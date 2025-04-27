Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

These 5 Grocery Staples Help My Clients Lose Weight Naturally

Kayla Farrell reveals the items that should be on your shopping list for fat loss.

Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 27, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Kayla Farrell ​freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 27, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to lose weight, but aren’t sure what to eat? We asked a top nutritionist what she recommends to her clients for fat loss. Kayla Farrell, a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications, spends a lot of time educating her clients about their diets, and here’s the deal: Some of the best foods for weight loss are actually quite simple. Here are five grocery staples that help her clients lose weight naturally.

Lean proteins

Close up of hands of a Latin person filleting fresh Chilean salmon steak using knife in her kitchen at home

Shutterstock

Lean proteins are must-eats for weight loss, according to Farrell. “Salmon is my top choice for lean proteins because it's packed with high-quality protein, hard-to-find vitamin D, and powerful omega-3 fats,” she says. “As a registered dietitian, I choose Chilean salmon because it’s particularly high in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats compared to other fish and low in mercury, making it a fit for the whole family.”

Legumes

Raw legume on old rustic wooden table, close-up.Shutterstock

Next up, legumes and beans. Why? They are “plant-based sources of proteins, low in saturated fat and full of fiber to feel fuller for longer, making them a great diet choice,” says Farrell.

Whole Grains

cooking and home concept - close up of female emptying jar with quinoa​Greek Chicken BowlShutterstock

Carbs, in the form of whole grains, are another must-eat. “Whole grains typically offer more nutrients and fiber that can help satiety and regulate blood sugar levels. Reach for brown rice, oats, and quinoa instead of refined grains like flour, white bread, etc,” says Farrell.

Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

Delicious fresh cottage cheese in bowl on table, closeup​5. Greek Yogurt/Cottage CheeseShutterstock

Low-fat cottage cheese is another excellent food for weight loss. “For those who tolerate dairy products, this food is high in protein that helps you feel fuller for longer,” she says. “Low or nonfat versions of cottage cheese are lower in calories to support weight loss. Cottage cheese can also be a sneaky ingredient in desserts and baked goods that add protein, as well.”

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board​AvocadoShutterstock

Avocado should also be on your list for fat loss. “Full of healthy fats and fiber, avocados can help promote satiety and keep you fuller for longer. While they are not low in calories, they are a wholesome choice that helps regulate appetite and supports weight management,” says Farrell. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

These 5 Grocery Staples Help My Clients Lose Weight Naturally

Kayla Farrell ​freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 27, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you trying to lose weight, but aren’t sure what to eat? We asked a top nutritionist what she recommends to her clients for fat loss. Kayla Farrell, a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications, spends a lot of time educating her clients about their diets, and here’s the deal: Some of the best foods for weight loss are actually quite simple. Here are five grocery staples that help her clients lose weight naturally.

Lean proteins

Close up of hands of a Latin person filleting fresh Chilean salmon steak using knife in her kitchen at home

Shutterstock

Lean proteins are must-eats for weight loss, according to Farrell. “Salmon is my top choice for lean proteins because it's packed with high-quality protein, hard-to-find vitamin D, and powerful omega-3 fats,” she says. “As a registered dietitian, I choose Chilean salmon because it’s particularly high in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats compared to other fish and low in mercury, making it a fit for the whole family.”

Legumes

Raw legume on old rustic wooden table, close-up.Shutterstock

Next up, legumes and beans. Why? They are “plant-based sources of proteins, low in saturated fat and full of fiber to feel fuller for longer, making them a great diet choice,” says Farrell.

Whole Grains

cooking and home concept - close up of female emptying jar with quinoa​Greek Chicken BowlShutterstock

Carbs, in the form of whole grains, are another must-eat. “Whole grains typically offer more nutrients and fiber that can help satiety and regulate blood sugar levels. Reach for brown rice, oats, and quinoa instead of refined grains like flour, white bread, etc,” says Farrell.

Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

Delicious fresh cottage cheese in bowl on table, closeup​5. Greek Yogurt/Cottage CheeseShutterstock

Low-fat cottage cheese is another excellent food for weight loss. “For those who tolerate dairy products, this food is high in protein that helps you feel fuller for longer,” she says. “Low or nonfat versions of cottage cheese are lower in calories to support weight loss. Cottage cheese can also be a sneaky ingredient in desserts and baked goods that add protein, as well.”

Avocados

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,Board​AvocadoShutterstock

Avocado should also be on your list for fat loss. “Full of healthy fats and fiber, avocados can help promote satiety and keep you fuller for longer. While they are not low in calories, they are a wholesome choice that helps regulate appetite and supports weight management,” says Farrell. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Foods to Melt Your Belly Fat Away

Strong healthy muscle sporty looking handsome charismatic man bodybuilder in black tank top and white apron leaning on kitchen counter with colorful vegetables, bottle of vinegar and spices on it.
Shutterstock/PAVEL ZENYUK
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose weight while filling up your body with yummy food? Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to starve yourself to burn belly fat. Jeremy Ethier is a kinesiologist fitness influencer with over 6.1 million YouTube followers and one million Instagram followers. He is famous for sharing science-backed training and nutritional videos, helping people lose weight and get into great shape. He recently dropped a YouTube video revealing five types of food that help melt belly fat away fast. Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, weighs in on his suggestions.

Low Calorie Density Foods

Jeremy_Ethier4Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

The first food on the list is “low calorie density foods,” those which “contain a ton of weight and volume for relatively few calories,” explains Ehier. “People who eat these foods consume fewer calories everyday but end up eating more actual food than those who don’t eat these foods.” He says that the best low calorie density foods for belly fat loss are “most fruits, vegetables, and low-fat foods.”

However, he doesn’t recommend completely restricting yourself from high calorie density foods. “You just want to eat less of them and add more low to moderate calorie density foods into your diet. For example, during breakfast, instead of having high sugar granola, go for a whole grain cereal with fruit,” he says.

Collingwood adds that the concept is also called “volumetrics” which is eating high water, high fiber foods that are dense in nutrition but fairly low in calories. “These foods fill you up and keep you full for longer and you look at a plate FULL of food, which feels good psychologically when you are trying to lose weight and don’t feel like you are eating really small amounts of food,” she explains.

Lean Proteins

chicken fillet on a stone backgroundShutterstock

“Depending on the type of food you eat, your body will burn a certain amount of calories just to digest that food. This is what’s known as the thermic effect of food and is part of what makes our next food, lean proteins, so effective for belly fat loss. The importance of having enough protein when losing fat goes far beyond this,” explains Ethier. “It’s the most important food to help you maintain or even build more muscle as you lose fat. This will not only help you look better once you get lean enough to lose your belly fat, but it also seems to correlate well with preventing fat regain after your diet is over.”

He recommends prioritizing lean proteins “that deliver significantly more protein for fewer calories,” like egg whites, shrimp, protein powder, low-fat greek yogurt, extra lean ground beef, chicken breast, turkey, tofu, and white fish. “You can still have the fattier protein sources in moderation, but by eating mostly leaner proteins, you’ll not only consume fewer calories, but you can also potentially swap those saved ‘fat’ calories for something else.”

Collingwood agrees that protein has the highest TEF (thermic effect of food) “which is part of the reason protein keeps you full for longer and is excellent for weight maintenance and weight loss,” she says. “Protein should be spread out throughout the day to optimize muscle most effectively.”

RELATED: 5 Little-Known Tips for Burning Belly Fat

Omega-6 PUFA-Rich Food

Chief hands cut salmon fillet with knife on wooden table at kitchen. Man cooking red omega fish with lemons for healthy nutrition dietShutterstock

The third type of food is those rich in omega-6 PUFAs. “You need about 20 to 30 percent of your calories to come from fats to support your general health and hormones. But the specific types of fat you eat matter when it comes to belly fat,” he explains. “To potentially avoid building up the dangerous fat in the belly and organs, try to moderate the amount of daily fats you get from saturated sources such as bacon, cheese, butter, cream, and fatty meats like pork and beef.”

