Tired of traditional crunches that leave you with a sore neck and minimal results? You're not alone. While crunches have long been the go-to core exercise, they're not always the most effective option – especially for beginners. Dr. Kristie Ennis, DPT, CSCS, has developed a series of gentle yet powerful moves that target your deep core muscles more effectively than standard crunches. As a physical therapist and certified strength specialist, Dr. Ennis focuses on exercises that build real strength without strain. Ready to transform your core routine? These 10 movements will show you how.
1. The Perfect Setup Move
"Before we get started with the exercises, we want to make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis says in her post. Start by lying on your back, either on the floor or in bed - whatever feels most comfortable. Rock your pelvis back and forth until you find a neutral position that feels natural for your spine. Dr. Ennis emphasizes that your back doesn't need to be completely flat; comfort is key.
2. The Mindful March
Begin with a basic marching movement, Dr. Ennis instructs. Keep your hands at your sides and alternate lifting each knee slightly. "Notice I'm not raising super duper high here," she points out. The goal is to maintain engaged ab muscles while preventing pelvic tilting. Perform 10 repetitions on each side.
3. The Gentle Lift
Next comes a controlled upper body lift. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis notes, explaining that this helps protect the spine. Place your hands behind your head with elbows open, or cross them over your chest if that's more comfortable. The key is to lead with your lower abs while avoiding pushing them outward.
4. The Core Coordinator
Dr. Ennis introduces a combination move: "As I lift into that crunch, I'm also going to lift one knee." This exercise challenges your stability while working multiple muscle groups. The goal is to keep your core centered while your upper body and legs move. Remember to take breaks when needed.
5. The Side Sculptor
For the obliques, Dr. Ennis demonstrates a reaching exercise. Extend one arm to the opposite side while maintaining proper form. "We're trying to work things but also protect our bodies at the same time," she emphasizes. Complete 10 repetitions on each side.
6. The Lower Core Builder
The leg raise sequence begins with bringing one knee in, then extending it upward. Dr. Ennis advises lowering the leg only as far as you can maintain proper form without arching your back. For beginners, she recommends starting with 2-3 non-consecutive days of practice.
7. The Modified Beetle
Moving to the "struggling turtle" (formerly known as dead bug), Dr. Ennis guides participants through opposite arm and leg extensions. This exercise can be modified by keeping feet down if needed. The focus remains on maintaining core engagement while breathing steadily.
8. The Total Core Bridge
The bridge exercise offers surprising benefits. "Research has shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis explains. This movement also helps with prolapse conditions and stretches hip flexors.
9. The Stability Builder
In the hands-and-knees position, begin with cat-cow movements. Dr. Ennis leads into opposite arm and leg extensions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a stable pelvis. Modifications are available for those building strength.
10. The Power Hover
The routine concludes with a challenging hover exercise. "We are using our arms obviously a little bit more, but the abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. Remember to keep shoulders relaxed and maintain proper form throughout the ten repetitions.
Listen to your body and progress at your own pace. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout the routine, these exercises should be challenging but never painful. Start with what feels manageable and gradually build up to the full routine. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.