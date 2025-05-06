Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts

4 Daily Habits That Help Burn Fat Without Hardcore Workouts, According to a Trainer

Follow these simple tricks to double your fat loss without grueling workouts.

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMay 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Jeremy Ethier
How Many Steps Should You Take To Lose Fat (And 4 Sneaky Ways to Hit It)
Copyright Jeremy Ethier/Facebook/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMay 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Fitness & Workouts

You've probably seen those fitness videos promising quick fat loss—only to get hit with brutal workouts that'd make a Navy SEAL break a sweat, plus a diet of plain chicken and tears. Let me introduce you to Jeremy Ethier, a certified Kinesiology specialist (NASM and FMS certified) from Vancouver, who's about to flip everything you know about fat loss on its head. This article will show you his four science-backed strategies that can double your fat loss speed—no extreme workouts required.

You're Eating More Fat Than You Think

"Think of losing fat like managing your money budget," Jeremy explains in his post. "These little balls are your protein and carbs—chicken and potatoes. They're only 4 calories per gram. But these big kahunas? Your fats pack 9 calories per gram."

Just cutting your daily fat sources in half can save you hundreds of calories instantly. Instead of giving up all fats, Jeremy suggests a simple approach: "Cut however much you usually have of cheese, butter, and even healthy fats like avocado in half." This one change alone can save you 250 calories daily, speeding up fat loss by half a pound per week.

Walking Beats Cardio (And It's Way More Fun)

Jeremy EthierCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy discovered this by accident during his summer job as a funeral caterer. "I was getting 12,000 to 15,000 steps daily. After two months, even without changing my diet, I ended up the leanest I'd ever been," he shares. Here's the science: highly active people burn up to 2,000 more calories daily just from everyday movement (called NEAT) compared to sedentary folks.

Jeremy's solution? "I use an under-desk treadmill for 30 minutes twice daily while doing emails. That alone is 6,000 steps." Aim for 7,000-12,000 steps daily—a simple 30-minute walk burns 100-200 calories and can lead to an extra pound lost per month.

The "Accidental Deficit" Hack

Jeremy EthierI'm a Kinesiologist and This is My #1 Diet to Lose Fat for GoodCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy calls this his sneaky secret: "Think about your busiest work days when you barely have time to eat. Why not use those days to your advantage?" He used this strategy with Kevin, their app engineer: "He'd zone out coding all day, barely eating. We just swapped his unhealthy dinners for better options, and he lost 11 pounds in a month."

Try this once or twice weekly: stick to grab-and-go proteins (beef jerky, protein bars) and fruits during busy days, then have a big lean protein dinner with vegetables. "Just don't order takeout—that's the key," Jeremy warns.

Protein Burns Its Own Calories

Jeremy Ethier​Protein Portions Made SimpleCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy reveals a game-changing fact: "Your body burns calories just from digesting food. Protein is special—a solid 20-30% of its calories get burned up immediately for digestion." This means switching from low to high protein can boost your daily calorie burn by 4-5%. That's like doing a 10-minute jog daily without actually jogging.

For a 200-pound person, Jeremy recommends 160 grams of protein daily. "It's not just about calories in—protein affects calories out too," he emphasizes.

Your Food Choices Control Your Calorie Absorption

Jeremy_Ethier4Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy points to a fascinating study: "Two groups ate the exact same calories, but one group ate processed foods while the other ate whole foods. The whole food group actually absorbed 116 fewer calories per day." How? Fiber and resistant starches. "If you're eating like I used to—white rice and processed meat at every meal—start small," Jeremy suggests.

Swap cereal for oats, white rice for potatoes or beans, and chips for popcorn. These simple swaps can cut calories without cutting portions.

You Can Transform Your Body in Small Steps

Jeremy Ethier/Instagram

Jeremy cuts through the noise: "Most people lose just half a pound per week on typical diets. With these four strategies combined, you're looking at an extra 1.2 pounds of fat loss weekly." That's double the results. But you don't need to do everything at once. "Start small. Pick one strategy and you'll already notice a difference," he encourages. The beauty? No extreme measures required.

Walking Can Replace Hours at the Gym

Jeremy Ethier​Sustainable Progress Over SpeedCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy shares his current routine: "When I need a break, I walk around the block. Going to the grocery store? I park farther away. It adds up to over 10,000 steps easily." He tracks this with his app, but any phone's health app works. "A 30-minute walk gives you 3,000 steps. That's your starting point," he says. Combined with his other strategies, this simple habit creates sustainable fat loss without the burnout.

Make Fat Loss Feel Easy

Jeremy EthierA Top Trainer Reveals 4 Fat Loss Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Nowjeremyethier/Instagram

Jeremy's philosophy changes everything: "Cardio isn't very effective for fat loss. People burn calories during workouts, then crash on the couch watching Netflix afterward." His approach focuses on sustainable habits. "The easiest way to prevent calories from being stored as fat? Don't eat them in the first place." With his accidental deficit strategy, you're barely trying but still seeing results.

