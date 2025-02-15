Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

6 Daily Habits Thin Women Use to Stay Slim Without Strict Diets

One woman reveals the secrets that skinny women share.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Ashly Burnett heart_led_wellness
Copyright heart.led.wellness/Instagram

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you ever wonder how thin women manage to stay slender without extreme dieting or exercise? One expert, who is naturally thin herself, claims to know the secrets. Ashlyn Burnett is a nutrition coach who helps her clients achieve food freedom and “end binge/restrict cycles,” she writes in her Instagram profile. In a new social media post she tells-all. “Secret eating habits of naturally thin women,” she writes. “These secret habits are game changers.”

You Probably Think You Know How Your Thin Friend Is Thin, But You Are Wrong

“You know that one friend who seems to eat whatever she wants and effortlessly maintains a healthy weight? I know what you’re thinking,” she says. She goes on to reveal the common thoughts, including “She just has a fast metabolism,” “She just has good genes,” “She’s just naturally lean,” and “She just got lucky.”

Instead, She Has Healthy Food Habits

“But let me tell you a little secret…She likely has some habits with food that you don’t have that are allowing her to maintain a healthy weight🤫Here are things naturally lean women don’t do,” she writes.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Eat When They Aren’t Hungry

The first thing they have in common? “They don’t eat when they’re not hungry just because it ‘tastes good,” she says. Instead, they “ have a deep relationship with hunger and fullness cues.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Use Food to Cope With Nerves or Emotions

The second commonality? “They don’t use food to cope with nervous system dysregulation,” she reveals. Lean women “process their emotions in ways that don’t involve food,” instead.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Graze on Food All Day Long

The third habit they share is that they “don’t graze on food all day long,” she says. “They eat big meals when they are hungry and leave space between meals to digest.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Clean Their Plate

Habit four is “They don’t clean their plate just because they can,” she continues. “They use their body’s cues to know how much to eat regardless if there is one or two bites left,” she reveals.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Go on Extreme Diets

Number five? “They don’t go on extreme diets or follow extreme ways of eating (carnivore, vegan, etc)” she says. Instead, “they eat a wide variety of foods that they enjoy.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Obsess Over Food

Finally, they don’t think about food 24/7. “They spend mental energy thinking about their life, not food,” she explains.

Find the Root Cause of Your Eating by Taking Her Quiz

“And if eating doesn’t feel this effortless to you…it’s because there is a ROOT CAUSE underneath your relationship with food driving you to use food in a way that soothes your nervous system,” she says, revealing that there are 8 of them. Here is the quiz you can take to identify yours. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Naturally Thin Food Coach Reveals Her Habits

Ashly Burnett heart_led_wellness
Copyright heart.led.wellness/Instagram

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you ever wonder how thin women manage to stay slender without extreme dieting or exercise? One expert, who is naturally thin herself, claims to know the secrets. Ashlyn Burnett is a nutrition coach who helps her clients achieve food freedom and “end binge/restrict cycles,” she writes in her Instagram profile. In a new social media post she tells-all. “Secret eating habits of naturally thin women,” she writes. “These secret habits are game changers.”

You Probably Think You Know How Your Thin Friend Is Thin, But You Are Wrong

“You know that one friend who seems to eat whatever she wants and effortlessly maintains a healthy weight? I know what you’re thinking,” she says. She goes on to reveal the common thoughts, including “She just has a fast metabolism,” “She just has good genes,” “She’s just naturally lean,” and “She just got lucky.”

Instead, She Has Healthy Food Habits

“But let me tell you a little secret…She likely has some habits with food that you don’t have that are allowing her to maintain a healthy weight🤫Here are things naturally lean women don’t do,” she writes.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Eat When They Aren’t Hungry

The first thing they have in common? “They don’t eat when they’re not hungry just because it ‘tastes good,” she says. Instead, they “ have a deep relationship with hunger and fullness cues.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Use Food to Cope With Nerves or Emotions

The second commonality? “They don’t use food to cope with nervous system dysregulation,” she reveals. Lean women “process their emotions in ways that don’t involve food,” instead.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Graze on Food All Day Long

The third habit they share is that they “don’t graze on food all day long,” she says. “They eat big meals when they are hungry and leave space between meals to digest.”

