switch legs in a running motion, gradually increasing speed.

How often: Complete 3-4 sets of 45-60 seconds each, at least 3 times weekly.

Why it works: This high-intensity movement engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously while strengthening your core.

Pro tip: Maintain a straight line from shoulders to heels, avoiding hip or back arching.

How to Fit These Habits Into Your Busy Day

Young Caucasian men using Smart Watch measuring heart rate during walk. Runner fixing time at sports smart watch. Young athletic man using fitness tracker or smart watch before run training outdoors.Shutterstock

Create a schedule that works for your life. Look for small windows of time where you can perform quick high-intensity interval training. Even 10-15 minutes can be effective when you combine these exercises into a circuit. The key is consistency—find times that realistically fit your day rather than trying to completely reorganize your schedule.

How Nutrition and Recovery Support Your Fitness

Sleeping,sleep,snooze,bed,asleep,night,dreamShutterstock

Fitness doesn't exist in isolation. Proper nutrition provides essential fuel for your workouts and recovery. Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperature, transport nutrients, and remove waste products. Quality sleep allows your muscles to repair and rebuild while regulating hormones that affect energy, mood, and appetite. When these elements work together, your fitness results multiply.

What Results to Expect in Just a Few Weeks

Woman trying dress in looking in mirror cheerful and happy.How to Lose Weight Fast for a Special Occasion, According to an ExpertShutterstock

Stick with these habits and you'll notice increased endurance and stamina within just a few weeks. Your cardiovascular health will improve alongside greater muscle strength. Many people also experience weight management benefits, improved body composition, better sleep quality, elevated mood, reduced stress levels, and a lower resting heart rate.

Staying Motivated for the Long Run

Two female buddies doing partner side plank giving high five while training in the forestShutterstock

Set achievable short-term goals that lead to your larger fitness vision. Build these exercises into your regular schedule to create lasting habits. Celebrating small victories keeps motivation high, while having a consistent routine eliminates the daily decision of whether to exercise. Remember that even small efforts compound over time into significant results. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

I’m a Fitness Trainer and These Are the Simple Habits Responsible for My Six-Pack

Rodney_Carter_Jr8
hurricanecarterjr/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJul 14, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Alek Korab
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Rodney Carter Jr., the co-owner of Hurricane Fitness in Harlem is a fitness expert and former boxing competitor and the person New Yorkers turn to when they want to get in shape. Not only does he talk the talk, but the longtime athlete walks the walk. The Body Network recently spoke to Carter, who dished on all of his health habits.

A “Flexitarian” Diet

Greengrocer preparing organic fresh agricultural product at farmer marketShutterstock

Rodney follows “a flexitarian” eating style. “Throughout my fitness journey I have come to believe in eating mostly fruits and vegetables,” he tells us. “I believe our bodies are designed to operate optimally and rejuvenate themselves when injured or ill, provided that we feed it the right fuel source.”

Related: I'm a Dietitian and These Are 7 Foods You Should Never Eat

80/20 Rules

Rodney_Carter_Jr5hurricanefitnessnyc/Instagram

Rodney eats healthy most of the time. “Growing up a 3 course meat eater it’s been a challenge to give it up completely. Life is all about balance as I like to say and preach to my clients, I try to follow an 80/20 rule of fruits and veggies/meat and dairy respectively,” he continues.

Intermittent Fasting

20:4 fasting diet concept. One third plate with healthy food and two third plate is empty. Beef, salmon, egg, broccoli, tomato, nuts, carrots, mushrooms. Dark background. Top view.Shutterstock

It’s not just what Rodney eats that helps keep him in shape, but when he eats it. “I also practice and promote the various types of intermittent fasting,” he says.

Boxing

Rodney_Carter_Jr4Rodney Carter Jr

“I swear by boxing workouts,” explains Rodney. “It is one of the most intense workouts you can get. I love it because it challenges you both physically and mentally. For me it was also therapy, and a passion that burned strong. Just like your ability to burn up to nearly 1000 calories per hour. Hands down it’s my favorite form of exercise.”

HIIT Training and Weight Liftin

Rodney_Carter_Jr1Rodney Carter Jr

Bodyweight and HIIT Training are a “close second, then traditional weight lifting due to my older age,” he says about his other favorite workouts. “For clients I meet them where they are. However, if weight loss is the goal, everyone eventually gets to HIIT training.”

