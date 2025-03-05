Everyone's talking about GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro—and for good reason. These breakthrough treatments have helped countless people achieve significant weight loss. But to get the best results, you need to use them correctly. Dr. Katrina Mattingly, a Board Certified Obesity Medicine Specialist at Options Medical Weight Loss, shares the most common pitfalls to avoid.
1. Skipping Proper Medical Consultation
"It's crucial to discuss your medical history, potential contraindications, and any concerns you may have to ensure the medication is appropriate for you," says Dr. Mattingly. Before starting any GLP-1 medication, a thorough consultation with a healthcare provider is essential. Being completely transparent about your health background helps identify potential risks and ensures the treatment is safe for you.
2. Ignoring Dosage Instructions
Following the prescribed dosing schedule is non-negotiable. "Do not ignore or deviate from the prescribed dosing instructions. What happens when you do? You end up nauseated, with acid reflux, and your bowels are gurgling and acting up," Dr. Mattingly warns. Improper dosing can lead to unnecessary side effects and discomfort that might make the treatment experience unpleasant.
3. Neglecting Healthy Lifestyle Habits
"Remember, the medication works best when combined with a balanced diet and regular physical movement," emphasizes Dr. Mattingly. GLP-1 medications aren't magic pills—they're tools that work alongside healthy habits. According to Dr. Mattingly, "Only relying on the medication to lose weight and doing nothing else is not going to get you optimal results, especially if you're eating greasy or sugary foods as your main source of sustenance."
4. Overlooking Side Effects
Be proactive about potential side effects. "Be aware of common side effects, such as nausea or gastrointestinal discomfort, and communicate any concerns to your medical provider promptly," Dr. Mattingly advises. Don't suffer in silence—your provider can offer solutions. "We can give you tips on supportive care, nutrition, or we can even call in a prescription to help get you through those unpleasant but temporary side effects," says Dr. Mattingly.
5. Skipping Follow-up Appointments
Consistent monitoring is key to long-term success. "Regular check-ins allow your medical provider to monitor your progress, address any concerns or challenges, and make any necessary adjustments if needed," explains Dr. Mattingly. These appointments help optimize your treatment and ensure you stay on track with your weight loss goals.
Dr. Mattingly concludes with encouragement: "We're here to help you along the way, and we know that we've seen great, great success on people with these GLP-1 medications, and you can definitely be one of them." By avoiding these common mistakes, you'll be well-positioned to achieve the best possible results from your GLP-1 medication.