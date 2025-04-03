Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

12 Everyday Foods That Naturally Mimic Ozempic's Effects, According to a Nutritionist

Try these natural alternatives to boost your GLP-1 hormones!

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Chef Zigga chefzigga
Copyright chefzigga/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Looking to manage your weight but can't get your hands on Ozempic or Wegovy? You're not alone. With waitlists growing and prices soaring, many are searching for alternatives. Celebrity Chef Zigga, a Certified Nutritionist, recently shared some game-changing information on FOX 29 - many everyday foods naturally contain or stimulate GLP-1, the same hormone that makes these medications effective. "Right now only Wegovy is approved for chronic weight management. Ozempic is supposed to be used by type 2 diabetics only," explains Chef Zigga, who then revealed that "GLP-1 is in a lot of food." Read on to discover which kitchen staples might help you feel fuller longer without needing a prescription.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

1. Omega-3 Rich Salmon

Salmon stands out as a top natural source of GLP-1-stimulating nutrients. "GLP-1 is basically food that have a lot of fatty acids, so omega-3s," Chef Zigga explains while presenting a salmon dish during the segment. This fatty fish provides high-quality protein along with those essential omega-3s that can help regulate appetite and slow digestion. Chef Zigga specifically highlights salmon when discussing foods with "more fats, more omega-3s" that support the body's natural GLP-1 production.

2. Creamy Avocados

Lots of avocados with halved avocado with seeds in a pile, vegan foodShutterstock

Avocados earn their place on this list thanks to their healthy fat content that supports natural GLP-1 production. Chef Zigga specifically mentions avocados when discussing foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, noting, "If you're looking for something with more fats, more omega-3s, then you have salmon, then you have stuff like avocado." These versatile fruits provide the satisfying fats that help trigger hormones that regulate appetite and digestion, similar to how Ozempic works in the body.

3. Surprising Brussels Sprouts

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetable44. Brussels sprouts: 43 caloriesShutterstock

Don't underestimate these little green powerhouses! "Brussels sprouts actually have more omega-3s than avocado does," Chef Zigga reveals during the segment, highlighting their impressive nutritional profile. These cruciferous vegetables not only contain unexpected levels of omega-3s but are also packed with fiber that helps slow digestion and prolong feelings of fullness. Chef Zigga specifically included brussels sprouts under the salmon in their demonstration, creating a GLP-1 boosting power plate.

4. Fiber-Rich Asparagus

Fresh,Green,Asparagus,On,Grey,Concrete,Background.,Flat,LayShutterstock

Asparagus makes the list thanks to its impressive fermented fiber content that supports digestion and satiety. Chef Zigga specifically mentions that "fermented fibers, that's what helps you stay fuller longer," highlighting vegetables like asparagus in this category. This spring vegetable works in your digestive system much like GLP-1 medications do - slowing food movement and helping you feel satisfied longer after meals.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Lean Bison

Traditional fried dry aged bison beef rump steak served as close-up in a rustic old wooden board​2. BisonShutterstock

Bison offers a red meat alternative that supports natural GLP-1 production without excess fat. "Bison is a lean meat," Chef Zigga explains while presenting bison meatballs. During the segment, they specifically recommend that "if you're trying to lose weight, you want to stay with 90-10 ground beef, you want to stay with lean meats like bison." This protein-packed option helps trigger satiety hormones naturally while providing satisfying flavor with less fat than traditional beef.

6. White Fish Varieties

Fresh fish, raw cod fillets with addition of herbs and lemon49. White fish (like cod): 48 caloriesShutterstock

White fish varieties deserve space on your plate when looking for natural GLP-1 supporters. Chef Zigga specifically mentions "white fish" among the foods rich in "high fat content, high omega-3s, fermented fibers." These lighter fish options provide lean protein that helps trigger satiety signals while offering healthy fats that support hormone production. They're versatile enough to prepare in countless ways, making them an easy addition to your meal rotation.

7. Lean Chicken

Roasted or seared chicken breast sliced on a cutting board with herbs and spicesShutterstock

Everyday chicken earns its spot on this list as a practical protein source that supports natural GLP-1 function. Chef Zigga specifically lists chicken among recommended "lean meats" that support weight management, alongside bison and venison. The lean protein in chicken helps trigger satiety hormones naturally, helping you feel full longer after meals - similar to the effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Versatile Shrimp

Frozen shrimp. Seafood on the counter. Fish market. Close-up shooting of seafood. Box with shrimp. Photo of shrimp in the supermarket. Wholesale of fish. Peeled shrimp.Shutterstock

Seafood lovers rejoice - shrimp makes the list of Ozempic-mimicking foods. "If you're looking for something, even shrimp, honestly," Chef Zigga mentions when discussing lean protein options during the segment. This versatile seafood provides high-quality protein with minimal fat, helping to trigger those important satiety signals naturally. Shrimp cooks quickly and can be incorporated into countless dishes for an easy GLP-1-supporting meal.

9. Filling Oats

Rolled,Oats,,Healthy,Breakfast,Cereal,Oat,Flakes,In,Bowl,food, oatmealShutterstock

Start your day with oats to naturally support your body's GLP-1 system. "Oats are a fermented fiber. They help keep you fuller longer," Chef Zigga explains while demonstrating how to make overnight oats. This breakfast staple slows digestion and provides steady energy, helping you avoid hunger pangs between meals. Chef Zigga specifically highlighted overnight oats as an effective way to incorporate this GLP-1-supporting grain into your diet.

10. Protein-Packed Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt in a potShutterstock

Greek yogurt earns its place on this list as a versatile, protein-rich food that supports satiety. Chef Zigga includes it as a key component in their overnight oats recipe, recommending "a half cup of Greek yogurt" as one of the "main components" in this GLP-1-supporting breakfast. The combination of protein and probiotics in Greek yogurt supports digestive health while helping to trigger satiety hormones naturally.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

11. Trilogy of Seeds: Flax, Hemp & Chia

Flax,Seeds, diet, food, FlaxseedsShutterstock

Small but mighty, this seed trio packs a powerful GLP-1-supporting punch. Chef Zigga showcases what they call "Trilogy" - a combination of flaxseeds, hemp, and chia seeds. "Flaxseeds for every tablespoon is 1.6 grams of omega fatty acids, but then it's very high in fiber. Hemp is for every tablespoon is a thousand milligrams of exactly a fiber also, and then as well as the chia seeds," they explain. These tiny powerhouses deliver concentrated doses of the same omega-3s and fiber that help GLP-1 medications work.

12. Tropical Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

Complete your GLP-1-boosting diet with papaya, a fruit that directly supports hormone production. "Papaya also activates your GLP-1 secretions as well," Chef Zigga specifically notes during the segment. This tropical fruit not only adds natural sweetness to meals but contains enzymes that support digestion and help regulate appetite naturally. Chef Zigga demonstrates adding papaya to overnight oats, creating a breakfast that mimics the effects of weight loss medications.

