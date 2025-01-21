Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

These tips will help you lose weight and keep it off.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 49 Pounds in her 40s When She Stopped Dieting and Started Doing This One Thing

Ruth_Soukup8
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight despite dieting? Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who personally lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals a few mistakes she made and then the one thing she did to fix them. “I lost 49 pounds in my 40s when I stopped dieting and started paying attention to this one thing,” she writes in the Instagram video.

She Was Eating Plant-Based, Counting Calories, and Running 3 to 5 Miles Per Day, But Struggled to Lose Weight

“I struggled with my weight for ten long years and failed at more diets than I can count. Even though I thought I was doing all the right things,” she writes in the post. What was she doing? “Eating plant-based,” counting her calories, and “running 3-5 miles every day.”

At 43, She Decided to Do Something Different

She wasn’t getting the results she wanted. “I couldn’t understand why nothing seemed to work or why it felt like my metabolism was just broken. At some point, I started to lose hope. Maybe you can relate. But one day, when I was 43 years old, I finally got so fed up that I decided to do something totally different,” Ruth writes.

She Did Research to Understand “The Science of Weight Loss”

“Instead of dieting, I did real research to understand the science of weight loss, especially for women over 40. I wanted to know why we gain weight as we get older and it’s so hard to lose it. I was shocked to discover that weight loss has almost nothing to do with calories and everything to do with HORMONES. That’s it. That’s the secret. The one thing,” she reveals.

She Lost 49 Pounds and Has Kept It Off

“I totally changed my focus from counting calories to simply balancing my hormones, to eating the foods that would nourish my body, and creating better habits for a sustainable lifestyle. Ultimately, making that shift is what helped me lose 49 pounds and keep it off, and I’ve now helped thousands of other women over 40 do the same,” she says.

She Stopped Calorie Counting

In another post she discusses other healthy habits that helped her lose weight fast. “I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, always believing that the problem was ME and my own lack of willpower before I was finally able to lose 49 pounds and actually keep it off. So what was my secret? It was pretty simple, actually. I just focused on my hormones. That meant I committed to stop dieting! No more counting calories—instead focused on nourishing my body,” she writes.

RELATED: Nutritionist Reveals 3 Surprising Foods She Ate to Lose 15 Pounds (Including Dessert for Dinner)

She Quit Sugar and Processed Food

She also majorly cleaned up her diet. She eliminated a few things. “I detoxed from sugar and stopped eating toxic processed food. It’s the first step in balancing your hormones,” she writes.

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also refocused her diet. “I started eating a lot more healthy fat and nutrient-dense protein,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED: Man Ate Bacon and Eggs for 30 Days and His Blood Work Stunned Doctors

She Switched From Cardio to Strength Training

She also switched up her approach to exercise. “I focused on strength training & building lean muscle mass instead of burning calories through high-intensity cardio,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Focused on a Healthy Lifestyle

Lastly, she looked at the big picture. “I didn’t give myself a timeline. I just focused on changing my lifestyle,” she writes. “But I still lost more than 40 pounds in six months, have kept it off for more than 3 years, and now I’ve helped thousands of women do the same.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Trainer Dropped 45 Pounds After Stopping These 5 Daily Self-Talk Habits

Hannah_White_hwfit9
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 27, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach

Are you struggling to lose weight? It could be because you are saying the wrong things to yourself. Hannah White is a personal trainer and online coach who uses her personal experience of losing weight to help others achieve their diet and fitness goals. In a recent post, she revealed a lot of the mistakes she made and things she said to herself that prevented her from losing weight. “The five things limiting beliefs and ‘excuses’ were some of the MAIN things holding me back from achieving my fitness goals in my 30s,” she writes.

She Stopped Saying She Was Too Old to Lift Weights

The first things she quit saying? “I’m too old to start lifting weights,” she reveals. “Age is just a number, and if you’re still able to move your body, then there are ALWAYS things you can do! “If you can sit down & stand up from a chair 🪑 You can ‘Squat.’ If you can pick up shopping bags off the floor 🛍️ You can ‘Deadlift.’ Start small & build from there. You’ll be surprised at what you’re able to achieve with consistency.”