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Clean Their Plate

Habit four is “They don’t clean their plate just because they can,” she continues. “They use their body’s cues to know how much to eat regardless if there is one or two bites left,” she reveals.

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Go on Extreme Diets

Number five? “They don’t go on extreme diets or follow extreme ways of eating (carnivore, vegan, etc)” she says. Instead, “they eat a wide variety of foods that they enjoy.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Naturally Thin Women Don’t Obsess Over Food

Finally, they don’t think about food 24/7. “They spend mental energy thinking about their life, not food,” she explains.

Find the Root Cause of Your Eating by Taking Her Quiz

“And if eating doesn’t feel this effortless to you…it’s because there is a ROOT CAUSE underneath your relationship with food driving you to use food in a way that soothes your nervous system,” she says, revealing that there are 8 of them. Here is the quiz you can take to identify yours. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 44 Pounds With 5 Simple Habits You Can Do Today

Laurine_laurinehy1
laurinehy/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 24, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Laurine regularly shares fitness, food, and motivational videos with her hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok. She has lost a whopping 44 pounds and totally transformed her body by changing her diet and lifestyle. In a viral TikTok video that has amassed millions of views, she revealed “simple habits to help you lose weight.”

1. Laurine Walks Every Day

stylish hipster woman walking in grass and holding in hand herb wildflowers in summer mountains, travel concept, peaceful relaxing moment. happy earth dayShutterstock

Recently, she shared a few other healthy habits that she incorporated into her weight loss journey. “Simple habits to help you to lose weight,” she says in clips, starting with an exercise suggestion. “Walk every day,” she says. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer in terms of exercise, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Related: 3 Easy Steps That Will Help Anyone Lose Weight and Look Great

2. She Follows the 80/20 Diet

@laurinehy

and I was still losing weight! #weightloss #motivation

Laurine also tries to “eat 80% healthy,” which means she is a follower of the 80/20 diet. In another video she explains that she fills her plate with “healthy and unprocessed foods” the majority of the time. The other 20 percent she allows herself to indulge in things like pizza and sushi.

3. She Stays Active

Group young Friends Playing Volleyball On BeachShutterstock

Laurine also encourages activity. “Do the sport you love,” she says. Physical activity is anything that gets your body moving. Each week adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity, according to the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

4. And, She Hydrates

Woman drinking water from a sports bottle.Shutterstock

Another healthy habit that most health experts unanimously agree is a must? Hydration. “Drink about two liters of water,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Related: #1 Dumbest Thing You Can Do to Lost Weight, According to Nutrition Expert (He Did It Too)

5. She Avoids Eating Out of Boredom

Laurine_laurinehy2laurinehy/TikTok

Another way Laurine ensures she doesn’t overeat is by avoiding eating out of boredom. “Focus on your meal,” she says in another video. “No phone, TV.” She also says to “eat slowly” and practice “conscious eating.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Experts unanimously agree that walking is a great workout. However, if you want to build muscle and maximize weight loss, try walking slower on an incline than faster on a flat surface.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Proven Habits of People Who Lose Weight and Keep It Off

Maria Lucey-Dietitian & Nutrition Educator
Copyright marialuceyrd_dietitian/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 20, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

What are the key health habits of people who have lost weight and managed to keep it off? Maria Lucey is a Registered Dietician based in Ireland and Bermuda who “has helped hundreds of people successfully lose weight.” However, according to the pro, “the real power comes in keeping that weight off.” In a recent viral video, she shares “seven effective habits that I use personally and share with my clients to help them stay slim after losing weight.”

