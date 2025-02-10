Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Trainer Reveals 10 Ways to Lose 15 Pounds in 6 Months by Walking

These tricks will help you sneak in steps throughout your busy day.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Kelsey_Rose14
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Unless you live under a rock, you are well aware that walking is one of the best workouts for losing weight and maintaining your overall health. However, getting the recommended steps to lose weight and burn fat can be difficult, especially if you have a job. Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer and social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she issues a “PSA” about walking, explaining that “the #1 tool for FAT LOSS for women is literally free!!” According to Kelsey, if you have a “sedentary” job where you only get in 2,500 steps a day, adding a 30-minute walk before and after work will help you burn an additional 260 calories a day, which could help you lose 10 to 15 pounds in 6 months if paired with an 80/20 diet. “10 other hot tips for hitting those daily steps when working a 9-5,” she writes.

1. Turn Your Morning Routine into Movement

Per Kelsey, the first thing you should do is incorporate walking into your morning routine. “Instead of scrolling or lingering over coffee, use 10-15 minutes in the morning to pace around your home, stretch, or go for a quick walk. I wake up in the morning and go outside first thing!” she writes.

2. Take Active Commutes

Turn your commute into a workout, Kelsey encourages. “If possible, walk or bike to work. If you drive, park farther away or get off public transport a stop early to squeeze in extra steps,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

3. Walk During Meetings

Try and get your steps in while you work by multitasking, Kelsey suggests. “Turn phone calls or virtual meetings into walking meetings. Pop in your headphones and take your call while pacing or walking outside,” she says.

4. Use the Stairs

Turn your office stairwell into a StairMaster, suggests the trainer. “Ditch the elevator! Take the stairs whenever you can to sneak in extra movement,” she writes.

5. Set Hourly Step Goals

Set hourly goals instead of a daily goal to get your body moving. “Set a timer to remind yourself to get up every hour. Walk around the office or do a quick lap at home if you’re working remotely,” says Kelsey.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

6. Take Your Lunch Break Outside

Use your lunch break as an opportunity to get fresh air plus exercise. “Go for a brisk walk after eating. It’s a great way to recharge while adding steps to your day,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Water Bottle

While most experts recommend using large water bottles, a smaller one may help you stay more active. “A smaller bottle means more trips to refill it. Plus, staying hydrated keeps your energy up!” she writes.

8. Walk During Breaks

If you take breaks throughout the work day, use them as an opportunity to take mini walks. “Instead of scrolling on your phone, take a 5-10 minute stroll during your morning or afternoon breaks,” Kelsey writes.

9. Make Errands Active

Multitasking during errands can help you get even more activity in. “Walk to grab coffee, pick up lunch, or drop off documents. Even small tasks can help you rack up steps,” suggests Kelsey.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

10. End Your Day with a Walk

Finally, use the end of the day as a time to reflect and get a workout in. “Wind down after work with a 20-30 minute evening walk. It’s a relaxing way to hit your step goals and clear your mind,” says Kelsey. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

sustainable-weight-lossworkout-routines

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

10 Ways to Lose 15 Lbs in 6 Months by Walking

Kelsey_Rose14
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 10, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Unless you live under a rock, you are well aware that walking is one of the best workouts for losing weight and maintaining your overall health. However, getting the recommended steps to lose weight and burn fat can be difficult, especially if you have a job. Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer and social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she issues a “PSA” about walking, explaining that “the #1 tool for FAT LOSS for women is literally free!!” According to Kelsey, if you have a “sedentary” job where you only get in 2,500 steps a day, adding a 30-minute walk before and after work will help you burn an additional 260 calories a day, which could help you lose 10 to 15 pounds in 6 months if paired with an 80/20 diet. “10 other hot tips for hitting those daily steps when working a 9-5,” she writes.

1. Turn Your Morning Routine into Movement

Per Kelsey, the first thing you should do is incorporate walking into your morning routine. “Instead of scrolling or lingering over coffee, use 10-15 minutes in the morning to pace around your home, stretch, or go for a quick walk. I wake up in the morning and go outside first thing!” she writes.

