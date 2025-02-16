Skip to content
5 Habits That Put This Coach in the Best Shape of Her Life at 65

These healthy habits helped her lose weight and keep it off.

By Leah GrothFeb 16, 2025
Ilene Block silverandstrong
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
By Leah GrothFeb 16, 2025
Don’t let age be the excuse that keeps you from losing weight. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. In a new post, she reveals exactly what she does to look and feel so great at her age: “5 reasons I look fitter than most people at 65,” she writes.

“It’s not good genes or luck or some ‘secret formula’ - it’s daily habits that keep me looking fit, strong, healthy and youthful,” she writes in the post. “The best news? You can adopt these habits and live your best life at any age!” She then reveals precisely what she does.

She Eats Lots of Protein

The first thing she does is eat a protein-rich diet every day. “I spent decades yo-yo dieting and eating as little as possible to be skinny. I learned at 61 the power of macro based nutrition and now eat to fuel my body to be fit, strong and healthy,” she says.

She Hydrates

Next, she drinks 100 ounces of water daily. “Drinking plenty of water daily is essential for hydration, digestion, joint lubrication, and muscle function, especially for women over 50 who are active,” she says.

She Walks 8,000 Steps Per Day

She also gets her steps in — 8,000 to be exact. “Walking supports heart health, improves mobility, and helps maintain a healthy metabolism. It strengthens bones, and enhances mood, making it an effective and accessible way to stay active and independent,” she writes

She Lifts Heavy Weights

She also lifts heavy weights five days a week. “Lifting weights builds and maintains muscle mass, improves bone density, and boosts metabolism, which is key for longevity and independence,” she says.

She Keeps Her Mind Engaged and Challenged

Another habit: Keeping her mind engaged and challenged. “Keeping your mind active improves cognitive function, reduces the risk of dementia, enhances memory, and supports overall mental well-being for a sharper, more fulfilling life,” she says.

Here’s How to Approach Changes

“You can make these changes at any age,” she continues. “Pick one place to start and remember these mantras.” The first is “consistency, not perfection,” followed by “discipline, not motivation,” and finally, “comparison is the thief of joy.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

sustainable-weight-loss

By Leah GrothFeb 11, 2025
Are you starting to experience hormonal changes that are getting in the way of your weight loss? Marci Nevin is a perimenopause weight loss and wellness coach who helps women in perimenopause lose weight, get their “energy and waistline back,” and “beat belly fat and bloating,” she says in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post she reveals a handful of daily habit that help her keep fat at bay in her forties. “My daily non-negotiables that help me stay lean with less effort as a 41 year old woman in perimenopause,” she writes.

She Used to Go Over the Top with Diet and Exercise

“All through my 20s and up until my early 30s, I hustled my a** off to maintain a lean and fit physique. I was lifting 5-6 days a week, doing cardio, and adding extra conditioning types of workouts on top of it. While also eating a restrictive diet and rarely allowing myself to indulge in any food that wasn't ‘clean’,” she writes.

When She Put in “Less Effort” Her Body Transformed

It wasn't untilher health “hit rock bottom” and was forced to slow down that her body transformed. “But with way less effort. Wild, right?” she says. “Now at 41, I'm in the best shape of my life, and I easily maintain a body that is lean year round without putting in so much intense work or giving up the food I love. This is my playbook.”

1. She Doesn’t Hit Snooze

Marci’s health habits start literally the second she wakes up. “I never ever EVER hit snooze,” she writes. “Instead I get up right away, make my bed and start my morning routine.”

2. Meditation

Next up, she gets her zen on and focuses her mind. “I meditate, journal, and prayer to prime my mind and set the tone for the day,’ she says.

3. Walking

“I follow that up with a walk during sunrise. This has helped more than anything with keeping me energized and focused throughout the day and helping with sleep,” she continues. She calls walking, the “real secret weapon” for maintaining her weight. “I get 10,000 steps minimum,” she says.