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines

These Foods Will “Help You Stay Fuller Longer”

Young beautiful hispanic woman eating at the restaurant​You Eat Out Too MuchShutterstock

While medications like Wegovy and Ozempic have proven effective for weight management, Chef Zigga demonstrates that many everyday foods naturally contain or stimulate the same GLP-1 hormones that make these drugs work. As they explain, these foods "help you stay fuller longer" and "activate your GLP-1 secretions" - the same mechanisms behind prescription weight loss medications. By incorporating omega-3 rich fish, lean proteins, fiber-filled vegetables, and strategic seeds into your diet, you may be able to naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production. As always, consult with your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet or stopping any prescribed medications. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

12 Everyday Foods That Naturally Mimic Ozempic's Effects, According to a Nutritionist

Chef Zigga chefzigga
Copyright chefzigga/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking to manage your weight but can't get your hands on Ozempic or Wegovy? You're not alone. With waitlists growing and prices soaring, many are searching for alternatives. Celebrity Chef Zigga, a Certified Nutritionist, recently shared some game-changing information on FOX 29 - many everyday foods naturally contain or stimulate GLP-1, the same hormone that makes these medications effective. "Right now only Wegovy is approved for chronic weight management. Ozempic is supposed to be used by type 2 diabetics only," explains Chef Zigga, who then revealed that "GLP-1 is in a lot of food." Read on to discover which kitchen staples might help you feel fuller longer without needing a prescription.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

1. Omega-3 Rich Salmon

Salmon stands out as a top natural source of GLP-1-stimulating nutrients. "GLP-1 is basically food that have a lot of fatty acids, so omega-3s," Chef Zigga explains while presenting a salmon dish during the segment. This fatty fish provides high-quality protein along with those essential omega-3s that can help regulate appetite and slow digestion. Chef Zigga specifically highlights salmon when discussing foods with "more fats, more omega-3s" that support the body's natural GLP-1 production.

2. Creamy Avocados

Lots of avocados with halved avocado with seeds in a pile, vegan foodShutterstock

Avocados earn their place on this list thanks to their healthy fat content that supports natural GLP-1 production. Chef Zigga specifically mentions avocados when discussing foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, noting, "If you're looking for something with more fats, more omega-3s, then you have salmon, then you have stuff like avocado." These versatile fruits provide the satisfying fats that help trigger hormones that regulate appetite and digestion, similar to how Ozempic works in the body.

3. Surprising Brussels Sprouts

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetable44. Brussels sprouts: 43 caloriesShutterstock

Don't underestimate these little green powerhouses! "Brussels sprouts actually have more omega-3s than avocado does," Chef Zigga reveals during the segment, highlighting their impressive nutritional profile. These cruciferous vegetables not only contain unexpected levels of omega-3s but are also packed with fiber that helps slow digestion and prolong feelings of fullness. Chef Zigga specifically included brussels sprouts under the salmon in their demonstration, creating a GLP-1 boosting power plate.

4. Fiber-Rich Asparagus

Fresh,Green,Asparagus,On,Grey,Concrete,Background.,Flat,LayShutterstock

Asparagus makes the list thanks to its impressive fermented fiber content that supports digestion and satiety. Chef Zigga specifically mentions that "fermented fibers, that's what helps you stay fuller longer," highlighting vegetables like asparagus in this category. This spring vegetable works in your digestive system much like GLP-1 medications do - slowing food movement and helping you feel satisfied longer after meals.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Lean Bison

Traditional fried dry aged bison beef rump steak served as close-up in a rustic old wooden board​2. BisonShutterstock

Bison offers a red meat alternative that supports natural GLP-1 production without excess fat. "Bison is a lean meat," Chef Zigga explains while presenting bison meatballs. During the segment, they specifically recommend that "if you're trying to lose weight, you want to stay with 90-10 ground beef, you want to stay with lean meats like bison." This protein-packed option helps trigger satiety hormones naturally while providing satisfying flavor with less fat than traditional beef.

6. White Fish Varieties

Fresh fish, raw cod fillets with addition of herbs and lemon49. White fish (like cod): 48 caloriesShutterstock

White fish varieties deserve space on your plate when looking for natural GLP-1 supporters. Chef Zigga specifically mentions "white fish" among the foods rich in "high fat content, high omega-3s, fermented fibers." These lighter fish options provide lean protein that helps trigger satiety signals while offering healthy fats that support hormone production. They're versatile enough to prepare in countless ways, making them an easy addition to your meal rotation.

7. Lean Chicken

Roasted or seared chicken breast sliced on a cutting board with herbs and spicesShutterstock

Everyday chicken earns its spot on this list as a practical protein source that supports natural GLP-1 function. Chef Zigga specifically lists chicken among recommended "lean meats" that support weight management, alongside bison and venison. The lean protein in chicken helps trigger satiety hormones naturally, helping you feel full longer after meals - similar to the effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Versatile Shrimp

Frozen shrimp. Seafood on the counter. Fish market. Close-up shooting of seafood. Box with shrimp. Photo of shrimp in the supermarket. Wholesale of fish. Peeled shrimp.Shutterstock

Seafood lovers rejoice - shrimp makes the list of Ozempic-mimicking foods. "If you're looking for something, even shrimp, honestly," Chef Zigga mentions when discussing lean protein options during the segment. This versatile seafood provides high-quality protein with minimal fat, helping to trigger those important satiety signals naturally. Shrimp cooks quickly and can be incorporated into countless dishes for an easy GLP-1-supporting meal.

9. Filling Oats

Rolled,Oats,,Healthy,Breakfast,Cereal,Oat,Flakes,In,Bowl,food, oatmealShutterstock

Start your day with oats to naturally support your body's GLP-1 system. "Oats are a fermented fiber. They help keep you fuller longer," Chef Zigga explains while demonstrating how to make overnight oats. This breakfast staple slows digestion and provides steady energy, helping you avoid hunger pangs between meals. Chef Zigga specifically highlighted overnight oats as an effective way to incorporate this GLP-1-supporting grain into your diet.

10. Protein-Packed Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt in a potShutterstock

Greek yogurt earns its place on this list as a versatile, protein-rich food that supports satiety. Chef Zigga includes it as a key component in their overnight oats recipe, recommending "a half cup of Greek yogurt" as one of the "main components" in this GLP-1-supporting breakfast. The combination of protein and probiotics in Greek yogurt supports digestive health while helping to trigger satiety hormones naturally.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

11. Trilogy of Seeds: Flax, Hemp & Chia

Flax,Seeds, diet, food, FlaxseedsShutterstock

Small but mighty, this seed trio packs a powerful GLP-1-supporting punch. Chef Zigga showcases what they call "Trilogy" - a combination of flaxseeds, hemp, and chia seeds. "Flaxseeds for every tablespoon is 1.6 grams of omega fatty acids, but then it's very high in fiber. Hemp is for every tablespoon is a thousand milligrams of exactly a fiber also, and then as well as the chia seeds," they explain. These tiny powerhouses deliver concentrated doses of the same omega-3s and fiber that help GLP-1 medications work.