She Stopped Blaming It On Her Metabolism

The second thing she stopped saying: “I have a slow metabolism & can’t lose belly fat,” she reveals. “If you have a diagnosed medical condition, then you should absolutely seek help from your doctor! But for everybody else… your activity level & diet are the main factors that impact your ability to lose belly fat.”

She Stopped Blaming It On Being Premenopausal

Next, she stopped making an excuse that “I’m perimenopausal now, which is making it hard to lose weight,” she says. “True. But it is not the actual hormones that affect your metabolism. Hormones massively affect how we feel, yes! And how we feel affects our daily actions and habits.”

RELATED: This Nurse Lost 15 Pounds at 40 After Fixing These 7 Common Mistakes

These Things Helped

She recommends doing these things to help:

  • Improving the quality of your sleep
  • Managing stress
  • Reducing alcohol & caffeine
  • Focusing on fuelling your body correctly
  • Daily walks and regular weight training.

She Stopped Blaming It On Genetics

“It’s my genetics” is another excuse she stopped making. “Genetics play a role. Let’s face it. We’re not all created the same. Some people inherit a higher basal metabolic rate (BMR), which means they burn more calories when they are at rest. And some people are more ‘naturally’ athletic. However, lifestyle choices & actions also affect your BMR & what your body is capable of!”

She Stopped Saying She Didn’t Have Times

The last thing she stopped saying? “I don’t have time to exercise & eat healthy,” she reveals. “You don’t need to be perfect to make progress with your fat loss & fitness goals. “Doing small things consistently will make a MASSIVE difference, especially if you’re starting from scratch.”

RELATED: This Nutritionist Lost 50 Pounds in 3 Months With These 4 Non-Negotiable Habits

Here Are Some Tips

She offers the following tips to help with weight loss. “Things like going for a 10min daily walk, eating more protein, adding a portion of fruit or veg to each meal, drinking a glass of water every hour or so, etc.,” she recommends.

She Stopped Exercising to Lose Weight

In another post, she reveals three mistakes she stopped making to lose fat in her 40s. “I stopped seeing exercise as a way to burn calories and started training to get stronger instead,” she says. “This really helped to shape and tone my physique, as getting stronger meant that I built muscle and lost fat in all the right places. Plus, the extra muscle I built burns more calories at rest, so I found I was able to eat more food and still lose weight.”

She Stopped Trying to Eat Less Food

“I stopped just trying to eat less food and started tracking my macros and eating the right quantities of nutrients for me and my goals,” she continues. “This gave me more energy for my workouts and got rid of my sugar cravings for good. “It also allowed me to still eat all the foods I enjoyed without feeling guilty as I knew I was eating what I should be.”

RELATED: Nutritionist Reveals the 3 Morning Habits That Helped Her Clients Burn Fat Without Dieting

She Stopped Drinking Alcohol

“I stopped drinking alcohol,” she says. “This one speaks for itself. Better sleep. More energy. Less anxiety and mood swings. More focus on my goals. Also, it’s not just the empty calories in alcohol that affect your weight loss efforts. Alcohol halts your body’s ability to burn fat and build muscle. So it’s definitely something to reduce or eliminate completely if you want the best results.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 60 Pounds After Realizing These Biggest Weight Loss Mistakes

kikivirk
kikivirk/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Kiki (@kikivirk) is a weight loss influencer who has amassed a social media following for sharing all the tips and tricks that enabled her to lose a whopping 60 pounds and keep it off. In one of her viral videos – viewed over 8 million times, Kiki reveals the biggest weight loss mistake she made on her journey – and also what ultimately led to her weight loss success.

She Says Doing High Intensity Workouts Were a “Huge Mistake”

@kikivirk

The plan that helped me shed 60lbs 💪🏽 #weightloss #pcos #pcosweightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstipsforwomen #pcosworkout

“I was so motivated to lose weight and I wanted to see results fast, but I didn't do my research and I jumped straight in, literally into a high intensity, 90 day workout plan. Huge mistake,” Kiki says in the video.