Instead, he says to eat foods rich in omega-6 PUFAs, “such as nuts, seeds, and seed oils, as well as omega-3 PUFAs which have been shown to have other health benefits and can be found in sources such as salmon, tuna and flaxseed.” Omega-3 and natural sources of Omega-6 PUFAs are essential for good health “including for the brain and absorption of nutrients,” Collingwood agrees. “Saturated fats will not provide as much value and can be potentially dangerous for heart health.”

Beverages Sweetened with Non-Nutrtives

Jeremy_Ethierjeremyethier/Instagram

The 4th food on our list that’ll help you lose belly fat “is a controversial one,” claims Ethier, which “was put to the test in a 2015 study, where researchers took 300 overweight individuals and had them start the same weight loss program,” he says. The only difference? One group drank an additional 24 ounces of plain water, and the other, water that included a non-nutritive sweetener. “The sugar free group not only experienced significantly greater weight loss, but they were also better able to keep that weight off for good. Why? It's possible that in the water group, limiting access to sweet beverages may have promoted their desire to satisfy their cravings from other sources like candy and desserts,” he says. Collingwood notes that non nutritive sweeteners by themselves have not been proven to contribute to weight loss, “but when substituting for sugar containing foods/beverages they can help reduce overall calories,” she says. “In this study it isn’t clear why people drinking non-nutritive sweeteners would lose more weight, but it is a possibility that it helped to cut back on cravings for other sweets as postulated here.”

RELATED: Simple Full Body Home Workout For Small Spaces

Foods You Love, But Modified

Jeremy_Ethier3Jeremy Ethier/YouTube

“So far I’ve given you a lot of great food options to lose fat. But let’s be honest, some of the foods I mentioned won’t appeal to you. Sure zucchini is a low calorie dense food and yes egg whites are a great lean protein source, but if you don’t enjoy those foods then don’t force yourself to eat them,” explains Ethier.

The key to making your diet stick? Is “to eat your favorite foods,” he admits. “Personally, I love wraps, burritos, and shawarmas so I make one every day. But I’ll incorporate what I taught you earlier about what to eat to lose belly fat by using a low calorie wrap or tortilla, adding plenty of veggies, using a lean protein source, and adding fats or calorie dense condiments in moderation. So pick a handful of your favorite foods from each of the categories we went through, add a couple of your favorite treats to have every now and then, and that’s pretty much your diet. It’s as simple as that.”

Collingwood agrees. “It is key to eat foods you like and to learn new ways to cook and season lower calorie foods so that you do look forward to eating them and enjoy them just as much as higher calorie versions of the same foods,” she says, “If you want something high calorie that just doesn’t have an acceptable lower calorie substitute, enjoy it in small portions and limit how often you indulge.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Try eating low calorie, high density foods for a week, and see if you notice any diet changes.

Smartnews Feed

6 Tasty Foods for Weight Loss

Amisha Sharma pocketdiets
Copyright pocketdiets/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what foods to eat aside from the usual protein, healthy fats, and unprocessed carbs recommendations? One Indian nutritionist has some tasty and unique recommendations. Amisha Sharma is a nutritionist and founder of Pocket Diets, educating her followers and clients about how to lose weight by cooking meals at home. In a new video, she reveals six delicious foods she added to her diet that helped her lose weight.

Fruit Chia Pudding

Eating fruit on its own can lead to sugar spikes, says Sharma. However, pairing it with chia seeds and nuts changes the game. “This is my favourite combo as I can eat my choice of fruits without worrying about the sugar spikes fruits can cause as the healthy fat content from chia seeds & nuts help lower the spike by slowly releasing the sugar,” she writes.