4. Macro Tracking

Next up, she focuses on nutrition. “I track my macros so I know exactly how many calories I'm eating. Even though I no longer pre-log my days, I always have an idea of what my meals will look like and repeat the same ones often to reduce decision fatigue. I always get 100-120 g of protein and 25 g of fiber daily,” she writes.

5. Strength Training

Strength training is also part of her program. “ I move my body every day. Lifting is the priority and I do that 4x/week using a program designed for building muscle. I do Zone 2 cardio for heart and brain health,” she says.

6. Hydration

She also makes sure to hydrate. “I drink 20 oz of water first thing in the morning and before going for coffee or caffeine,” she writes.

7. High Protein Breakfast

Don’t sleep on your first meal of the day. “I also eat a big a**, high protein breakfast that keeps my hunger and cravings in check all day so I don't end up mindlessly snacking,” she says.

8. Sleep

Her last habit is giving her body the opportunity to regenerate and recharge. “I'm in bed by 9:30 and aim for a minimum of 7 hours sleep. I have a calming routine to help me relax and am off screens at least 1 hour before,” she writes.

Her Approach Is Sustainable

“I'm not special. But am a testament to what you can achieve with a sustainable approach and consistent effort. If you want it you still gotta work for it. But that can be done in a way that feels more easeful and enjoyable,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

I’m Super Fit at 54 and Here Are 5 Things I Do to Be “Fitter, Stronger, and Healthier”

Annie_Murray_anniesfitnesssteyning2
anniesfitnesssteyning/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJul 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Don’t let menopause be an excuse for not getting into shape. Annie Murray (@anniesfitnesssteyning) is a 54-year-old fitness trainer whose mission is “empowering mid-lifers to get strong, build healthy habits, and be the best version of themselves.” She regularly offers fitness, motivation, and nutrition tips to her followers on how to be the healthiest version of themselves through and beyond menopause. In a recent viral post, she reveals how she got into the best shape of her life and the changes she made to get there.

In the First Photo She Was 42 and Perimenopausal

Annie shares before-and-after images of herself during the perimenopausal stage and after menopause. “The photo on the left was taken when I was 42 years old. At the time, I was perimenopausal with low Tmuscle mass, low body weight, and low energy. I was constantly ill, experiencing bouts of shingles and chest infections,” she says.

This Was Her Training Routine and Diet

Home training concept. Smiling senior woman doing elbow plank on yoga mat in living room. Positive mature lady doing her workout routine, exercising indoors, strengthening her core musclesShutterstock

Her nutrition and exercise routine consisted of:

- Hours of cardio

- Bodyweight exercises

- Cutting out food groups

- Yo-yo dieting

- Eating too much convenience food, processed sugar and refined carbohydrates

- Drinking alcohol regularly

She Is Healthier at 54 Than She Was at 42

“The photo on the right was taken last week when I turned 54,” she continues. “I am currently post-menopausal, with high muscle mass and low body fat. My body weight has increased, I eat more, I have higher energy levels, and my immune system is strong. My metabolic age is 36, with a visceral fat rating of 2.”

Strength Training

One woman mature caucasian female slim hands hold dumbbell while training at home or fitness center real people healthy lifestyle concept copy spaceShutterstock

She then goes on to detail her “nutrition and exercise” routine. She starts off by revealing she does strength training three times a week.

Cardio

Shot of athlete woman exercising on assault air bike.Shutterstock

She also makes sure to get cardio in, but doesn’t do as much. She does “cardio training 2-3x\week,” she writes.

Walking

woman walking towards unknown placesShutterstock

She also makes sure to get her steps in. “Walking daily” is part of her routine.

Nutritious Whole Foods

Happy vegan woman smiling at the camera while eating a vegetable salad from a bowl. Senior woman enjoying a plant-based breakfast after a home workout. Mature woman taking care of her ageing body.Shutterstock

As for her diet, she tries to keep it clean. “Eating nutritious whole-food,” is her focus.