2. Take Active Commutes

Turn your commute into a workout, Kelsey encourages. “If possible, walk or bike to work. If you drive, park farther away or get off public transport a stop early to squeeze in extra steps,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

3. Walk During Meetings

Try and get your steps in while you work by multitasking, Kelsey suggests. “Turn phone calls or virtual meetings into walking meetings. Pop in your headphones and take your call while pacing or walking outside,” she says.

4. Use the Stairs

Turn your office stairwell into a StairMaster, suggests the trainer. “Ditch the elevator! Take the stairs whenever you can to sneak in extra movement,” she writes.

5. Set Hourly Step Goals

Set hourly goals instead of a daily goal to get your body moving. “Set a timer to remind yourself to get up every hour. Walk around the office or do a quick lap at home if you’re working remotely,” says Kelsey.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

6. Take Your Lunch Break Outside

Use your lunch break as an opportunity to get fresh air plus exercise. “Go for a brisk walk after eating. It’s a great way to recharge while adding steps to your day,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Water Bottle

While most experts recommend using large water bottles, a smaller one may help you stay more active. “A smaller bottle means more trips to refill it. Plus, staying hydrated keeps your energy up!” she writes.

8. Walk During Breaks

If you take breaks throughout the work day, use them as an opportunity to take mini walks. “Instead of scrolling on your phone, take a 5-10 minute stroll during your morning or afternoon breaks,” Kelsey writes.

9. Make Errands Active

Multitasking during errands can help you get even more activity in. “Walk to grab coffee, pick up lunch, or drop off documents. Even small tasks can help you rack up steps,” suggests Kelsey.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

10. End Your Day with a Walk

Finally, use the end of the day as a time to reflect and get a workout in. “Wind down after work with a 20-30 minute evening walk. It’s a relaxing way to hit your step goals and clear your mind,” says Kelsey. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Here’s How to Drop 1 Pound Per Week With Walking, Says Camila Cabello’s Trainer

Jenna_Willis5
Jenna Willis/Facebook
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

You don’t have to hit the gym in order to lose weight. In fact, all you need is a pair of sneakers and a treadmill, sidewalk, or trail. “Walking is one of the easiest forms of exercise to add to your daily routine, offering many benefits both mentally and physically,” celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis tells Body Network. The Los Angeles-based fitness expert, whose clients include Camila Cabello and Lala Kent, reveals a few ways to maximize your weight loss via walking and dropping up to one pound per week in the process.

You Can Burn 150 Calories by Walking for 30 Minutes Per Day

earth day. woman traveler walking among grass in meadow and holding in hand gathering wildflowers in mountains in sunlight, back view, space for textShutterstock

Willis maintains that there is science backing up the weight loss benefits of walking. “Studies show if you add just 30 minutes of brisk walking to your daily routine, you could burn approximately 150 more calories a day,” she says.

Walking Is Also a “Gateway Drug” to More Exercise

Side view of trap girl in tracksuit walking with hands in her pockets and listening music.Shutterstock

She also maintains that walking is the greatest "gateway drug" to more exercise and building healthy lifestyle habits, “taking your fitness journey to the next level,” she says. “Carving out time for walks allows you to realize you also have time for workouts!”

Related: 12 Surefire Ways to Lose Abdominal Fat, Say Experts

Aim for a Heart Rate of 60 BPM

Sport watch run woman checking smartwatch tracker. Trail running runner girl looking at heart rate monitor smart watch in forest wearing jacket sportswear. Female athlete jogger training in woods.Shutterstock

In order to maximize weight loss, wear a heart rate monitor. “I recommend getting your heart rate up to 60% of your maximum heart rate. To get a target heart rate for walking, simply subtract your age from 220 and multiply that by 60% or 0.60,” she says.