Steamed Veggies

Fun fact: Eating raw veggies might not be working for your digestive system. This is why steaming them can be helpful. “If you always have to run to washroom after eating a bowl of raw salad, switch to steamed veggies as these are very easy to digest and absorb as compared to raw ones,” she recommends.

Beetroot Curd

Need a probiotic and prebiotic boost for your gut? Try beetroot curd. “Combining beetroot or any vegetable with yogurt / curd gives a perfect combo of pro and prebiotic to feed good bacteria of your Gut,” says Sharma.

Dark Chocolate

Not all sweet treats will derail your diet. Sharma is an advocate of dark chocolate. “Cacao is Loaded with magensium and antioxidants which help you keep electrolyte balanced and inflammation lower,” she says.

Coriander Chutney

One of her favorite Indian delicacies for weight loss? Coriander chutney. “My go to with cheelas , idli, wraps and sandwiches as it is made up of powerful antioxidant ingredients like ginger, garlic & lemon which can enhance your immunity,” she says.

Sourdough Bread

And, you can still eat carbs and lose weight. Just eat the right kind of bread. “I am a bread lover and regular breads with loaded refined sugar and artificial ingredients is a complete NO for me bur sourdough is 100X better option as it is naturally prepped and has low Gi index and natural ingredients and good bacteria which Gut loves,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Fitness & Workouts

Top 5 Foods to Lose Belly Fat

Joyful glamour asian attractive girl having fun enjoy awesome party feeling carefree, fist pump during dance, smiling broadly like good music, attend concert, stand purple background
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 27, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to eat yummy food and still lose weight? If so, there are a handful of tasty eats that can help you achieve your goals. Janine Bowring, ND, is a naturopathic doctor, best-selling author, researcher, and formulator. In a new video, she reveals her favorite weight loss foods. “Are you struggling to lose belly fat? If so, you’re not alone. Many people find it difficult to lose weight in general, but belly fat can be especially stubborn,” she writes in the caption of the YouTube video. “The good news is that there are certain foods that can help you lose weight and get rid of belly fat. In this video, we’ll share with you 5 top foods to lose belly fat and get rid of belly fat for good.”

These Foods Are Backed By Science

Young scientists conducting research investigations in a medical laboratory, a researcher in the foreground is using a microscopeShutterstock

“Are you concerned about your belly fat? Well, here are the top five foods to help you lose that belly fat, as found in the science,” she says at the start of the clip.

RELATED:10 Foods That I Will Never Eat Again After Losing 120 Pounds

1. Green Tea

Japanese green teaShutterstock

Number one? Green tea. “Green tea, along with its naturally occurring caffeine and just the right amount, helps to target that belly fat,” she says.

Green Tea Offers Lots of Other Benefits

Organic Green Tea with Jasmine Flower and Jasmine Tea with Dried Leaves on tea cupShutterstock

Green tea offers more health benefits than just weight loss. Numerous studies have shown that a variety of teas may boost your immune system, fight off inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease.

2. Eggs

Karawang, Indonesia - June 13th : sell eggShutterstock

Number two is eggs. “Eggs contain choline, especially in the yolk, which, when you're low in choline, you actually tend to make more visceral fat around your organs, which is very dangerous for your overall health,” she says.

Eat the Whole Egg

Poached eggsShutterstock

She recommends eating the whole egg, including the yolk. According to the USDA, one large egg boasts 6 grams of protein, almost 5 grams of fat, and about 72 calories.

3. Fish and Seafood

Top view of salmon fillet display for selling in wet marketShutterstock

Number three is fish and seafood. This is due to their “really important” contribution of electrolytes, “helping your metabolism and your mitochondrial health,” she says.

4. Olive and Avocado Oil

Organic olive oil pouring from carafe into glass bowlShutterstock

Number four? “Olive oil and other healthy fats like avocado oil as well,” she says. One 2020 study found that drinking olive oil daily reduced body weight, waist circumference, and inflammatory factors over a two-month time period.