Protein

Raw chicken breast sliced or cut pieces on wooden cutting board with herbs and spices on dark slate, stone, concrete background. Raw chicken meat. Top view with copy space. Mock up.Shutterstock

She also understands the importance of fueling up with protein. “Eating a minimum of 100g protein a day,” is key, she says.

No Processed Sugar or Refined Carbohydrates

Unhealthy Chocolate Cookies with Vanilla Cream FillingShutterstock

One of her biggest no-nos when it comes to diet? “No processed sugar or refined carbohydrates,” she writes.

No Alcohol

Group of happy friends toasting and drinking fancy cocktails at bar terrace-Three Young girls drink mojito and clinking glass together at pub enjoying happy hour at summer party- Life Style conceptShutterstock

There is something else she avoids: Drinking her calories. “No alcohol” is her other major, don’t.

She Discovered Weights at 48

Fit mature woman in sportswear lifting a dumbbell during a strength training session at the gymShutterstock

“At the age of 48, I became a personal trainer and started to incorporate lighter weights into my fitness routine. At 50, I started to strength train in the gym using the progressive load technique (increasing the weight or number of reps over time). That’s when I discovered the power of lifting weights and the importance of having lean muscle mass,” she says.

Here Is Why Muscle Is Important

Fitness woman in sportswear trains shoulder muscles, doing dumbbell press while sitting on bench in gym. Back viewShutterstock

According to Annie, muscle is the “key” to:

✨ better body composition

✨ burning fat

✨ driving your metabolism

✨ protecting against disease

✨ regulating blood sugar

✨ controlling hunger

✨ increased mobility

✨ better mood

✨ increased energy

She Is “Fitter, Stronger, and Healthier” Than She Was in Her 20s

Mature lady in white shirt holding hands behind her head and expressing positive emotions while spending time outdoors.Shutterstock

Overall, she is happy where she is today. “I can safely say, I am fitter, stronger and healthier now, than I was in my 20’s,” she says.

Having Lean Muscle “Is Key”

Middle age sportswoman smiling happy training at the park.Shutterstock

“If you’re serious about staying healthy whilst you age, then having lean muscle is key. The only way to build and maintain muscle is to lift weights and don’t stop. Combined this with good nutrition and that’s the formula that’s worked for me,” she says.

She Adds That “It’s Never too Late”

Beautiful mature senior woman at home, domestic life and leisure moments - 50-60 years old pretty female adult wearing sportswear eating healthy food after fitness workoutShutterstock

Her final words of wisdom? “If I can do it, so can you. It’s never too late, and you are never too old to start,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

I'm a 38-Year-Old Fitness Instructor And Here Are My 5 Daily Habits for Staying in Peak Shape

Jamie Maitland
Copyright jamiemaitland/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 24, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Jamie Maitland, Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Elite Fitness Instructor, and Multidimensional Health Coach, has made a career out of helping people achieve their diet and fitness goals. Based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 38-year-old is living, breathing proof that maintaining a healthy lifestyle will help keep you in the best possible shape. In a recent interview with Body Network, she shared some of her personal health habits, including everything she eats in a day.

Health is a 24-Hour Job, She Says

Jamie, founder of The Office Health and The Office 954 and author of The 21 Day Reset Cookbook, started her fitness career in 2015 by co-founding Fort Lauderdale’s first and largest indoor cycling studio. “That quickly snowballed into a love for teaching and motivating people through fitness, and in 2019, I opened a new unique fitness concept called The Office 954,” she tells us.

“For an hour, people were with me at the studio, and that was the easy part,” she admits. “It was the other 23 hours in the day that I was interested in, which led to furthering education in not just fitness but nutrition and all-around health and wellness. Motivating and inspiring people is what I do best, and it only made sense to combine my two worlds of fitness and nutrition. To this day, I still own and teach at my studio and have also created a health & wellness company that offers the highest quality organic food products, premium supplements, and luxury retreat experiences.”