12. Tropical Papaya

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

Complete your GLP-1-boosting diet with papaya, a fruit that directly supports hormone production. "Papaya also activates your GLP-1 secretions as well," Chef Zigga specifically notes during the segment. This tropical fruit not only adds natural sweetness to meals but contains enzymes that support digestion and help regulate appetite naturally. Chef Zigga demonstrates adding papaya to overnight oats, creating a breakfast that mimics the effects of weight loss medications.

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines

These Foods Will “Help You Stay Fuller Longer”

Young beautiful hispanic woman eating at the restaurant​You Eat Out Too MuchShutterstock

While medications like Wegovy and Ozempic have proven effective for weight management, Chef Zigga demonstrates that many everyday foods naturally contain or stimulate the same GLP-1 hormones that make these drugs work. As they explain, these foods "help you stay fuller longer" and "activate your GLP-1 secretions" - the same mechanisms behind prescription weight loss medications. By incorporating omega-3 rich fish, lean proteins, fiber-filled vegetables, and strategic seeds into your diet, you may be able to naturally boost your body's GLP-1 production. As always, consult with your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet or stopping any prescribed medications. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Natural Food Boosters That Work Like Ozempic

Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean drkateld
Copyright drkateld/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 03, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Struggling with weight loss? You're among the 165 million Americans trying to shed extra pounds. While medications like Ozempic make headlines, their high cost and side effects leave many searching for alternatives. Dr. Kate Lyzenga-Dean, a Functional Medicine Healthcare Provider with over a decade of experience, reveals seven natural ways to boost your body's own GLP-1 production for sustainable weight loss. Discover how these science-backed alternatives could help you achieve your weight loss goals without breaking the bank or dealing with uncomfortable side effects.

What is GLP-1 and Why Does it Matter for Weight Loss?

"GLP-1 is a hormone that's made in your gut when you eat," Dr. Kate explains in her post. This crucial hormone performs multiple functions: signaling your pancreas to release insulin, improving satiety, and slowing down food digestion. Unlike medications that artificially boost GLP-1 activity, natural alternatives work with your body's own mechanisms for sustainable results.


RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

The Problem with GLP-1 Medications

Dieting concept with scales on the wooden floorShutterstock

Dr. Kate highlights significant drawbacks of GLP-1 medications: "These drugs are expensive and rarely covered by insurance for folks who don't meet strict criteria." She notes that "50% of patients taking GLP-1 agonists experienced nausea," and according to a 2022 study, most participants regained their weight within a year after stopping the medication.

Natural Booster #1: Healthy Fats

pistachio in shell nuts in bowl on wooden table background.Shutterstock

"Often you need to eat more fat to lose fat," Dr. Kate reveals. Research shows that unsaturated, long-chain fatty acids strongly stimulate GLP-1 release. She specifically points to a study where "85 grams of pistachios" increased GLP-1 concentrations in overweight adults. Additionally, following a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil for 28 days significantly boosted post-meal GLP-1 levels.

Natural Booster #2: Protein-Rich Foods

women with holding a cardboard egg box full of her eggs. the girl takes one chicken egg from a white boxShutterstock

Research has found that "meals with higher amounts of protein stimulate GLP-1 secretion better than those with mostly carbs," Dr. Kate explains. She recommends eggs, which contain beneficial unsaturated fats and choline, and plain yogurt, which studies show can significantly increase GLP-1 production.


RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Natural Booster #3: Flavonoid-Rich Spices

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,RhizomeShutterstock

Dr. Kate identifies key spices that boost GLP-1: "Curcumin, the primary chemical in turmeric... cinnamon and rosemary." She also mentions green tea's EGCG content, though notes that concentrated supplements may be needed for optimal results.

Natural Booster #4: Berberine

Close,Up,Of,Berberine,Supplement,CapsulesShutterstock

"One of the natural GLP-1-boosting herbs that's getting a lot of attention is berberine," Dr. Kate shares. A meta-analysis found that "just one gram of concentrated berberine significantly lowered cholesterol, BMI, weight, fasting glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and other metabolic markers."

Natural Booster #5: Gut-Supporting Probiotics

Woman, stomach and hand with heart in outdoor for exercise, diet, fitness and closeup. Female tummy, gut health and self love for wellness and training in the summer for healthy workout outside.Shutterstock

Dr. Kate emphasizes the importance of healthy gut bacteria: "These healthy bugs make compounds called postbiotics, one category being short-chain fatty acids." She specifically mentions the bacteria Akkermansia, which not only increases GLP-1 but also enhances fat burning through thermogenesis.


RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Natural Booster #6: Polyphenol-Rich Foods

Red juice pomegranate on dark backgroundShutterstock

To support beneficial gut bacteria, Dr. Kate recommends polyphenols, noting that "the ones found in pomegranate are especially good at supporting Akkermansia." This creates a synergistic effect, enhancing both gut health and GLP-1 production.

Natural Booster #7: Mediterranean Diet

Food products representing the Mediterranean diet which may improve overall health statusShutterstock

Dr. Kate points to research showing that following a Mediterranean diet, particularly one rich in olive oil, significantly increases GLP-1 levels. This dietary pattern combines many of the individual boosters into a sustainable eating approach.


RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Combining Natural GLP-1 Boosters for Maximum Results

Valparaiso, IN USA - January 22, 2024: Wegovy semaglutide pens for treatment of chronic obesity, close upShutterstock

"The beauty of working with your body using natural GLP-1 boosters is that you can stack these strategies to maximize your weight loss and blood sugar balance," Dr. Kate explains. While these natural alternatives won't deliver overnight results like medications, they offer a sustainable path to weight management with minimal side effects. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Foods That Mimic Ozempic

Natalie Mirasola healthyourselfwithnat
Copyright healthyourselfwithnat/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 24, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight without going on a weight-loss drug? According to an expert, you should add a few foods to your diet. Natalie Mirasola is a fat loss coach who helps women lose weight and drop belly fat. In a new post, she discusses foods you can eat that mimic Ozempic. “10 foods that mimic Ozempic,” she writes, also explaining how the drug works.

First, Get More Fiber

“Make sure you are aiming for 25-30g of fiber a day is essential,” says Mirasola. “GLP-1 medications have been getting a lot of attention for their ability to slow digestion, reduce hunger, and help with weight loss-but here’s the thing: fiber & protein does the same thing naturally! One of the biggest wins my clients experience on program with me is how much more satisfied they feel simply by hitting their fiber & protein goals each day.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

It Will Help You Stay Fuller Longer

Portrait, fruit salad and apple with a senior woman in the kitchen of her home for health, diet or nutrition. Smile, food and cooking with a happy mature female pension eating healthy in the houseShutterstock

“Instead of constant cravings or feeling like they need to snack all the time, they’re fuller for longer, their digestion improves, and they have more stable energy levels throughout the day,” she continues. “Fiber helps slow the absorption of food, keeping blood sugar steady and naturally regulating appetite-just like GLP-1 medications aim to do. And the best part? It’s completely natural, no prescriptions needed!”