Weight Control Varies for Everyone

Maria starts off by explaining that “weight control is not always an easy task” and that it is easier for some to maintain their weight more than others. “There are huge genetic components to weight: your hormones impact your weight, what medications you're on, even how your mother ate when you were in the womb can impact how you manage your weight later in life,” she says. “So please don't be disheartened if you're struggling. You may need a deeper dive with the help of a dietician to do this.”

Habit #1: Self Monitoring

According to Maria, a “huge centerpiece of any behavioral weight loss intervention is encouraging people to self-monitor.” Checking your weight, aka weighing yourself, is key, she says. “As a dietician, I often have people who like to come to me to check their weight, and they like to keep coming back, which helps them stay accountable.” However, you can also weigh yourself at home.

How Often Should You Weigh Yourself?

“The optimal frequency for how often you weigh yourself is going to depend on when people are actively trying to lose weight. I often recommend checking your weight every two weeks. This is usually enough for most people. It's more likely to show truer results when focusing on the big picture, and it will be less impacted by daily fluctuations,” she says.

When Should You Weigh Yourself

If you are going to weigh yourself, the best time to weigh yourself is first thing in the morning “after you've gone to the restroom before you eat or drink anything,” says Maria. “The reason for this is that your body has had enough time to digest all of the food and drinks that you've had the day before. And when you weigh yourself in the morning, you want to wear as little clothing as possible or at least wear the same thing every time you step up on the scale.” Also, if you choose to weigh yourself once a week or every two weeks, “make sure you weigh yourself on the same day of the week,” she recommends.

Habit #2: Get Organized and Meal Prep

Another habit is getting organized, “and there is no secret cheat code here,” she says. “I always say to my clients, nobody accidentally falls into a salad for lunch or a lovely home-cooked, nice balanced dinner. You need to have some sort of a system and some element of organization in place.” This doesn’t mean “everything needs to be crazy planned out and that you're eating out of Tupperware all of the time, but taking some time to plan ahead each week is important,” she says. She meal preps on a Sunday for the next few days. Then, on Wednesday, she does a mini meal prep for the rest of the week and is less structured on the weekend. “It's finding what works for you,” she says.

Habit #3: Get Your Nutrition in Order

The next habit is focusing on nutrition. “Now, I am presuming that everybody watching this video is thinking that I am just about to tell you not to eat processed foods, but you might be in for a shock here. To get very real, eating healthy can be challenging. You have to be quite organized, as just mentioned,” she says. “I always say that if you make nutrition too complicated, it will just become something that you don't want to do.” While she doesn’t expect her clients to “be completely eating whole foods all of the time,” she does encourage them to avoid processed foods for the most part. “Tinned beans, microwaveable packets of rice and quinoa, jars of pasta sauce, these are all examples of processed foods that can come in handy,” she says. “I do, of course, advocate for staying away from foods that are highly processed most of the time. And these are foods that have really long ingredient lists. And in the ingredient list, there's lots of things that you don't even recognize.”

Habit #4: Don’t Clear Your Plate

“People who tend to maintain their weight loss, they tend to eat their meals out twice,” she says, stressing the importance of not clearing your plate. “If you go out to a nice restaurant and you're served a monstrous portion of food and you can't eat at all, there is no need to feel obligated to eat it,” she says. “Even in the really fancy places, they almost give you the box when they see that you're struggling. And I think this is great. It eliminates food waste. And if you have this really amazing meal and you don't want to leave it behind this way, you don't have to feel bad if you can't eat it all. So it's a really good habit to take your time to enjoy the meal when you are eating out. It takes time for your brain to send signals to your stomach to tell you that you're full. So eat it slowly and see how you're feeling. If you're still hungry, that's fine. Finish the meal, but if not, ask somebody for a box so you can bring the rest of it home. You can enjoy it that evening or the next day.”