RELATED:He Tried the Blue Zone Diet for 7 Days: Here's What Happened to His Body

5. Dark Chocolate

Pieces of dark chocolate with mint on wooden tableShutterstock

And number five is her “favorite,” she confessed: Dark chocolate. “Make sure that it's at least 70% and above because its antioxidants have an anti-obesity and an anti-diabetic effect,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Eat More of These 10 Foods to Lose Weight Fast

Portrait of positive inspired girl hipster lick lips spoon look copyspace feel interested about what she will eat breakfast wear white t-shirt isolated over bright shine yellow color background
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight without having to eat less food? Dr. Marc Morris, PhD, is an online nutrition and strength coach who regularly shares videos on how to get in shape. In one of his viral YouTube videos, he discusses volume eating and the concept of eating more food to lose weight. “What I'm about to say may seem impossible, but did you know you can actually eat more food and still lose weight?” he says in the clip.

Volume Eating Allows You to Eat Larger Portions and Stay Fuller Longer

“Today we're going to talk about a dieting strategy that allows you to do just that so you can eat larger portions, feel fuller for longer, and maybe even make dieting enjoyable. This way of eating is called volume eating and may even be the secret to you or your client's weight loss success,” he says in the video.

It Will Help You Lose Weight

Full length of excited Indian woman sitting on scales at home, overjoyed with success of her slimming diet, side view. Emotional Asian lady achieving her weight loss goal, making YES gestureShutterstock

“Today, I'm going to show you exactly how to start volume eating so you can lose more weight, and it'll even tell you exactly what foods to add to your grocery list. But first, let's talk about what volume eating is,” he says.

You Don’t Have to Eat Less to Cut Calories

Black woman eating olivesShutterstock

“When most people think about weight loss, they think that in order to cut their calories, they need to eat as little as possible. And while it is true that you need to be in a calorie deficit in order to burn fat and probably eat less overall calories than you're used to, that doesn't mean that you need to eat less food,” he explains.

Successful Dieters Choose Foods That Are Lower in Calories, Higher in Protein

Grilled meat steak on stainless grill depot with flames on dark background. Food and cuisine concept.Shutterstock

“You see, the people that lose weight successfully are not the ones that starve themselves day in and day out fighting hunger. Instead, they are choosing foods that are lower in calories and higher in protein, which allows them to eat more food while staying in a calorie deficit. This is called volume eating, where you can eat more food while still losing weight, but you have to pick the right kinds of foods,” he says.

Here Is What You Should Look For

Cheerful,Young,Woman,Eating,Healthy,Breakfast,While,Sitting,On,AShutterstock

He goes on to explain “how to find the foods that are gonna work best as well as why volume eating works so well,” he says. “The secret lies in the macronutrients, protein, carbohydrates, and fat that supply the calories that we eat. Both carbohydrates and fat supply four calories per gram and for fats, it's over double that because one gram of dietary fat has nearly nine calories.”

Start with Foods Lower in Fat

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

“Just by knowing this information, you're probably starting to guess that foods that are lower in fat are a good place to start because these foods that are higher in fat are going to supply more calories even if they're nutritious, which isn't a bad thing, it doesn't mean you should avoid them entirely, but you are going to need to be mindful of them. These foods are good from a nutrient standpoint because they do supply some protein as well as healthy fat,” he says.

An Example: Two Tablespoons of Nut Butter Vs. Salad with Chicken Breast and Low-Calorie Dressing

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

“Imagine this for the same 200 calories in those two tablespoons of nut butter. You can have a huge salad with low-calorie dressing, chicken breasts, and a bunch of vegetables for roughly the same amount of calories. And when you compare these two meals, it's easy to see that the salad meal is going to be much larger in size and more complete in the macronutrients, especially protein, which is going to be a fat loss, superfood, it's going to help you stay full, increase your muscle mass,” he explains. “It is generally low in calories as well as many other nutrients being included in the vegetables and greens.”

