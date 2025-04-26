Lose 10 Pounds in 6 Weeks with These 5 Dinners

Are you trying to lose weight over 40 and struggling with your daily menu? One expert has a few go-to meals that she relies on to lose weight fast. Karen Gallagher is a former figure skater and menopause fat loss coach who helps women over 45 get in their best shape ever. In a new post, she reveals her go-to meals for fat loss. “If I wanted to lose 10 pounds in the next 6 weeks at age 50, here are five dinners I would eat on repeat,” she writes. Each of the meals boasts over 30 grams of protein per serving, with a reasonable amount of calories for weight loss.
Sweet Potato Bowl
- 4 oz cooked grass-fed ground beef
- 1 cup roasted sweet potatoes
- 1/2 avocado
- Tomatoes, onions, and a handful of spinach
550 calories, 31g protein.
Chicken Salad
- 100g cooked pasture-raised chicken breast
- 1 tbsp roasted or fresh pumpkin seeds
- 1 Hass avocado
- Mixed greens (spinach, arugula, kale)
- 1/2 cucumber, sliced
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/4 cup chopped bell peppers
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil-based dressing (lemon, olive oil, and Dijon mustard)
505 calories, 37g protein.
Harvest Chipotle Bowl
- 4 oz organic chicken breast
- 1/2 cup brown rice (or cauliflower rice for a lower-carb option)
- Pico de gallo
- Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini
- 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds
- 1/2 avocado
- Salsa
411 calories, 36g protein
Grilled Salmon Veggie BowlSalmonShutterstock
- 4 oz grilled wild-caught salmon
- 1 cup steamed broccoli
- 1/2 cup roasted sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 tbsp olive oil and lemon dressing
500 calories, 35g protein
Veggie-Stuffed Sweet Potato
- 1 large roasted sweet potato
- 4 oz cooked ground turkey (or grass-fed beef)
- 1/4 cup sautéed spinach
- 1/4 cup roasted bell peppers
- 1/4 cup diced onions
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp tahini dressing
550 calories, 40g protein"To prepare, cook your turkey or beef, sauté spinach, bell peppers, and onions in olive oil. Roast the sweet potato until soft. Cut open the sweet potato, stuff it with the cooked meat and veggies, drizzle with tahini dressing, and enjoy," she writes.