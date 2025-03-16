Skip to content
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals 5 Surprising Reasons You Shouldn’t Work Out on an Empty Stomach

Rethink your fasted workouts

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Adresha Das
Copyright adreshadas.fit/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

There is a lot of chatter about fasted workouts – exercising on an empty stomach. But should you do it? According to one expert, the answer is no. Adresha Das is a fat loss and strength coach who helps women lose weight and get stronger. In a new social media post, she discusses fasted workouts. “Here are 5 things that will leave you in shock,” she says, “and make you rethink about your empty stomach workout routine .”

You Might Burn Fewer Calories

The first shocking thing? “You might burn fewer calories,” she says. “Even though working out on an empty stomach sounds like it would help you burn fat, studies show that without proper food, you actually burn fewer calories. Your body isn’t working as well, meaning you’re not getting the full benefits of your workout.”

Your Endurance May Be Worse

“You may have worse endurance,” she says. “Ever tried running or doing cardio without eating first? Your energy might run out quicker because your body doesn’t have carbs to use. You’ll feel tired faster, and your performance will suffer. This isn’t ideal for long workouts or intense cardio.”

It Can Mess with Your Blood Sugar Levels

“It can mess with your blood sugar levels,” she continues. “Skipping food before a workout can cause your blood sugar to drop. This might make you feel weak, dizzy, or lightheaded while exercising. It’s not only uncomfortable but can also be dangerous.”

It Can Lead to Muscle Breakdown

“It can lead to muscle breakdown,” she continues. “If you don’t eat before working out, your body might start using muscle tissue for energy instead of fat. This is bad because losing muscle slows down your metabolism and makes it harder to tone your body.”

It Can Affect Your Mood and Focus

The last thing? It can affect your mood and focus. “Low blood sugar can make you feel grumpy or distracted while working out. If you haven’t eaten, your body is stressed and trying to keep up, which makes it harder to focus on your workout and stay in the zone,” she says.

Bottom Line: Eat Before Working Out

The bottom line? Your workouts will be more effective, and you will lose weight faster if you have something in your stomach before exercising. “So ladies, fuel up before your workouts, and you will have a much better workout session,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Coach Reveals 5 Nutrition Mistakes You Are Making Messing with Your Weight Loss

Randy Kotey flattummycoach
Copyright flattummycoach/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Are you trying to lose weight and tackling nutrition, but nothing works? You might be making a common mistake. Randy Kotey, aka “The Flat Tummy Coach,” is a weight loss and fitness coach who helps his clients “lose weight and reduce bloat,” per his social media bio. In a new social media post, he gets honest about what it takes to get in shape, especially with nutrition. “Here are five common mistakes women often make when trying to lose belly fat,” he says.

Skipping Meals

You might think that skipping a meal helps you eat less throughout the day and will lead to weight loss. However, according to Kotey, this isn’t the case. In fact, it can make you put on weight instead. “Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can slow down metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day, making it harder to lose belly fat,” he writes.

Relying on Low-Fat or Diet Foods

You are wrong if you are walking around the grocery store believing that low-fat and diet foods are the right option for weight loss. “Many low-fat or diet-labeled foods are high in sugar or artificial ingredients, which can contribute to belly fat. It’s better to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods,” he says.

Not Eating Enough Protein

One major mistake women make is not eating enough protein, per Kotey. “Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and boosting metabolism. Not getting enough can make it harder to lose belly fat and maintain weight loss,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Overeating Healthy Fats

Healthy fats can help your body burn fat. But eating too much of them will have the opposite effect. “While healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil are good for you, they are also calorie-dense. Overeating them can lead to an excess calorie intake, hindering belly fat loss,” Kotey explains.

Drinking High-Calorie Beverages

Don’t drink your calories, even if they offer some health benefits. “Consuming sugary drinks, including fruit juices, smoothies, and certain ‘health’ drinks, can add a lot of hidden calories. These beverages can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased belly fat. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Nutrition Mistakes Sabotaging Weight Loss

By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and tackling nutrition, but nothing works? You might be making a common mistake. Randy Kotey, aka “The Flat Tummy Coach,” is a weight loss and fitness coach who helps his clients “lose weight and reduce bloat,” per his social media bio. In a new social media post, he gets honest about what it takes to get in shape, especially with nutrition. “Here are five common mistakes women often make when trying to lose belly fat,” he says.

Skipping Meals

You might think that skipping a meal helps you eat less throughout the day and will lead to weight loss. However, according to Kotey, this isn’t the case. In fact, it can make you put on weight instead. “Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can slow down metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day, making it harder to lose belly fat,” he writes.

Relying on Low-Fat or Diet Foods

You are wrong if you are walking around the grocery store believing that low-fat and diet foods are the right option for weight loss. “Many low-fat or diet-labeled foods are high in sugar or artificial ingredients, which can contribute to belly fat. It’s better to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods,” he says.

Not Eating Enough Protein

One major mistake women make is not eating enough protein, per Kotey. “Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and boosting metabolism. Not getting enough can make it harder to lose belly fat and maintain weight loss,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Overeating Healthy Fats

Healthy fats can help your body burn fat. But eating too much of them will have the opposite effect. “While healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil are good for you, they are also calorie-dense. Overeating them can lead to an excess calorie intake, hindering belly fat loss,” Kotey explains.

Drinking High-Calorie Beverages

Don’t drink your calories, even if they offer some health benefits. “Consuming sugary drinks, including fruit juices, smoothies, and certain ‘health’ drinks, can add a lot of hidden calories. These beverages can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased belly fat. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Things to Lose Belly Fat Faster

By Leah GrothFeb 25, 2025
Are you trying to blast belly fat? It might be time to infuse some new habits into your routine. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he reveals the habits that helped him blast belly fat more quickly. “These 10 things were crucial and really helped my progress with losing belly fat,” he writes in the post.