Incline

fit african american woman hiking up runyon canyon at sunsetShutterstock

If you really want to feel the burn, “adding an incline to your walk will help burn more calories,” says Willis. “Even just a 1 percent incline burns roughly 12 percent more calories,” she reveals. “There are 3,500 calories in one pound, so that's a lot of steps to take in one day (approximately 70,000). But, taking that walk on an incline makes you MUCH MORE likely to shed the weight with a diet that supports your goals.”

Related: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

There Are Other Health Benefits of Walking

Young woman walking on the mountainShutterstock

Weight loss isn’t the only health perk of walking. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

💪🔥Body Booster: Next time you are walking on a treadmill, try adding an incline – even just 1 percent – and maximize your burn. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

I Lost 30 Pounds in 6 Months Just by Walking: Here's How

Jessica_itswellnessjess17
Copyright itswellnessjess/YouTube
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 14, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by complex workout routines or strict diets? Jessica, known as @itswellnessjess on social media, found a surprisingly simple solution to her weight loss journey: walking. Having lost over 70 pounds so far, Jessica's story is a testament to the power of consistent, low-impact exercise. We've also included insights from Matthew Stults-Kolehmainen, PhD, FACSM, an Exercise Physiologist at Yale New Haven Hospital. If you're seeking inspiration and practical tips to kickstart a simple exercise routine and shed some pounds, dive in now and start your journey.

Set a Daily Step Goal

Jessica emphasizes the importance of setting a daily step goal. "I have walked over 10,000 steps every single day this year," she says in her post. While 10,000 steps are her minimum, Jessica often surpasses this, hitting around 15,000 steps most days. She suggests that once you find a strategy that works for you, it becomes easier and more routine. For those feeling ambitious, Jessica recommends aiming for 15,000 steps per day.

Make Walking Enjoyable

One of Jessica's key strategies is to make walking enjoyable. "My favorite walking activity is to set up my walking pad on my standing desk and watch tiny desk performances or my favorite concert creators," she explains. By combining walking with activities she enjoys, Jessica finds that time flies by, and she's able to swap sedentary TV-watching time for active stepping time.

RELATED: I'm a Nutritionist and Here are 5 Reasons Why I Prescribe 30-Minute Walks for Weight Loss

The Importance of Enjoyable Exercise

Dr. Stults-Kolehmainen echoes Jessica's approach, stressing the importance of finding enjoyable forms of exercise. He states, "Humans naturally avoid things that hurt. That's why a lot of people don't like exercise. They learned that exercise is supposed to hurt. But we've had a whole different perspective on this and now we think exercise should be enjoyable. If you find something you find interesting, you're more likely to stick with it."

Use a Walking Pad for Convenience

Jessica invested in a walking pad, which allows her to walk indoors while multitasking. "I love to set up my walking pad on my standing desk," she says. This setup enables her to walk while working from home, watching TV, or even taking phone calls. For those without a walking pad, Jessica suggests pacing around your home during phone conversations to increase step count.

Track Your Steps

To stay accountable, Jessica recommends using a step-tracking device. "I am an Apple Watch girly," she shares, but also mentions more economical options like Fitbits or even smartphone apps like Google Fit for Android users. Tracking steps helps ensure you're meeting your daily goals and can motivate you to push further.

Understand the Math Behind Weight Loss

Jessica breaks down the math of her weight loss: "Just by adding the walking in that first month and a half, you would drop seven pounds if you didn't even really change your diet." She explains that by walking at a moderate pace for two hours a day (split into morning and evening sessions), you can burn an extra 538 calories daily. Over six weeks, this alone could lead to a loss of about 7 pounds.

RELATED: 5 Things This Health Coach Quit Doing to Beat Binge Eating and Transform Her Body

The Reality of Walking and Weight Loss

While Jessica's experience is inspiring, Dr. Stults-Kolehmainen provides a more cautious perspective. He explains, "To lose weight, you would need to double [the recommended 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous walking five days a week]." He emphasizes that while walking contributes to the 'calories out' part of the weight loss equation, it's unlikely to lead to significant weight loss on its own.