GLP-1s Signal to the Brain You Are Full

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photo​The Long-Term PerspectiveShutterstock

She explains “exactly what these GLP-1 meds like Ozempic actually do for you,” starting with controlling your appetite. “GLP-1 meds mimic the hormone glucagon, like peptide one, which signals to the brain that you're full. This reduces hunger and cravings leading to fewer calories consumed,” she says.

They Also Delay Gastric Emptying

Woman, stomach and hand with heart in outdoor for exercise, diet, fitness and closeup. Female tummy, gut health and self love for wellness and training in the summer for healthy workout outside.​Listen to Your BodyShutterstock

The second thing is does is delay gastric emptying. “They slow the emptying of food from the stomach, prolonging the feeling of fullness after meals,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

And Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Farmer woman holding wooden box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radish, corn, garlic and peppers) in the hands.Shutterstock

The third thing they do is improve insulin sensitivity. “These medications help regulate blood sugar levels which can reduce energy storage as fat,” she says. “Did you know fiber does the same thing?”

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds close-up with a wooden spoon. Chia seeds macro. Dry healthy supplement for proper nutrition.​Chia Seeds: The Ultimate Appetite ControllerShutterstock

Chia seeds offer 10 grams of fiber per two tablespoons. “Expands in the stomach, forming gel-like consistencies to slow digestion and promote satiety,” she says.

Oats

A Scoop of Rolled Oats​Prebiotic Foods: OatsShutterstock

The second food that works like Ozempic? Oats, with four grams of fiber per cooked half cup. “High in soluble fiber,” she says. “Beta-glucan slows gastric emptying and stabilizes blood sugar.”

Lentils

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,Lentils​6. Whole Grains and LegumesShutterstock

Lentils with 15 grams of fiber per cup, cooked, are next on the list. “High protein and fiber combination. Keeps you full and reduces appetite,” she says.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Avocado

Avocado,And,Avocado,Oil,On,Wooden,Table, AvocadosShutterstock

Next up is a fruit, avocado, with 10 grams of fiber. “Healthy fats and fiber promote long-lasting fullness,” she says.

Berries

Various fresh forest berries on black stone background, top view. Berry mix. Flat lay. blueberries, raspberry, raspberries, blackberries, berry​BerriesShutterstock

Grab a handful of berries! One cup offers eight grams of fiber. “Sweet, low-calorie option with high water content to curb cravings,” she says.

Flaxseed

Brown,Flaxseed,,Organic,Food,For,Healthy,Eating.​Prebiotic Foods: FlaxseedsShutterstock

Next up is flaxseed. “Eight grams of fiber per two tablespoons,” she says. “Slows digestion and supports blood sugar control.”

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet,Potato,​Sweet Potato BowlShutterstock

Sweet potatoes are an excellent weight-loss food, with four grams of fiber per medium potato with skin. “Complex carbs paired with fiber, prevent blood sugar spikes and crashes,” she says.

Broccoli

Pile Lots of broccoli. Broccoli Background Concept. Vegetables over broccoli. from the top viewShutterstock

You don’t want to skip broccoli when it comes to green veggies. “Five grams of fiber per cup of cooked broccoli,” she says. “Low-calorie nutrient-dense veggie that takes time to digest.”

Beans

The photo shows red, white, black beans. The texture of the seeds is made in high resolution HD. The background of the beans is brown. The beans are in 4 bowls .Shutterstock

Next up beans with 13 to 15 grams of fiber per cup. This could be black or kidney beans or chickpeas. “High fiber and resistant starch. Promote fullness and gut health,” she says.

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

Pears

Pear tree. Ripe pears on a tree in a gardenShutterstock

The last food she recommends is a pear. With six grams of fiber per medium pair. “Natural sweetness. Helps reduce cravings while keeping you full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

3 Foods That Make Ozempic Side Effects Worse

Dr. Ahmet Ergin SugarMD
Copyright SugarMD/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Have you ever wondered why some foods make you feel worse when taking weight loss medications? You're not alone. Millions of patients on Ozempic and Mounjaro struggle with finding the right diet balance. Here's your comprehensive guide to eating well while on these medications.

Dr. Ahmet Ergin, founder of the SugarMD YouTube channel, is a distinguished endocrinologist specializing in diabetes and metabolism. With years of clinical experience prescribing these medications, Dr. Ergin shares essential insights about managing your diet while on Ozempic and Mounjaro. Read on to discover which foods to embrace and which to avoid for optimal results.

Understanding Your New Relationship with Food

"Your plate isn't just a source of nutrients anymore. It has to be a delicate balance wheel for your blood sugar levels," Dr. Ergin explains in his post. When you're on Ozempic or Mounjaro, managing diabetes becomes less of a walk in the park and more of a mindful trek through an intricate maze of dietary choices.

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Embrace the Fiber-Filled Champions

Fresh,Fruits,Nutrition,health,food.Shutterstock

Think of fiber-rich fruits as your dietary oasis. Dr. Ergin recommends focusing on "superstars like berries, apples, and pears." These fruits pack powerful fiber that champions steady digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. "Each nibble comes packed with fiber goodness," Dr. Ergin notes, emphasizing their importance in your daily diet.

The Power of Green Guardians

,Kale,Cabbage,leafy,greensShutterstock

Leafy greens aren't just plate decorations – they're your nutritional shields. "Think about spinach and kale. They're like sentinels standing firm," Dr. Ergin explains. These vegetables are rich in alpha-lipoic acid and benfotiamine, making them crucial allies in blood sugar management, especially when medications are working their way through your system.

Lean Proteins: Your Trusty Sidekicks

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

Dr. Ergin emphasizes that proteins like chicken breast, tofu, and lentils are essential companions on your health journey. "They help your body skip out on dramatic blood sugar spikes and keep your tummy full," he shares. These proteins support muscle maintenance and keep your metabolism active while preventing unexpected cravings.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Fatty Foods: Your First Warning

Ozempic Insulin injection pen or insulin cartridge pen for diabetics. Medical equipment for diabetes parients. Copenhagen, Denmark - May 17, 2023.Shutterstock

"Fatty foods are like tempests in the tranquil sea," warns Dr. Ergin. When combined with Ozempic or Mounjaro, high-fat foods can trigger digestive issues and make the medication's side effects more pronounced. This can lead to increased nausea and delayed stomach emptying.

Spicy Foods: A Hidden Challenge

Curry sauce with chicken and rice in a plate, lime, tomatoes, spices and herbs on a light background, horizontal. Traditional Indian dish.Shutterstock

Dr. Ergin cautions against spicy foods while on these medications. They can intensify gastrointestinal side effects and potentially trigger acid reflux, which may be more severe when combined with Ozempic or Mounjaro's effects on digestion.