After 45 Days She Hadn’t Lost Weight

kikivirk2kikivirk/TikTok

After a month-and-a-half, she didn't feel like she'd lost any weight. “I was overdoing it. The long, painful HIIT workouts were actually doing my body no good. They were causing it too much stress and loads of other problems,” she says.

Related: 5 Pilates Exercises for a Flat Stomach in 14 Days

She Had “Weight Plateaus” and “Felt So Hungry and Fatigued”

young sports woman working out, running and feeling tired on treadmill in gymShutterstock

In another video, she specified that she was doing “high intensity cardio” five times a week in hopes it “would burn fat fast and give me my dream body,” she explained. “But instead, I had weight plateaus and felt so hungry and fatigued.

Her Fat Began to “Melt Off” When She Started Strength Training

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

“Literally, as soon as I started strength training and less cardio, the fat began to melt off, and the lean muscle mass I gained gave me the tone look I'd always wanted,” she continued.

Her Program: LISS, Walking, Strength and Resistance Training, and a Short HIIT Workout

Running shoes - woman tying shoe laces. Closeup of female sport fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoors on waterfront in late summer or fallShutterstock

Her program starts with doing 45 to 60 minutes of LISS cardio four times a week. She also walks 7 to 12,000 steps every day, does strength and resistance training three times a week, and a 15-minute HIIT workout once a week.

Related: Patrick Mahomes' "Natural Dad Bod" Has Everyone Talking. Here's How to Ditch It, According to Expert

An Expert Weighs In

Kendra_Gamblehitfitnesstraining/Instagram

“What she says is definitely spot on,” says Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant. “Intense cardio and intense HIIT more than twice a week will do the body more harm than good and is not the way to lose fat and get that toned look.” Instead, she agrees that “increasing your everyday steps is more of the most important and beginner things you can do to start losing fat along with getting your diet right.” Unfortunately, “fat loss is not an immediate thing and will take time and dedication but she explains it all perfectly.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you are a beginner trying to lose weight, starting by increasing your steps and modifying your diet instead of going overboard with higher intensity workouts.

Nutrition & Diet

9 People Share Proven Ways to Lose Over 40 Pounds

Dils_Lee_dilshealth1
dilshealth/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose more than 40 pounds? While it might seem intimidating to embark on a major weight loss journey, there are lots of weight loss warriors who have shared their success stories to keep you inspired and motivated. Many of them have revealed the easy and doable lifestyle changes they made that enabled them to slim down and keep the weight off. Here are 20 tips from nine men and women who have lost up to 165 pounds to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Indya Ago Lost 120 Pounds by Learning How to Have a “Balanced” Approach to Food

@indyaagos

Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance. when I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much, I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for. Which just led me to cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body. Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power. WIEIAD DEETS: 💚 breakfast: protein, pancakes, egg, white scramble, turkey bacon 💚 snack: fruit, salad, and protein smoothie 💚 lunch: birria tacos + veg 💚 dinner: seafood boil Babe, if you’re ready to finally create a lifestyle transformation that’s sustainable while still eating all of the foods that you enjoy, I would love to work with you. I’m now accepting new clients, the link is in my bio. Let’s get to work! #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #caloriedeficit #summerbody #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach #mindset #mindsetcoach #mentalhealth #weightlosstransformation #fatlosstips #fatlosstransformation #whatieatinaday #highprotein

Indya Agos (@indyaagos) is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a whopping 120 pounds via natural methods. “Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance,” she says. “When I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much,” she continues. “I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for.”

She Also Educated Herself on Macronutrients

Indya previously suffered from “cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body,” she maintains. “Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power.”