Combine Walking with Calorie Reduction

For optimal results, Jessica suggests combining increased walking with a moderate reduction in calorie intake. "We're not going on a super low calorie diet," she clarifies. Instead, she recommends reducing daily calorie intake by about 500 calories. Using her own stats as an example, Jessica calculates that this approach could lead to a loss of about 13.4 pounds in six weeks.

The Need for a Comprehensive Approach

Dr. Stults-Kolehmainen supports a more holistic approach to fitness. He states, "A comprehensive fitness program is key." However, he acknowledges the appeal of walking, noting, "a lot of patients like to focus on walking and they're successful with it because it's so simple. Just put on a pair of shoes and go outside."

Be Consistent and Patient

Jessica's success comes from consistency. "This is the first time ever that I have consistently done this," she says, referring to her daily walking routine. She emphasizes that while weight loss isn't always linear, consistent effort can lead to extended periods of steady progress. Jessica encourages others to stick with their walking routine, even on days when motivation might be low.

RELATED: 7 Tricks to Flatten Your Tummy Without Surgery According to a Plastic Surgeon

Walking is Underrated Cardio

Jessica believes that walking is often overlooked as a form of exercise. "The girls are sleeping on walking," she says. "Walking is one of the most underrated forms of cardio ever." She highlights that walking is accessible to everyone, regardless of fitness level or age.

Walking Doesn't Spike Hunger Hormones

One advantage of walking over high-intensity workouts is its effect on hunger hormones. Jessica explains, "There are studies that show that walking does not spike those hormones the way that higher intensity cardio workouts do." This can make it easier to maintain a calorie deficit and stick to your weight loss goals.

Multitask While Walking

Jessica emphasizes the versatility of walking. "You can get some stuff done while you're walking," she says. Whether it's taking work calls, catching up with friends, or watching your favorite shows, walking allows you to be productive while burning calories.

RELATED: I'm a Personal Trainer: 14 Pilates Moves That Helped My 50+ Clients Lose Weight

Start Slow and Build Up

For those just starting out, Jessica advises a gradual approach. "If you're someone who is trying to lose a significant amount of body fat, I don't think it's a good idea to dive into all this HIIT stuff, high impact," she cautions. Walking is a low-impact alternative that's easier on your joints and more sustainable in the long run.

The Power of 'Exercise Snacks'

Dr. Stults-Kolehmainen encourages starting with manageable goals, introducing the concept of 'exercise snacks'. He suggests, "If you're able to do what we call a little 'exercise snack,' let's say two to three minutes of walking, that's great. Get your exercise snack in. It's still better than nothing."

RELATED: I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 4 Fall Comfort Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight

My 30-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Jessica's personal experience is a testament to the power of consistent walking. "I have lost so far over 30 pounds this year, and I probably would've lost a lot more if I would've cut my caloric intake down just a smidge, just about a couple hundred," she shares. Jessica emphasizes that this weight loss occurred over the first six months of her journey, demonstrating the effectiveness of her approach.

She adds, "I am still consistently on a downward trajectory and I know that I'm still on a downward trajectory. I can tell looking in my body, and it's just so exciting because this is the first time, this is the first time ever that I have consistently done like this."

Her success story provides tangible proof that a simple, sustainable walking routine combined with mindful eating can lead to significant weight loss over time. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

I'm a Nutritionist and Here are 5 Reasons Why I Prescribe 30-Minute Walks for Weight Loss

Autumn_Bates67
Copyright Autumn Bates/YouTube
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 13, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

In our fast-paced world, finding time for exercise can be challenging. Many of us wonder if a quick daily walk can really make a difference in our weight loss journey. Autumn Bates, a certified Clinical Nutritionist with a Master's in Sports Nutrition, specializes in using Intermittent Fasting and Nutrition to help people achieve their weight loss and wellness goals. She's here to shed light on the effectiveness of a 30-minute daily walk for weight loss.

Supporting her insights are experts from the Mayo Clinic, including Dr. Donald Hensrud, who offer additional perspectives on the power of walking for weight management. Together, these experts provide a comprehensive look at how a simple daily walk can be a game-changer in your weight loss efforts.

