Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

5 GLP-1 Medication Mistakes You Need to Avoid According to Obesity Expert

These expert tips will help maximize your weight loss success.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 05, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Dr. Katrina Mattingly Options Medical Weight Loss
Copyright Options Medical Weight Loss/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 05, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Everyone's talking about GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro—and for good reason. These breakthrough treatments have helped countless people achieve significant weight loss. But to get the best results, you need to use them correctly. Dr. Katrina Mattingly, a Board Certified Obesity Medicine Specialist at Options Medical Weight Loss, shares the most common pitfalls to avoid.

1. Skipping Proper Medical Consultation

"It's crucial to discuss your medical history, potential contraindications, and any concerns you may have to ensure the medication is appropriate for you," says Dr. Mattingly. Before starting any GLP-1 medication, a thorough consultation with a healthcare provider is essential. Being completely transparent about your health background helps identify potential risks and ensures the treatment is safe for you.RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

2. Ignoring Dosage Instructions

pharmacist male medicine pharmacy drugs13 Weight Loss Alternatives When Ozempic Isn't Available That Experts Swear ByShutterstock

Following the prescribed dosing schedule is non-negotiable. "Do not ignore or deviate from the prescribed dosing instructions. What happens when you do? You end up nauseated, with acid reflux, and your bowels are gurgling and acting up," Dr. Mattingly warns. Improper dosing can lead to unnecessary side effects and discomfort that might make the treatment experience unpleasant.

3. Neglecting Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Choosing between apple and donutShutterstock

"Remember, the medication works best when combined with a balanced diet and regular physical movement," emphasizes Dr. Mattingly. GLP-1 medications aren't magic pills—they're tools that work alongside healthy habits. According to Dr. Mattingly, "Only relying on the medication to lose weight and doing nothing else is not going to get you optimal results, especially if you're eating greasy or sugary foods as your main source of sustenance."

4. Overlooking Side Effects

Fat,Man,Belly,Obese,Overweight,dad, bod, tummy, obeseShutterstock

Be proactive about potential side effects. "Be aware of common side effects, such as nausea or gastrointestinal discomfort, and communicate any concerns to your medical provider promptly," Dr. Mattingly advises. Don't suffer in silence—your provider can offer solutions. "We can give you tips on supportive care, nutrition, or we can even call in a prescription to help get you through those unpleasant but temporary side effects," says Dr. Mattingly.RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

5. Skipping Follow-up Appointments

Close up of a female doctor filling up an application form while consulting patientShutterstock

Consistent monitoring is key to long-term success. "Regular check-ins allow your medical provider to monitor your progress, address any concerns or challenges, and make any necessary adjustments if needed," explains Dr. Mattingly. These appointments help optimize your treatment and ensure you stay on track with your weight loss goals.

Dr. Mattingly concludes with encouragement: "We're here to help you along the way, and we know that we've seen great, great success on people with these GLP-1 medications, and you can definitely be one of them." By avoiding these common mistakes, you'll be well-positioned to achieve the best possible results from your GLP-1 medication.

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

Nutrition & Diet

7 Surprising GLP-1 Benefits

Weight Medicine with Dr. Meghan MD
Copyright WeightMedicinewithDrMeghanMD/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackJan 31, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you ever wondered if weight loss medications could offer more than just helping you shed pounds? Many patients starting GLP-1 medications focus solely on weight loss, but there's a world of surprising benefits waiting to be discovered. Dr. Meghan Garcia-Webb, a Boston-based physician with board certifications in Internal Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine, and Obesity Medicine, shares her expertise from helping hundreds of patients on their weight loss journeys. As the creator of "Weight Medicine with Dr. Meghan" and a certified life coach, she offers unique insights that could help you make informed decisions about your health journey.

