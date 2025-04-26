Skip to content
Lose 10 Pounds in 6 Weeks with These 5 Dinners

One coach reveals her favorite high-protein meals.

Are you trying to lose weight over 40 and struggling with your daily menu? One expert has a few go-to meals that she relies on to lose weight fast. Karen Gallagher is a former figure skater and menopause fat loss coach who helps women over 45 get in their best shape ever. In a new post, she reveals her go-to meals for fat loss. “If I wanted to lose 10 pounds in the next 6 weeks at age 50, here are five dinners I would eat on repeat,” she writes. Each of the meals boasts over 30 grams of protein per serving, with a reasonable amount of calories for weight loss.

Sweet Potato Bowl

  • 4 oz cooked grass-fed ground beef
  • 1 cup roasted sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Tomatoes, onions, and a handful of spinach

550 calories, 31g protein.

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.​Make Healthier SelectionsShuttestock
  • 100g cooked pasture-raised chicken breast
  • 1 tbsp roasted or fresh pumpkin seeds
  • 1 Hass avocado
  • Mixed greens (spinach, arugula, kale)
  • 1/2 cucumber, sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrots
  • 1/4 cup chopped bell peppers
  • 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil-based dressing (lemon, olive oil, and Dijon mustard)

505 calories, 37g protein.

Harvest Chipotle Bowl

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,protein​Harvest Chipotle BowlShutterstock
  • 4 oz organic chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup brown rice (or cauliflower rice for a lower-carb option)
  • Pico de gallo
  • Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini
  • 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Salsa

411 calories, 36g protein

Grilled Salmon Veggie Bowl

Gourmet portion of thick juicy fresh salmon grilling on a griddle seasoned with lemon zest, herbs and spices in a low angle view with copyspace and rising steam​SalmonShutterstock
  • 4 oz grilled wild-caught salmon
  • 1 cup steamed broccoli
  • 1/2 cup roasted sweet potatoes
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 1 tbsp olive oil and lemon dressing

500 calories, 35g protein

Veggie-Stuffed Sweet Potato

Roasted Sweet Potato​10. Ask for SubstitutionsShutterstock
  • 1 large roasted sweet potato
  • 4 oz cooked ground turkey (or grass-fed beef)
  • 1/4 cup sautéed spinach
  • 1/4 cup roasted bell peppers
  • 1/4 cup diced onions
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp tahini dressing

550 calories, 40g protein

“To prepare, cook your turkey or beef, sauté spinach, bell peppers, and onions in olive oil. Roast the sweet potato until soft. Cut open the sweet potato, stuff it with the cooked meat and veggies, drizzle with tahini dressing, and enjoy,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Lose 10 Lbs in 8 Weeks by Eating These Breakfast Meals

Jacqui Garrison jacqui_garrison
Copyright jacqui_garrison/Instagram/Shutterstock
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 12, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but unsure what to eat in the morning? Jacqui Garrison is an over-50 weight loss coach who helps women lose weight and build muscle at any age. In a new social media post, she reveals her top four breakfasts for weight loss. “If I wanted to lose 10 pounds in eight weeks, here is what I would eat for breakfast every day,” she writes in the post, revealing the ingredients and recipe for each.

1.Cottage Cheese and Veggie Bowl

Delicious fresh cottage cheese in bowl on table, closeup​5. Greek Yogurt/Cottage CheeseShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • One cup of low-fat or full-fat cottage cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh green onions
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Flaky sea salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup sliced cucumbers
  • 1/2 cup sliced and seeded red or yellow pepper
  • 1 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts.

Directions:

  • In a bowl, combine cottage cheese, green onions, salt, & pepper
  • Layer sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, and tomatoes on top.
Macros: Calories: ~203 kcal Protein: ~30g Carbs: ~14g Fat: ~9g

2. Quinoa Breakfast Bowl Recipe

White, red and black quinoa seeds in three heart-shaped bowls - Chenopodium quinoa​9. QuinoaShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup cooked quinoa (about 1/4 cup dry)
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup egg whites
  • 1 cup baby spinach
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tsp olive oil or avocado oil
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast (optional, for a cheesy flavor).