The Science Behind 30-Minute Walks

In her post, Autumn explains, "Recently, one of you guys had explained to me that you only have 30 minutes to walk per day, and is that even going to be worth it for your weight loss goals?"

To answer this, she cites a study where participants incorporated a 50 to 60-minute walk three times per week. "After 12 weeks of this experiment, they found that compared to the control group, this walking group actually had reduced belly fat as well as improved blood glucose levels," Autumn reports. This suggests that even modest increases in daily walking can have significant impacts on weight loss.

Expert Opinions on Walking for Weight Loss

Dr. Hensrud from the Mayo Clinic supports this view, stating, "You might be able to lose weight by walking. But it depends on how long and how intensely you walk and what your diet's like." This underscores the importance of considering both duration and intensity when walking for weight loss.

RELATED: These 5 Breakfasts Helped Me Blast Body Fat in My 40s – Recipes Included!

How Many Steps Can You Really Get in 30 Minutes?

The number of steps you can accumulate in 30 minutes varies based on your walking speed. Autumn breaks it down: "If you're walking about three miles per hour, which is a fairly leisurely pace, you're going to be getting around 3,000 steps during that 30-minute walk. However, if you're one of those super speed walkers and you're walking around five miles per hour, then in that same 30 minutes, you're going to be getting around 7,300 steps."

This range of 3,000 to 7,300 steps can significantly contribute to your daily activity level.

Maximize Your 30-Minute Walk with These Tips

Autumn emphasizes the benefits of walking outdoors: "Being outside or walking outside has been found to help reduce those serum cortisol levels." She adds, "What I also love about walking outside is that you're also going to be getting a variable type of terrain." This variety challenges different muscles compared to a treadmill.

However, Autumn notes, "If the weather doesn't really allow for it, then walking on a treadmill is obviously going to be better than just not walking at all."

The Evening Walk: A Secret Weapon for Better Sleep and Weight Loss

Autumn highlights the connection between sleep and weight loss: "We know that sleep is extremely important for weight loss. That poor sleep is really tied to increased rates of obesity." She explains why: "When you get that poor sleep, it causes your body to increase ghrelin or hunger hormone the next day, as well as cortisol levels."

An evening walk can help improve sleep quality. "I typically like to go on some type of evening walk after dinner. It just helps with digestion anyway, but it also just helps to acclimate my body to actually being able to get ready for bed," Autumn shares.

RELATED: I'm a Nutritionist and These are 10 Wellness Habits I Wish I'd Started in My 20s

How Much Walking is Needed for Weight Loss?

While Autumn emphasizes the benefits of a 30-minute daily walk, some experts suggest even more for optimal results. According to Mayo Clinic, "For even more health benefits, get 300 minutes a week or more of moderate aerobic activity. Exercising this much may help with weight loss or keeping off lost weight."

Balancing Duration and Intensity

This translates to about 60 minutes of brisk walking five days a week. However, Autumn's approach of consistent 30-minute walks aligns with Dr. Hensrud's advice: "If you add 30 minutes of brisk walking to your daily habits, you could burn about 150 more calories a day. Of course, the more you walk and the quicker your pace, the more calories you'll burn."

Starting Your Walking Journey: Tips for Beginners

For those new to walking for weight loss, it's important to start gradually. Dr. Hensrud recommends, "If you're new to regular exercise, you may need to start out with short walks or walking at a light intensity. Then slowly work up to longer walks or more moderate or vigorous activity." This aligns with Autumn's suggestion of breaking up walks into 10-minute chunks throughout the day if needed.

RELATED: 5 Ways Seed Oils Are Silently Damaging Your Health, Expert Warns

The Long-Term Benefits of Consistent Walking

While immediate results might not be apparent, consistency is key. A study on postmenopausal women found that "Slow walkers in the residual group progressively lost a significant percent of total body fat over 30 weeks," suggesting that consistent, long-term walking can be effective for fat loss. This supports Autumn's emphasis on making walking a daily habit.

