5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages If You're Trying to Lose Belly Fat, According to a Coach

Plus, five wines to drink instead.

By Leah Groth Feb 28, 2025
Dillon Swinney
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you trying to lose weight but don’t want to quit drinking? You might not have to. However, particular spiked drinks will prevent you from achieving your weight loss goals. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the drinks to avoid if you want to lose weight. He titled the post: “5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages If You’re Trying to Lose Belly Fat.”

He Doesn’t Recommend Drinking If You Are Trying to Lose Fat

“This one’s for my alcohol drinkers on a weight loss journey who still want to have a good time! While I don’t recommend drinking alcohol if you’re focusing on fat loss, if you do choose to drink, make sure to avoid these five!” he says.

Espresso Martini

Bartender preparing Espresso Martini at bar counter, closeup. Alcohol cocktail

Shutterstock

A shot of espresso might keep hunger at bay, but don’t be tricked into thinking an espresso martini will do the same.

Calories: 300-350 calories per serving

Why: “Coffee liqueur, vodka, and syrup make this drink high in sugar and calories, adding up quickly on your calorie count,” he writes.

Long Island Iced Tea

Cocktail Long Island Iced Tea on brown wood table

Shutterstock

The New York-themed classic isn’t really like drinking a glass of unsweetened iced tea, says Dillon.

Calories: 500 calories per serving

Why: “A mixture of multiple liquors and sugary mixers—this is a calorie bomb,” he writes.

Margarita

Two cocktail glasses in man and woman hands. Margarita and mojito cocktail

Shutterstock

Margaritas are a fun Mexican-themed drink but consider ordering a skinny version for weight loss.

Calories: 300-600 calories per serving

Why: “Sugar-packed lime mix and tequila, making it a high-calorie drink that’s hard to fit into a fat-loss plan,” he claims.

Frozen Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri drink alcohol

Shutterstock

Frozen daiquiris might be fruity and refreshing, but they won’t help you lose weight, per Dillon.

Calories: 500-600 calories per serving

Why: “A sugary mix of rum, fruit juice, and syrup. The frozen version is high in both calories and sugar,” he says.

Sweet Wine

Turin, Piedmont, Italy -10-24-2009- The "Wineshow Fair". Tasting white sparkling wine Moscato d'Asti.

Shutterstock

While wine generally offers some health benefits in moderation, stay away from sweet wine, says Swinney.

Calories: 250-300 calories per glass

Why: “Sweet wines like moscato are high in sugar and can spike insulin, making fat loss harder,” he says.

Wines He Recommends: Pino Noir

Close-up of beautiful woman smelling red wine from glass with closed eyes, Pino Noir

Shutterstock

In another post, he reveals 5 wines you should stick to instead, starting with Pinot Noir. “High in resveratrol, an antioxidant that supports heart health,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 12-14%

Sauvignon Blanc

Stylish female holding glass with white wine

Shutterstock

Sauvignon Blanc is another option. “Lower in sugar than most whites, making it a leaner option,” he says.

Calories: 120 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Brut Champagne

Bubbles, hands and toast with friends outdoor for celebration or social gathering together. Alcohol glass, champagne and cheers with group of people in backyard for milestone or new years for fun

Shutterstock

Pop open the Brut Champagne. “One of the lowest-calorie wines, with bubbles that can make you drink slower,” he says.

Calories: 90-100 per 5oz

Carbs: 1-2g

Alcohol Content: 12%

Merlot

Shutterstock

Merlot is “balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds,” says Dillon.

Calories: 120-125 per 5oz

Carbs: 3-4g

Alcohol Content: 13-14%

WHA: Balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds.

Dry Rosé

Wine glass white red and rose image for banner advertorial website cover brochure template mock-up

Shutterstock

Dry Rosé is “Lighter and refreshing, but not loaded with sugar like sweet rosé,” he says.

Calories: 100-110 per 5oz

Carbs: 2-3g

Alcohol Content: 11-13%

Pro Tips

Shutterstock

He concludes the post with pro tips. First, stick to dry wines, which have “less sugar,” he notes. “Avoid sweet & dessert wines (loaded with sugar & calories),” is his second tip. And finally, “the higher the alcohol, the more calories—keep it moderate.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

