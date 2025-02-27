Skip to content
She Lost 80 Pounds on Ozempic in a Year and Experienced These 5 Side Effects

One influencer shares about the side effects she experienced while on a GLP-1

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Sherry Steele
Copyright sherry.anna.shares/Instagram
Are you considering going on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight-loss drug? Understanding the side effects is essential before going on any type of medication. Sherry Steele is an influencer who has been on a GLP-1 medication for about a year and has lost 80 pounds, according to one of her most recent posts. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the side effects she has come across while on the drug. “What side effects have I experienced on a GLP-1 in the last 11 months in no particular order?” she writes.

People Regularly Ask Her About Ozempic Side Effects

She starts by saying that lots of people are curious about what to expect while on a weight loss drug. “Side effects is one of the most common questions I get so I thought I’d put it all in one place,” she says.

Headaches

The first side effect? “I experienced a headache in the beginning. I dealt with a headache for months and managed it with fluids, sleep, over-the-counter meds, and supplements,” she says.

Nausea

The second side effect she experienced is a common one, nausea. “I only experience nausea ever so slightly the very first day. This is a common side effect and I really just didn't experience it,” she says.

Constipation

She also had trouble with constipation. “This gets managed as my body gets used to increased doses, adequate amounts of water and fiber, and supplements,” she says.

Food Noise Quieting

“My favorite side effect, food noises,” she says, noting that the medication helps keep “food noise is at bay,” which is key for weight loss. “I've always known how to lose weight. This side effect helps me to actually accomplish the weight loss through diet,” she says.

Slightly Blurred Vision

“One side effect (unusual) that I did not mention in the reel is how I’ve experienced sugar drops,” she added in the caption of the post. “I can tell because there have been a handful of times where my vision has slightly blurred, and I felt better upon getting some sugar into my system, which I have spoken to my doctor about and I now go for protein. I have also tested my fasting glucose a couple of times and it’s been in the 40s. This is not a chronic issue and can be managed by diet (another reason I’m working with a RD). I think it’s also important to note that I experienced some sugar drop issues prior to ever being on the meds. I’m just thinking the meds could be enhancing that.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

She Lost 80 Pounds on Ozempic: 5 Side Effects

Sherry Steele
Copyright sherry.anna.shares/Instagram
She Lost Almost 100 Pounds on Ozempic But Wishes She Had Known These 5 Things

Chardae
Copyright alwayzdae/Instagram
By Leah GrothJan 26, 2025
Are you thinking about or getting ready to start taking a weight loss drug? There are many things you should know before you do, according to someone who has been successful on the jab. Chardae is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who lost 100 pounds on Mounjaro, a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic. In a new social media post, she shares a handful of wisdom she has learned since her successful weight loss drug experience. “5 things I wish I knew before changing my life with Ozempic,” she writes in the post.

It’s Close to Magic

The first thing you should know? “It’s not magic, but it’s close,” she says. “You still have to make healthier choices, but Ozempic gives you that push to stay consistent. Pair it with strength training to build muscle and keep your metabolism thriving—it’s a game-changer!”

Plan on Drinking Lots of Water

Next, plan on drinking lots of water. “Water = your new BFF. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable. If you’re not sipping throughout the day, you might feel drained or dizzy. A cute water bottle makes it easier to hit those hydration goals!” she writes.

Food Noise Will Quiet Down

“The silence is real,” she continues. “Food noise (aka those constant cravings and obsessing over snacks) becomes a thing of the past. Suddenly, you’re eating because you’re hungry, not because you’re bored or emotional. It’s such a freeing feeling!”

You Need to Eat Lots of Protein

Protein is EVERYTHING,” is the fourth thing to know. “With Ozempic helping you eat less, it’s so important to make every bite count. Protein fuels your strength training, keeps you full longer, and supports your overall glow-up. Think lean meats, eggs, Greek yogurt, or plant-based options—it’s the MVP of your meals!” she writes.

Don’t Forget About Self-Care

Lastly, self-care is a must. “This journey isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about feeling amazing inside and out. Skincare, strength training, and celebrating those small wins all help build confidence and keep you motivated,” she writes.

Be Patient

And, be patient. “Starting Ozempic? Take it one day at a time, babe—you’re going to feel like a whole new you!” she concludes the post.