Junk Foods: The Triple Threat

Unhealthy.,Food,Bad,Processed,junk,fries,donut,candy, carbohydratesShutterstock

According to Dr. Ergin, processed junk foods pose multiple challenges. They often combine high fat, excessive sugar, and artificial ingredients that can not only trigger side effects but also work against the medication's intended benefits. These foods can lead to unstable blood sugar levels and increased digestive discomfort.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

The Role of Supplements in Your Journey

Composition with nutritional supplement capsules and containers. Variety of drug pillsShutterstock

While discussing supplementation, Dr. Ergin clarifies: "It's not about replacing your medication or justifying poor dietary choices." He emphasizes that supplements should complement, not replace, a healthy diet and prescribed medications. "That's why we call them Nutraceuticals, not Pharmaceuticals," he adds, highlighting their supportive role.

Creating Your Personal Strategy

Doctor talking to patient in officeShutterstock

Success with these medications requires a personalized approach. "Your path to wellness is unique," Dr. Ergin states, recommending working with healthcare providers to develop an individualized plan. He suggests using available resources like the SugarMD app for additional support and guidance.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

The Long-Term Perspective

Qawra, Malta - 21.08.2024 - Semaglutide, Ozempic. Drug for diabetes and weight loss. Close up on injector pen in hands. High quality photoShutterstock

"You are not just eating to fill your stomach. You are dining to nourish your life story," Dr. Ergin reminds us. This perspective shift is crucial for long-term success with these medications. Take it one meal at a time, focusing on progress rather than perfection.

Remember, managing your diet while on Ozempic or Mounjaro isn't just about avoiding side effects – it's about optimizing your treatment results and improving your overall health. With patience and the right food choices, you can create a sustainable eating plan that works in harmony with your medication. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

12 Habits to Lose Weight Faster on Ozempic

Aliza Olive, MD
I’m a Doctor and These Are the 5 Most Common Diet Mistakes Made on Ozempic
Copyright medfreemaintenance/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on Ozempic but want to lose weight faster? Some sneaky habits can help you do so. Aliza Olive, MD, co-founded Med Free Maintenance and is a GLP-1 weight loss and taper-off nutrition expert. In a few new posts, she unveils her list of how to accelerate weight loss on Ozempic. “Most women skip these habits because they seem too simple… but that’s why they work,” she says.

STOP Hitting Snooze

Stop hitting snooze, she suggests. “Every time you hit snooze, you start a new sleep cycle—making you more tired. Instead, have a PLAN: lay out clothes, chug water, get moving,” she writes.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Get a QUICK WIN First Thing

Feel softness, asian young woman, female hand holding pile clothing from table, stack folding clean clothes after washing, laundry and dry. Household working at home. Laundry and maid concept.​The Power of AccountabilityShutterstock

“Motivation is overrated—momentum is everything. Start the day small and productive,” says Olive. She recommends doing the following:

  • Drink water before coffee
  • Empty the dishwasher
  • Start a load of laundry
  • Eat a real breakfast
  • Make your bed.

STOP Snacking

Woman eating snacks in night next to the opened fridge.What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Eating SnacksShutterstock

“The problem isn’t finding better snacks—the problem is snacking. Snacks = extra calories & not enough nutrients. It becomes mindless. It’s a crutch. The fix? Stop skipping meals or eating tiny 200-300 calorie ones. Prioritize real meals with protein + fiber,” she suggests.

Plan Ahead and Repeat Meals

Person sitting in an exercise room checking the time on a smartwatch with gym machines behind herShutterstock

“Decision fatigue is real. The more choices you make, the worse they get. Make decisions ahead of time,” she says, suggesting the following:

  • What’s for breakfast?
  • What time are you working out?
  • What are you eating today?

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Maximize Your Days Off

Young business man working at home with laptop and papers on deskShutterstock

Make the most of your time off. “Your days off aren’t just for rest—they’re for getting ahead. Knock out the important stuff early so you can actually relax later,” she says.

Go to Bed

Couple sleeping embraced in bedShutterstock

Make sure to get enough sleep. “Late-night wine + Netflix sounds nice, but it won’t help you keep the weight off. Sleep is KEY for hunger, cravings, & metabolism. Aim for 7-8 hours,” she says.

Eat Out Less

Outdoor restaurant at the beach. Table setting at tropical beach restaurant. Led light candles and wooden tables, chairs under beautiful sunset sky, sea view. Luxury hotel or resort restaurant​What To Do InsteadShutterstock

Eating out less will also help you reach your goals faster. “Restaurant meals are calorie-packed and portions are large. Aim for one dinner and one lunch out per week, including fast food. I know life is busy (trust me, I get it!), so realistically I need 2!” she says.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Declutter

Smiling millennial european woman blonde with rubber gloves and man wipe dust on light kitchen interior, copy space. Hygiene, cleaning at home together and household chores during covid-19 outbreakShutterstock

Declutter your space. “A cluttered space can clutter your mind! Start by cleaning off the front of your fridge, then tackle the inside, and pantry. Next up is your most used spaces in your home,” she says.

Weigh Yourself Daily

Weight,Scale,scales,loss,diet,health,feetShutterstock

Also, weigh yourself daily. “Your weight fluctuates day-to-day. Normalize that. Learn to take the emotion out of it. It’s just data! This helps catch any upward trends early, so you can adjust before it gets out of control,” she says.

Include a Daily Treat

Los Angeles, CA - Jan 10, 2024: Kind Frozen creamy and delicious Frozen Treat Bars, with chocolate cherry and almond nuts.Shutterstock

Let yourself have a daily treat. “Stop thinking of food as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ Enjoy treats on a random Tuesday. Aim for 80-90% whole, nutrient-rich foods, and avoid the binge-restrict cycle!” she says.

De-Stress

Hand writing in journal with coffee mugShutterstock

“Stress affects your food choices. When you are stressed, you generally make more emotional decisions, right?! Scrolling social media or having wine might feel like de-stressing, but it’s not. Try walking, journaling, praying, stretching, or chatting with a friend instead,” she says.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Sit to Eat

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladWhat to Eat in a Restaurant for Fat LossShutterstock

Don’t eat standing up. “Ever mindlessly finish a bag of chips? Me too! Put your food on a plate, sit at the table, and really savor each bite. Enjoy your food!” she says.

Nutrition & Diet

Mom of 4 Over 30 Lost 40 Pounds in 6 Months with Daily Walks

Ashley_Hughes_huze8
From Struggling Mom to Fit Influencer: How I Dropped 40 Pounds with These 3 Simple Habits
Copyright ashleyhuze/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 10, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—standing on the scale, feeling like change is impossible. For Ashley Porter, that frustration peaked when she saw the number on her scale matched what she weighed the day she gave birth to twins. As a busy mom of four in her thirties, she felt stuck in a cycle of failed attempts and disappointment. "I had done countless weight loss challenges in my life," Ashley shares in her post. "After each baby, the weight seemed to be a little more difficult to get off." But through a dedicated six-month journey involving daily walks and establishing key morning habits, Ashley not only lost 40 pounds but created a sustainable lifestyle she loves. Her story proves that it's never too late to transform your life—and shows exactly how you can do it too.