Cutting Out Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on bar​Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock

Putting down the bottle and cutting out alcohol was instrumental in Dillon’s fat loss – and not just because of the calories in booze. “This was a game-changer. Reducing alcohol intake helped my body recover and shed fat faster,” he writes.

Stick to a Plan

His next healthy habit was sticking to a plan. “I stayed committed, even when it got tough. Pushing through the hardest part—those first two weeks—made all the difference,” he writes.

Prioritizing Sleep

Rear View Of Young Man Stretching In Bed After Waking Up In The Morning, Unrecognizable Male Resting In Light Bedroom After Good Sleep, Looking At Window, Enjoying Start Of New Day, Copy SpaceShutterstock

Prioritizing sleep was also key. “Getting 7-8 hours a night helped my body recover and kept my metabolism running smoothly,” he says. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Walking

Person walking to Freedom ConceptShutterstock

“Walking instead of doing intense cardio” was also surprisingly helpful. “I kept it simple by walking regularly. It was easy on my body and helped burn fat consistently,” he says. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Patience and Consistency

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

Habit five is “staying patient and consistent,” he says. “Results take time, and consistency was key. I stayed focused even when progress seemed slow.”

Following the 80/20 Rule

ice-cream​8. Ice CreamShutterstock

Dillon makes sure to eat healthy most of the time, focusing on an 80/20 approach. “I didn’t deprive myself. I made sure 80% of my meals were healthy, and allowed myself flexibility in the remaining 20%,” he says.

Decreasing Inflammation

Different fresh ripe berries as background, top viewShutterstock

He also prioritized decreasing inflammation, especially regarding nutrition. “I focused on eating anti-inflammatory foods that helped reduce bloating and belly fat,” he writes.

He Found a Plan

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

There should be no winging it, Dillon says. “I found a plan that worked – Instead of feeling lost, having a structured plan to follow kept me on track,” he writes.

Hydration

Stylish Afro-American male runner drinking water out of plastic bottle after cardio workout, wearing white earphones. Sportsman in black sportswear hydrating during outdoor training.Shutterstock

He also prioritized hydration by drinking more water. “Staying hydrated helped with digestion and energy, which fueled my workouts,” he says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Food Tracking

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

His last belly fat-blasting habit? “Tracking my food,” he writes. “Keeping track of what I ate made me more mindful and helped me stay on top of my goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

4 Low-Key Things She Did to Blast Belly Fat

By Leah GrothMar 01, 2025
Are you trying to lose belly fat? You don’t have to go to extremes, according to an expert. Reggie Macena is a fitness coach who helps “high performers clean up their eating habits and build lean muscle with macronutrient-focused nutrition and coaching programs,” he writes in his social media bio. In a new post, he discusses a few low-key tactics that helped him lose fat in his stomach. “My belly fat started to shrink when I did these four things,” he writes.

These Habits Help Him Stay Fit

“For me, keeping the midsection in check after 40 has been like tightrope walking. You don’t want to diet down so much that you aren’t building muscle. You also don’t want to bulk up so much that running feels awful. Every now and then, I do get sloppy with the eating, and I have to clean things up. Here’s what I do when it’s time to lock in,” he writes in the post.

Drink More Water

The first thing to do is boost water intake. “I get in about 2-3 liters a day. I keep a jug of water in sight or I will forget,” he says.

Skip Cheat Days

The next thing he does when he wants to slim down is eliminate splurge meals. “Skip the pizza cheat day,” he says. “I love pizza and probably can eat it everyday but… that won’t work for my gut. So when it’s time to clean it up. I let go of my pizza. I can go months without it. That way I don’t gain a bunch of weight on the weekends.”

Be Careful of Condiments

“Watch the condiments,” is his next suggestion. “BBQ sauce and ketchup can wreck any meal. They have so much sugar in them and you don”t realize that your low carb meal just became much higher carb.”

Do Slower-Paced Cardio

As for exercise, you can keep it low-key. “Slower paced cardio,” is his recommendation. “I just walk or hit a slowwwww paced jog. The goal is to do more but easier cardio. It melts body fat. No need to destroy yourself every workout.”

Plan for Slow Weight Loss

“Plan for slow weight loss” is the final tip. “This is the real thing. You have to set longer term goals. Think about how much weight and body fat you want to drop. Rushing the process will lead to frustration and disappointment. Plan for 1-2lbs of weight loss per week. If you get more … congratulations. Still keep that goal closer 4-8a month,” he says.

Not Grazing All Day

In another post, he reveals more habits that help him lose weight. “Stop the grazing and snacking all day. Your eating needs to be tracked. You need some system for regulating what you eat. The freestyle approach will slowly add inches right to your midsection,” he writes.

Cutting Back on Alcohol

Next, don’t drink your calories. “Booze will ruin a lot of your hard work. Alcohol seems like a good idea until the next day. Cut back temporarily and see how you feel. That is game changer,” he writes.

Weigh Yourself

He also recommends weighing yourself. “Buy a scale. It’s not the only way to track progress but it helps. Weigh in a couple of times a week and see if it’s moving in right direction,” he says.

Focus on Compound Lifts

Next, he moves on to exercise. “Focus on compound lifts when you’re working out. Bench , Squat, deadlifts. These movements are taxing and burn way more calories per workout. Train 2-3X a week,” he writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic with 10 Weight Loss Hacks

By Leah GrothMar 17, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.

1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal

Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.

2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption

Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.

3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning

Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.

4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers

Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.

5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day

Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.

6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings

Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain

When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.

8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking

Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.

9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal

Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.

10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package

Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things Mom Didn’t Do to Lose 2 Pounds Per Week

By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