Habit #5: Get Into a Food Groove

Variety is important for a balanced diet, but “too much variety can backfire,” says Maria. “People who are successfully managing to control their weight and their eating habits have what I like to call a food groove. The majority of their meals consist of well-planned staples. There are a few surprises thrown in, but for the most part, their diets are fairly predictable. And what I mean by this is that they are fairly consistent with their major meals.”

RELATED:I Lost 110 Pounds: Here Are the 19 Most Unhealthy Junk Foods I'll Never Touch Again

Habit #6: Don’t Overcomplicate Exercise

“When it comes to what type of exercise is best, I always say start at level one, which is just finding something that you enjoy and stick to it consistently. You don't have to overcomplicate it more than that,” says Maria. “Now, if you can go a step further up to level two, you want to try and have a balance of cardio exercises like running, fast walking, or cycling, as well as some strength resistance exercises. This is the type of exercise that will utilize your muscles. A balance of both is the most important thing for your health.” She also stresses the importance of daily movement over your two workouts a week, like “walking that little bit further, taking the stairs, carrying your groceries,” she says. “All of this movement contributes to what we call non-exercise activity thermogenesis or NEAT for short. So this is the amount of energy that you're using throughout the day that isn't coming from that planned-out exercise. And this is actually a bigger calorie burn than the structured exercise that you were trying to do in the first place. So making your lifestyle just a little bit more active in your daily routines is really valuable.”

Habit #7: Snack Smart

Lastly, she stresses the importance of having balanced snacks. “By having regular meals and snacks, you have more control than when you do eventually sit down to have your meal. This prevents overindulging, and it helps with managing your portion sizes. You can eat in a way that feels much better for your body,” she says. “Eating regularly is often an overlooked but easy-to-incorporate tool that can help you massively when it comes to your weight and your eating habits.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Non-Negotiable Rules That Burn Fat Without Any Exercise

Melanie_Monarch1
Copyright Melanie Monarch/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 13, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Can you lose weight without breaking a sweat? Yes, says one weight loss warrior. Melanie Monarch is a fitness enthusiast who shares life hacks and advice with her followers. In a new viral YouTube video, she reveals her top, game-changing tips on how to lose weight without exercising.

1. Master Meal Timing

“This one tip alone will significantly play a big role in your weight loss if you actually stick to it,” she says at the start of the clip. “Master your meal timing. It's not just what you're eating but when you're actually eating it. If you restrict your eating window, your body's going to get used to burning fat even when you're resting.”

You Can Do This by Intermittent Fasting

“I like to do intermittent fasting, the 16-8 method,” she reveals. “This method is very doable because most of the fasting actually takes place when you're sleeping. I like to do 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for my eating window because I'm a really early riser. But your timeframe can totally be adjusted according to what works for you.”

Or, Avoid Eating Three Hours Before Bedtime

Another option? “If you don't want to do intermittent fasting, not eating any food three hours before your bedtime,” she recommends. “It is going to help your body work on burning fat instead of digesting when it's time for you to go to sleep.”

RELATED:Mum Lost 135 Pounds After Fixing These 6 Mistakes She Made Every Day

2. Prioritize Hydration

Number two, you need to “change the relationship” that you have with water, she says. “Make water your best friend. “We are going to want to drink a glass of water before every meal. This is going to help you not overeat because a lot of the time, we actually think we are hungrier than we really are when we're just dehydrated. Not only will this help with your portion control, but it can also boost your metabolism by 30%. Pretty cool.”

And, Ditch Juices and Any Sweetened Drinks

And, “ditch all of the juices,” she recommends. “If you love juices, pops, sweeteners, add sugar to your coffee, Starbucks. I get it. I love Starbucks. But if you really, really, really want to lose weight fast, you have to let those things go and make water your only drink. Just doing that alone is going to shed off so much weight. We don't even realize how much sugar is actually in these drinks. They are filled with sugar. Oh my god. I know it's going to be a little bit boring, and it's going to be quite a change to just have water. But if you really want to lose weight fast, you have to master just drinking water all the time. I used not to know how to have dinner without a cup of juice. It was just my thing. And when I just cut off having juice and having a pop, I literally noticed a weight difference within days. I'm not even joking. I noticed a difference in my face and in my arms. That's usually where I'll see the weight loss right away. Ditch those juices, ditch the pops.”