Combining Walking with a Healthy Diet

Both Autumn and Dr. Hensrud stress the importance of combining walking with a healthy diet for optimal weight loss results. As Dr. Hensrud notes, "So keep walking, but make sure you also eat a healthy diet." Autumn's expertise in nutrition and intermittent fasting can provide valuable guidance in this area, making the combination of regular walking and proper nutrition a powerful strategy for weight loss.

Aim for Daily Walks

Autumn emphasizes that consistency is more important than quantity. "I think the real big takeaway here is that you don't need to be vastly increasing the number of steps you're taking per week. Even just modestly increasing to 30 minutes per day can actually have a really great impact on your weight loss goals," she concludes.

RELATED: 7 Ways to Reach Your Natural Weight Through Intuitive Eating

Flexible Approaches to Daily Walking

Autumn recommends getting in at least 30 minutes of walking per day, but adds, "It doesn't have to be all at once. In fact, most of us can find 10-minute chunks per day to just break up our day, add a little bit of a walk in here and there, which might be a little bit easier for your schedule to break it up that way." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

Burn 1 Pound Every Week Using These 7 Simple Walking Tricks

Courtney Black
Courtney Black/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 01, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to get your steps in? You aren’t alone. However, one expert has some tips and tricks on how to make it easy to achieve your step goals. Courtney Black is a fitness trainer who regularly shares advice on how to get in shape. In a recent post, she discusses the importance of walking for weight loss. “10,000 steps per day can burn up to 500 calories per day,” she writes across the Instagram Reel. “That’s 3,500 calories per week. That’s 1lb of fat per week.” How do you manage to walk that much daily? Here is what she says.

She Calls Walking the “Most Underrated Way to Lose Fat”

“The most underrated way to lose fat!” she says in her post about walking. “Listen up. You do not need to be training for hours, overworking your body, and running it into the ground. Get moving more outside your workings and increase your NEAT. Doing so will mean that when you are working out, you can give your workouts 100% and get more from them, too. Focus on the QUALITY of your sessions, and then when you’re not working out, focus on getting some movement in.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Go for 4 Short Walks a Day

Here are the first tips on how to get steps outside of your workout. Go for several short walks a day. “ Break this up into short 10-minute walks,” she says. “4 short 10-minute walks will be around 6-7k steps.”

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Walk After Meals

Her second tip has to do with timing and meals. She recommends eating after breakfast and dinner. “Get out on a morning walk or an evening walk after having your dinner. This will also help you digest your food and sleep better,” she says.

Walk on Your Rest Days

Taking a day off from your usual workout? Use it to get your steps in. “On rest days, go for a long chilled walk. Active rest days like this are so good for recovery,” she says.

Make Walking a Social Affair

If you are having trouble motivating yourself to go for a walk, make it a social thing. “Meet your friend for a coffee and walk,” she writes.

RELATED: This Plan Is How to Lose 5 Percent Body Fat In 2 Weeks

Get a Walking Pad

If you really have no time to get outside and walk, buy a walking pad. “Get a standing desk and do some work from a walking pad,” she suggests.

Read While Walking

Courtney Black.7Courtney Black/Instagram

Another way to multitask on your walk? Also, use it as a time to read or listen to an audiobook. “Read a book on a walk or your walking pad,” she recommends.

Move More!

“There are so many ways you can get this in. You don’t need to reach a certain step number each day, but you can just get moving more outside of your workouts wherever you can. It’s the easiest way to increase your calorie deficit without cutting out more food,” she concludes.

Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Has Been Linked to Weight Loss

There is research linking walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss, including a 2018 study published in the journal Obesity. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

RELATED:8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Walking offers Lots of Other Benefits

There are other benefits of walking. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

10 Core Moves That Beat Kegels

Dr. Kristie Ennis drkristieennis
Copyright drkristieennis/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 09, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking for a more effective way to strengthen your core and pelvic floor? Dr. Christy Ennis, DPT, has developed a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional Kegel exercises. "We're gonna get deep in there to help work that six pack a little bit and to support our back all without doing kegels," says Dr. Ennis, explaining how these carefully selected movements can help build foundational strength while protecting your spine.