RELATED:15 Reasons Why You May Not Losing Weight While on Ozempic

She “Started Slow” and Learned “Self-Trust”

@indyaagos

If you wanna lose 80 pounds next year, I’m gonna tell you exactly how to do it! No gatekeeping the secret to success here. The number one thing that you need to get clear on, is the amount of time it’s going to take you to achieve your goal, the amount of effort required for you to get there, and, of course, why it’s so important to you. Setting a realistic expectation for yourself, while also simultaneously connecting with your why is the first step to create the foundation. You need to be successful through 2024. When you understand that this journey is going to take time, it’s going to require sacrifice, it’s going to require you stepping so far out of your comfort zone, that you may be paralyzed by fear at times. But being okay with the discomfort. Surrendering to knowing that in those moments of uncertainty, in those moments of insecurity, and discomfort, are facilitating growth. Connecting with knowing that, allowing yourself to grow, is what is going to help you reach your goals. And not only reach your goals, sustain those achievements. Baby, 2024 can be your year, and the first thing that you need to do, is get your mindset right. Know why you’re on this journey, know what you need to do to get from point A to point B, and set yourself up for success. Start building the mindset, habits, and routines into your daily life now in order to be successful 2024. and if you’re ready to take the next step, you’re ready to invest in yourself. I’m now accepting applications for January. The link is in my bio let’s get to work!🤘🏽 #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #newyearsresolution #newyearnewme #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach

In another video, Indya reveals another tactic that helped her lose so much weight. “You got to start slow,” she says. “If you approach this from an all or nothing mentality, you are only setting yourself up for failure. A big part of this journey is regaining self-trust. You are so used to letting yourself down. The way that you build trust with yourself again is by following through with the promises that you've made to yourself.”

And Took a Deep Dive Into Her Failed Attempts at Weight Loss

Another thing she did is “going to require you to dig deep,” she says. “We need to figure out what your main excuses or your repeated point of failure chances are. You've been stuck in the same exact cycle, repeating the same narratives as to why you haven't been able to be successful in the past. If your story is that you never have any time, then we need to figure out why you're not prioritizing making time. People make time for what's important to them. If the story is that you are overwhelmed and you have no idea where to start, then it is time to reach out for help so that you have a plan of action as well as guidance.”

Raven Norwood Lost 165 Pounds By Cutting Processed Foods From Her Diet

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven1rowwithraven/Instagram

Raven Norwood, 28, of Huntington Beach, California, started her weight loss journey at 212 pounds and has managed to drop down to 155 pounds, losing 165 pounds in two years. In an interview with Body Network, she explains that she used to eat food containing several dyes, fast food, and packaged food with GMOs, too much MSG, and preservatives. While she didn’t eliminate “any specific food groups because balance is the key to longevity,” she did cut the above from her diet and started cooking her own meals “as much as possible.” Creating healthy relationships with all food groups is so important when it comes to keeping the weight off, she stresses. “Balance is key, so, if I want a cookie here and there, I eat the cookie… no biggie!”

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

She Also Amped Up Her Water Intake

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven2raven.grl/Instagram

Raven adds that “lots of water” keeps her hydrated and feeling full. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Fell in Love with a Boutique Fitness Method

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven4raven.grl/Instagram

Raven also encourages finding a fitness form that you love. She discovered rowing at her local Row House. “I love how boutique and specialized gyms are getting more recognition! When I first found Row House, I had never seen a gym dedicated to rowing,” she says. “And on top of that you get floorwork exercises, group fitness and the wonderful community that comes along with it! I think a lot of people would benefit from boutique gyms.”

She Took Progress Pictures

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven6raven.grl/Instagram

Progress photos were also an important part of Raven’s weight loss journey. “Sometimes your mind will play tricks on you, and make you feel like you haven’t done as much as you have,” she says. If she feels discouraged, she will look at her “Day 1” photo and it will provide instant motivation. “Take photos because your mind will play tricks on you, but those photos won’t,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Dils Less Lost 50 Pounds by Not Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Dils Lee (@dilshealth) lost 50 pounds by making a few simple lifestyle habit changes, which not only aided in weight loss, but were a game-changer in her overall health, especially with her inflammation and hormonal imbalance. One of the first changes that she made? “I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and started making my breakfast look like this,” she said. “Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating, nausea, and anxiety, and it can also raise your cortisol levels, which can negatively impact ovulation weight and hormonal imbalances.”