Beyond Weight Loss: Understanding GLP-1 Benefits

"I prescribe these medications all the time and talk to patients about their weight all the time," Dr. Meghan explains in her video. While the primary benefits of GLP-1 medications are well-documented, she emphasizes that patients often experience unexpected positive changes that go far beyond the scale. These surprising advantages can significantly impact overall quality of life and long-term health outcomes.


RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Changes in Alcohol Consumption Patterns

Friends,Partying,Nightclub,,Toasting,Drinks,girls,pub, alcohol, bar, cocktailsShutterstock

One of the most notable unexpected benefits involves changes in alcohol consumption patterns. "A lot of people have a decreased interest in alcohol," Dr. Meghan reveals. "Some people, they're like, yeah, I just don't even want to drink anymore. Or they, you know, maybe their interest was on a scale of one to 10, it was an eight and now it's about a three." This change appears to be linked to how the medication affects the brain's reward circuitry.

Breaking Free from Food Obsession

woman eats sweets at night to sneak in a refrigerator.Shutterstock

For many struggling with persistent food thoughts, relief comes in an unexpected form. "Food no longer becomes very entertaining for people," Dr. Meghan notes. This change in the reward circuitry can lead to a significant reduction in food-related preoccupations, helping patients develop a healthier relationship with eating.

Managing Binge Eating Tendencies

Hungry overweight woman holding hamburger on wooden plate, Fried chicken and Pizza on table .Concept of binge eating disorder (BED).

Shutterstock

"For people who feel like their overeating was really getting into the out of control stage," Dr. Meghan explains, "they might really benefit, they might really notice that that's just less of an issue for them." This benefit can be particularly significant for those who might otherwise have needed additional medications to manage binge eating behaviors.


RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Inflammation and Pain Reduction

Young woman touching her kidney in pain.Shutterstock

A surprising physical benefit emerges in the realm of pain management. Dr. Meghan shares that "some people notice that when they take these medications, not only does it help their weight go down, but it actually seems to help with the chronic pain or the inflammatory pain." This improvement is linked to the reduction in adipose tissue, which can act as an inflammatory organ in the body.

Protecting Long-term Liver Health

At doctors appointment physician shows to patient shape of liver with focus on hand with organ.Shutterstock

Recent research has revealed crucial benefits for liver health. According to Dr. Meghan, studies show that "they may lower the risk of progression from fatty liver disease to end stage liver disease, which is also known as cirrhosis." This discovery represents a significant advancement in preventing serious liver complications.

Improving Sleep Apnea Outcomes

Happy Asian couple with CPAP machine on side table with husband wearing CPAP mask sleeping smoothly in bed all night without snoring

Shutterstock

Sleep quality improvements represent another significant benefit. Dr. Meghan references recent studies showing how medications like tirzepatide can "really decrease the health burdens associated with sleep apnea," offering hope for better rest and improved daily functioning.


RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Mental Clarity and Reduced Food Noise

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

Many patients report experiencing what Dr. Meghan describes as a "decrease in food cravings and decrease in food noise." This reduction in food-related thoughts and cravings can lead to improved mental clarity and better focus throughout the day, allowing patients to redirect their energy toward other aspects of their lives.

Individual Variations in Benefits

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics. Medical equipment for diabetes parients. Copenhagen, Denmark - May 17, 2023.Shutterstock

Dr. Meghan emphasizes that these benefits can vary significantly from person to person. "It's hard to predict if these things are gonna happen," she notes. "Sometimes they're just nice, surprising bonus benefits." This individualized response underscores the importance of working closely with healthcare providers to monitor progress and adjustments.


RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Making Informed Healthcare Decisions

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

Understanding these potential additional benefits can help you make more informed decisions about your health management strategy. As Dr. Meghan suggests, being aware of these possibilities while maintaining realistic expectations is key to a successful treatment journey. Whether you're just starting your weight loss journey or considering GLP-1 medications, these insights can help guide your conversations with healthcare providers and set appropriate expectations for your personal health journey. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Diet Mistakes on Ozempic

Aliza Olive, MD
Copyright medfreemaintenance/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight loss drug but aren’t making the progress you hoped for? You might be making a common diet mistake, one doctor claims. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a new social media post, she discusses ways you could be sabotaging weight loss while on a weight loss drug. “The 5 most common mistakes women on GLP-1 injections make with protein that are holding them back from losing body fat,” she writes.