Your Next Steps to Double Your Fat Loss

Jeremy Ethier​Mindful Eating EnvironmentCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy's final advice: "Don't fall for the extreme fitness videos. These four strategies—cutting fat sources by half, walking more, using busy days to your advantage, and choosing the right foods—can double your fat loss speed." Whether you pick one strategy or combine all four, you're setting yourself up for sustainable success. Track your progress, stay consistent, and watch the results compound over time. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

4 Daily Habits That Help Burn Fat Without Hardcore Workouts

Jeremy Ethier
How Many Steps Should You Take To Lose Fat (And 4 Sneaky Ways to Hit It)
Copyright Jeremy Ethier/Facebook/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMay 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

You've probably seen those fitness videos promising quick fat loss—only to get hit with brutal workouts that'd make a Navy SEAL break a sweat, plus a diet of plain chicken and tears. Let me introduce you to Jeremy Ethier, a certified Kinesiology specialist (NASM and FMS certified) from Vancouver, who's about to flip everything you know about fat loss on its head. This article will show you his four science-backed strategies that can double your fat loss speed—no extreme workouts required.

You're Eating More Fat Than You Think

"Think of losing fat like managing your money budget," Jeremy explains in his post. "These little balls are your protein and carbs—chicken and potatoes. They're only 4 calories per gram. But these big kahunas? Your fats pack 9 calories per gram."

Just cutting your daily fat sources in half can save you hundreds of calories instantly. Instead of giving up all fats, Jeremy suggests a simple approach: "Cut however much you usually have of cheese, butter, and even healthy fats like avocado in half." This one change alone can save you 250 calories daily, speeding up fat loss by half a pound per week.

Walking Beats Cardio (And It's Way More Fun)

Jeremy EthierCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy discovered this by accident during his summer job as a funeral caterer. "I was getting 12,000 to 15,000 steps daily. After two months, even without changing my diet, I ended up the leanest I'd ever been," he shares. Here's the science: highly active people burn up to 2,000 more calories daily just from everyday movement (called NEAT) compared to sedentary folks.

Jeremy's solution? "I use an under-desk treadmill for 30 minutes twice daily while doing emails. That alone is 6,000 steps." Aim for 7,000-12,000 steps daily—a simple 30-minute walk burns 100-200 calories and can lead to an extra pound lost per month.

The "Accidental Deficit" Hack

Jeremy EthierI'm a Kinesiologist and This is My #1 Diet to Lose Fat for GoodCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy calls this his sneaky secret: "Think about your busiest work days when you barely have time to eat. Why not use those days to your advantage?" He used this strategy with Kevin, their app engineer: "He'd zone out coding all day, barely eating. We just swapped his unhealthy dinners for better options, and he lost 11 pounds in a month."

Try this once or twice weekly: stick to grab-and-go proteins (beef jerky, protein bars) and fruits during busy days, then have a big lean protein dinner with vegetables. "Just don't order takeout—that's the key," Jeremy warns.

Protein Burns Its Own Calories

Jeremy Ethier​Protein Portions Made SimpleCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy reveals a game-changing fact: "Your body burns calories just from digesting food. Protein is special—a solid 20-30% of its calories get burned up immediately for digestion." This means switching from low to high protein can boost your daily calorie burn by 4-5%. That's like doing a 10-minute jog daily without actually jogging.

For a 200-pound person, Jeremy recommends 160 grams of protein daily. "It's not just about calories in—protein affects calories out too," he emphasizes.

Your Food Choices Control Your Calorie Absorption

Jeremy_Ethier4Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy points to a fascinating study: "Two groups ate the exact same calories, but one group ate processed foods while the other ate whole foods. The whole food group actually absorbed 116 fewer calories per day." How? Fiber and resistant starches. "If you're eating like I used to—white rice and processed meat at every meal—start small," Jeremy suggests.

Swap cereal for oats, white rice for potatoes or beans, and chips for popcorn. These simple swaps can cut calories without cutting portions.

You Can Transform Your Body in Small Steps

Jeremy Ethier/Instagram

Jeremy cuts through the noise: "Most people lose just half a pound per week on typical diets. With these four strategies combined, you're looking at an extra 1.2 pounds of fat loss weekly." That's double the results. But you don't need to do everything at once. "Start small. Pick one strategy and you'll already notice a difference," he encourages. The beauty? No extreme measures required.

Walking Can Replace Hours at the Gym

Jeremy Ethier​Sustainable Progress Over SpeedCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy shares his current routine: "When I need a break, I walk around the block. Going to the grocery store? I park farther away. It adds up to over 10,000 steps easily." He tracks this with his app, but any phone's health app works. "A 30-minute walk gives you 3,000 steps. That's your starting point," he says. Combined with his other strategies, this simple habit creates sustainable fat loss without the burnout.

