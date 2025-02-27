Do you have a home gym or plan on setting one up? You may only have your living room to exercise in. Either way, there are a few key pieces of at-home gym equipment you should invest in for fat loss, according to an expert. Paige Kumpf is a fitness trainer and fat loss coach who helps her clients transform their bodies and lives. In a new social media post, she reveals “must-haves, nice-to-haves, and if you have the space and means” pieces of home gym equipment you should get. “If you work out at home, you need this gym equipment,” she writes.
Must-Have: Dumbbells
Her first must-have? “A wide range of dumbbells at least up to 40 pounds. If you want to save space, get adjustable dumbbells,” she writes. Why do you need various weights? If you want to build muscle, you have to continue upping your weight.
Must-Have: Adjustable BenchShutterstock
Another must-have? An adjustable bench to use for weight-lifting. “They’re low cost and fairly space-friendly and multifunctional,” she says.
Nice to Haves: Exercise BandsShutterstock
She starts off her “nice to haves” list with exercise bands. These are great “for when you get tired of always using dumbells” she says. They are also beneficial if you need assistance with a pull-up.
Nice to Haves: Step Bench
Another nice to have? “A height-adjustable step or bench for split squats and step-ups,” she says.
Nice to Haves: A TRX or Amazon Dupe
Another nice to have is a TRX or the Amazon dupe, “because dumbbell rows and every variation of them get very repetitive and many are spinal loaded,” she says. “This allows you to do more exercises, including ab and hamstring work too.”
Nice to Haves: 20-Degree Solo Wedges
Another nice to have item she recommends are 20-degree solo wedges. These are great “for split squats and regular squats,” she explains.
Nice to Haves: Ankle WeightsShutterstock
Ankle weights are another good nice to have. “I use them to hit glute med shortened and lengthened, but they're so small and inexpensive it makes it worth it for a single-use equipment,” she says.
Space and Means Haves: Dual able MachineShutterstock
Her first space and means haves is a dual cable machine. “They make them pretty small/space-friendly these days, and it opens a whole new world of resistance profiles, lines of pull, loading, and exercise variability,” she says.
Space and Means Haves: Leg Extension, Hamstring Curl MachineShutterstock
Another space and means have is a leg extension, and hamstring curl machine. “There's no great way to hit shortened quads at home otherwise,” she admits.
Space and Means Haves: Squat Rack, Smith Machine Combo
A squat rack, smith machine combo is another recommended piece of gym equipment. “This has many uses, but is also pricey and takes up a lot of space,” she writes.
Space and Means Haves: Hack Squat/Leg Press ComboShutterstock
If you have a full at-home gym and extra money in your bank account, she recommends splurging on a hack squat/leg press combo.
Space and Means Haves: Cardio MachineShutterstock
Cardio machines are another space and means haves. She recommends a “treadmill slash walking pad and or a Peloton bike to get in steps or cardio when weather doesn't permit.”
A Few More Recommendations
A few other pieces she recommends? Versa Gripps, which are weight-lifting gloves, a weighted vest, ankle straps, and other cable attachments. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.