RELATED:I'm a Nutrition Pro: This 28-Day Walking Routine Burns More Fat Than Cardio

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

When it comes to her diet, Jamie is “all about balance, which is something you create,” she says. “Typically, my day starts with water followed by a pea size scoop of Shilajit (A substance that emerges from the crevices of high mountain ranges in Asia, rich in vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, and amino acids) taken on an empty stomach with a cup of coffee.

I’m not much of a breakfast person so lunch is usually my biggest meal which might consist of grass fed grass finished filet or organic corn and soy free chicken with some sort of kitchen sink salad (chopped roasted asparagus, chopped Romaine, scallions, 3 chopped egg white, 1/4 avocado, red onion, endive and peeled & deseed cubed cucumber— all organic ingredients—homemade dressing),” she says.

“If I need something sweet, my chocolate espresso protein muffins have changed my world (lol) and hit the spot! I usually have about 2 of those. Later, after my workout, I will have a 2-scoop protein shake.”

Dinner is her “lightest meal,” consisting of sliced chicken breast or seafood with a roasted vegetable, “sometimes only protein,” she explains. “I am a weird eater and live by this saying ‘your food doesn’t need to make sense to anyone but you!’ Another rule of thumb: I don’t eat past 8 pm.”

She Is a “Qualitarian”

Jamie stresses the importance of hydration. She drinks “at least a gallon” of water per day. “Water is life!” she explains.

“I eat what makes me feel my best. I don’t label myself anything, but if I had to, I would label myself a Qualitarian,” Jamie says. “Quality absolutely matters. You are what you ate, ate— and everything comes from somewhere, know the source. My eating style is designed around the health of my gut. I do my best to stay in tune with what works best for me, and I preach this to my clients. What makes sense to me might not make sense to you. Personally, I prioritize quality protein, healthy fats, and the time that I eat.” In total, she consumes “at least 120-130 grams of protein per day.”

RELATED:I Lost Over 250 Pounds And These Are 11 Habits That Transformed My Body

Top 3 Diet Rules

Here are Jamie’s top 3 diet rules:

  1. Know your body better than anyone. It’s yours to learn!
  2. You don’t need as much food as you think you do. Culture, unfortunately, promotes indulgence; stay conscious, use your brain— and design your life how you see it, not the other way around.
  3. What you stop eating might have a bigger impact than what you start eating.

Here Are Her Essentials

Jamie takes supplements, “but only essentials,” she says. “Everyone is very different, and if you really want to know what you're deficient in, get your blood work done.” The supplements she thinks are essential “that mostly everyone should take” are:

1) Liposomal Vitamin C

2) Vitamin D3 +K2

3) Magnesium L Threonate (magtein)

4) Wild Caught Krill Oil

5) Liver organ complex

6) Grass-fed/grass-finished protein powder

These Are Her Favorite Workouts

Jamie maintains variety with exercise. “Switching up my workouts is what works best for me; I find it mentally stimulating, and on a personal level, I feel and see the best results from diversity,” she tells us. “I love horseback riding and definitely consider that a full-body workout. I don’t ride as much as I would like, but when I do, I love it! Rollerblading is also one of my favorite workouts. I love a good barre and pilates class; lifting weights is a must for me at least 3x a week, and I’ve recently gotten into sprinting, which has been a game changer.”

RELATED:10 Safe Weight Loss Tips from Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels to Shed Pounds Fast

Top 3 Fitness Rules

Here are Jamie’s top 3 fitness rules:

  1. If you have access to a floor, you can get a workout in, we’re born to move—prioritize daily movement.
  2. Don’t underestimate the power of walking, consistently.
  3. Just like your food, your workouts don’t need to make sense to anyone but you.

Sleep and Meditation Are Also Key

Other important health habits, per Jamie, are sleep and meditation. “Good sleep is extremely important and, fortunately, has not ever been a problem for me. Meditation in my opinion is very personal,” she says. “I believe there are many different forms of it and there is no wrong way to meditate.” For example, Rollerblading is one of her forms of meditation. “Believe it or not, I come up with my best ideas when skating and also can get into an intense mental flow state. One could argue that this isn’t meditation but what you believe is your reality,” she says.