Make Fat Loss Feel Easy

Jeremy EthierA Top Trainer Reveals 4 Fat Loss Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Nowjeremyethier/Instagram

Jeremy's philosophy changes everything: "Cardio isn't very effective for fat loss. People burn calories during workouts, then crash on the couch watching Netflix afterward." His approach focuses on sustainable habits. "The easiest way to prevent calories from being stored as fat? Don't eat them in the first place." With his accidental deficit strategy, you're barely trying but still seeing results.

Your Next Steps to Double Your Fat Loss

Jeremy Ethier​Mindful Eating EnvironmentCopyright Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

Jeremy's final advice: "Don't fall for the extreme fitness videos. These four strategies—cutting fat sources by half, walking more, using busy days to your advantage, and choosing the right foods—can double your fat loss speed." Whether you pick one strategy or combine all four, you're setting yourself up for sustainable success. Track your progress, stay consistent, and watch the results compound over time. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Sabotaging Your Metabolism

Woman body fat belly. Obese Woman with fat upset about her belly. Fat woman with tight clothing worried about weight diet lifestyle concept.
12 Surefire Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat, Say Experts
Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 10, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Everyone wants to speed up their metabolism to burn fat faster and maximize weight loss. But how do you do it? According to the NIH, various factors impact your basal metabolic rate, some of which are set in your DNA, including gender and race, and others that are variable, including exercise and diet. Some of your daily habits could be slowing down your fat-burning engine. According to Los Angeles Personal Trainer Mr. America Jason Kozma, High Performance Personal Training, here are seven daily habits secretly sabotaging your metabolism.

1. Skipping Meals (Especially Breakfast)

Stressed Woman Having a Pill Before the Meal in a Restaurant. Unhealthy dieting with extreme measures of being in a caloric deficitShutterstock

The first habit that could be damaging your metabolism is skipping meals. “When you regularly skip meals, your body shifts into a conservation mode, slowing down metabolism to preserve energy. This can lead to increased fat storage and decreased calorie burn over time. Skipping breakfast in particular has been linked to insulin resistance and poor appetite regulation later in the day,” Kozma says.

2. Not Getting Enough Sleep

Sleepy young woman drinking coffee, feeling tired, suffering from insomnia and sleeping disorder. Sad female sitting in modern kitchen interior, empty spaceShutterstock

Getting sleep is an easy metabolism-boosting habit. “Lack of quality sleep disrupts hormone balance—especially cortisol, insulin, and ghrelin—which can slow your metabolism, increase cravings for unhealthy food, and hinder muscle recovery and fat burning,” Kozma says.

3. Sitting for Long Periods

Middle age woman relaxing on the sofa, watching TV and eating chips

Shutterstock

Sitting is the new smoking, Kozma maintains. “Extended periods of inactivity can lead to decreased muscle activity and insulin sensitivity. Even if you exercise daily, being sedentary the rest of the time (a.k.a. being an ‘active couch potato’) can still negatively affect your metabolism,” he claims.

4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate

Shutterstock

Severely restricting calories might seem like a shortcut to weight loss, but it will backfire by slowing your metabolism. “Your body thinks it’s starving, so it reduces energy expenditure and breaks down muscle for energy, which further decreases metabolic rate,” says Kozma.

5. Not Drinking Enough Water

Tired runner sweating after running hard in countryside road. Exhausted sweaty woman after marathon training on hot summer. Hispanic brunette female athlete outdoors.

Shutterstock

Hydration is important when you are trying to lose weight. “Hydration is essential for efficient cellular and metabolic processes. Even mild dehydration can slow down your metabolism, reduce energy levels, and impair fat oxidation,” says Kozma.

6. Neglecting Strength Training

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

Skipping a strength training workout isn’t good for your metabolism. “Muscle mass is metabolically active—it burns more calories at rest than fat. Skipping resistance training means you may lose muscle over time, reducing your resting metabolic rate and overall calorie-burning potential,” explains Kozma.

7. High Intake of Processed Foods

Woman Eating Macarons Feeling Guilty and Hiding. Adult person with sugar addiction hiding her alimentary habits over indulging because of stress. Processed Foods

Shutterstock

You should also avoid processed foods to keep your metabolism revving. “Highly processed foods often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and low fiber, which can disrupt blood sugar and insulin levels. They also require less energy to digest than whole foods, meaning your body burns fewer calories during digestion,” he says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

12 Key Habits to Weight Loss

Katie Rees south_east_living
Copyright south_east_living/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 16, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? Katie Rees is a social media influencer who has documented her weight loss journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she reveals all the habits her trainer has instructed her to incorporate to lose weight. “No gatekeeping,” she says. “These are what my PT told me to focus on.”

Make Little Changes That Make a Big Difference

Her trainer's first recommendation: “Simple daily changes to burn hundreds more calories, like a standing desk, walking instead of driving, and going up and down the stairs. You can easily integrate extra activity into your day,” she says.

