Fitness & Workouts
Trainer Reveals Essential At-Home Gym Equipment for Fat Loss

Get fit without a gym membership.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Paige Kumpf trainerpaige
Copyright trainerpaige/Instagram/Shutterstock
Fitness & Workouts

Do you have a home gym or plan on setting one up? You may only have your living room to exercise in. Either way, there are a few key pieces of at-home gym equipment you should invest in for fat loss, according to an expert. Paige Kumpf is a fitness trainer and fat loss coach who helps her clients transform their bodies and lives. In a new social media post, she reveals “must-haves, nice-to-haves, and if you have the space and means” pieces of home gym equipment you should get. “If you work out at home, you need this gym equipment,” she writes.

Must-Have: Dumbbells

Her first must-have? “A wide range of dumbbells at least up to 40 pounds. If you want to save space, get adjustable dumbbells,” she writes. Why do you need various weights? If you want to build muscle, you have to continue upping your weight.

Must-Have: Adjustable Bench

Attractive blonde woman in 30s doing chest press exercise on bench in modern fitness center. Toned image.Shutterstock

Another must-have? An adjustable bench to use for weight-lifting. “They’re low cost and fairly space-friendly and multifunctional,” she says.

Nice to Haves: Exercise Bands

Resistance band exercise at home. Woman doing pilates workout using elastic strap pulling with arms for shoulder training on yoga mat indoors.Shutterstock

She starts off her “nice to haves” list with exercise bands. These are great “for when you get tired of always using dumbells” she says. They are also beneficial if you need assistance with a pull-up.

Nice to Haves: Step Bench

Back view of sporty athlete having a step aerobics in a gym. Woman doing c\ufffdorner knee step

shutterstock

Another nice to have? “A height-adjustable step or bench for split squats and step-ups,” she says.

Nice to Haves: A TRX or Amazon Dupe

Women doing push ups training arms with trx fitness straps in the gym Concept workout healthy lifestyle sport

Shutterstock

Another nice to have is a TRX or the Amazon dupe, “because dumbbell rows and every variation of them get very repetitive and many are spinal loaded,” she says. “This allows you to do more exercises, including ab and hamstring work too.”

Nice to Haves: 20-Degree Solo Wedges

Close-up - Slim brunette woman working out in outdoor gym at summer warm day.

Shutterstock

Another nice to have item she recommends are 20-degree solo wedges. These are great “for split squats and regular squats,” she explains.

Nice to Haves: Ankle Weights

Woman at gym putting ankle weightsShutterstock

Ankle weights are another good nice to have. “I use them to hit glute med shortened and lengthened, but they're so small and inexpensive it makes it worth it for a single-use equipment,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Dual able Machine

Man,Doing,Cable,Fly,Exercise,In,GymShutterstock

Her first space and means haves is a dual cable machine. “They make them pretty small/space-friendly these days, and it opens a whole new world of resistance profiles, lines of pull, loading, and exercise variability,” she says.

Space and Means Haves: Leg Extension, Hamstring Curl Machine

Close up view gym seated leg curl machine exercise woman at indoor in gymShutterstock

Another space and means have is a leg extension, and hamstring curl machine. “There's no great way to hit shortened quads at home otherwise,” she admits.

Space and Means Haves: Squat Rack, Smith Machine Combo

Athletic young sporty woman doing squat exercise in the smith machine. Smith rack machine in modern fitness center.

Shutterstock

A squat rack, smith machine combo is another recommended piece of gym equipment. “This has many uses, but is also pricey and takes up a lot of space,” she writes.

Space and Means Haves: Hack Squat/Leg Press Combo

woman flexing muscles on leg press machine in gymShutterstock

If you have a full at-home gym and extra money in your bank account, she recommends splurging on a hack squat/leg press combo.

Space and Means Haves: Cardio Machine

Legs of woman running on treadmillShutterstock

Cardio machines are another space and means haves. She recommends a “treadmill slash walking pad and or a Peloton bike to get in steps or cardio when weather doesn't permit.”

A Few More Recommendations

Close up legs of sport woman standing and preparation to lifting weight or pull ups for exercise in fitness gym, fitness and healthy concept

Shutterstock

A few other pieces she recommends? Versa Gripps, which are weight-lifting gloves, a weighted vest, ankle straps, and other cable attachments. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