And, Don’t Forget to Set Boundaries

“Setting boundaries is an underrated health habit that I find important. When I host my 21 Day Resets this is definitely a subject that comes up quite a bit. So often people spread themselves too thin by saying ‘yes’ to everything or putting others first instead of themselves. Healthy boundaries are necessary,” she says.

Lymphatic Drainage

Another self-care ritual Jamie swears by is lymphatic drainage. “I frequently get gua sha facials and recently just started adding in full body Brazilian manual lymphatic drainage. If you’ve never done either, do yourself a favor and try adding these rituals into your self care routine! I promise you will feel amazing,” she suggests.

You can find more tips on Jamie's personal Instagram account, or you can follow her on The Office Health or The Office 954. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

75-Year-Old Bodybuilder Shares Workout Secrets: "Age Is Just an Excuse"

Marilynn_Larkin12
Copyright Marilynn Larkin/Get Unbent
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 10, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Most of us have caught ourselves making excuses about getting fit or staying active – whether it's being too busy, too tired, or thinking we're too old to start. But what if age and life's challenges could actually become stepping stones to your strongest self?

Meet Marilynn Larkin, a 75-year-old personal trainer who's redefining what's possible in fitness. As the founder of GET UNBENT and a champion bodybuilder managing stage 4 cancer, Larkin isn't just talking about fitness – she's living proof that it's never too late to transform your life. Through her work as a posture expert, certified personal trainer, coach, and health writer, she's helped countless people discover their own strength, regardless of age or circumstances.

Whether you're 25 or 75, Larkin's practical wisdom and proven strategies will help you build a stronger, more resilient body and mindset. Read on to discover the secrets that have kept her in the best shape of her life – and learn how you can apply them to your own fitness journey.

Facing Cancer with Courage

Before becoming a certified trainer, Larkin established herself as a health writer for prestigious publications including Vogue, The Lancet, and Reuters Health. Her transformation from writer to warrior began in 2003 when, at age 54, she entered her first bodybuilding competition and placed in both Masters and Open divisions.

"I focus on maintaining strong, flexible back muscles and stretching my body lengthwise," Larkin explains, sharing one of her fundamental training principles. She emphasizes the importance of starting each day with targeted stretching exercises to maintain proper posture and flexibility.

When faced with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2023, Larkin maintained her commitment to fitness despite significant challenges. "If you loved what you were doing before you received a diagnosis, keep going!" she encourages. "Continue as best you can to do all the things you enjoy – in many cases, you will still be capable of doing so, even if you may need to modify certain things."

Daily Dedication

Her daily routine demonstrates this dedication. "I keep a regular routine every day of the week, including weekends," she shares. "I get out of bed at 5:30 am and do various chores, followed by exercises to wake up my muscles." Her schedule includes three personal training sessions weekly, plus spin and dance classes, alongside her professional work.

Regarding exercise selection, Larkin emphasizes personalization over age-based limitations. "I believe that the shape you are in and your fitness goals, not chronological age, determine which exercises are best for you," she states. However, she strongly advocates for resistance training to combat age-related muscle loss.

For those facing health challenges, Larkin offers wisdom from her own experience: "Accept that you have cancer rather than trying to 'battle' it. If you're stage 4, like I am, it's part of your body now and often can be held in check even though you can't get rid of it completely."

Core Components of Success

Her approach to fitness includes several key components:

Core Activation: She recommends beginning with rotational movements while keeping the hips and feet forward, followed by balance exercises.

Leg Strengthening: "Make sure you feel with each squat that you are sitting back into your hips, not pushing forward into your knees," she advises.

Proper Nutrition: Larkin follows a Mediterranean-style diet and emphasizes the importance of adequate protein intake for older adults.

Continuous Challenge: "In terms of fitness, challenge yourself!" she encourages. "Try to work your way back up to where you were before the diagnosis, and consider a bodybuilding or fitness challenge, like I did."

