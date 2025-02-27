Are you considering going on Ozempic or another GLP-1 weight-loss drug? Understanding the side effects is essential before going on any type of medication. Sherry Steele is an influencer who has been on a GLP-1 medication for about a year and has lost 80 pounds, according to one of her most recent posts. In a recent Instagram video, she reveals the side effects she has come across while on the drug. “What side effects have I experienced on a GLP-1 in the last 11 months in no particular order?” she writes.
People Regularly Ask Her About Ozempic Side Effects
She starts by saying that lots of people are curious about what to expect while on a weight loss drug. “Side effects is one of the most common questions I get so I thought I’d put it all in one place,” she says.
Headaches
The first side effect? “I experienced a headache in the beginning. I dealt with a headache for months and managed it with fluids, sleep, over-the-counter meds, and supplements,” she says.
Nausea
The second side effect she experienced is a common one, nausea. “I only experience nausea ever so slightly the very first day. This is a common side effect and I really just didn't experience it,” she says.
Constipation
She also had trouble with constipation. “This gets managed as my body gets used to increased doses, adequate amounts of water and fiber, and supplements,” she says.
Food Noise Quieting
“My favorite side effect, food noises,” she says, noting that the medication helps keep “food noise is at bay,” which is key for weight loss. “I've always known how to lose weight. This side effect helps me to actually accomplish the weight loss through diet,” she says.
Slightly Blurred Vision
"One side effect (unusual) that I did not mention in the reel is how I've experienced sugar drops," she added in the caption of the post. "I can tell because there have been a handful of times where my vision has slightly blurred, and I felt better upon getting some sugar into my system, which I have spoken to my doctor about and I now go for protein. I have also tested my fasting glucose a couple of times and it's been in the 40s. This is not a chronic issue and can be managed by diet (another reason I'm working with a RD). I think it's also important to note that I experienced some sugar drop issues prior to ever being on the meds. I'm just thinking the meds could be enhancing that."