Most Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common Mistakes

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

“Does hitting your daily protein goal feel like trying to climb a mountain ⛰️ … wearing flip-flops?” she asks. “You’re not alone. Most women on GLP-1s are making these 5 very fixable mistakes that are keeping them from reaching their protein potential. Let’s break it down.”

Choosing Salad Over Steak

The first mistake? “Choosing the salad over the steak,” she says. “Yes, greens are great, but they won’t help you preserve muscle or stay full like a protein-packed meal will.”

Here’s how to fix it, according to Dr. Olive. “Build your meals around a protein base (chicken, steak, fish, tofu) FIRST,” she says.

Eating Too Little at a Time

Greek,Yogurt,I,Bowl,Spoons,food,dairy,dietShutterstock

The second mistake? Eating too little at a time. “1-2 eggs or a single cup of yogurt isn’t cutting it, sis,” she says. To fix it, “Think bigger servings. Go for 5-6 oz of chicken instead of 3, or 2 cups of Greek yogurt instead of 1.”

Trying to Get Protein From Too Many Sources

Set of natural food high in protein on grey background, top view

Mistake three is trying to get protein from too many sources. “A little here, a little there… it adds up, but it’s WAY more work,” she says. The fix? “Stick with more of one source instead of juggling multiple.”

Falling for “High Protein” Masketing

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Another common mistake? Falling for “high protein” marketing. “Trail mix and peanut butter? They’re mostly fat. Just cause the label says high protein, just means it’s slightly higher than the alternative,” she says. “Read labels! Protein should be 30g+ per meal. Bonus: look for low sugar too.”

Skipping Fiber with Protein

Health food concept for a high fiber diet with fruit, vegetables, cereals, whole wheat pasta, grains, legumes and herbs. Foods high in anthocyanins, antioxidants, smart carbohydrates and vitamins on mShutterstock

The final mistake is skipping fiber with your protein. “Fiber + protein = the ultimate hunger-crushing duo,” she says. “Pair high-protein meals with fiber-rich veggies or whole grains for maximum fullness and metabolism support.”

More Protein Tips

A grilled rib-eye beef steak seasoned with rosemary and accompanied by red wine, all set against a black background. The steak, perched on a fork,is garnished with rosemary and sprinkled with sea SaltShutterstock

She also offers a few protein tips.

  • Aim for 0.8-1g of protein per pound of goal body weight.
  • Start small: try 100g/day and build from there.
  • Use simple swaps and easy hacks to hit your goals: rotisserie chicken, deli meat, Greek yogurt, jerky, or even a protein shake.

Protein Is Fat-Burning Fuel

Dedicated athletic woman running in nature and dawn.Shutterstock

“Think of protein as the fuel for your fat loss engine,” she adds. “Skip it, and you’ll stall out. Nail it, and you’ll cruise toward your goals with way less hunger, fatigue, or muscle loss.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Doctor Reveals 11 Natural Alternatives to GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

Dr_Kate_Lyzenga_Dean2
Copyright Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 24, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If you've been considering expensive GLP-1 medications like Ozempic for weight loss, there might be a better way. Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean, an integrative medicine expert, has identified natural alternatives that work with your body's systems. Drawing from her decade of clinical experience and personal health transformation, she reveals how these science-backed options could help you achieve sustainable weight loss without costly prescriptions or side effects.

Why Traditional Weight Loss Methods Fail

"About 50% of Americans are currently trying to lose weight – that's over 165 million people," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reveals in her post. The problem isn't lack of effort. "Science is proving again and again that the old simplistic model of calorie in, calorie out simply does not work for most women, especially as we age." Instead, she explains successful weight loss depends on hormone balance, including GLP-1.