Inspiring the Next Generation

Through her work, Larkin continues to inspire others with her message that the human body is capable of extraordinary achievements at any age. Her journey exemplifies how determination, proper training, and a positive mindset can help overcome even the most challenging circumstances.

61-Year-Old Lisa Rinna Shares 10 Daily Habits That Keep Her Looking Half Her Age

celebrity, actress,,Lisa,Rinna,At,The,80
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 18, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Lisa Rinna is steaming up the internet with her latest sizzling hot throwback snap. The 61-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a provocative photo on her social media this week, eliciting a major response from her followers. “@gregswalesart you are a master I forget just how great I looked,” she captioned the photo of her flawless figure. “Flawless appeal,” commented one. “Age-defying beauty,” added another. How does the star look better than most people half her age? Here are ten things the Body Network knows about Lisa Rinna’s approach to diet and exercise.

She’s Lived in “Moderation”

“I’ve been really fortunate to get to 60 and be healthy, knock on wood,” Rinna told Cosmo in January 2024. “I keep a very moderate lifestyle. I’ve worked out since I was 16 years old. I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely. I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I’m moderate. I don’t go crazy with anything. So there’s no silver bullet. There’s nothing that I’m super challenged with.”

She Has Good Genes

Lisa admits that genetics have played a role in her longevity. “I’ve been very lucky with my health. My body maintains itself pretty well at this age,” she added to Cosmo. “People are like, ‘How the heck do you do that?’ Genetics. I have a good base of genetics and I got lucky with that. So it’s not that hard for me. And I still look good, so that’s fun, easy, nice. I enjoy it. I present it the way I want to. And when I can’t do that anymore, I won’t.”

She’s “Aging Disgracefully”

Lisa has stopped caring about other people’s opinions. “I just don’t care about what people think about me, and that has been a tremendous gift that I have learned,” she said. “I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30,” she continued. “I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been ... there’s this whole thing about aging gracefully, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to age disgracefully.’”

She Is a Believer in Hormone Replacement Therapy

Lisa is a fan of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat menopause symptoms. “Everything you can go through, I was going through it. I couldn’t sleep, the hot flashes, everything, and I was anxious and angry and just a mess,” she said about her experience with menopause. “If I’m going to have a better life by taking [hormones], I’m going to do it. If you took my hormones away, I would kill you, probably. I really think they’re helpful in so many ways.”

She Accepts that Aging Is Inevitable

Lisa has accepted that she is getting older. “I think it is about passion. You can’t fight aging. Aging is going to happen. How do I do it so that I feel good and I’m happy? That’s what I’m looking for, and I’m still passionate, and I’m still curious about life,” she told Cosmo. “I don’t necessarily need to look like I’m 20 years old, though that’s fun if you can get it. But you know what I’m saying? It’s about how do you morph yourself into this era and still feel good, be curious, be passionate, and be happy?”

Jazzercise

Lisa has been dancing her way to a hot body since she was a teen. “I’ve had the same fitness routine since I was 16,” she told Us Weekly. “It started with Jazzercise, and I’ve been consistent about working out ever since.”

Yoga

She also gets her zen on. “Yoga has been my life savior for 26 years I’ve been practicing now,” she added to Us. “It’s my consistent … you know, I do many workouts and I go through lots of different things, but I think most consistently practicing yoga has been the most helpful in keeping myself grounded and somewhat space … somewhat…”

She Follows a “Dirty Vegan” Diet

While Lisa eats some animal products, she tries to fill her plate with plant-based foods and produce. “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan," she told People. “I’m mostly plant-based—but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”

Exercise Makes Her Feel Better

Lisa tries to focus on how exercise makes her feel, instead of just her looks. “I’m always doing something. I just do because I feel better,” Lisa told OWN. “If I feel better, I’m nicer. If I’m nicer, my life goes better.”