That Salad Will Keep You More Full and Satisfied

Woman eating saladShutterstock

“You'll feel much more full and satisfied than you would if you were just eating the two tablespoons of peanut butter. And since you're eating a larger quantity of food, you're going to feel like you're having a full meal, which will help you lose weight without even feeling like you're on a diet,” he says.

These Types of Examples Will Motivate You

Happy woman, friends and running in forest for workout, training or outdoor cardio exercise together. Active female person, athlete or runners smile for sports run, sprint or race in nature fitnessShutterstock

He recommends using examples like this to keep you going. “Once you see that you're able to get results and lose weight without starving yourself for the entire day, it's gonna motivate you all the more,” he says.

RELATED: I Lost 135 Pounds by Eating More and Walking

Here Are His Top 10 Volume Eating Foods

Women housewife with cart shopping in supermarketShutterstock

Next, he reveals his top 10 volume-eating foods. “So now that you know how volume eating works, let's go over the top 10 foods that you can eat that are high in volume and still allow you to lose weight,” he says.

1. Strawberries

Female holding ripe strawberry in hands. Harvest of fresh juicy strawberry on farmShutterstock

Number one, strawberries. “Strawberries are a great choice for fruit because they are very high in volume and very low in calories as well as high in other nutrients. A whole cup of strawberries is actually less than 50 calories, so they are a great way to add volume to your meals,” he explains. “Strawberries are some of the least calorie-dense forms of berries, but in reality, you can't really go wrong with any of them. Eating them fresh and on their own is great, but you can also buy them frozen and add them to smoothies, and since they're popular and always in demand, you'll always be able to get them.”

2. Spinach and Leafy Greens

Fresh spinach in a bowl on rustic wooden backgroundShutterstock

Number two, spinach and leafy greens. “Eating more of any leafy green vegetable is going to be a great way to increase the volume with very few calories. A hundred grams of spinach is only around 25 calories, so in reality, you could fill up an entire one-pound container of spinach by adding it to a massive salad, and the spinach would only account for around a hundred calories,” he says. “Beyond spinach, there are many other greens you can eat, like lettuce and kale and even cabbage. So, with so much variety, it's quite easy to make it a staple in your fat-loss diet. Foods like spinach really take volume eating to the next level.”

3. Cauliflower and Cauliflower Products

Fresh cauliflower on wooden tableShutterstock

Number three is cauliflower. “One cup of cauliflower has less than 30 calories. Making it an easy way to add a lot of volume to your meals while snacking on cauliflower alone is okay. Let's be honest, it's not the first thing you're going to pick,” he says. “Cauliflower has exploded over the last decade as an alternative to some of your favorite higher calorie foods like cauliflower, rice, gnocchi, and even pizza crust. These substitutions aren't exactly the same thing, but they still taste pretty good when seasoned correctly. And a lot of these you can buy frozen and prepared. For example, Trader Joe's has their spicy Mexican cauliflower rice that has only around 200 calories per bag, which is great as a side or in burritos, and their cauliflower fried rice is equally good.”

4. Watermelon

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

Number four is watermelon. “Even though most fruits and vegetables deserve a spot on this list, I'm only gonna talk about one more so we can talk about some of the other categories, but watermelon we must include because, as the name implies, it includes a lot of water, which increases its volume for not a lot of calories,” he explains. “Watermelon is actually 92% water, so when you're eating it, you're eating mostly water and not a lot of calories and staying hydrated, which is another bonus for around a cup of watermelon. It's only going to be around 45 total calories.”