Limit Alcohol

Another tip for not drinking your calories? “If you like your alcohol, try to limit how much alcohol you're having. I promise you, if you just do this tip alone and forget everything else, you will notice a weight loss difference really quickly,” she says.

RELATED:PhD Nutritionist Reveals 3 Ways Women Over 35 Can Lose 15 Pounds and Look Younger

3. Mindfully Eat

Number three, which she calls an “unpopular opinion,” is “mindful eating techniques,” something she is working on. “I eat really fast. We actually want to be doing our food and being present while we're eating it. Yes, that actually counts because when you eat fast, you're not giving your body a chance actually to break things down in the right amount of time. So it's getting stored as fact. You want to chew slowly and thoroughly to give your body a chance to break down the food. What helps me with that is not having a phone or not sitting in front of the tv. When you're eating, people who eat mindfully actually consume fewer calories and feel full for longer.”

Use Smaller Plates

One way you can do this is by using smaller plates. “Visual cues make a bigger impact than you think. So instead of using these plates all the time, swap it for these plates, and then you're just going to trick your brain into thinking that this is the standard size because it really should be,” she says.

4. Reduce Carb Intake

Number four is reducing carb intake. “If you're eating a lot of pasta, if you're eating a lot of bread, just don't even have that in the house. Literally, just don't buy bread. Bread is not your friend. If you want to lose weight fast and if you are going to have carbs, eat the good carbs like sweet potato and wild rice and have it in small amounts. The less carbs that you have, the quicker that you're going to see those results,” she says.

RELATED:Nutritionist Just Shared 4 Meal Prep Recipes for 100g Daily Protein

Implement These Tips Daily

“If you follow these four tips, you will lose the weight fast, but you have to be serious about it, and it has to be implemented every single day,” she says at the end of the clip. “I like to hold myself accountable. I'll use a journal, and I also use my Fitbit app, and I'll actually log and write out what I ate every single day. When you're holding yourself accountable, and you have to actually write out or track the food that you're eating, you are going to be more mindful and more hyper-focused and aware of what you're doing. So it's always good to bring more attention to it. And remember, it's not just about losing weight. You want to be the best version of yourself that you can be. You want to be healthy, and you want to live as long as you can. That's what it's really about at the end of the day.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Tried Everything, Then These 5 Habits Helped Me Lose 170 Pounds

Heather_Robertson_Half_Size_Me1
Copyright Half Size Me/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 11, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Heather Robertson is a weight loss warrior and the YouTube creator behind Half Size Me, who lost a whopping 170 pounds the “sustainable, maintainable” way. In a new video, she reveals a few key habits that helped her conquer her life-long addiction to food. She starts off the video with a quote: “People do not decide their future, they decide their habits, and their habits decide their future,” noting that it is “a hundred percent true. “I instilled five big habits into my eating, behaviors, and health behaviors that caused me to lose 170 pounds and keep it off.”

Habit 1: Meal Planning

The first habit that helped her lose weight was meal planning. “Here's the interesting thing. I meal plan every week of the year. Vacation, not vacation, holidays, not holidays. Does the meal planning look wildly different based on the fact I might be on vacation or celebrating a holiday? Sure, but do I maintain the habit of meal planning 52 weeks out of the year,” she says in the post.

“Every week, I plan my meals. Even if it says vacation, eating out, eating out, eating out. It doesn't matter because of what it is. It's the habit of meal planning.”