She Also Switched From HIIT to Low Intensity Workouts

You don’t have to do HIIT workouts to lose weight. The second change that she made “was stopping all high intensity training while I was losing weight,” she said. “I found that I harbored a lot of inflammation in my face, arms, body, stomach, and legs everywhere.” Instead, she opted for lower intensity training. “Basically, by switching to lower intensity workouts, I've found that my waist has drastically come in. My stomach is much more flat, and I'm actually building a lot of tone and muscle in my arms and legs,” she says.

And, She Prioritized Sleep

“The fourth change that I made is that I introduced a healthy sleep routine,” Dils reveals. “My routine includes using supplements like magnesium and then not using my phone an hour before bed. Prioritizing sleep will help your body recover after physical activity. It'll also help with hormone regulation, metabolic regulation, stress and emotional wellbeing.” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Joseph Graham Jr. Lost 75 Pounds By Jump Roping and Doing Pushups

@theguywiththepinkshoes

🎟️ before and after - 50 lbs (weight loss transformation)🔥 show people where you started🌸✌🏾 #WeightLossJourney #WeightLoss #Fittok #jumprope #jumpropechallenge #transformationchallenge #HealthyLiving #FitnessGoals #BeforeAndAfter #BodyPositivity #WellnessWednesday #GlowUp #FitnessMotivation #LifestyleChange #DietTransformation #MindBodySoul #SelfLoveJourney #EmpowerYourself #FitnessInspiration #ChangeIsGood #WeightLossStory #ProgressNotPerfection #InspireOthers #WellnessTransformation #MotivatedMindset #FitnessJourney #PositiveChanges #NewYou #HealthyHabits #fyp #foryourpage #beforeandafterweightloss #ilikewhenitrains

No gym, no problem. Joseph Graham Jr. (@theguywiththepinkshoes) is a fitness influencer and “crossrope athlete” who lost a whopping 75 pounds and toned up his dad bod by jumping rope and doing push ups at home. He does “harder” push ups, he says. “It's not enough to just do as many as you can and do them fast. Once you feel comfortable doing pushups, once you feel like you've kind of got it down, you have to start making it harder for yourself,” he explains. “The resistance is what builds the strength, right?

Alexandra Lost 40 Pounds by Eating the Same Meals Every Day

Online fitness coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) personally lost 40 pounds by eating the same meals daily. “For 1-2 months I ate the same meals every single day why? Because I was confused I didn’t know what to eat or where to start so I ate the same thing everyday,” Alexandra confesses in the caption of her video.

She Also Walks 10,000 Steps a Day

In another video she reveals that walking 10,000 steps a day was also key. “I weigh around 150lbs so walking 10k steps burns an extra 300-400 calories a day without spending hours on the stair master,” says Alexandra. “Walking can be done anywhere you don’t have to get fancy gym clothes you can literally walk in your pjs,” she adds. And, it helps regulate hunger. “Walking is not an extremely difficult exercise and it can help regulate your appetite hormones and reduce feelings of hunger,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

David Tuckfield Lost 60 Pounds EMS Workouts

David_Tuckfield7David Tuckfield

David Tuckfield, 61, dropped 60 pounds and reduced his body fat by 23 percent in 16 months by incorporating electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts into his routine, which he discovered at BODY20. “I was very skeptical when I first tried the EMS workouts. I was shocked after my demo workout how much I felt a difference,” he told Body Network. “For me, the amazing thing about the EMS workouts to me is that I can actually feel or sense my muscles. That was something that I had never experienced. At first I could feel them only during the workouts, but now when I exert myself I can discern which muscles are engaged. I don’t have huge or impressive muscles, but that I am more in-tune with the muscles I have. It is a good feeling to feel your muscles engage when you do an activity.” Another “great thing” about the workout “is that you really get a full workout (or better) in 20 minutes,” he says.

He Also Set Long-Term Goals

David_Tuckfield5David Tuckfield

He also started looking at weight loss as a long-term goal. “Don’t think short term. Think of it as a very long journey,” he suggests. “You will plateau, and you should just be comfortable with that. If you don’t stress out about the plateaus, you will eventually work through them.” Daily weigh-ins also helped him. “If you’ve gained weight, ask yourself what you did yesterday that would have made you gain weight. Usually the answer is obvious,” he says.