The Turning Point

Everyone reaches a breaking point before making a real change. For Ashley, October was her darkest month. "I got to the point where I felt I wasn't in control of so many areas of my life," Ashley admits. "I just felt every aspect of my life just felt sad." She had gained weight with each pregnancy and never fully lost it before the next one. When she stepped on the scale at 33 and saw she weighed exactly what she did the day she delivered twins, something inside her shifted. It was time for a change.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

The Decision That Started It All

Sometimes simply acknowledging you're unhappy creates the momentum for change. "On Halloween last year, I remember sitting down with my husband and talking about all the areas of my life that I wasn't happy with," Ashley reveals. That honest conversation became her catalyst. "In that moment, I immediately felt better. I felt happier. I felt excited," she says. By recognizing her power to choose a different path, Ashley experienced an immediate mental shift that would fuel her entire journey.

Morning Habit 1: The Daily Checklist

Ashley's transformation began with a simple tool—a daily checklist that kept her accountable. "On November 1st, I made my very first checklist and I got on Instagram and I told everyone what I was doing," Ashley explains. Her checklist included items like working out 4-5 times weekly, personal development, daily walks, 8 hours of sleep, and eliminating negativity. This morning ritual of creating and reviewing her checklist set the tone for each day. By making her commitment public, she created extra accountability that helped her follow through consistently.

Morning Habit 2: Personal Development

Starting each day with personal growth became a cornerstone of Ashley's success. "I knew I had so much mental work I needed to do, and spending time daily in personal development, meditating, and focusing on removing negativity from my life, which also included negative self-talk," Ashley shares. She began each morning immersing herself in content that supported her goals—listening to podcasts or watching motivational videos while preparing breakfast. This intentional morning practice reshaped her mindset and fueled her motivation throughout the day.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Morning Habit 3: Visualizing Her Future Self

Ashley's powerful morning visualization practice changed how she approached each day. "Imagine the highest version of yourself and start showing up as her," became the screensaver on her phone and her daily mantra. Each morning, Ashley would envision her ideal self and how that person would navigate the day ahead. "What would her morning routine look like? What time would she go to bed? How would she spend her time in the day?" she would ask herself. This morning habit helped close the gap between her current reality and her aspirations.

Daily Walks: The Consistent Physical Practice

Walking became Ashley's gateway to consistent physical activity. As part of her six-month commitment, she incorporated daily walks into her routine, making them non-negotiable. "I had to unbecome who I naturally am," Ashley admits. "Naturally, I want to stay up late and sleep in all morning. Naturally, I want to relax all day." These walks not only contributed to her weight loss but became a time for mental clarity and reinforcing her commitment to change. The simplicity and accessibility of walking made it the perfect foundation for her physical transformation.

The Decision-Making Framework

Ashley developed a powerful question that guided her choices throughout the day. "Anytime a decision in my day was to be made, I'd ask myself, what would a fit person do?" she explains. This simple framework helped her navigate temptations and stay aligned with her goals. "Yes, I would rather eat a bag of chips. And I knew that was going to give me temporary satisfaction," she acknowledges. "But consciously choosing a healthier alternative made me go to bed feeling accomplished and proud." This mindset shift transformed her eating habits without extreme dieting.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

Create Your Supportive Environment

Your environment either supports or sabotages your goals. "To really completely reinvent yourself, you've got to be eating, sleeping, breathing this new lifestyle," Ashley emphasizes. She intentionally surrounded herself with content and people that reinforced her new path. "Start following accounts on social media that will inspire you every single day to stick to your new lifestyle. Unfollow anyone who maybe causes you to have negative thoughts," she advises. This environmental design made good choices easier and strengthened her resolve.

Focus On Daily Actions, Not Just Results

Ashley discovered that targeting daily behaviors, not just outcomes, accelerated her progress. "Instead of saying, my goal is to lose 20 pounds, that can be your big goal. But your goal today is to get your workout in and to stick to your meal plan," she suggests. This shift created immediate wins and deeper satisfaction. "When you do this consistently, your big goal happens by default," Ashley explains. By celebrating daily actions rather than distant results, she maintained motivation throughout her journey.

The Power of Daily Progress

The joy of transformation comes from the journey itself. "You will never be happier than when you are working towards something," Ashley insists. She found truth in the idea that "progress equals happiness," experiencing greater fulfillment with each step forward. "The day you decide to change and you wake up and you're crossing things off your checklist that are helping you move the needle towards your goals—you will never be happier," she shares. This realization kept her going even on difficult days.

RELATED:She Walked in a Weighted Vest For 30 Days & Built Strength Without Going to the Gym

When New Habits Become Your Identity

The ultimate reward came when Ashley's new behaviors became automatic. "Eventually the decisions that used to be so hard or uncomfortable for you to make will become uncomfortable for you to not make them because this is just who you are," Ashley explains. After six months of consistent effort, her healthy choices no longer felt like a struggle—they simply felt like her. The morning habits, daily walks, and mindset shifts had transformed not just her body but her identity. "This is the new you," she affirms, celebrating the sustainable nature of her 40-pound weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

I'm a Bikini Competitor Who Beat Belly Fat at 50 and Here's How You Can Too

Melissa Neill msmelissaneill MelissaNeill
Copyright msmelissaneill/Instagram
Melissa Neill
By Melissa NeillApr 10, 2025
Melissa Neill
CEO of Body By Bikini
Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the founder of Body By Bikini.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

That unexpected belly fat that seems to appear out of nowhere once you hit your 40s can feel impossible to lose. No matter how many sit–ups you do or salads you eat, that stubborn midsection just doesn't budge like it used to. I know exactly how frustrating this is because I've been through it myself.

As a fitness coach who specializes in helping women over 40, I discovered the real solutions to menopause belly fat through my own journey competing in bikini competitions. Back in 2018, I was struggling just like you might be now – trying all the usual methods and seeing no results until I finally cracked the code.

Today, I'm going to share the exact process that has helped over 13,000 women lose menopause belly fat – a straightforward approach you can follow to flatten your midsection in just 6–8 weeks. If you're tired of feeling uncomfortable in your clothes and ready for real solutions that work with your changing body, you'll want to read every word of what follows.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

Why We Get Menopause Belly Fat

First off, I'm going to show you the shocking reasons you have gained fat around your midsection and how, once you hit the age of 40, your body has changed.

Linda is one of my clients – she was struggling with belly fat after having a child. The lifestyle she adopted was catching up with her, but she couldn't understand why. She was doing the same things she did in her younger days, but gradually her waist was expanding. She couldn't find clothes to fit, and she realised she had to make a choice to either go and buy new clothes or do something about her expanding waistline.