5. Chicken Breast

Grilled chicken thighs.Shutterstock

“So just by going off this list so far, you'll notice that it's really easy to increase the volume of your diet by just including more fruits and vegetables, but for a quality diet, you're going to need more than that. You're going to need more protein, which is why our next foods are going to be focused on that,” he says, going onto number five, chicken breast. “One of the best protein sources around for volume eating is going to be chicken, more specifically chicken breast. Now, just like a lot of other foods, chicken can be made into a super high-calorie meal very quickly, so you want to make sure you're preparing it in a way that doesn't add a ton of calories. This might mean baking, grilling, or even air frying boneless skinless chicken breast instead of just eating deep-fried chicken wings,” he continues. “Trust me, there is a big difference overall. Chicken breast is a very lean meat of around a hundred grams cooked in a serving. It's going to be around 120 to 130 calories, and that's because it's virtually all protein, very little fat, around three to four grams. And by eating more chicken, you're going to be eating more protein, which is a very important part of volume eating. Not only do we want to increase the physical mass, but we also want to increase the protein. That's what helps keep you full. And also eating less calories.”

6. Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt on wooden background, Health food from yogurt conceptShutterstock

Number six is Greek yogurt. “The best way to eat Greek yogurt for the sake of weight loss is going to be the plain, unflavored stuff. This is going to cut out a lot of the extra calories and really just isolate the protein, but sweetened and flavored Greek yogurt is still going to be a good option, especially if you can't tolerate just the plain stuff. Just know that there's going to be some added calories for that. If you do go for the non-fat plain Greek yogurt, though, it's going to be around 90 to a hundred calories for every three-quarter cups serving, supplying around 18 grams of protein as well. Pair it with some fruit in a bowl or add it to a smoothie, and you're going to have a very filling, low-calorie meal,” he says. “Plus, as far as preparation goes, it's going to be quick and easy because you don't need to cook anything. It's ready. You can also use Greek yogurt in place of sour cream and heavy cream in some recipes. It's very versatile.”

7. Egg White

Woman hands breaking an egg to separate egg white and yolks and egg shells at the backgroundShutterstock

Number seven, egg whites. “Egg whites are a little twist to a very common breakfast food. The egg you see, the egg yolk is where most of the fat is stored, so when you remove that, you're eating virtually all protein and egg. White itself is going to have around four grams of protein and only 20 calories as opposed to a whole egg, which is going to have around 70 calories and an additional six grams of fat. One trick is to buy those pre-packaged liquid egg whites so you don't have to separate them out yourself and waste the egg yolk,” she says. “Keep in mind the whole eggs do have a ton of nutrients, though, so I'm not saying to avoid those entirely, but when you balance out whole eggs while adding some egg whites, you're gonna have more protein and more volume for not as many calories.”

8. Lentils

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,LentilsShutterstock

Next up, number eight, Lentils. “Lentils are a great plant-based protein source with quite a bit of fiber, and most importantly, not a lot of calories for a half cup of cooked lentils is going to be around 120 calories with nine grams of protein, and you can add them to virtually anything like salad soups and so much more. If you buy them already cooked in the can, they're going to have a great shelf life, so they're always easy to keep around,” he says.

9. Low Calorie Dessert

February 3, 2023. Spartanburg, SC USA. An assortment of Jello-O gelatin snacks packaged in plastic cups.Shutterstock

Number nine, low-calorie desserts. “Believe it or not, you don't have to neglect your sweet tooth in order to lose weight. There are many dessert foods out there that are high in volume and low in calories that you can include. Some examples are sugar-free jello, Halo Top ice cream, and even Smart Sweets candy. And beyond what you can buy in the store, there are a million recipes online for high volume, low-calorie desserts that can satisfy your sweet tooth while losing weight,” he says.

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 51 After Stopping These Bad Habits

10. Air Popped Popcorn

Homemade,Kettle,Corn,Popcorn,In,A,BagShutterstock

The last item on the list “might be the MVP,” he says about popcorn. “Popcorn may be the definition of volume food because it goes from that small kernel to its puffy eating form. And as long as you're eating air-popped popcorn that doesn't have tons of butter or other ingredients, it's going to be low in calories,” he says. Most people also forget that popcorn is a whole grain, so it's going to be full of good carbohydrates as well as fiber. And when it doesn't have a bunch of butter added to it, around 40 grams of popcorn kernels is going to make around seven to eight cups of popcorn, and that's only going to be around 120 calories total.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.