Directions:

  • Cook quinoa: Prepare ¼ cup dry quinoa.
  • Sauté veggies: Heat 1 tsp olive oil. Add spinach + cherry tomatoes. Sauté 2–3 min.
  • Cook eggs: Push veggies aside. Add egg whites + whole eggs. Scramble or cook to taste.
  • Assemble: In a bowl, layer quinoa, veggies, and eggs. Sprinkle with nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper.
  • Top (optional): Add sliced avocado, hot sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste.
Macros: Protein: ~30g Carbs: ~28g Fats: ~12g.

3. Egg & Ground Turkey Scramble with Cottage Cheese Serves 1

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole egg + 2 egg whites
  • 2 oz ground turkey (or beef)
  • 2 cups mixed veggies (spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms)
  • ½ tsp olive oil
  • ¼ cup cottage cheese
  • Salt & pepper.

Directions:

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the turkey until browned.
  • Add veggies; cook until soft.
  • Whisk eggs, cottage cheese, salt & pepper. Pour in and scramble.
  • Cook until eggs are done. Serve hot.
Macros: Calories: 390 | Protein: 41g | Carbs: 12g | Fat: 14g | Fiber: 4–5g

4. PB & J Smoothie

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close up​Don’t Eat Peanut ButterShutterstock

Blend:

  • ½ to 1 cup water
  • 1 scoop Be Well by Kelly Vanilla Protein Powder
  • 1 cup frozen greens (spinach, kale, or choice)
  • ½ cup frozen riced cauliflower
  • 2½-inch cubes cucumber (~¼ cup)
  • ½ cup frozen blueberries
  • 1 scoop (2 tbsp) Naked PB Powder
  • 1 tbsp flaxseeds
  • ½ tbsp Kirkland Organic Peanut Butter.
And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

How to Lose 10 Pounds in the Next 6 Weeks

Karen Trasatti fitnutfitness
​Prioritize Whole Foods
Copyright fitnutfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 24, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to shape up fast? According to an expert, you need to focus on only five habits. Karen Trasatti is a fat loss coach for women over 40 who looks half her age at 61. In a new viral Instagram post, she gets honest about what it takes to lose weight fast. “To all the midlife women out there…If you want to lose 10 pounds in the next 6 weeks and finally feel comfortable in your own skin, you need to commit to these 5 habits,” she writes.

These Habits Will Help You Feel Stronger and Also Boost Energy

“Want to lose 10 pounds in the next 6 weeks? If you’re a midlife woman and ready to shed some weight, feel stronger, and boost your energy, these are the 5 habits I would commit to,” she continues in the post.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Strength Train

The first habit she suggests is lifting weights, specifically strength training three times per week. “Muscle is your metabolism’s best friend! Lifting weights helps you burn more calories, even at rest,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Prioritize Protein

Next, prioritize protein. “Aim for at least 25-30g per meal to support muscle and keep you full longer,” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Walk Daily

She also recommends hitting 7,000-10,000 steps daily. “Walking is underrated for fat loss and overall health. Move your body as much as possible!” she writes. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Track Macros (Not Just Calories!)

Her next tip is tracking macros – not just calories. “Balancing protein, carbs, and fats is key for sustainable weight loss,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Sleep

Finally, get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. “Poor sleep messes with hormones and cravings, making fat loss harder. Prioritize rest!” she says. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 42 Lbs With 5 High-Protein Meals

Liezl_Jayne_Strydom78
Copyright Liezl Jayne Strydom/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Finding balanced, filling meals that actually help you lose weight can feel impossible. But what if you could enjoy delicious food while still reaching your goals? YouTuberLiezl Jayne Strydom discovered the secret through years of food journaling and experimenting with healthy recipes. Now, with over 1.2 million subscribers, she's sharing her most effective dairy-free and gluten-free meals that helped her lose 42 pounds. Read on to discover her exact meal plan that you can customize from 1,200 to 1,800 calories.

Start Your Day with Protein-Packed Breakfast

"The key is keeping breakfast simple but satisfying," Liezl says in her post. Her go-to morning meal takes just 5 minutes: two eggs (or vegan egg replacer) sautéed with fresh spinach, served over two slices of 90-calorie toast with dairy-free butter. At around 400 calories, this protein-rich breakfast keeps you full for hours.

Energize Your Morning with Protein Coffee

Need your morning caffeine fix? Liezl shares her favorite 80-calorie iced coffee hack: "I love using soy milk because it's so creamy and packs 7 grams of protein." Simply combine ice cubes, half a teaspoon of maple syrup, unsweetened soy milk, and a teaspoon of instant coffee for a refreshing protein boost.