She Also Offers Tips on How to “Slay” Your Journey

In another post she offers “3 tips to slay your journey” on Ozempic. “I’m almost 100 lbs down on my GLP-1 journey, and let me tell you—it’s not just about the weight. It’s about the freedom from food noise, the confidence in my skin, and the energy to live life on my terms. You deserve to feel this good too, and I’m here to tell you—it’s 100% possible,” she writes.

Get Your Mind Right

The first tip? Get your mind right. “This journey starts in your head before it ever shows up in your body. Believe in YOU,” she writes.

Build a Routine You Love

Next tip? Build a routine you love. “Protein-packed meals, strength training, and a little self-care = my holy grail combo,” she reveals.

Be Consistent, Not Perfect

Her last tip is to be consistent, not perfect. “Progress beats perfection every single time. Show up for yourself, even if it’s just one small step a day,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

She Lost 55 Lbs on Ozempic: 5 Foods to Avoid

Karli_Sine11
Mom of 4 Lost 55 Pounds on Semaglutide "Now I Finally See Myself in the Mirror"
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram/Shutterstock
By Leah GrothFeb 14, 2025
Do you want to maximize weight loss while on Ozempic? If so, there are a few types of food you should avoid. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she explains that you can’t eat the same way you are accustomed to while on a weight loss drug, and there are a few types of food groups you should stay away from. “On a GLP-1? Here are 5 foods to avoid while on your injection,” she writes.

You Can’t Eat the Way You Did Before While on Ozempic

“You can’t just take the injection and keep eating the way you were before—what you eat matters just as much as the medication itself. GLP-1s slow down digestion, which means certain foods can make side effects like nausea, bloating, and fatigue even worse, while others can spike blood sugar, increase cravings, or stall your weight loss progress,” she says.

Eating Certain Foods Will Backfire

“If you’re experiencing uncomfortable side effects or feeling stuck in a plateau, your food choices could be the reason. Here are 5 foods and drinks to avoid while on a GLP-1—plus better alternatives to help you feel your best and maximize your results,” she continues.

1. Fried & Greasy Foods

Why to Avoid: “Slows digestion even more, increases nausea, and can cause bloating and discomfort,” she says.

Better Option: “Air-fried or baked foods like grilled chicken, roasted potatoes, or veggie chips,” she continues.

2. Carbonated Drinks (Soda, Sparkling Water, Beer)

Why to Avoid: “Causes bloating, gas, and discomfort due to slower digestion from GLP-1s,” she points out.

Better Option: “Still water with lemon or electrolyte water to stay hydrated and avoid nausea,” she claims.

3. High-Sugar Snacks & Candy

Why to Avoid: “Spikes blood sugar, can cause cravings, and counteracts the appetite suppression effect. Will definitely stall weight loss,” she maintains.

Better Option: Dark chocolate (85%+ cacao), fresh berries, or a protein bar with low sugar.

4. White Bread & Refined Carbs (Pasta, Bagels, White Rice)

Why to Avoid: “Lacks fiber and nutrients, spikes blood sugar, and leads to energy crashes,” she explains.

Better Option: Whole grain or sprouted bread, brown rice, quinoa, or chickpea pasta.

5. Processed Meats (Hot Dogs, Bacon, Deli Meats, Sausage)

Why to Avoid: “High in sodium and preservatives, can cause bloating and increase water retention,” she says. Better Option: “Lean proteins like grilled chicken, turkey, salmon, or plant-based proteins. My go to is always chicken!” she reveals. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

She Lost 60 Pounds in 7 Months on Ozempic and Wants You to Know These 7 Things

Vannessa Shafer
Copyright Vannessa Shafer/Instagram
By Leah GrothJan 18, 2025
If you are thinking about going on a weight loss drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro to lose weight, the information surrounding them can be overwhelming. Luckily, some people are sharing information about their experiences and successes with the drugs. Vannessa Shafer is a social media influencer and weight loss warrior who lost 60 pounds in 7 months with the help of weight loss drugs. In a new social media post she opens up about her experience, offering some insight. “7 things I didn’t know when I started my GLP-1 journey,” she writes.