Weighted Vest Movements

Happy woman running with a weighted vest​She Walked with a Weighted VestShutterstock

Her trainer's next recommendation is weighted vest movement for 30 minutes a day. “But if it's heavy, take out the weight and build it up. I walk and clean in mine,” she says.

Wake Up Earlier

,Brunette,Waking,Morning,,Stretches,sleep,bed,bedroom,wake,up,yawn,sleeping​Bottom Line: Don’t Skip BreakfastShutterstock

Set your alarm and “get up early and get it done,” she advises. “The difference this makes is IMMENSE, your sense of achievement will skyrocket.”

LISS

Fitness,,Sport,,People,,Exercising,skipping,jumo,rope,outdoor,workoutShutterstock

Another exercise recommendation? LISS workouts. “Low intensity steady state activity each and every day, she says. LISS is basically the opposite of HIIT, high intensity interval training. It involves maintaining a consistent, moderate intensity level for an extended period, typically 30-60 minutes.

Protein

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Her trainer also stresses the importance of amping up protein intake, “to increase satiety and promote muscle,” she writes. “1g per pound of target weight, no caffeine before protein.”

Hydrate with Electrolytes

A,View,Of,A,Hand,Scooping,Electrolyte,Powder,Into,A​Electrolytes Are Absolutely EssentialShutterstock

Her trainer also recommends hydrating, but adding electrolytes. “3L water with electrolytes and other supps through the day,” she writes.

Strength Training

close up of man holding weight in gym​Lift Weights for 20 MinutesShutterstock

Next, strength training, or “lifting heavy things 3 times a week,” she says. “Do the same activities but increase the weights over weeks. You will build muscle FAST.”

Stabilizing Blood Sugar

Midsection of young woman using glucometer to check blood sugar level at home​Understand How Cortisol Affects Your BodyShutterstock

“Counterbalancing blood sugar” is also important. She does this by “no protein before caffeine, greens before meals, ACV, cloak your carbs.”

Mindset Matters

Mindfulness,Woman,Breathing,Fresh,Air,happy​She Says They Give Her Energy Throughout the DayShutterstock

Next, “mindset is KEY,” she says. “Certain exercises daily after the initial analysis, it makes your success inevitable.” And, “ how to be unstoppable even when it’s hard, how to keep going, who you need around you, who you don’t need around you. Bit by bit to get to the big picture rather than overwhelm, just concentrate on the next week, not the next 12 months. It will take time.”

No Alcohol

Bubbles, hands and toast with friends outdoor for celebration or social gathering together. Alcohol glass, champagne and cheers with group of people in backyard for milestone or new years for fun​Brut ChampagneShutterstock

Also, don’t drink your calories. Her trainer says, “no alcohol, at all.” Not only does drinking add a lot of calories, but you are more likely to engage in unhealthy eating when you are drinking.

Take Supplements

spoon with dietary supplements on fruits backgroundShutterstock

Her trainer also recommends taking supplements “that will keep your energy high. NAD+ is one of my favourites but magnesium, colostrum, creatine and more,” she says.

Other Health Tips

Woman, nature fitness or hands on stomach in diet wellness, body healthcare or abs muscle growth in workout training or sunrise exercise. Zoom, sports athlete or person, belly digestion or strong gut

Shutterstock

Other health tips include understanding your hormones and prioritizing gut health “and how to improve to balance your health and make weight loss easier,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.


Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Belly Fat After Giving Up These 5 Habits

Natalia Hrybko nataliahfitness
I Finally Got Rid of Belly Fat After Ditching These 5 Daily Habits
Copyright nataliahfitness/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 09, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Stubborn belly fat can feel impossible to lose, no matter how many crunches you do or salads you eat. Millions of people hit the gym regularly and watch what they eat, yet still struggle to achieve the flat stomach they desire. According to fitness expert Natalia Hrybko, Online Coach and Personal Trainer, the solution might be simpler than you think. After years of frustration with her own fitness journey, Natalia discovered that quitting five specific daily habits was the key to finally achieving a flat belly, along with improved energy and mental health. By identifying and eliminating these common mistakes in your own routine, you could unlock the transformation you've been working so hard to achieve.

Stop Relying Only on Gym Workouts

Daily movement matters more than intense gym sessions. "Even if you're working out daily, sitting too much can slow down fat loss," Natalia explains in her post. Your activity level throughout the entire day plays a crucial role in burning calories and reducing belly fat.

After incorporating regular walks before or after work, Natalia saw dramatic improvements. "I started walking every day and guess what? Yes, flat stomach. But not only that, my energy was better. My mental health improved because I was walking outside, bare feet, on the beach, everywhere," she shares.

Don't rely solely on structured exercise—find ways to stay active throughout your day. "So, I recommend you to start moving, start running, walking, anything you wanna do, but just stay active if you want to lose belly fat," Natalia advises.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Stop Drinking Your Calories

Those "healthy" beverages might be sabotaging your progress. Many people don't realize how calorie-dense drinks can be, even the ones marketed as healthy options. "Hidden calories and sugar in sodas, fruit juices, and even healthy smoothies spike your blood sugar and lead to fat storage," Natalia warns.