Set Your Foundation Right

Start by finding your optimal position. "Before we get started with the exercises, we wanna make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis explains in her post. Lie on your back, either on the floor or in bed, and gently rock your pelvis until you find a comfortable position. Draw your belly button toward your spine while maintaining natural breathing.

Begin With Controlled Marches

Middle age beautiful sportwoman smiling happy. Lying down on mat practicing yoga doing bridge pose at gymShutterstock

The sequence starts with gentle marching movements. "I'm raising just a little bit while still keeping those ab muscles engaged and not tilting that pelvis from side to side," Dr. Ennis demonstrates. This controlled movement helps activate your deep core muscles while maintaining pelvic stability.

Progress to Gentle Crunches

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

With hands behind your head or crossed over your chest, perform small, controlled crunches. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis emphasizes. "I'm trying to help protect that spine a little. And I'm really thinking about leading with those lower abs as I go."

Combine Core Movements

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Merge the crunch with knee lifts for increased engagement. Dr. Ennis notes, "Upper body and my legs are moving, but that core, that center is really trying to stay nice and stabilized." This combination helps integrate multiple muscle groups while maintaining core stability.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Target Side Core Muscles

Abs workout - fitness woman working out on beach doing russian twists abs exercises with raised legs for stomach weight loss toning. Fit body oblique muscles training Asian girl.

Shutterstock

The oblique reach exercise adds rotational stability. Keep your gaze upward while reaching across your body, maintaining proper form throughout. "It's really important to make sure that you are focusing in on that form and how you're moving," Dr. Ennis advises.

Master the Single Leg Extension

Single athletic woman with blond hair in blue outfit on back stretching hamstring muscles for leg in mid airShutterstock

This movement challenges core stability while protecting your back. Dr. Ennis recommends starting slowly: "If you are just starting out and new to exercise or back after an injury, make sure you listen to your body. I would start out with two to three non-consecutive days."

Practice the Struggling Turtle

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot

Shutterstock

This modified dead bug exercise coordinates opposite arm and leg movements. "Dead bugs don't move," Dr. Ennis jokes, explaining why she renamed this effective core stabilization exercise. The focus remains on maintaining central stability while moving limbs.

Bridge for Multiple Benefits

Side view of young woman doing gymnastics the half bridge pose in fitness studio or home practices yoga warming up exercises for spine, backbend, strengthening back and shoulders muscles.Shutterstock

"Research has actually shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles or those Kegel muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis shares. This exercise also helps with prolapse and hip mobility.

Flow Through Cat-Cow

Calm of Athlete Attractive Asian woman relaxing in yoga Cat Cow Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in front of beautiful nature views,comfortable and relax in vacationsShutterstock

On hands and knees, move through spinal flexion and extension. This yoga-inspired movement not only helps the pelvic floor but also engages the core through its full range of motion. "We're getting some nice movement through the pelvis, which helps that pelvic floor too," explains Dr. Ennis.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Challenge Yourself With Hover Work

Pilates or yoga. A slender athletic girl on the mat performs a stand on all fours. Exercise Quadruped. This is the starting position for wellness exercises. Isolated on a white background. Visual aid

Shutterstock

The final exercise involves hovering your knees while in a quadruped position. "The abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. This advanced movement integrates all the previous work while challenging your core stability.


Remember: These exercises are designed to work together as a complete system for core and pelvic floor strength. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout, proper form and gradual progression are key to achieving optimal results. Start with 2-3 non-consecutive days per week and build up as your strength improves. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Nutrition & Diet

Nurse Lost 80 Lbs by Doing “10 Weird Things”

Allie Janszen alliejanszen
Copyright alliejanszen/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are all the conventional weight loss habits and tips not working for you? Try some unique methods one expert recommends. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional things that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. “10 weird things I do that actually work and helped me lose 80 pounds of fat & inflammation,” she writes.