RELATED:14 Walking Mistakes Sabotaging Your Weight Loss That Experts Urge You to Stop

There Is Science Behind It

Orlando,FL/USA-10/2/19: Panda Express chinese fast food restaurant employees waiting on customers.Shutterstock

There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Habit 2: Daily Exercise

Woman,Practicing,Warrior,Yoga,Pose,Outdoors,Over,Sunset,Sky,.Shutterstock

“My second big habit that I focus on is exercise daily,” she reveals. “It doesn't matter if the exercise is walking, yoga, strength training, some kind of cardio; it's about honoring the habit of doing exercise daily,” she says. “ I do the activity anyway, even if it's a 20-minute power walk. A great exercise is done to check.”

RELATED: Trish Koeslag Pops the Lid on 2 “Dieting Myths” That Kept Her From Losing 15 Pounds

Here Is What You Should Aim For

Fit woman fitness performing doing deadlift exercise with dumbbellShutterstock

The current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans maintain that, at a minimum, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening activity per day. However, most experts recommend moving your body daily, whether that is something as small as a short walk or a brief strength training session.

Habit 3: Food Journaling

Young female nutritionist with healthy food writing diet plan in office, closeupShutterstock

“The third thing that I do is I journal my food every day,” Heather says. She points out that you can do this by taking photos, tracking calories, tracking macros, or tracking points. “It's really just being aware of what you're eating. And here's the thing: the method you use is not important. What is important is the personal self-awareness that it draws to your eating behaviors,” she points out.

This Way, If Your Weight Goes Up, You Can See Why and Make Changes

,Woman,,Palm,To,Forehead,Thinking,Oops,face,palm,mistake,diet,obese,overweightShutterstock

“If you're somebody who's using a photo journaling app or paper pencil, if all of a sudden you were to go back two weeks ago and you notice you were eating 50% of your plate and vegetables, you were skipping snacks, now all of a sudden you're not eating any vegetables and you're eating grazing on snacks all day long, regardless of calories, regardless of points you can see your behaviors have changed,” she explains.

"So when your scale weight starts to creep up, you know why you can fix it. You know what's broken. You know what kind of got disrupted, right? But when we have no clue, when we have no idea what we're doing, whether it's with our money, with our food, of course, you're going to struggle because you can't fix what you don't know is broken. So the awareness that comes from journaling is hugely helpful.”

RELATED:7 Surprising Truths About Male Baldness I Discovered After Shaving My Head

Habit 4: Weigh Yourself Consistently

overweight woman on scale at homeShutterstock

“The next one, number four, I weigh in consistently, whether it was a weekly weigh-in when I was going to Weight Watchers, whether it's a daily weigh-in,” she says. “I don't allow how I feel about my weight or, or what I ate the night before, to decide whether or not I step on the scale. I step on it anyway,” she says.

Don’t Allow Your “Sensitivity” to Break the Habit

Upset and unmotivated woman on electronic floor scale in bedroom wondering why cannot lose weight despite her new diet, looking aside with sade face expression. Weight Loss and healthy lifestyleShutterstock

She explains that the number may fluctuate due to a variety of factors, but it’s not the number that matters. “Some days it goes up, some days it comes down. That's part of it. But, if I am allowing my sensitivity toward the scale to decide when or if I will use that habit, it's not a habit.”

Habit 5: Find Support

Running Women walking in CountryShutterstock

“My last one, support,” she says. “I had come to the realization after gaining back all the weight I had lost when I was in high school, having tried to do this on my own a myriad of times, that that doesn't work for me, and it doesn't work for the majority of people,” she says. As with other substances, “alcohol, food, this will be kind of a lifelong struggle, and you're going to need to lean in,” she says.