She Mixes Up Workouts

"My one piece of advice though is finding more than one form of exercise that you love to do and then mixing it up," Lisa explained on her website. "One day do the Pilates, and then the next day you play tennis. Maybe you can even incorporate a Friday night salsa dancing class with your girlfriends!" And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

7 Natural GLP-1 Boosters Expert Uses Instead of Ozempic

Tasha Stevens ​tashalynn_stevens
Copyright tashalynn_stevens/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose weight without Ozempic? Tasha Stevens is a hormone expert and clinical nutritionist with a large social media following. In one of her recent posts, she reveals a few natural alternatives to Ozempic. “A hormone nutritionist’s secret to stimulate GLP-1 and weight loss,” she writes in the Instagram post. She goes on to reveal her list of natural alternatives to the expensive jab.

In the post, she encourages people to “ditch the dangers of Ozempric & get to the real root cause” of weight gain. “Honestly, I cannot tell you how many messages I have in inbox from women saying they tried Ozempric and others only to gain more weight, feel worse, and struggle with symptoms,” she writes.

Try These Supplements and Strategies

“These supplements + strategies can improve insulin function, stimulate GLP-1 and reduce stress which is the name of the game for dropping inches,” she continues. “And it is nearly impossible to lose weight if your hormones are imbalanced, so getting to the true root cause of it is how you get results and KEEP them.”

Berberine

Berberine, aka “nature’s Ozempic” has become a popular alternative to the drug.

How it works: “Mimics metformin by activating AMPK, improving insulin sensitivity, and increasing GLP-1 secretion for better blood sugar regulation,” she says.

Inositol (Myo-Inositol & D-Chiro-Inositol)

Inositol is excellent for weight loss.

How it works: “Enhances insulin signaling, reduces insulin resistance, and promotes GLP-1 release, especially beneficial for PCOS and metabolic health,” she explains.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA & DHA)

Amp up your omega-3 intake.

How it works: “Reduces inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may support GLP-1 secretion through gut microbiome interactions,” she says.

Magnesium

Magnesium is also beneficial.

How it works: “Crucial for insulin function, helps glucose uptake in cells, and supports pancreatic beta-cell health, indirectly influencing GLP-1,” Tasha says.

Probiotics (Lactobacillus & Bifidobacterium Strains)

Probiotics are key for weight loss, says Tasha.

How it works: “Supports gut health, enhances GLP-1 production, and reduces inflammation, leading to better glucose metabolism,” she explains.

Curcumin

Next up, curcumin.

How it works: “Lowers inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, and may enhance GLP-1 secretion via gut and pancreatic pathways,” says Tasha

Fiber (Psyllium Husk, Glucomannan, Inulin)

The last supplement she recommends is fiber.How it works: “Slows glucose absorption, promotes gut-derived GLP-1 secretion, and improves insulin response,” she continues. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Lose 20 Lbs with These 10 Low-Calorie Snacks

Lea Dombrowski lea_dombrowski
Copyright lea_dombrowski/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose weight without having to sacrifice snacking? According to one expert, this is not only possible, she recommends it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent social media post, she reveals all the almost zero-calorie snacks “to grab during a weight loss journey,” she writes.

Pickles

a lot of fresh beaten cucumbers in water. washing cucumbers. pickling cucumbers, pickles

Shutterstock

The first snack she recommends is a popular fermented veggie: Pickles. “This salty snack has only 5 calories per pickle,” she explains.

Zucchini or Kale Chips

Kale chips on a baking sheet on parchment.Shutterstock

Next up, veggie chips. However, she doesn’t recommend buying them in a bag. Instead, make your own. “Air fry zucchini or kale to make a crispy chip with only 20 calories per cup,” she suggests.