Infrared Saunas

The first thing that helps her is taking infrared saunas. She does this three times a week “to help with detox, inflammation, & brain health.

Increased Her Step Count

Next, she increased her step count to at least 8-10k steps/day. “Usually end up between 10-14,000 steps per day with help from my walking pad,” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Red Light Therapy

She also started doing red light therapy sessions. She says it helps to “decrease inflammation” works as a “pain reliever,” and “improves cell function.”

Lymphatic Massage and Dry Brushing

Her fourth healthy habit is lymphatics like massage and dry brushing.

“Every day before getting in the shower to help promote lymph fluid movement for enhanced detoxification,”

Supplementation

Supplementation is also key, she says. She takes supplements like creatine, collagen, and salt and electrolytes in her morning water bottle. These “help build muscle” are “great for joint health,” and aid in “cellular hydration and hormone balance.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Progressive Overload Training

When it comes to her workouts she does progressive overload weight training. She aims for three to five times a week, “just depending how my body feels that week.”

Stress Reduction Techniques

Next, she practices “stress reduction techniques” like legs up the wall “to regulate my nervous system & balance cortisol levels post-workout.

Vagal Toning Techniques

A unique practice she does? Vagal toning techniques like cold rolling, she says. It also helps with “nervous system regulation, which helps balance cortisol levels.”

Sleep

“Better sleep strategies,” like getting weight to 10 hours of sleep per night, have also been a game-changer. A few of the things she does? She sprays magnesium spray on her feet before bed and avoids screens one hour before going to sleep.

Getting Outside

Her final tip? “Get outside daily — especially with the morning sun and walk after meals,” she writes. She tries to get out within two hours of sunrise “to help synch my circadian rhythm. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 23 Lbs in 7 Months with This Plan

Trish Koeslag liftwithtrish
Copyright liftwithtrish/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 09, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight this year but aren’t sure how? Follow a step-by-step approach from a top expert. Trish Koeslag is a women’s nutrition and fitness coach whose mission is to help women over 40 simplify macros and movement to lose weight. In a new social media post, she reveals how she lost 23 pounds in a little over half a year. “I went from 130lbs to 107lbs in 7 months, in perimenopause,” she says in the post, admitting it was “hard” and “wasn’t sustainable.”

She Started by Eating in a Calorie Deficit

Her first step? “From March to July, I ate in a calorie deficit,” she writes. “If you need to know your calorie deficit, comment MACROS and I’ll send you my free macro calculator.”

She Lifted Weights

Next, she started weightlifting. “I strength trained 4x/week,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Walking 12,000 to 15,000 Steps Per Day

She also starting getting her steps in – lots of them! “I walked 12-15K steps every day (not including cardio),” she writes. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Also Did More Cardio

Aside from walking, she did cardio workouts. “I did cardio 4-6x per week ranging from 40-60 minutes,” she writes.

She Drank a Lot of Water

Hydration was also a part of her plan. “I drank 4L of water (with LMNT electrolytes),” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Got Enough Sleep

Those weren’t the only healthy habits she incorporated into her routine. “I slept. I kept stress levels low. I prioritized whole foods,” she said. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

She Took a Diet Break

Her next stage involved upping her calories. “I took a diet break from July to September. Calories got bumped up to maintenance for 2 months, cardio got reduced, steps stayed the same. Diet fatigue set in hard, and my Coach and I knew that it was time to call it,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Then, She Started Fat Loss Again in September

After a few months, she was ready to shred again. “In September, I picked up fat loss again and worked my ass off for a photo shoot that I had booked,” she said.

She Achieved Her Goal, Then Reverse Dieted

“I achieved my goal – but that lifestyle was unsustainable. So, we reversed out of my deficit, brought calories back up, cardio back down and now I live happily ever after in maintenance until I want to cut again,” she said.

It Wasn’t Easy, But Rewarding

“Fat loss isn’t easy but the reward for achieving a goal is priceless,” she concludes. She also recommends downloading a macro calculator. “It will tell you how many calories and macros to eat for your goals,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.