She decided to take action and join my program. As each week passed, she saw her waistline diminishing and lost 20 lbs. Linda was elated she had found success when it had eluded her before. You can see from these pictures and the smile on Linda's face talking about it that she was really happy with her results in just 8 weeks.

So what had happened to Linda's body, and why had she gained so much weight?

There are three things in Linda's body that were causing her belly fat and preventing her from losing weight using the traditional methods.

1. Insulin Resistance

If you try pouring water into an already soaked sponge, the sponge can't absorb any more water. That's the same as your glucose or sugar in your body – it can't be absorbed like it used to, so you get blood sugar spikes that cause fat gain.

The fat gain will typically sit around your midsection, as Linda found.

2. Loss of Estrogen

Linda's body once she hit the age of 40 is changing due to her hormones. This is because her body has lost estrogen. You can see here she started to store fat around her midsection. That's because as her body has lost estrogen, it's trying to make more, and with that, it makes more fat too. And that typically sits around her midsection. She hasn't changed anything – she has the same lifestyle habits, but her body is storing more fat because it's lacking in estrogen.

3. Loss of Muscle

There is another important thing that is happening to Linda's body, which is adding to the already expanding waistline.

Linda and every woman at this stage will find that her muscles are declining. It's declining at a rate of 1% per year once you hit the age of 40.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Why Is That Important?

Muscle is like logs I am putting on a fire—the more you have, the longer and hotter the fire burns, even when you're not stoking it.

When you have more muscle, like more logs on the fire, your body is going to burn calories without effort, just when you're sitting, resting, and sleeping.

But as you age, you are not getting that magic effect of muscle. Take me – I'm 58 – if I hadn't done anything about it, I would have lost 18% of muscle or 18% of the logs I had available to burn.

Inflammation

Let's move on to the fourth thing that is happening in your body.

When I was perimenopausal, I was suffering from 2 things I couldn't quite understand. I was getting water retention and bloating. This was during the time I was doing bikini shows, and leading up to the show, I would get really anxious about the water retention and bloating. My ankles would always swell up towards the end of the day, and my coach would order me to have my legs raised to ease this.

And the bloating would get worse throughout the day, and I would have a particular reaction to eating certain foods, like dairy and even natural sweeteners.

What was going on was inflammation, which is a huge problem for perimenopausal and menopausal women and contributes to our belly fat.

Simply put, your body becomes more inflamed as a way of healing itself. But many women experience chronic inflammation, and when left unchecked, it will lead to weight gain, joint pain, and even autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

What Doesn't Work For Belly Fat

So we've learned why we get belly fat, so I'm going to show you why some traditional methods for fat loss won't work anymore. These were methods when you were younger, and some people will even get upset and angry with the first one I'm going to talk about because they love it. But I am not talking about whether you love it, I'm talking about whether it reduces belly fat.

Do you remember the role of muscle, and loading more logs on the fire would keep the fire burning longer and hotter without effort? Well, there are some things that are going to put that fire out, like throwing cold water on it. In other words, they are going to slow your metabolism down.

Running: It’s the worst kind of exercise you can do, because you will reduce your muscle mass.

Very low carb, low calories, or extreme fasting: again, as it will result in loss of muscle, so they are going to put your fire out.

Torch Belly Fat with These Exercises

Remember that fire we were talking about and how we can add more logs on so the fire burns hotter and for longer? That is done by building more muscle. So you need to lift weights to get this magical fat burning.

But you're not going to get bulky like a bodybuilder. You're just putting back the muscle you lost through the aging process.

RELATED:5 Movement Hacks to Shed Pounds From a Sports Medicine Specialist

Lifting Weights

What happens to your body when you lift weights is that your metabolism speeds up and you are going to be burning calories when you are sitting around, sleeping, and doing everyday things.

It's not about the calories you burn when you are exercising, and it's the calories you burn throughout the day when you are lifting weights.

And that's not the only benefit of lifting weights.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full up because of insulin resistance? You can make your sponge bigger by adding more muscle. The more muscle you have, the better your body is at absorbing glucose. So lifting weights is your new friend.

Your body turns into a fat-burning machine when you lift weights.

This is why I have remained so lean for years after my initial success at transforming my body and becoming a stage competitor.

Now I strength train 4 times a week for around 45 mins to an hour per session. So I don't spend huge amounts of time working out. Some people are surprised by this.

And there are two more forms of exercise that will help you keep those logs on the fire, in other words, support your metabolism:

As well as strength training, you do want to be doing some sort of cardio, but not to the detriment of your strength training. We have already learned that too intense cardio can throw water on the fire, but there is a type of cardio that will enhance your muscles and help you put more logs on your fire….

Walking

Walking is amazing for menopausal women because it will not deplete your muscles and it's easy on your joints. You want to get in 7,000 steps per day, which will help your body burn extra calories with the minimum effort. To up your walking game, I love to add in a weighted vest, and that's what I do with my clients. It really is a game changer. Go for 10% of your body weight.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

High Intensity Interval training

Another option is to implement High-Intensity Interval training (HIIT). But only in small amounts. You want to be doing 15–20 minutes per session, no more than 4 times a week. You can go for 30 minutes, but I wouldn't do that anymore, so you don't end up depleting your muscles.

Personally, I love HIIT, but not everyone does, so if you don't like it, stick to walking.

Eat Your Way to a Flatter Tummy

Exercise is not the only tool in your armoury when it comes to the war against belly fat. How you eat is absolutely crucial, and I am going to reveal my secret to eating, which will absolutely torch belly fat and has been so successful for the thousands of women on my programs.

So we've discovered earlier that we get inflammation & insulin resistance; so how do we tackle them?

To reduce inflammation, we need to be eating food that will fight inflammation and cutting out foods that make it worse.

That's cutting out ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and alcohol, and instead having a diet that is rich in vegetables, fruit, and whole foods.

Foods that actively fight inflammation are berries, tomatoes, peppers, green leafy veg, green tea, oily fish, and even 70% cocoa dark chocolate.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full. You can reduce the amount of water you are sending to your sponge. The water is glucose in your body and too much if it will make your sponge overflow. So you should be eating less sugar and fewer refined carbs like white flour and swap these for whole grains and starchy veg.

Then there is an amazing food group which will put more logs on your fire like strength training.

That's Protein

Protein helps with belly fat in 2 ways:

1. Your body takes longer to break down protein, so you are burning more calories than when you eat carbs and fats

2. Protein will support strength training and is the building block to putting on muscle, so it will help with putting those logs on the fire.

You want to be getting in 1g of protein per pound in body weight, which sounds a lot, but that's eating protein at every single meal and snack.

But is eating non-inflammatory foods and increasing your protein all it takes to lose belly fat?

No, you do need to be burning more energy than you are consuming in food for this to work. In other words, you do need to be in a calorie deficit.