Related: 5 Habits from Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela that Could Change Your Life

Move, No Matter What

Rodney_Carter_Jr3Rodney Carter Jr

“I like to tell people to start where you are, it doesn’t matter if it’s just 5 min a day. The best thing you can do is get started, and then get better,” Rodney says. “I’m big on meeting people where they are taking small steps to get to the larger goal. Fitness should be fun, it’s a lifestyle and the journey is a marathon not a sprint.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Many health experts promote an 80/20 diet: If you eat healthy most of the time, but allow yourself to indulge on occasion, you are more likely to stick with it over time.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Strength Exercises That Build Muscle Without Lifting Weights

Mr America Jason Kozma mramericajasonkozma
Copyright mramericajasonkozma/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 26, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Most health experts, including the Mayo Clinic, recommend strength training as an effective form of exercise to help reduce body fat, preserve and build lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Many exercises involve lifting weights of some sort, ranging from free weights and barbells to kettlebells and ankle weights. However, you don’t need to lift weights to use muscle—you can use bodyweight. Body Network asked Mr. America himself, Jason Kozma, a Los Angeles personal trainer at High Performance Personal Training, to come up with a handful of strength training exercises that build muscle without requiring any weights. Here are his top 5 strength moves.

Push-Ups

Workout Exercise. Closeup Of Healthy Handsome Active Man With Fit Muscular Body Doing Push Ups Exercises. Sporty Athletic Male Exercising At Beach, Training Outdoor. Sports And Fitness ConceptShutterstock

The first exercise he recommends to build muscle without lifting weights? The classic push-up.

How to do it: Start in a plank position with hands under shoulders. Lower your body until your chest is just above the floor, then push back up.

What it works: Chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Bodyweight Squats

Fitness young woman working out core and glutes with bodyweight workout doing squat exercises on beach. Asian sporty girl squatting legs as part of an active and fit life.Shutterstock

He is also a fan of bodyweight squats, which require no added weight.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips as if sitting into a chair, then stand back up.

What it works: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

Glute Bridges

Attractive blonde woman in sports beige leggings and tank top, practicing yoga, doing Glute bridge exercise, dvi pada pithasana pose, home workout.​5. Glute BridgesShutterstock

Glute bridges are another effective exercise that doesn’t involve lifting weights.

How to do it: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Press through your heels to lift your hips up, then lower back down.

What it works: Glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Plank Holds

Concentrated beautiful young sportswoman doing plank exercise on mat in gymShutterstock

He also recommends a variation of the plank, plank golds.

How to do it: Hold a straight-body position on your forearms and toes, keeping your core tight and hips level.

What it works: Core, shoulders, and back.

Wall Sits

wall sit exercise​2. Wall Angel SquatsShutterstock

The final bodyweight exercise he recommends? Wall sits.

How to do it: Lean against a wall and slide down until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Hold for 30–60 seconds.

What it works: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, and endurance.

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

6 Fat-Burning and Muscle-Toning Bodyweight Combos From Trainer Grace Albin

Strength in teamwork. Two young attractive female athletes exercise on the beach doing squats with a sunrise and ocean in the background. The focus is soft and dreamy.
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 17, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to do a full body workout with just six exercises? Grace Albin is a fitness expert and influencer who shares diet and exercise tips and tricks with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she reveals some combo moves that work multiple muscles at once.”Six fun, #bodyweight combos for fat-burning and muscle-toning,” she captioned the post. Here are the exercises – as well as a few other of her go-to fitness and diet tips.

Here Is the Workout

Grace_Albin_fitstylegrace1fitstylegrace/Instagram

“Do each combo 10-20 times, then move to the next combo. Rest one minute at the end of the round. 2-4 rounds total,” Grace instructs.

  • jump squat into triple-pulse squat.
  • twist squat with knee lift.
  • triple-pulse lunge into kick.
  • cross cross squat.
  • reverse lunge into plank.
  • floor tap lunge into knee lift.

Do Pilates and Strength Training

A young woman in sportswear does Pilates on a reformer, lifting her leg up.Side view.Pilates, a pilates reformer class.Healthy Lifestyle Concept.High quality photoShutterstock

Grace encourages “a fusion of Pilates technique with traditional fitness,” she told Naluda. “So we use dumbbells and resistance bands and do squats and curls. But always with the underlying philosophy of posture strength, elegant movement, and muscle lengthening.”

Why is Pilates a good workout? According to the Mayo Clinic there are lots of benefits to the workout, as it “strengthens the body's inner core while increasing its flexibility resulting in improved overall health.”

It can also promote longer, leaner muscles, injury prevention, relief from stress and back pain, enhanced athletic performance, and heightened mind-body awareness. And, the Mayo Clinic explains that strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Stick to Workouts You Love

Grace_Albin1fitstylegrace/Instagram

What is the absolute best workout, according to Grace? One you will actually do. She recommends trying “a lot of different formats and you’ll find the one you love enough to stay motivated and keep going,” she told Naluda. “It might be something social and structured (and free) — like a running community training for a 10k that has each weekly jog planned out to the exact mile and meets at the same time every week. Or something flexible like joining a fancy studio that offers different modalities and allows you to toggle between yoga and boot camp. Keep experimenting and you’ll hit upon the fitness routine that matches your vibe and gets you coming back.”