Power Through Lunch with Mexican-Inspired Salad

"This quick lunch always hits the spot," Liezl explains about her 400-calorie Mexican black bean salad. Combine cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and black beans with lime juice and olive oil. Serve with 140 calories worth of tortilla chips (about 21 chips) for a satisfying crunch.

High-Protein Breakfast Recipe (20g Protein)

"This breakfast hits all the nutritional marks," Liezl says. Recipe: Heat pan with oil, wilt 1 cup baby spinach. Add 2 eggs (or vegan replacer), season with salt and pepper. Serve over 2 slices of 90-calorie toast with 1 teaspoon dairy-free butter. Total calories: 400, Protein: 20g.

Protein-Rich Mexican Bean Salad (15g Protein)

Liezl's lunch creation combines: 1 cup cucumber, 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/2 cup black beans, 1/3 cup cilantro, 1/2 avocado, lime juice, and 1 teaspoon olive oil. "The beans and avocado make this incredibly filling," she notes. Serve with 21 tortilla chips. Total calories: 400, Protein: 15g.

Honey Chicken Meal Prep (25g Protein)

"This is my favorite meal prep recipe," says Liezl. Combine crispy chicken (or tofu) with honey-sriracha sauce (honey, sriracha, sesame oil, apple cider vinegar, ginger, onion powder). Serve with 1 cup basmati rice and sautéed green beans. Makes 4 servings. Total calories per serving: 400, Protein: 25g.

3-Ingredient Mango Protein Smoothie (25g Protein)

Liezl's favorite sweet snack combines 2 cups frozen mango, 1 scoop dairy-free protein powder, and 2 cups unsweetened almond milk. "It tastes like a milkshake but packs serious protein," she says. Total calories: 400 (or 200 for half portion), Protein: 25g.

High-Protein Iced Coffee (7g Protein)

A creative way to add protein to your morning coffee: Combine ice cubes, 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup, 1 cup unsweetened soy milk, and 1 teaspoon instant coffee. "The soy milk creates amazing foam naturally," Liezl shares. Total calories: 80, Protein: 7g.

Evening Protein Snack (8g Protein)

For late-night cravings, Liezl recommends 1 cup cucumber slices, 1 cup snap peas, 1/4 cup hummus, and garnished with fresh cilantro. "It's protein-rich and won't spike your blood sugar before bed," she explains. Total calories: 200, Protein: 8g.

Customize Your Calories

"We're all different and need different amounts of calories to lose weight healthily," Liezl explains. Here's how to adjust the meal plan:

  • 1,200 calories: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner (skip snacks)
  • 1,400 calories: Add hummus snack
  • 1,600 calories: Add mango protein smoothie
  • 1,800 calories: Include all meals and snacks.
RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Tips for Success

"The worst thing is feeling hungry while trying to lose weight," Liezl shares. Her tips for success include:

  • Prep extra portions while cooking dinner
  • Keep healthy snacks ready for hunger emergencies
  • Focus on protein-rich options at every meal
  • Listen to your body's hunger signals
  • Choose filling, nutrient-dense foods.

Getting Started

Ready to begin your weight loss journey? Start with one meal from Liezl's plan and gradually incorporate more as you find your rhythm. Remember, sustainable weight loss comes from finding healthy meals you genuinely enjoy eating. As Liezl proves, you don't have to sacrifice taste to achieve your goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 10 Pounds in 6 Weeks Eating These 5 High-Protein Dinners "I Would Eat Again and Again"

Brittney_Blanco4
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t sure what to eat? Take some advice from a pro! Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and digital creator who regularly shares her weight loss and stay-fit tricks and tips with her followers. In a new post, she reveals a handful of easy-to-make meals that fuel fat-burning and weight loss.“If I wanted to lose 10 pounds in the next 6 weeks, here are the five dinners I would eat on repeat,” she writes across the video.

Sweet Potato Bowl

Freshly harvested organic sweet potatoes spilling from a burlap bag onto a natural weathered wood table.Shutterstock

Her first meal is a sweet potato bowl filled with fiber, protein, and healthy fat.

  • 4 oz cooked lean ground beef
  • 1 cup roasted sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Tomatoes and onions.