I know many of you ask me how many calories I should be eating. The answer is – that depends on so many things. What your goal is, how much activity you are doing, and how much you currently weigh. You also need to have a workout plan that's designed for your level of fitness, experience, and goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

About the author: Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the CEO of Body By Bikini

Fitness & Workouts

5 Best Walking Exercises for Burning Fat After 50

Josh York JoshYorkGG joshyorkgg
Copyright JoshYorkGG/YouTube/Shutterstock
Josh York
By Josh YorkApr 10, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Walking is something most of us do every day without much thought, but it can be transformed into a powerful fat-burning exercise, especially for those over 50. Throughout my career as a personal trainer, I've seen clients lose significant weight and become happier with who they are simply by adding a daily walk to their schedule. It's an accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine. Ready to turn your regular walks into fat-burning sessions? Here are five exercises that will help you do just that.

Why Walking Works Best for You After 50

Morning jog. Beautiful sporty woman in sportswear and earphones looking at her watch, checking the result while running in a green park on a sunny summer day

Shutterstock

Walking is a great low-impact workout option that is easy on the joints, making it a go-to exercise for people over 50. It is an extremely accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine, plus the intensity can easily be varied depending on the speed at which one walks, helping to burn more calories and improve fat loss. Additionally, walking aids in building and maintaining muscle mass, which is important as metabolism slows down naturally with age. Walking provides other benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and increased bone density.

This is a better option for people over 50 due to its low-impact nature, accessibility, and gradual progression that walking offers. High-intensity activities put stress on joints like the knees, ankles, and hips, which can increase injury risk. Walking requires no additional equipment or facilities, and you can increase the intensity or duration throughout the exercise to make it adaptable to your fitness level.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

1. Walking Lunges

Mature couple having a workout together in the park

Shutterstock

How to do it: Start standing straight up with your feet together. Take a step forward. Bend at your knees until they are at 90 degrees. Rise back up and step forward with your back leg to bring your feet back together. Repeat with the opposite leg.

Why it's beneficial: Walking lunges are beneficial because they boost metabolism and burn calories through the engagement of large lower-body muscles such as your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. They also improve your strength, stability, and functional fitness.

Mistakes to avoid: Common mistakes to avoid when doing walking lunges are leaning forward or backward, rushing the movement, not engaging the core, and not breathing properly. These will all decrease the benefits of the exercise if performed incorrectly.

2. Power Intervals

Caucasian mature female runner athlete tying training shoes while jogging on the stadium in public park in the morning. Active healthy sporty lifestyle.

Shutterstock

How to do it: Begin with a brisk walking warm-up for five to 10 minutes. Speed up your pace with a power walk for a set duration. Slow down to a more moderate pace to allow for recovery. Continue alternating between the two paces for the duration of your walk.

Why it's beneficial: This exercise elevates your heart rate to lead to increased calorie burning during and after your workout. Power intervals also provide cardiovascular benefits that include lower blood pressure, reduced risk of stroke, and overall improved cardiovascular health.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistake is rushing intervals. It is not a sprint; the goal is power and controlled movements to get an effective workout. On the other side, make sure you slow down during the more moderate intervals to allow your body time to rest. Most importantly, warm up before and stretch after.

3. Overhead Presses

Beautiful senior woman on a walk in the park, performs exercises with dumbbells in her hands

How to do it: Grab dumbbells or water bottles as weights. Bend your elbows so the weights are at shoulder-height in a neutral position. As you walk, press your arms straight up. Lower them back to shoulder height and repeat.

Why it's beneficial: This workout is a dual-threat that combines cardiovascular exercise with strength training to promote muscle growth and increase metabolic rate to help with fat loss. Strength training fights the natural decrease of muscle mass that comes with aging, ultimately requiring more energy to maintain than fat and a higher resting metabolic rate. Overhead presses can also aid in improving bone density to reduce one's chances of osteoporosis and fractures, plus also improve posture.

Mistakes to avoid: A common mistake is selecting too heavy a weight. Keep in mind that you want to select a weight you can maintain throughout your walk, so start light and build up as you get stronger. It is important for your posture and injury avoidance that you don't arch your back.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

4. Walking Backwards

Close up of unrecognizable young woman legs ready to run wearing sneakers and tropical leggings with palm trees

Shutterstock

How to do it: Find a clear and flat path. Maintain your balance by slowly and carefully lifting one foot and placing it behind the other. Bring the second foot behind the first. Repeat this rhythm for a selected distance or time.

Why it's beneficial: Walking backwards activates different muscles compared to walking forward. This generates greater calorie burn and improved cardiorespiratory fitness by forcing you to work harder, while also improving balance, stability, and flexibility. The workout hits your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core. Additionally, it can improve your brain function by providing a change of pace and a mental challenge for you to focus on the new movement.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistakes are obstacles and uneven surfaces. Simply check your surroundings before beginning your workout. You will be grateful you did as it allows you to focus on the exercise and be fully in the moment without worry. Start with small steps to get a grasp of your footing through accurate distances and directions to avoid falling.

5. Calf Raises

Close-up of gil's bare feet on wet sand. Running shoes and cold sea in the background. tip toe, Calf raises

Shutterstock

How to do it: Pause at pre-set intervals during your walk. Stand with your feet together. Place your arms straight by your side. Rise up on your toes and slowly return your feet to flat on the ground.

Why it's beneficial: Calf raises are beneficial in helping with muscle mass and endurance. By performing calf raises, you are building muscle tissue that burns more energy compared to fat at rest, leading to a boost in your metabolic rate when not working out. This is also essential to enhancing your physical activity and improving cardiovascular health by strengthening the muscles that pump blood back to your heart. Calf raises provide better circulation and cardiovascular function.

Mistakes to avoid: Focus on the full range of motion through slow and controlled movements. This means maintaining straight knees and avoiding bouncing or rolling your ankles.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Don’t Have Unrealistic Expectations

Mature woman drinks water while exercising in the park. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Copy space​Final WordShutterstock

When you're getting into a workout routine, it's easy to fall into some common traps. Things like skipping your warm-up, doing too much cardio, ignoring strength training, or expecting overnight results can really hold you back. It’s also important to stay consistent, fuel your body with the right nutrition, and keep track of your progress. These little things make a big difference—and skipping them can make it way harder to see the results you’re working for.

How to Start Your Fat-Burning Walking Routine

Mature Couple On Autumn Walk With LabradorShutterstock

Start by focusing on consistency and gradual progression to find a routine that works for your body and schedule. You don't want to overdo it early on, so start slow and build up as you start to feel more confident. Small steps will help build big results over time.

I highly recommend walking, whether with a friend or by yourself – it is simple and effective. By incorporating these exercises into your walks, you'll maximize your fat-burning potential and enjoy all the benefits walking has to offer. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

About the author: Josh York is a certified personal trainer and the founder of GYMGUYZ

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.