She Didn’t Know She Would Be Disgusted with Food

“I didn’t know that somewhere in the middle of a meal and quite literally mid bite I would push my plate away in complete disgust,” she reveals. “The way Tirzepatide has the ability to say “Vannessa, you’re done” is the most impressive voice in my head.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Lose the Desire to Drink Alcohol

“I didn’t know I would lose all desire to drink alcohol,” she continues. “I didn’t realize the medication had the ability to stop habits that weren’t good for me. I’m still shocked everyday when someone tells me they quit smoking, drinking, shopping addictions etc. The ability to control the reward center is crazyyyyy.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Battle Body Dismophia

“I didn’t know how hard it would be to shop and pick up anything other than my old size. Body dysmorphia is so real,” she admits. “It took a long time for it to sink in that I would actually need a size small instead of an XL/1X.”

She Didn’t Know Her Feet Would Shrink

“I didn’t know my feet would shrink. My feet shrunk. How is that even possible?” she asks. “I went from a size 8.5 to a 7.5 😳 I’m still wrapping my brain around it.”

She Didn’t Know Her Mental Health Would Improve

“I didn’t know how much my mental health would improve,” she continues. “I know you’re supposed to love yourself at every size but realistically, I loved myself but not my body and that caused me to struggle so much. I did a lot of shower cry sessions. I’m in a much better place now.”

She Didn’t Know She Would Be Proud to Be on a GLP-1

“I didn’t know I would go from embarrassed about being on a GLP1 to loudly sharing about it because I’m proud of me for putting myself first and I’m proud to be able to help others find success and put themselves first,” she says. “It was nowhere on my vision board but here we are.”

She Didn’t Know It Would Work

Lastly, she was surprised that she finally lost weight. “I didn’t know it would work but it did and it completely changed my life,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

I Lost 38 Pounds in 6 Months on Ozempic, Here's My Honest Review

therealkatherine1
therealkatherine/TikTok
By Leah GrothMay 31, 2024
Are you thinking about going on Ozempic to lose weight but are curious what it is actually like? Learning about other people’s experiences with the weight loss drug can be helpful in deciding whether or not you want to explore the possibility for yourself. Katherine (@therealkatherine) is a social media influencer, podcaster, and TikToker who blogs about everything from entertainment to weight loss. In one of her viral videos, she shares her experience on Ozempic. “It's been 6 months already, wow,” she writes in the caption of the clip, sharing a before-and-after photo. Here is what she has to say about her experience with the drug.

She Offers a 6 Month Update

“It’s been six months since I started Ozempic,” she says at the start of the clip. “Like I always say, if you do not agree that I'm on Ozempic, that's totally fine. This video is not for you. Your opinion is not going to change my mind, but you are free to feel whatever way you wanna feel.”

She Lost 38 Pounds – Over 6 Pounds Per Month

therealkatherine2therealkatherine/TikTok

She starts off by revealing that she has lost over 6 pounds per month on the drug. “So it has been six months, as I mentioned. I have lost almost 38 pounds, give or take a pound,” she says.

Her Transformation Is Stunning

@therealkatherine

i could be so cute if i did my hair and make up more often 🤣

“It is crazy looking at myself every single day. You see the difference, but not really sometimes. And then I look at pictures, and I'm like, the difference is there. You know what I'm saying? This picture on the left is from last Christmas, and the picture on the right is from Thanksgiving,” she continues.

She Feels Like “A Different Person”

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

“This year, honestly, I feel kind of like a different person at this point. This medication has helped me so much,” she says.

“I struggle with PCOS, like hardcore, and I have the majority of my adult life, and I just thought I was always gonna struggle with it,” Katherine reveals. “I didn't realize there were things that I could do to make it better.”

“And also being insulin resistant, having such a difficult time losing weight, which is something that I never thought I would be able to get past,” she says. “I thought I was just gonna have to live with the fact that I couldn't lose weight, that it was difficult for me to lose weight, that I could look at a cookie and gain weight.”

In the comments, Katherine was asked how she got a prescription for the drug. “When I did my labs, my A1C was right under being diabetic, and due to having PCOS, they approved it!” she wrote.

What Is Ozempic Approved For?

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens and box. Ozempic is a medication for obesityShutterstock

The National Library of Medicine explains that Ozempic is approved to control blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes when other medications do not control the sugar levels well enough. However, many people use it off-label for weight loss.

How Much Does Ozempic Cost?

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named “ozempic”, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugarShutterstock

Ozempic can be expensive – with or without insurance. GoodRx reports that without insurance approval, Ozempic can cost as little as $937.98 per month and as much as $1014 per month. With approval, most insurance companies cover around 85 percent of the cost.

Will You Gain the Weight Back?