How GLP-1 Controls Your Weight

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, lossShutterstock

Understanding GLP-1's role is crucial, explains Dr. Lyzenga-Dean. "Food stimulates the release of GLP-1 from your intestinal cells, which then signals your pancreas to release insulin, improves satiety, and slows digestion." This natural process helps control appetite and blood sugar - without medication.

The Hidden Costs of GLP-1 Medications

Never fear, your pharmacist is here. Cropped shot of an attractive young female pharmacist working in a pharmacy.Shutterstock

While prescription GLP-1 drugs work, they come with significant drawbacks. "These medications are expensive, rarely covered by insurance, and often need to be taken for life," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean warns. "About 50% of patients experience nausea, and most regain weight within a year of stopping."

Healthy Fats: Your First Line of Defense

A delicious Bowl of Guacamole next to fresh ingredients on a table with tortilla chips and salsaShutterstock

"One of the quickest ways to balance blood sugar is by increasing healthy fat intake," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean shares. "Think guacamole and coconut milk, not processed foods." Research shows that adding just 85 grams of pistachios to meals significantly increases GLP-1 levels in pre-diabetic adults.

RELATED: 20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Power Up Your Protein

Saucepan with boiling eggs on a gas stoveShutterstock

"Meals with higher amounts of protein stimulate GLP-1 secretion better than those with mostly carbs," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean explains. She recommends eggs and plain yogurt: "Eggs provide unsaturated fats, protein, and choline - all crucial for blood sugar balance."

The Mediterranean Secret

Food products representing the Mediterranean diet which may improve overall health statusShutterstock

Research supports this dietary approach: "A Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil for 28 days resulted in significantly higher GLP-1 blood concentrations after each meal," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reports. This pattern not only supports weight loss but also helps prevent metabolic syndrome.

Natural Compounds That Boost GLP-1

Cinnamon sticks on a textured wooden background. Cinnamon roll. Spicy spice for baking, desserts and drinks. Fragrant ground cinnamon. cinnamon powder Close-up. Place for text. copy spaceShutterstock

"Flavonoids from turmeric, cinnamon, rosemary, and green tea act as natural GLP-1 boosters," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reveals. However, she notes that concentrated supplements often work better than food sources alone for noticeable results.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Berberine: The Natural Alternative

Close,Up,Of,Berberine,Supplement,CapsulesShutterstock

This plant compound shows remarkable promise. "One meta-analysis showed that just one gram of concentrated berberine significantly lowered cholesterol, BMI, weight, and blood sugar markers," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean reports. Its effectiveness has earned it the nickname "Nature's Ozempic."

Your Gut Bacteria Matter

gut,tummy,health,Woman,Holds,Intestines,In,Her,Palms.,Gastrointestinal,Tract.,Intestinal,TractShutterstock

"The most impactful way to influence GLP-1 production is by balancing your microbiome," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean emphasizes. She highlights the bacterium Akkermansia: "Studies show it increases thermogenesis - your body's fat-burning process."

Combining Natural Strategies

Spoon with thermostat yogurt in a girl's handShutterstock

Success comes from a comprehensive approach. "The beauty of natural GLP-1 boosters is that you can stack these strategies," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean explains. While results aren't immediate, the benefits are sustainable and side-effect-free.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Your Path to Sustainable Weight Loss

Happy woman celebrating successful weight loss on scale in bright living room. Fitness goals and healthy lifestyle concept. Joyful moment of achievement and motivation.Shutterstock

"Will these alternatives transform your body overnight? No," Dr. Lyzenga-Dean admits. "But they support healthier weight at the root cause, with minimal side effects." For those seeking lasting results without medication, these natural approaches offer a promising solution. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