RELATED:5 Exercises for Wrinkle Reduction

Snack on Protein and Fiber

Marinated,Grilled,Healthy,Chicken,Breasts,Cooked,On,A,Summer,BbqShutterstock

Grace snacks but keeps it healthy. “There are several bags of frozen edamame in my freezer at all times. It’s incredibly high in both protein and fiber. It’s quick and easy to fry or bake with a splash of olive oil, salt and pepper. You can also change the taste of it with any type of marinade or seasoning mix, so it never gets old,” she told Naluda.

Related: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Get Your Steps In

Grace_Albin2fitstylegrace/Instagram

Grace also recommends getting your steps in. How many should you aim for if you want to lose weight? According to a 2018 study published in the journal Obesity,walking 10,000 steps a day was linked to weight loss and weight management.

💪🔥Body Booster: If you don’t have a lot of time to work out, try doing combo moves to work multiple muscle groups at once.

Fitness & Workouts

7 Insider Secrets from Personal Trainers for Optimal Fitness

Fit woman talking to her trainer at the gym.
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastMay 05, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Personal trainers are experts when it comes to fitness and nutrition—after years of experience, they know what works and what doesn’t. “Personal trainers are experts in their field and can provide valuable information about exercise, nutrition, and overall wellness,” according to the Southern California Health Institute. “They can teach you new exercises and proper form to make sure you are getting the most out of your workouts.” Here are 7 fitness tips personal trainers swear by for optimal fitness.

Strength Before Cardio

Determined female athlete looking away and doing goblet squat with heavy kettlebell during intense training in spacious light gymShutterstock

Save the cardio for after your strength training sessions. "Strength train before doing cardio for maximum fat burn and energy efficiency," Virgin Active Head of Group Exercise Israel Rivera tells Cosmopolitan. "Save your glycogen stores to push harder and heavier during your strength training workouts to build lean muscle mass. Once those stores are depleted your body will resort to fat as fuel for exercising. So, bang the cardio out after your strength training session to achieve a fitter, leaner you.”

Too Much Too Soon

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

Make realistic goals and start off slowly. “A lot of people jump into doing too much, or going too hard, too soon,” personal trainer Zoe Mckenzie tells The Guardian. “This often results in a boom and bust approach of doing lots, then burning out and doing nothing. Starting low and going slow is key to building up whatever activity you are doing.”

Technique Is Everything

young sporty woman shoulder pain from workout in the gymShutterstock

If your technique is off, your workout will not be as effective. "It’s much more important to train with the correct technique rather than train heavy," Master Trainer Dorota Maslewska tells Cosmopolitan. "You might learn some exercises by watching friends or others in the gym, but sometimes what you see isn’t safe."

Hit the Weight Room

close up of man holding weight in gymShutterstock

Don’t be afraid of lifting weights for optimal fitness. “As a personal trainer, strength training is the No. 1 type of exercise I recommend to live longer,” certified fitness trainer and nutrition coach Patricia Greaves tells CNBC. “Research has even shown that people in their 70s with mobility issues can boost their longevity with a strength-training program.”

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Get a Workout Buddy

Fit people standing at barbells before exercise. Horizontal indoors shotShutterstock

Work out with a friend to make exercise more fun. “Your friend can be your personal trainer,” personal trainer Holly Davidson tells The Guardian. “If you agree, ‘We’re going to meet at a certain time and we’re going to do a workout,’ then it gives you more motivation to actually show up and get it done. Second, both of you are going to have ideas on what exercises you’re going to do.”

Food Prep

attractive young skinny smiling woman having fun cooking eggs at kitchen in morning having breakfast dressed in sexy pajamas outfit

Food prep is a great tool to support a healthy diet without having to constantly make decisions about food. “Meal prepping is so important,” certified personal trainer Matt Stewart tells Boston Magazine. “Pick a day on the weekend to do your food shopping and then cook your proteins and vegetables for the week. Not having healthy meals prepared caused me to always eat out at fast food restaurants. Eating hamburgers and French fries every day might sound fun, but it will wreck any weight loss goals you have.”

RELATED: 5 Truths About Why You Aren’t Losing Weight

Just Move

earth day. woman traveler walking among grass in meadow and holding in hand gathering wildflowers in mountains in sunlight, back view, space for textShutterstock

Can’t hit the gym? Any walking is better than no movement at all. “If you want to build up your cardiovascular fitness, then go for a brisk walk,” Davidson says. “If you’re not getting breathless, then find a hill and walk briskly up that and you’re going to really feel it a lot more.”

💪🔥 Body Booster: Any movement is good for your health—start slow and build up.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.