Female,Feet,Electronic,Scales,Weight,loss,gain,diet,Shutterstock

The most unfortunate side effect of Ozempic is that many people experience rebound weight gain. One study found that one year after stopping the drug, participants regained two-thirds of their prior weight loss.

💪🔥Body Booster: If you have type 2 diabetes and are struggling to control your blood sugar levels, talk to your doctor about Ozempic. While it's approved for diabetes management, some people also use it for weight loss, although this is considered an off-label use.

10 Insider Tips to Know Before Taking Ozempic

Karli Sine
Mom of 4 Lost 55 Pounds on Semaglutide "Now I Finally See Myself in the Mirror"
Copyright karli.sine/Instagram/Shutterstock
By Leah GrothFeb 27, 2025
Are you considering going on a weight loss drug to drop pounds? You should know a few things before doing so, says one experienced weight loss warrior. Karli Sine is a social media influencer who lost 55+ lbs on Semaglutide and is now “microdosing Tirzepatide,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she opens up about her journey, revealing some insider tips on how to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects. “You’re starting your GLP-1 journey and ready to see big changes?” she writes. “Here are some things that aren’t in every post or pamphlet—but you’ll wish you knew them! I speak from experience!!! I lost 55 lbs taking Semaglutide! Your journey will be unique, and I want to make sure you’re set up for success.”

The First Months are Introductory Doses

The first thing to know is that the first months are introductory doses. “GLP-1s like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide aren’t a race. Starting with a lower dose helps your body adjust, reduces side effects, and builds a solid foundation for results. Don’t expect weight loss after a week or even a month, you JUST started!” she writes.

Stay Hydrated But With Electrolytes

Next, hydration is key. “Increased water is crucial, but plain water isn’t enough. GLP-1s slow gastric emptying, so add electrolytes to prevent fatigue and headaches,” she says.

Protein is Non-Negotiable

You also need to make sure you are consuming enough protein. “With reduced appetite, protein intake often drops, risking muscle loss. Aim for 90–120g daily, and prioritize it at every meal to preserve lean muscle while losing fat,” she writes.

Resistance Training MATTERS

You need to resistance train if you want to maximize weight loss. “GLP-1s give you a leg up, but strength training will improve results, reduce loose skin, boost energy levels and help protect your muscles,” she writes.

Side Effects? Prep Ahead

Side effects are inevitable, but prepping ahead can minimize them.

  • Nausea: “Keep ginger chews or peppermint oil handy. Get Zofran if possible for the bad days,” she suggests.
  • Constipation: “Magnesium glycinate and high-fiber foods like Inulux Fiber can help,” she says.
  • Fatigue: “B12 or NAD+ injections can be game changers,” she notes.

It’s Not Just About Weight Loss

Going on a weight loss drug will do more than help you lose weight. “GLP-1s improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation, reduce cravings, and even improve cardiovascular health. Celebrate all the wins, not just the scale,” she writes.

Expect Plateaus

Your weight may plateau. “They’re normal and don’t mean failure. Use plateaus as a time to reassess nutrition, hydration, and activity. Try a new injection site or upping your water!” she says.

Consistency Is King

Stay consistent. “Weekly doses are ideal, so stick to the same day and time to stay on track. Set alarms or reminders if needed,” she suggests.

Prepare for Questions or Judgement

People might ask you a lot of questions about weight loss drugs, or even judge you. “Educate yourself on how it works—it’s not a shortcut; it’s science. Confidence in your choice shuts down negativity,” she says.

Stay the Course Post-Goal

And lastly, stay the course even after you hit your weight loss goal. “GLP-1s aren’t a ‘one and done’ solution. Many people stay on low doses long-term to maintain insulin resistance, reduce cravings, or prevent weight regain,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Coach Transformed Body at 40 by Ditching CrossFit

Kathe Martin
Copyright nutrition.by.kathe/Instagram
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Are you training hard and taking extreme measures with your diet but can’t seem to lose weight? You might need to tone things down, one expert says. Kathe Martin is a certified nutrition coach who helps women transform their bodies via nutrition and exercise. In a new post, she shares her dramatic before-and-after photo, revealing how she smartened up her approach to losing weight. “Transformation Over 40—But It Didn’t Happen Overnight,” she writes in the caption, revealing the simple tactics she used to lose weight. “The key? Dialing in my nutrition and training smarter, not harder,” she writes. Here is what she did:

There Is No Quick Fix

“This isn’t a 6-week challenge or a quick-fix diet. This is years of consistency, trial and error, setbacks, and breakthroughs. Progress wasn’t linear—I had my ups and downs, moments of doubt, and times when I felt like I was doing everything right but still wasn’t seeing the results I wanted,” she writes.

