Shania Twain Is 60 and Here's Her Daily Routine After Lyme Disease

Shania Twain is 60 years old—and looks incredibly fit. The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" singer lost 50 pounds with the goal of building a "healthier body," and we want to know her secrets. After her Lyme disease diagnosis, Twain totally revamped her routine, and it's truly inspiring.

Weight loss typically becomes more challenging in your 40s and 50s when perimenopause and menopause occur. This time in life can bring on hormonal changes, muscle loss, increased cortisol, a slower metabolism, sleep issues, and reduced physical activity. That's why it's so important to make exercise and healthy eating habits a lifestyle.

Here are several healthy habits Twain lives by in her daily routine.

1 Shania Twain Was Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Twain believed she lost her singing voice after being bitten by a tick during a horseback ride in 2003, which led to her Lyme disease diagnosis, according to ABC News.

"My voice was never the same again," Twain shared in her "Not Just a Girl" documentary. "I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, [and] I would never, ever sing again … My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance. I was afraid I was going to fall off the stage," she said. "I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds."

2 She's an Early Riser

Twain starts her days early. In fact, when she's not on the road, she wakes up around 6:30 to 7 a.m., according to The Cut. Getting a jumpstart on the day leaves room for even more physical activity and space to focus on your mental well-being.

3 She Does Strength and Treadmill Workouts

Rather than following a strict daily gym schedule, Twain opted for a different path. The country music star chose high-energy activities she'd be able to sustain long-term. She enjoys walking and horseback riding, along with strength and treadmill sessions.

4 She Plays Tennis

Another one of Twain's go-to workouts? Tennis, which engages the entire body and serves as a stellar cardio session. The country music singer told The Cut that the tennis court is essentially "her gym."

"I'm concentrating more on the points and having fun," she told the outlet, noting that she plays tennis three to five times per week.

5 She Believes Working Out Should Be "Fun"

The singer shared in a statement, via Billboard, "You've got to make working out fun, do what you love, so it feels like burning energy instead of a job! I hear lots of people like listening to my music in the gym and it makes me so happy—it means it's energetic and inspirational."

6 She Loves Smoothies

Starting the morning off with healthy habits sets the tone for the rest of the day. Twain seems to have this down pat, as she savors a fresh smoothie every morning.

"If I can get raw coconut water, my morning drink is coconut water, avocado, and apple in a blender," she told The Cut. "I try to eat first thing in the morning."

The celeb also noted that she has a blender in her hotel room—basically everywhere she goes—so she can enjoy her smoothies.

7 She Prioritizes Sleep

Twain knows how essential it is to get a good night's rest—and she makes sleep a priority.

When she's on tour, she told The Cut she needs to "turn her body clock around often," adding, "Sometimes, that means I lose sleep, and boy, when you don't get your beauty sleep, your wellness definitely gets affected!"