RELATED:10 Walking Mistakes That Kept Me Fat I Vowed Never to Repeat After Losing 140 Pounds

It Was a Pivotal Part of Her Weight Loss Journey

Lafayette - Circa April 2017: Weight Watchers Meeting Location. Oprah Winfrey is a Weight Watchers Spokesperson and Stockholder IVShutterstock

She says that a lot of people she has worked with come back after gaining weight and say to her, “I thought I had this all dialed in. I thought I was okay on my own, and I've kind of accepted that's never gonna be me,” but that support is key. “I've had support the entire time. Whether it was me going to Weight Watchers meetings or getting help in the Half Size Me community, I have constantly surrounded myself with support. I've let go of that part of my ego that says I should be able to do it on my own. So that was a huge change,” she says about her own journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Lose 20 Lbs with These 10 Low-Calorie Snacks

Lea Dombrowski lea_dombrowski
Copyright lea_dombrowski/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight without having to sacrifice snacking? According to one expert, this is not only possible, she recommends it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent social media post, she reveals all the almost zero-calorie snacks “to grab during a weight loss journey,” she writes.

Pickles

a lot of fresh beaten cucumbers in water. washing cucumbers. pickling cucumbers, pickles

Shutterstock

The first snack she recommends is a popular fermented veggie: Pickles. “This salty snack has only 5 calories per pickle,” she explains.

Zucchini or Kale Chips

Kale chips on a baking sheet on parchment.Shutterstock

Next up, veggie chips. However, she doesn’t recommend buying them in a bag. Instead, make your own. “Air fry zucchini or kale to make a crispy chip with only 20 calories per cup,” she suggests.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Sugar-Free Jello

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar freeShutterstock

Have you ever tried sugar-free jello? It tastes nearly the same as the original, with far fewer calories. “For a sweet snack grab a jello with only 20 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Air-Popped Popcorn

Olive oil popped popcorn in a porcelain bowl horizontal shotShutterstock

Another great snack, especially when watching a movie? Air-popped popcorn. “Pop popcorn with no oil and it’s only 30 calories per cup,” Dombrowski says.

Roasted Seaweed Snacks

Sheets of roasted nori seaweed wrappingShutterstock

While they are an acquired taste, roasted seaweed snacks are nutritionally beneficial. “These are salty and nutrient-dense with only 20 calories per pack,” Dombrowski says.

Jicama Sticks with Tajín

Raw Jicama, Mexican turnip, ketogenic food

Shutterstock

Jicama sticks with tajin makes a tasty vegetable snack. “This is packed with fiber and tastes delicious with only 20 calories per cup,” she claims.

Low-Calorie Fruits

Slices of fresh watermelon on the rustic wooden table

Shutterstock

In another post, Dombrowski reveals more of her favorites, starting with low-calorie fruits. “Watermelon, berries, peaches, apples, and other fruits are high in water and fiber, making them super low-calorie but filling,” she says.

Vegetables

Harvesting carrots. Female hand with bunches of carrots with tops.Shutterstock

Vegetables are also a great snack. “Carrots, celery, cucumbers, snap peas, and other veggies have a lot of volume with essentially zero calories,” she says.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Roasted Chickpeas

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.

Shutterstock

Roasted chickpeas are another great snack. “This high-fiber, high-protein snack is low in calories, super filling, and makes the best chip alternative,” she says.

Deli Meat

Assorted sliced meat in a macro image

Shutterstock

The last snack she suggests is deli meat. “Turkey and ham are packed with protein for very few calories! Perfect for upping your protein for the day,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home

Rick Bhullar rickbhullarfitness
Copyright rickbhullarfitness/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 14, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to find time for exercise between work and family commitments? You're not alone. As someone who's helped thousands transform their bodies from home, I've seen this challenge repeatedly. That's where Rick Bhullar's expertise comes in. With over 650K YouTube subscribers following his low-impact walking workouts, Rick has revolutionized how people approach fitness at home. His signature walking with weights method helps you burn fat while keeping your joints completely safe. Here's his proven 10-minute workout that combines walking with strength training for maximum results.

Getting Started With the Right Weight

"For today's workout, I'm using a couple of 2kg dumbbells, but you can use whatever you want," Rick shares in his post, making the workout accessible for all fitness levels. He emphasizes proper form from the start: "What I like to have on my dumbbells, I take my thumbs over the top here... Let's get these arms active, let's get that calorie burn going."

