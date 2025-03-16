There is a lot of chatter about fasted workouts – exercising on an empty stomach. But should you do it? According to one expert, the answer is no. Adresha Das is a fat loss and strength coach who helps women lose weight and get stronger. In a new social media post, she discusses fasted workouts. “Here are 5 things that will leave you in shock,” she says, “and make you rethink about your empty stomach workout routine .”
You Might Burn Fewer Calories
The first shocking thing? “You might burn fewer calories,” she says. “Even though working out on an empty stomach sounds like it would help you burn fat, studies show that without proper food, you actually burn fewer calories. Your body isn’t working as well, meaning you’re not getting the full benefits of your workout.”
Your Endurance May Be Worse
“You may have worse endurance,” she says. “Ever tried running or doing cardio without eating first? Your energy might run out quicker because your body doesn’t have carbs to use. You’ll feel tired faster, and your performance will suffer. This isn’t ideal for long workouts or intense cardio.”
It Can Mess with Your Blood Sugar Levels
“It can mess with your blood sugar levels,” she continues. “Skipping food before a workout can cause your blood sugar to drop. This might make you feel weak, dizzy, or lightheaded while exercising. It’s not only uncomfortable but can also be dangerous.”
It Can Lead to Muscle Breakdown
“It can lead to muscle breakdown,” she continues. “If you don’t eat before working out, your body might start using muscle tissue for energy instead of fat. This is bad because losing muscle slows down your metabolism and makes it harder to tone your body.”
It Can Affect Your Mood and Focus
The last thing? It can affect your mood and focus. “Low blood sugar can make you feel grumpy or distracted while working out. If you haven’t eaten, your body is stressed and trying to keep up, which makes it harder to focus on your workout and stay in the zone,” she says.
Bottom Line: Eat Before Working Out
The bottom line? Your workouts will be more effective, and you will lose weight faster if you have something in your stomach before exercising. "So ladies, fuel up before your workouts, and you will have a much better workout session," she says.