She Dialed in Her Nutrition

“The real shift happened when I finally dialed in my nutrition. No more extreme dieting, no more chasing quick fixes—just fueling my body in a way that actually worked for me,” she continued.

She Changed Her Approach to Fitness, Running Less

She also had to change her approach to fitness. “And as much as I love running, I had to face a hard truth: more wasn’t always better. I used to run five days a week, thinking that was the key to getting lean, but in reality, I needed more balance,” she writes.

Now She Runs Twice a Week

She now balanced cardio with strength. “Now, I still run (because I love it and always will! 🏃♀️), but just twice a week (only during race season), while making lifting the priority.”

She Lifts Weights and Does Low-Intensity Workout

She also started lifting weights. “Strength training and low intensity gave me the results I had been chasing for years,” she reveals.

She Used to Do CrossFit

“I was never this strong or this lean in all my years of CrossFit. I worked hard, but I was constantly under-fueling, overdoing cardio, and stuck in the mindset that more was better. Turns out, smarter was better,” she admits.

It Takes Time and Commitment

“So if you’re feeling stuck, frustrated, or like your progress isn’t happening fast enough—just know, this takes TIME. But if you stay consistent, work smarter (not harder), and trust the process… the results WILL come.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

9 Costco Snacks to Stay Lean and Strong in Your 40s

Jill Thornton
Copyright breakthroughbyjill/Instagram
By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Are you looking for some high-protein snack ideas to buy at Costco? One expert is revealing her go-to buys at the warehouse. Jill Thornton is a Strength & Nutrition Coach who helps women in their forties lose weight via strength training and nutrition. In a new Instagram post, she unveils her list of nine must-try snacks that help her stay fit. “Nine Costco snacks I eat on repeat to stay lean and strong in my 40s as a mom in nutrition coach,” she writes.

Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites

The first item on her list is Fresh Additions Ready to Eat Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Bites, individually packaged, pre-portioned chunks of chicken. “So darn easy and tasty each pack is 24 g of protein. I like these with barbecue sauce as a dip,” she says.

Organic Gala Apples

She also buys bags of Organic Gala Apples. “The absolute easiest snack to have on hand. I keep one in my car at all times and have one for lunch most days. Lots of fiber here,” she maintains.

Free Range, Hard-Boiled, Ready to Eat Eggs

Sure, you can boil your own eggs at home, but this bag makes eating protein super convenient. “12 grams of protein per pack. An easy, done-for-you snack. Two eggs have 12 grams of protein,” she says. “I like to use two packs, remove yolks from one pack, and make easy egg salad. You can also stand, eat stand alone with some salt and pepper.”

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero

Archer Provisions Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Mango Habanero is another one of her go-to, protein-packed snacks. “One serving is nine grams of protein and only 70 calories,” she says. “A great snack option and the flavor is amazing. A great ingredient list for a jerky as well.”

Pop Corners, 30 Bags.

Looking for a little crunch? She recommends individual bags of Pop Corners. “I literally love these. I eat them as snacks or with my lunch. I usually pack them when I am on the go for lunch or at the ball fields,” she says.

Foster's Original Pickled Veggies

If you like a savory snack, this three-pack of Foster's Original Pickled Veggies, which comes with pickled asparagus spears, pickled carrot sticks, and pickled beans, is a must-buy. “Probably my favorite snack of all time. These are an excellent super low-calorie snack, like 10 calories per serving, plus loads of vitamins in minerals, only veggies can give you,” she says.

Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries

She calls Tru Fru Nature's Strawberries her “new bestie.” What is not to love about “frozen fruit plus chocolate, yes, please,” she says. “One serving is only 90 calories and satisfies a sweet tooth. They have tons of variety. I like the blueberry and cherry flavors too.”

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Like most health influencers, she is also a fan of Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt. “The real MVP for a protein-packed snack, 15 grams per serving. I like to add granola and fruit to Greek yogurt for a super balanced and filling afternoon snack,” she says.

Aurora Bites Mini Peppers.

Aurora Bites mini peppers are the last item on her list. “Your starter pack for ‘it's so hard to work veggies into my day.’ These guys are ready to go so easy and delish,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

