4 Daily Habits That Help Burn Fat Without Hardcore Workouts, According to a Trainer

You've probably seen those fitness videos promising quick fat loss—only to get hit with brutal workouts that'd make a Navy SEAL break a sweat, plus a diet of plain chicken and tears. Let me introduce you to Jeremy Ethier, a certified Kinesiology specialist (NASM and FMS certified) from Vancouver, who's about to flip everything you know about fat loss on its head. This article will show you his four science-backed strategies that can double your fat loss speed—no extreme workouts required.
You're Eating More Fat Than You Think
"Think of losing fat like managing your money budget," Jeremy explains in his post. "These little balls are your protein and carbs—chicken and potatoes. They're only 4 calories per gram. But these big kahunas? Your fats pack 9 calories per gram."
Just cutting your daily fat sources in half can save you hundreds of calories instantly. Instead of giving up all fats, Jeremy suggests a simple approach: "Cut however much you usually have of cheese, butter, and even healthy fats like avocado in half." This one change alone can save you 250 calories daily, speeding up fat loss by half a pound per week.
Walking Beats Cardio (And It's Way More Fun)Copyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube
Jeremy discovered this by accident during his summer job as a funeral caterer. "I was getting 12,000 to 15,000 steps daily. After two months, even without changing my diet, I ended up the leanest I'd ever been," he shares. Here's the science: highly active people burn up to 2,000 more calories daily just from everyday movement (called NEAT) compared to sedentary folks.
Jeremy's solution? "I use an under-desk treadmill for 30 minutes twice daily while doing emails. That alone is 6,000 steps." Aim for 7,000-12,000 steps daily—a simple 30-minute walk burns 100-200 calories and can lead to an extra pound lost per month.
The "Accidental Deficit" HackI'm a Kinesiologist and This is My #1 Diet to Lose Fat for GoodCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube
Jeremy calls this his sneaky secret: "Think about your busiest work days when you barely have time to eat. Why not use those days to your advantage?" He used this strategy with Kevin, their app engineer: "He'd zone out coding all day, barely eating. We just swapped his unhealthy dinners for better options, and he lost 11 pounds in a month."
Try this once or twice weekly: stick to grab-and-go proteins (beef jerky, protein bars) and fruits during busy days, then have a big lean protein dinner with vegetables. "Just don't order takeout—that's the key," Jeremy warns.
Protein Burns Its Own CaloriesProtein Portions Made SimpleCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube
Jeremy reveals a game-changing fact: "Your body burns calories just from digesting food. Protein is special—a solid 20-30% of its calories get burned up immediately for digestion." This means switching from low to high protein can boost your daily calorie burn by 4-5%. That's like doing a 10-minute jog daily without actually jogging.
For a 200-pound person, Jeremy recommends 160 grams of protein daily. "It's not just about calories in—protein affects calories out too," he emphasizes.
Your Food Choices Control Your Calorie AbsorptionJeremy Ethier/YouTube
Jeremy points to a fascinating study: "Two groups ate the exact same calories, but one group ate processed foods while the other ate whole foods. The whole food group actually absorbed 116 fewer calories per day." How? Fiber and resistant starches. "If you're eating like I used to—white rice and processed meat at every meal—start small," Jeremy suggests.
Swap cereal for oats, white rice for potatoes or beans, and chips for popcorn. These simple swaps can cut calories without cutting portions.
You Can Transform Your Body in Small StepsJeremy Ethier/Instagram
Jeremy cuts through the noise: "Most people lose just half a pound per week on typical diets. With these four strategies combined, you're looking at an extra 1.2 pounds of fat loss weekly." That's double the results. But you don't need to do everything at once. "Start small. Pick one strategy and you'll already notice a difference," he encourages. The beauty? No extreme measures required.
Walking Can Replace Hours at the GymSustainable Progress Over SpeedCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube
Jeremy shares his current routine: "When I need a break, I walk around the block. Going to the grocery store? I park farther away. It adds up to over 10,000 steps easily." He tracks this with his app, but any phone's health app works. "A 30-minute walk gives you 3,000 steps. That's your starting point," he says. Combined with his other strategies, this simple habit creates sustainable fat loss without the burnout.
Make Fat Loss Feel EasyA Top Trainer Reveals 4 Fat Loss Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Nowjeremyethier/Instagram
Jeremy's philosophy changes everything: "Cardio isn't very effective for fat loss. People burn calories during workouts, then crash on the couch watching Netflix afterward." His approach focuses on sustainable habits. "The easiest way to prevent calories from being stored as fat? Don't eat them in the first place." With his accidental deficit strategy, you're barely trying but still seeing results.
Your Next Steps to Double Your Fat LossMindful Eating EnvironmentCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube
Jeremy's final advice: "Don't fall for the extreme fitness videos. These four strategies—cutting fat sources by half, walking more, using busy days to your advantage, and choosing the right foods—can double your fat loss speed." Whether you pick one strategy or combine all four, you're setting yourself up for sustainable success. Track your progress, stay consistent, and watch the results compound over time.