Smoothies are particularly deceptive—they're often packed with calories while maintaining a healthy image. "Smoothies are the same, packed with lots of calories. And we all think it's healthy, but if you want to lose your belly fat, you watch those calories," she advises.

Natalia replaced these high-calorie beverages with water, herbal tea, and homemade green juice. "And green juice recipe, I already shared, but I will leave link here so you can check it out. My healthy green juice, the best. Homemade, the best. You know exactly how many calories and how healthy for you this green juice is," she says.

Quit Overeating "Healthy" Foods

Healthy doesn't mean unlimited. One of Natalia's biggest mistakes was believing she could eat unlimited amounts of nutritious foods without consequences. "I used to think when it's healthy, you can eat as much as you want," she admits.

Nuts, avocados, and protein bars are nutritious but also calorie-dense. "Yes, nuts, avocados, and protein bars are healthy, but they are also calorie-dense. If you eat them in large amounts, you can gain weight instead of losing it," Natalia explains.

Understanding that quality and quantity both matter was a game-changer for Natalia's belly fat loss journey. "So that was my biggest mistake. And I was overeating all these healthy foods," she shares. Pay attention to serving sizes, even with the most nutritious foods in your diet.

End Late-Night Snacking Habits

Your evening eating habits might be undermining your progress. "Do you know why people snack? Because they're not eating enough food during the day. Not enough protein, not enough fats and carbs. Not balanced," Natalia reveals. Unbalanced daytime nutrition leads to nighttime cravings that sabotage fat loss.

The solution isn't willpower—it's proper nourishment. "I made some changes in my nutrition. So I started to eat balanced foods, added more protein to my meals, and it's reduced craving. Second, I started to drink 2 liters of water every day. Same, reduced cravings," she shares.

What seemed like an impossible habit to break turned out to be manageable with the right approach. "And I thought it's very hard to stop snacking. Guys, it's not hard. I was there and you can do it. If you want to lose belly fat, try," Natalia encourages.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Stop Neglecting Your Protein Needs

Neglecting protein can undermine all your other efforts. "A low protein diet can lead to muscle loss and a slow metabolism, making fat loss harder," Natalia explains. Without adequate protein, you might maintain weight but lose muscle tone and struggle with energy levels.

"How to fix it? Include lean protein sources like chicken, fish, eggs, or plant-based options in every meal," she recommends. "For years, I was eating healthy but still struggling with fat loss, energy, and muscle tone. But then I've learned from my mistakes and I started eating more protein."

The results were transformative. "I felt stronger, more toned, and my cravings disappeared. I was finally feeling my body the right way," Natalia shares. She also recommends tracking your protein intake to see the difference for yourself. "It's a game-changer for fat loss and muscle tone,” she says.

Balance Your Daily Meals

Inconsistent eating leads to evening hunger pangs. "Do you know why people snack? Because they're not eating enough food during the day. Not enough protein, not enough fats and carbs. Not balanced," Natalia reveals in her video.

Creating balanced meals with appropriate portions of protein, fats, and carbohydrates keeps you satisfied longer. "I made some changes in my nutrition. I started to eat balanced foods, added more protein to my meals, and it reduced cravings," she explains about overcoming her nighttime eating habit.

When you provide your body with consistent, nutritious fuel throughout the day, you naturally reduce the urge to snack late at night. This simple adjustment helps prevent the additional calories that often contribute to stubborn belly fat.

Increase Your Water Intake

Hydration directly impacts appetite control and fat loss. "I started to drink 2 liters of water every day. Same, reduced cravings," Natalia shares about her personal experience after making this change.

Many people mistake thirst for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking and calorie consumption. By staying well-hydrated, you can better distinguish between these signals and avoid eating when your body actually needs water.

Making water your primary beverage not only supports your metabolism but also replaces calorie-laden drinks that might be hindering your progress. Keep a water bottle with you as a visual reminder to maintain this healthy habit.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

Add Daily Movement Beyond Workouts

Regular movement throughout the day burns more calories than gym sessions alone. As Natalia emphasizes, "I started walking every day after my work or before my work. I started walking and guess what? Yes, flat stomach."

The benefits extend beyond physical appearance. "My energy was better. My mental health was better because I was walking outside, bare feet, on the beach, everywhere," she shares, highlighting the comprehensive improvements she experienced.

Finding ways to incorporate more movement into your daily routine—whether through walking, taking the stairs, or active housework—creates a calorie deficit that contributes significantly to reducing belly fat over time.

Switch to Zero-Calorie Beverages

Liquid calories add up quickly without providing satiety. "Hidden calories and sugar in sodas, fruit juices, and even healthy smoothies spike your blood sugar and lead to fat storage," Natalia warns in her advice.