550 calories, 31g protein.

Chicken Salad

Grilled chicken breast with spice rub and lemon on a cutting board, sliced and wholeShutterstock

Feeling like a refreshing salad? Brittney’s chicken salad is filling and easy to assemble.

  • 100g cooked chicken breast
  • 3 tbsp corn
  • 1 tbsp feta cheese
  • 1 hass avocado
  • 2 tbsp Bolthouse Caesar dressing

505 calories, 37g protein.

Harvest Chipotle Bowl

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.Shuttestock

Are you obsessed with Chipotle? This Harvest Chipotle Bowl is inspired by the Mexican fast food joint but will actually help you lose weight.

  • 4 oz of chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup of white rice
  • Pico de gallo
  • Fajita veggies
  • 2 tablespoons of corn
  • 1/2 avocado
  • * Salsa.

411 calories, 36g protein.

Turkey Breast Wrap

healthy turkey wrap sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppersShutterstock

This Turkey Breast Wrap is another quick meal to make with lots of protein, fiber, and healthy fat.

  • 100g sliced turkey breast
  • 1 whole grain tortilla
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Lettuce, tomatoes, onions
  • 1 tbsp mustard
  • 1 tbsp mayonnaise.

469 calories, 30g protein.

Greek Chicken Wraps

fresh chicken breast raw on cutting boardShutterstock

Another great wrap idea? Greek Chicken Wraps.

* 6 oz raw chicken breast

* 1 tsp olive oil

* 1 tbsp greek seasoning

* 1 whole wheat pita

* 2 tbsp tzatziki

* 1/2 cup baby spinach

* Cucumber, tomato, red onion

* 2 tbsp feta cheese

584 calories, 51g protein

“Add chicken breast to a bowl, add the olive oil and Greek seasoning. Mix to combine. Cook chicken. To assemble, place pita on a plate and top with tzatziki, spinach, cucumber, onion, chicken, and feta. Enjoy,” she writes.

RELATED: 10 Weight Loss Methods a 77-Year-Old Expert Swears By

Fat Loss Strategy One: Prioritize Protein

,High,Protein.,Healthy,Eating,,Diet,meat,chicken,steak,beef,fish,salmonShutterstock

In another post, she delves into “five strategies” that are “fundamental to jumpstarting and sustaining your fat loss journey,” she writes. The first is making protein a priority. “Ensuring a high protein intake, around 175 grams daily, helps maintain muscle mass while in a calorie deficit. Protein supports muscle recovery, keeps you full, and aids fat loss without compromising strength,” she says in her post.

Fat Loss Strategy Two: Lift Weights

A fitness enthusiast training at the gym, lifting weights and performing exercises with dumbbells to build up her strength and maintain her health and beauty, fitness GYM dark backgroundShutterstock

Strength training is the best workout for fat loss. “Lifting weights or doing resistance training at least four times a week is essential. Strength training preserves muscle, boosts metabolism, and helps shape your physique, all of which are critical to an effective fat loss program,” she writes.

Fat Loss Strategy Three: Get Enough Sleep

Traditional wind-up keywound mechanical spring-driven alarm clock on bedside table, focus on girl lying with closed eyes sleeping on bed enjoying fresh bedding soft pillow comfortable mattress conceptShutterstock

Sleep is also important. “Aim for 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night. Quality sleep is key to hormone balance, particularly cortisol and insulin, both of which play a significant role in fat loss and energy management,” she writes.

Fat Loss Strategy Four: Be Consistent

,Brunette,Waking,Morning,,Stretches,sleep,bed,bedroom,wake,up,yawn,sleepingShutterstock

Next, focus on consistency. “Consistency in both diet and exercise routines is far more powerful than perfection. Building sustainable habits is what leads to lasting results, so keep moving forward even if things aren’t always flawless,” she writes.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Flaunts Washboard Abs After Slim-Down: 10 Things We Know About Her Diet and Exercise Routine

Fat Loss Strategy Five: Stay Active

Sunny beautiful picture of young cheerful girl holding hands up in air and looking at sunrise or sunset. Stand alone among field of sunflowers. Enjoy momentShutterstock

Make sure to maintain an active lifestyle. “Stay active throughout the day beyond formal workouts. Activities like walking, stretching, or standing regularly help keep your metabolism engaged and contribute to overall fat loss,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