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Making Every Step Count

Maximizing calorie burn requires proper movement tracking. "If you do want your step tracker to track your steps, it's important to keep movement in these arms," Rick explains. "Step trackers track movement and if we're here [with static arms], they ain't going to track anything."

Core Activation for Better Results

The workout integrates core engagement throughout each movement. "Think about squeezing down and squeezing your abs. It's not a snap movement, it's a squeeze," Rick instructs. This deliberate engagement helps activate more muscle groups during the walking movements.

Time-Efficient Fat Burning

"We're doing each movement for 30 seconds," Rick notes, explaining why this workout is so effective in just 10 minutes. "This is a perfect workout to add in between your other workouts," he adds, making it ideal for busy schedules.

Maximizing Muscle Engagement

Small adjustments make a significant difference in fat burning. "These little nuances when you're working out will make a huge difference," Rick emphasizes. He demonstrates how extending arms further from the body during movements increases core activation and calorie burn.

RELATED:3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Building Endurance and Strength

The workout naturally progresses to challenge your muscles. "You might feel your grip start to get a little bit weaker as this workout goes on... That's normal," Rick explains, adding that "The best way to build them up is to work through that grip strength."

Dynamic Movement Combinations

"Using these dumbbells in these dynamic movements improves our balance, stability, strength... and to get the heart rate up," Rick explains. This combination of cardio and strength training maximizes the fat-burning potential of each movement.

Proper Form for Maximum Results

Throughout the session, Rick emphasizes maintaining correct posture: "Keep your back nice and straight, head in alignment." This attention to form ensures you're targeting the right muscle groups while protecting your joints.

RELATED: How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat

The Complete Weight Loss Package

Rick stresses the importance of a holistic approach: "If you do want to tone up, you're going to lose a bit of weight. Make sure your nutrition is aligned with these workouts." This combination of proper nutrition and consistent exercise is key to achieving lasting results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

7 Habits to Help You Become “Unrecognizable"

Emily Ogan livefitwithem
Copyright livefitwithem/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and experience a significant glow-up by Spring Break? It’s doable, according to an expert. Emily Ogan is an Advanced Macro and Hormone Specialist who helps “busy women find balance + results,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a recent post, she reveals how to transform yourself in just two months by incorporating a few healthy habits. “For the next 8 weeks, become addicted to these habits, and you’ll be unrecognizable by spring break,” she writes. “Commit to 6 weeks of implementing these changes, and you won’t believe the results you’ll be seeing and feeling by mid-March.”

Wake Up Earlier

Her first recommendation is to wake up earlier. “Set your day off on the right foot by giving yourself time to create a non-stressful morning,” she suggests. “Whether you wake up early to workout or not- this was probably the biggest shift that made the biggest difference for me.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Hydrate

Next, prioritize hydration. “Hydrate with electrolytes,” she recommends. “It all starts with a hydrated system. Electrolytes help your system function optimally, balance hormones, and curb sugar cravings.”

Walk More

Next, make sure to add steps to your day. “Walking is the most accessible and effective form of exercise. Aim for 8-10k steps a day- ideally getting your dose of vitamin D while you’re at it- and you’ll take fat burning to the next level,” she writes.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Track Your Macros

Macro tracking is also important. “Learn what your food is made up of, and the right balance of macros that your unique body needs to be able to thrive and get results,” she says.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Another crucial nutritional change you should make is increasing protein. “Aim for 100g a day, around 30-40g/meal, and you’re golden,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Lift Weights

Lifting weights is essential in terms of exercise. “Strength training with a plan is the ultimate way to burn fat. Keep it simple: 3 times a week, focus on foundational compound movements like squats, rows, deadlifts, and presses. With just 30 min sessions you’ll feel stronger, leaner, and more confident,” she writes.

Do HIIT Workouts

She also recommends doing HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts. “Strategic 20-30 min sessions of short, quick, intense bursts help tap into fat stores for energy and keep your metabolism revved all day long,” she explains. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.