Joy Maria Lost 70 Pounds with Hot Girl Walks

@therealjoyymaria

Replying to @177777734 this is exactly how I did & you can too 🫶🏽🥂 #postpartumweightloss #weightlosstransformation #fatlossjourney #weightlossgoals #greenscreen

Joy Maria (@therealjoyymaria/video) is a weight loss influencer and mother who lost 70 pounds in less than 11 months with the help of, wait for it, “Hot girl walks,” she reveals in a video. “Walking is a thousand percent, the most underrated way to lose weight,” she adds, “and one of my favorite things to do is walk.” She started walking to her errands, walking to and from workouts, and whenever else she could get steps in.

She Also Followed a Meal Plan

@therealjoyymaria

Dont sleep on walking 🫶🏽 #hotgirlwalk #walking #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #postpartumweightloss

“If somebody is telling you that you can lose weight without being in a calorie deficit run because they're lying,” she adds, calling it “the most important step” to losing weight. “I know you guys have heard the saying, you cannot outrun a bad diet, and it's so true. Google, TDEE calculator. From there, put in your information. I'm gonna tell you exactly how many calories you need to eat. I ate about 1600 to 1800 calories daily, just depending on my activity level for the day. If I did two workouts that day, I would eat closer to 1800. If I had a more sedentary day, I would eat closer to 1500 to 1600.” She also followed a meal plan. “I have a seven day meal plan available at the top of my profile. It just makes it really easy when you're going to a grocery shop, when you're first starting out, when things are structured, it's gonna make it a lot easier to follow and just to stay consistent, not skipping breakfast, especially if we're exercising.”

Gen Cohen Lost 50 Pounds by Doing the 12-3-30

Gen Cohen, CNC, lost 50 pounds by doing a few different workouts, including the 12-3-30.

She said that “rather than subscribing to some crazy fitness routine, I'd commit to lifting weights three maximum four times per week and prioritize getting a 60 minute walk in per day,” in a video. “You can go to the gym and do 12-3-30. You can take your dog for a walk. You can get a walking pad and put it under your desk. I don't care how, just 60 minutes of walking.”

Joan Henning Lost 130 Pounds with Keto

Joan_HenningJoan Henning

In 2019, Joan Henning started her 130-pound weight loss journey with the keto diet.“ I was able to start keto,” she says. She stayed on the low carb diet for “months.” While on keto, “I probably lost about 10 pounds because keto, it comes off quickly,” she said.

💪🔥Body Booster: Start your weight loss journey slowly and avoid an all-or-nothing mentality to prevent setting yourself up for failure. Focus on regaining self-trust by consistently following through with the promises you make to yourself.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Expert Says Fit Women in Their 40s Have These 6 Things in Common

Julie Clouse
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you over 40 and struggling to lose weight? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she reveals a few of the habits all the fittest women she knows share. “Not to be dramatic but…There is no secret. The fittest women I know in their 40s have these 6 things in common. They ALL DO THIS!!!” she writes.

Strength Training

The first habit they share? “They prioritize strength training,” she says. “Fittest women in their 40s consistently lift heavy weights, focusing on progressive overload to build muscle and maintain strength.”

Healthy Diet

The next thing they have in common is a healthy diet. “They eat for their goals,” she explains. “They track their macros, prioritize protein (about 1g per pound of body weight), and fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition instead of following fad diets.”

Daily Activity

Another thing they do? “They stay active daily,” she says. “They prioritize NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by walking, staying active, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, aiming for at least 8-10k steps a day.”

Stress Management

They also understand the importance of mental health and self-care. “They manage stress and recovery,” she writes. “They take rest days, prioritize sleep, and understand that recovery is just as important as workouts. Many practice mindfulness or stress management techniques.”

Patience and Discipline

The fifth habit they share? “They embrace patience and discipline,” she says. “They know results take time and stay disciplined even when progress feels slow.”