She recommends replacing these drinks with zero or low-calorie alternatives. "Instead, I started to drink water, herbal tea, and green juice," she says about the changes that supported her transformation.

Being mindful of what you drink is often an overlooked aspect of weight management. Eliminating caloric beverages can create a significant daily calorie deficit without requiring any additional exercise or food restrictions.


RELATED:I'm a Nutritionist and These are the Best Banana Recipes For Weight Loss

Commit to Consistent Changes

Sustainable results come from habits you can maintain long-term. "And that's it. 5 mistakes I did in my past and will not do it anymore," Natalia concludes about her transformed approach to health and fitness.


Rather than pursuing quick fixes or extreme measures, focus on incorporating these manageable adjustments into your lifestyle. Small, consistent changes compound over time to create remarkable results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

.

Fitness & Workouts

The Simple Best Exercise to Lose Weight, by Fitness Trainer

alexxandra_fitt1
alexx.fitt/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

You don’t need a fancy gym, personal trainer, or several hours a day to get into the best shape of your life. According to one expert, losing weight requires just a pair of sneakers. Online fitness trainer and coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) has amassed a following on TikTok and Instagram by sharing videos about how she lost 50 pounds by making a few simple tweaks to her life. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the simple exercise that is responsible for her transformation: Walking. “10k steps a day is life-changing here’s how,” she writes in the caption.

You Can Burn a Lot of Extra Calories

alexxandra_fitt2alexx.fitt/TikTok

“I weigh around 150lbs so walking 10k steps burns an extra 300-400 calories a day without spending hours on the stair master,” says Alexandra.

It Can Be Done Anywhere, Wearing Anything

alexxandra_fitt3alexx.fitt/TikTok

You also don’t need to spend a lot on clothing or equipment. “Walking can be done anywhere you don’t have to get fancy gym clothes you can literally walk in your pjs,” she adds.

RELATED: 5 Foods to Melt Your Belly Fat Away=

It Helps Regulate Appetite

Female hands tying shoelace on running shoes before practice. Woman athlete preparing for jogging outdoors. Runner getting ready for training. Sport active lifestyle concept. Close-upShutterstock

Walking is also good for appetite regulation, according to Alexandra. “Walking is not an extremely difficult exercise and it can help regulate your appetite hormones and reduce feelings of hunger,” she says.

It Uses “Fat as Fuel”

woman walking towards unknown placesShutterstock

Walking also uses “fat as fuel,” she says. “Since walking is low impact your body will tap into your fat storage instead of ‘eating up’ your muscles.”

Walking Plus Healthy Eating Habits Helped Her Lose Weights

Alexandra_alexx.fitt11alexxandra.fitt/Instagram

“When I lost 40lbs, the ONLY exercise I did was walk,” says Alexandra. “Gyms were shut down, so it’s all I could do. Along with cleaning up my eating habits walking is the main exercise that helped me lose weight fast!”

RELATED: 19 Arm-Toning Workouts for Women Looking to Achieve Sculpted Shoulders and Biceps

Brisk Walking Boasts Many Other Health Benefits

Abstract image of people in motion with blurred backgroundShutterstock

According to JAMA Internal Medicine, walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day offers lots of healthy benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Related: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

And, Walking 10K Steps a Day Has Been Linked to Weight Loss

Active woman using smartwatchShutterstock

Also, a 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found that walking 10,000 steps a day is great for weight loss and weight management.

💪🔥Body Booster: Set a goal to walk 10,000 steps a day for a week. At the end of the week assess how your body looks and feels.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Things to Know Before Starting a GLP-1

Lindsey Guldenschuh pharmacist_lindsey
Copyright pharmacist_lindsey/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you going on Ozempic but want to avoid some common errors while taking the weight loss drug? One pharmacist is losing weight on a GLP-1 and has some expert advice. Lindsey Guldenschuh is a pharmacist who shares information with her followers about GLP-1 drugs, as both an expert and someone on them. In a new post, she reveals some things she wished she knew before she went on them. “About to start a GLP-1 for weight loss? Let’s make sure you actually set yourself up for success from the start,” she says. Don’t make these mistakes.”

She Wishes She Knew These Things Before She Went on a GLP-1

She starts the post by admitting that she wishes she had more information before she started taking weight loss drugs. “When I started mine, I had to piece together info from a hundred places—no one really told me what to expect or how to do this in a way that actually felt sustainable,” she says. “Here are 5 things I wish I knew from the beginning.”

Track Your Calories

Nutritional label with focus on calories.​You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit While Consuming Enough ProteinShutterstock

Make sure to know how much you are eating, as lots of people fail to eat enough. “Track your calories—but don’t under-eat,” she suggests. “Yes, you need a calorie deficit to lose fat, but many people under-eat on a GLP-1. Prioritize protein, eat enough, and stop fearing food.”