Sugar-Free Jello

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar freeShutterstock

Have you ever tried sugar-free jello? It tastes nearly the same as the original, with far fewer calories. “For a sweet snack grab a jello with only 20 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Air-Popped Popcorn

Olive oil popped popcorn in a porcelain bowl horizontal shotShutterstock

Another great snack, especially when watching a movie? Air-popped popcorn. “Pop popcorn with no oil and it’s only 30 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Sheets of roasted nori seaweed wrappingShutterstock

While they are an acquired taste, roasted seaweed snacks are nutritionally beneficial. “These are salty and nutrient-dense with only 20 calories per pack,” Dombrowski says.

Jicama Sticks with Tajín

Raw Jicama, Mexican turnip, ketogenic food

Shutterstock

Jicama sticks with tajin makes a tasty vegetable snack. “This is packed with fiber and tastes delicious with only 20 calories per cup,” she claims.

Low-Calorie Fruits

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table

Shutterstock

In another post, Dombrowski reveals more of her favorites, starting with low-calorie fruits. “Watermelon, berries, peaches, apples, and other fruits are high in water and fiber, making them super low-calorie but filling,” she says.

Vegetables

Harvesting carrots. Female hand with bunches of carrots with tops.Shutterstock

Vegetables are also a great snack. “Carrots, celery, cucumbers, snap peas, and other veggies have a lot of volume with essentially zero calories,” she says.

Roasted Chickpeas

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.

Shutterstock

Roasted chickpeas are another great snack. “This high-fiber, high-protein snack is low in calories, super filling, and makes the best chip alternative,” she says.

Deli Meat

Assorted sliced meat in a macro image

Shutterstock

The last snack she suggests is deli meat. “Turkey and ham are packed with protein for very few calories! Perfect for upping your protein for the day,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Naturally Thin Food Coach Reveals Her Habits

Ashly Burnett heart_led_wellness
Copyright heart.led.wellness/Instagram

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you ever wonder how thin women manage to stay slender without extreme dieting or exercise? One expert, who is naturally thin herself, claims to know the secrets. Ashlyn Burnett is a nutrition coach who helps her clients achieve food freedom and “end binge/restrict cycles,” she writes in her Instagram profile. In a new social media post she tells-all. “Secret eating habits of naturally thin women,” she writes. “These secret habits are game changers.”

You Probably Think You Know How Your Thin Friend Is Thin, But You Are Wrong

“You know that one friend who seems to eat whatever she wants and effortlessly maintains a healthy weight? I know what you’re thinking,” she says. She goes on to reveal the common thoughts, including “She just has a fast metabolism,” “She just has good genes,” “She’s just naturally lean,” and “She just got lucky.”

Instead, She Has Healthy Food Habits

“But let me tell you a little secret…She likely has some habits with food that you don’t have that are allowing her to maintain a healthy weight🤫Here are things naturally lean women don’t do,” she writes.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Eat When They Aren’t Hungry

The first thing they have in common? “They don’t eat when they’re not hungry just because it ‘tastes good,” she says. Instead, they “ have a deep relationship with hunger and fullness cues.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Use Food to Cope With Nerves or Emotions

The second commonality? “They don’t use food to cope with nervous system dysregulation,” she reveals. Lean women “process their emotions in ways that don’t involve food,” instead.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Graze on Food All Day Long

The third habit they share is that they “don’t graze on food all day long,” she says. “They eat big meals when they are hungry and leave space between meals to digest.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Clean Their Plate

Habit four is “They don’t clean their plate just because they can,” she continues. “They use their body’s cues to know how much to eat regardless if there is one or two bites left,” she reveals.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Go on Extreme Diets

Number five? “They don’t go on extreme diets or follow extreme ways of eating (carnivore, vegan, etc)” she says. Instead, “they eat a wide variety of foods that they enjoy.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Obsess Over Food

Finally, they don’t think about food 24/7. “They spend mental energy thinking about their life, not food,” she explains.

Find the Root Cause of Your Eating by Taking Her Quiz

“And if eating doesn’t feel this effortless to you…it’s because there is a ROOT CAUSE underneath your relationship with food driving you to use food in a way that soothes your nervous system,” she says, revealing that there are 8 of them. Here is the quiz you can take to identify yours. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