Consistency

And what is the most significant piece that ties this all together? “They are CONSISTENT,” she says. “No matter how busy life gets, they show up for themselves day after day. They don’t rely on motivation; they rely on habits they’ve built over time.”

Bonus Tips: Just Start

She also offers some bonus tips. “Just start,” she suggests. “Instead of getting overwhelmed about 6 things you feel like you need to change. Pick 1 start there.”

Don’t Focus on Perfection

“You do NOT have to be perfect. If you’ve been here long enough, I share how to incorporate a sustainable life style with your busy lives and families,” she adds.

Stay the Trail

Next, just keep going. “Yes, it will be hard at first. Yes, there will be days you’re wondering if you’re making progress. Stay the trail. This is for the long term. This is for longevity with your kids and spouses. This is for YOU!” she says.

Take One Hour for Yourself

She also stresses the importance of taking care of yourself and not feeling guilty for it. “Self care is not selfish. You deserve 1 hour to yourself,” she says.

Focus on Losing One Pound a Week

Finally, aim for one pound a week and celebrate it. “Losing 1lb a week is a BIG DEAL!! Imagine if you gained a lb a week. Give yourself grace. The slow way is the fast way for the long term,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

Brittney Blanco
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutritionist Lost 40 Pounds with PCOS with These 7 Tips

Lexi wellnessbylex
Copyright wellnessbylex/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

If you suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome, weight loss can be tricky. However, it’s not impossible, according to one expert. Lexi Frumenti is a nutritionist and certified hormone health coach with a B.S. in nutrition. She also battles PCOS and claims to have cracked the code in terms of the right diet and exercise routine needed to lose weight. “Weight loss tips that helped me lose and keep off 40 pounds with PCOS!💅🏼 These are also killer tips to follow for those who don’t struggle with PCOS!” she writes in the post.

Resistance Movement

Her first tip is to exercise. “Resistance movement 4-5x a week,” she recommends. “Any type of movement where you are putting resistance on your muscles is perfect! This could be weights in a gym/at home, Pilates, CorePower yoga (my obsession), barre, etc.!”

3 High Protein Meals Per Day

Next up she recommends 3 high protein meals a day. “Making sure you’re getting AT LEAST 25-30g of protein into each of your meals is super important and will help with overall blood sugar which will THEN HELP with cravings + weight loss!” she writes.

Plus, 1 to 2 High Protein Snacks Per Day

She also suggests snacking. “1-2 high protein snacks a day: your snacks being protein based rather than carb based is so so important. These are the types of snacks that will ACTUALLY keep you full/do what you need them to do!” she explains.

10,000 Steps Per Day

Don’t forget to get your steps in, specifically “10k steps every single day,” she says, “yes, 7 days a week. This may seem like a lot but I promise with time and consistency, you can absolutely build up to this + it’ll be a breeze! For me this looks like walking for an hour and a half or so depending what speed I’m going at.”

Low Calorie/Low Sugar Alcoholic Beverages

If you are going to drink, do it healthily. “Low calorie/sugar alcoholic beverages,” she says. “I still enjoy alcohol and I’m not at a place in my life where I feel the need to cut it out yet. That being said, I keep it very very simple and stick to low calorie + no sugar added drinks. Vodka soda with extra lime is my go to! Ditch the vodka cran/Red Bulls and thank me later.”

Volume Eating

She strongly suggests volume eating. “Guys this is a game changer if your eyes tend to eat first!!! Sometimes when we look at our plates/it doesn’t look like enough food to us, we tend to over eat or go for seconds. And listen, nothing wrong with going for seconds but if your goal is to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit. SO- adding in extra veggies + protein to your meals will be super helpful for this!” she says.

Favorite Foods in Moderation

Her last tip? “Enjoying my favorite foods in moderation,” she says. “I’m not giving up chocolate, a good burger, brunch with the girls, NO THANK YOUUU! Not realistic for me (& most people). If I know I’m going out to pizza with the girls, I will make sure the rest of my day consists of lots of protein + veg.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.