Hydrate

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

Drinking enough water is always important, but even more so if you are taking a weight loss drug. “Hydrate like it’s your job,” she continues. ”Water + electrolytes = less nausea, more energy, and fewer headaches. Especially important in those early weeks!”

Exercise

Group having functional fitness training with kettlebell in sport gymShutterstock

Next, exercise, but don’t make it too complicated. “Move your body (even if it’s boring). You don’t need a fancy workout plan. Walk. Strength train. Build habits, not hustle,” she says.

Repeat and Be Consistent

Coffee with collagen powder and butter, trendy healthy keto coffee. Protein coffee

Shutterstock

Consistency is also key. “Be boring. Simple meals. Repeatable routines. Protein coffee on repeat. Consistency is what works—not chasing the next new thing,” she says.

Change Your Mindset

Calm young Hispanic woman holding hands in namaste meditating doing yoga breathing exercises with eyes closed feeling peace of mind, mental balance standing in green nature tropical park.Shutterstock

Finally, make sure you shift your mindset. “Mindset is everything. This isn’t a short-term fix. It’s a new way of fuelling your body and protecting your future health. You’re not starting over—you’re starting different,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Fitness & Workouts

20 Fat Loss Tips You Need to Know

sofe ring
​Maintain a Calorie Deficit
Copyright sofe.ring/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight faster? Sofe Ring is a Certified Nutrition Coach with almost 100,000 followers on social media who dropped 25 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she reveals some of the best-kept secrets she has learned while on her fat loss journey. “20 fat loss tips I wish I learned earlier,” she writes. “I wish I knew these tips ahead of time versus learning as I went! Hope they help you!”

Eat the Same Meals Daily

“Eat similar meals every day. It makes eating simple and takes away the guessing game of if you’re staying within your calories and macros,” she says.

Don’t Eat Food From a Bag

Crispy Potato Chips on cutting board on a wooden table.​Store-Bought Chips: Your Daily Diet DestroyerShutterstock

Don’t ever eat chips or cookies from a bag. “Don’t eat anything out of a bag. Portion something out, and put the bag away,” she says.

Drink Water Before and After Meals

Transparent glass of pure fresh clean mineral water in mature female hand. Cropped shot of woman drinking water, keeping healthy hydration balance, detox diet. Close up focus on object​3. Stay HydratedShutterstock

Hydration is key, especially when eating. “Drink water before and after a meal. Your body can’t tell the difference between being hungry, and being thirsty,” she writes.

Eat Slowly

Young woman eating Italian thick tomato pizza with burata cheeseShutetrstock

“Eat your meals slow. Your body won’t feel ‘full’ until you’ve eaten too much. Make a habit of eating until you are 80% full,” she says.

Close Your Kitchen

Beautiful young sports people are talking and smiling while cooking healthy food in kitchen at homeShutterstock

“Set a hard stop for when the kitchen is closed. At least 3 hours before you go to bed so your body can digest properly,” she suggests.

Don’t Eat in Front of the TV

African american guy having fun eating burgers and drinking beer, watching comedy movie on television. Male adult enjoying fast food delivery and alcohol, watch tv show in living room.Shutterstock

“Stop eating in front of the TV. Don’t eat in the car. Don’t eat while you scroll your phone. Avoid distracted eating,” she says.

Avoid Stress Eating

Portrait of sad young blond woman dealing with stress by eating food sitting on sofa at home Upset young woman wrapped in blanket crying and eating pizza indoors. Emotional, Eating​Worst: Highly Processed, Greasy, or Fried FoodsShutterstock

Also, avoid stress eating. “Don’t eat when you’re stressed. Don’t eat when you’re bored. Avoid emotional eating,” she suggests.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough During the Day

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

“If you have trouble with snacking at night, it’s because you didn’t get enough nutrients throughout the day,” she maintains.

Close Your Mouth for Business

Beautiful young woman brushing teeth in front of her bathroom mirror. Selective focus.​No Food After DinnerShutterstock

She has a random hack to avoid night eating. “Floss/brush your teeth after dinner/dessert. Close your mouth for business,” she says.

Don’t Label Foods

Woman in a store or supermarket, reading product labels of choice to decide or compare sauce bottles.​Making Smart ChoicesShutterstock

“Don’t label something as a ‘bad food’,” she suggests. Instead, “eat it in moderation. By restricting, you only risk binging.”

Eat Protein and Veggies First

Healthy,Eating.,Closeup,Of,Woman,Mouth,With,Beautiful,Pink,Lips7 Fat-Burning Vegetables to Include in Your Diet NowShutterstock

She also has a strategic hack while dining out. “Prioritize protein and veggies when you eat out, the rest is for fun,” she says.

Limit Alcohol

Toast for two to the sea during dinner. Alcohol, white wine,

Shutterstock

“Alcohol is empty calories and provides no nutritional value,” she says. “Decide if it’s important to you on this journey.”