Nutrition & Diet

10 Restaurant Tips From a Dietician Using GLP-1 Meds

Whitney Black whitney.the.dietitian
Copyright whitney.the.dietitian/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If you are taking a GLP-1 weight loss drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro, it can be challenging to figure out what you should and shouldn’t be eating to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects – especially when dining out. However, an expert says it doesn’t have to be complicated. Whitney Black, MS, RD, is a GLP-1 Dietitian on Mounjaro herself. In a few new social media posts, she reveals her top 10 “tips for eating at restaurants while taking GLP-1 meds like Mounjaro,” she writes. “You don’t have to give up eating at restaurants! You can still enjoy your time out and meet goals while on GLP-1 meds like Mounjaro or Wegovy! But there are things you can do to maintain goals and minimize side effects! Try these tips the next time you are out to eat!”

Order From the Kids Menu

close up of woman finger with menu choosing dishes at restaurant​Creating a Sustainable RoutineShutterstock

Her first tip? “Order from the kid's menu or lunch menu if you can!” she suggests. “Especially if there is a similar item. This is a great way to get smaller servings and save $.”

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Stay Away From the Bread or Chips

Healthy Gluten Free Rice Chips in a PileShutterstock

Don’t be tempted by a free teaser food. “Limit the bread baskets and chips that come before your meal! Listen, I love the Texas Roadhouse Rolls as much as anyone, but you can easily fill up on those if you aren’t careful! Enjoy a small amount, but be aware of earlier satiety with GLP-1 meds!” she says.

Order Condiments on the Side

Set of sauces - ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard soy sauce, bbq sauce, pesto, chimichurri, mustard grains and pomegranate sauce on dark stone background.Shutterstock

Get your condiments on the side. “Ask for heavy sauces or dressings on the side if able! This can help you control how much is used. A lot of times, heavy sauces or dressings can be higher in fat, which may not be tolerated well with GLP-1 meds,” she writes.

Make Healthier Selections

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.Shuttestock

Try to make healthier menu suggestions. “Opt for grilled, steamed, or baked items if able! Again, trying to limit the amount of fatty foods can help reduce GI side effects! If you wanted to get fried food, try to eat in small amounts to see how well it’s tolerated first,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Center Your Meal Around Protein and Fiber

Avocado,Toast,With,A,Perfect,Poached,Egg,On,Top,WithShutterstock

“Center the meal around protein and fiber!” she adds. “You can still enjoy your meal and get in protein and fiber! Start by eating the protein source first, and grabbing a side salad, or adding avocado or veggies for fiber!”

Split Up Your Meal

Salmon steak fillet with grainy mustard and spinach. Lunch in a restaurant, a woman eats delicious and healthy food. Restaurant menu, a series of photos of different dishes​Mistake 1: Saving Up Calories for Dinner.Shutterstock

In another post, she reveals 5 more tips for eating at a restaurant on a weight loss drug. One of her suggestions? Cut portions in half. “Split a meal or box up half before you start eating,” she suggests.

Choose a High Protein Appetizer

Delicious shrimp cocktail with tomato sauce, closeupShutterstock

You don’t have to order off the main menu. Sometimes an app is the healthiest option, she says. “Choose high-protein appetizers instead of big entrées (shrimp cocktail, meat skewers, small charcuterie plates),” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Order Extra Veggies

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetable44. Brussels sprouts: 43 caloriesShutterstock

When you get a choice of sides, make healthier selections and sub if possible. “Ask for extra veggies instead of starchy sides,” she says.

Eat Slow

A picture of delightful man enjoying his meal. He is chewing a piece of sandwich and keeping eyes closed. Isolated on striped and blue background.Shutterstock

Remember, it’s not a race to finish your meal. “Eat slow & check in with your hunger cues,” she suggests. This helps “with portion control,” she says.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Choose Meals That Reheat Well

Young woman putting plate with food into microwave oven in kitchen

Shutterstock

When choosing off the menu, try to focus on items that you can eat the next day. “Pick a meal that reheats well for leftovers,” she says. That way, “you get multiple meals out of one order!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