Get Vitamin D

Young Woman is holding Vitamin D Capsule. Sun and blue Sky.5 Signs Your Body May Be Lacking Vitamin D, Say ExpertsShutterstock

“Get Vitamin D,” she continues. “It regulates your mood, helps with your appetite, and improves your hormones.”

Eat Apples

Beautiful sporty woman eating apple while resting from exercise.Healthy snack for fitness girl Image is intentionally toned.

Shutterstock

“If you need a snack and are over protein options, pick an Apple. It’s 65% water and they contain pectin which helps you feel fuller a little longer,” she says.

Don’t Weigh Yourself

Woman's feet on bathroom scale. Diet concept. Scales, weigh

Shutterstock

“Don’t get on the scale if it’s going to impact you emotionally - if you know it will set you back, skip it,” she continues.

Walk After Eating

Portrait of a smiling young couple exercising in an outdoor setting while holding hands. The man is jogging, and the woman is walking. Horizontal shot. walk, walking

Shutterstock

“Walk after every meal. This increases your blood sugar, regulates energy, and helps you digest,” she says.

Go to Bed Early

Shot of kind woman sleeping peacefully while hugging the pillow on the bed.Shutterstock

“Go to sleep early. Your body needs time to rest and recover. No sleep = a broken metabolism,” she continues.

Consider Fasting

Intermittent,Fasting,Plate,diet,meal,clock,foodShutterstock

You can also consider fasting. “Fasting isn’t magic, but it could help you build discipline, which helps control calories,” she says.

Always Eat Enough Protein and Fiber

Cooked,Salmon,With,Parmesan,Asparagus,And,A,Side,Of,Quinoa​Here’s What to Do About ItShutterstock

“Protein and fiber will keep you full. Prioritize these as much as you can,” she says.

Work Out for the Right Reasons

Young woman exercising with dumbbells in a health clubShutterstock

Exercise is great for weight loss. But make sure you are sweating for the right reasons. “Movement is great, but you should do it to feel good vs lose weight,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The Biggest Mistake You Might Be Making on a GLP-1

Aliza Olive MD glp1enhanced
Copyright glp1enhanced/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneMay 07, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic, barely eating anything, but something feels off? Aliza Olive, MD, is a weight loss expert who co-founded GLP1Enhanced to help people on their weight loss journeys. In a recent post, she reveals a common issue she sees in her patients. According to Dr. Olive, many “GLP-1 Gals” complain, “I can’t eat that,” which is a problem. “Girl, if you’re eating 600-1000 calories a day on your GLP-1, we need to talk,” she says, explaining why this is an issue and what to do about it.

Lots of Her Patients Under Eat on Ozempic

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesityMost Women on GLP-1s Are Making a Few Common MistakesShutterstock

“Never hungry? Eating less than 1200 calories?” she continues. “No hunger, no cravings… but also no energy, no protein, hair loss, and no idea how you’re supposed to hit your goals. You’re seeing the scale drop, but you secretly wonder how fast is too fast? You feel ‘in control’ for the first time ever—and you don’t want to mess it up,” she continues.

Underating Will Have Consequences

dieting problems, eating disorder - unhappy woman looking at small broccoli portion on the plate​4. Eating Too Little (Extreme Calorie Restriction)Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: Over-suppression of Appetite is a side effect, not a strategy. And under-eating will catch up with you— through muscle loss, slowed metabolism, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, hair loss, or a full-on plateau,” she says.

Here Is What to Do If You Are Struggling to Hit Your Protein Goals

plastic measuring scoop of white powder (whey protein) against grunge wood backgroundShutterstock

“So if hitting your protein goal feels impossible, here’s what to try,” she says.

  • Add egg whites to your scramble, oats, or pancakes
  • Use 2 scoops of protein powder in your shake instead of 1
  • Swap to high-protein yogurt (I’m looking at you, 20g+!)
  • Eat low-volume, calorie-dense foods—this is not the time for salad mountains
  • Read food labels—make every bite count (nutrients, protein, fiber!)
  • Don’t skip meals—eat even when you’re not hungry
  • Check your mindset—are you under-eating because “less feels better”? Be honest. That’s not control, that’s sabotage. And it won’t work long term!
  • Consider a dose reduction if you truly can’t meet your basic needs.

Why It Matters

Cropped shot of a young caucasian blonde woman grabbing skin on her upper arm with excess fat isolated on a white background. Pinching the loose and saggy muscles. Overweight, extra weight concept​The Hidden Risk Most People Don't KnowShutterstock

“Rapid weight loss might look good on the scale…But behind the scenes? You’re losing muscle, not just fat. You’re slowing your metabolism. You’re setting yourself up to regain, not maintain,” she says.

The Bottom Line

Bodybuilder woman lifting curl bar barbell in modern gym. Front view. Muscles woman showing sixpack abs.​And, Muscle Mass Remained IntactShutterstock

The bottom line? You have to eat to be strong. “You didn’t start this journey to eat like a bird and lose your strength. You started to feel in control of your body—and that means fueling it too,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.