Are you trying to lose weight but don’t want to quit drinking? You might not have to. However, particular spiked drinks will prevent you from achieving your weight loss goals. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle eating foods they love. In a new post, he discusses the drinks to avoid if you want to lose weight. He titled the post: “5 Worst Alcoholic Beverages If You’re Trying to Lose Belly Fat.”
He Doesn’t Recommend Drinking If You Are Trying to Lose Fat
“This one’s for my alcohol drinkers on a weight loss journey who still want to have a good time! While I don’t recommend drinking alcohol if you’re focusing on fat loss, if you do choose to drink, make sure to avoid these five!” he says.
Espresso Martini
A shot of espresso might keep hunger at bay, but don’t be tricked into thinking an espresso martini will do the same.
Calories: 300-350 calories per serving
Why: “Coffee liqueur, vodka, and syrup make this drink high in sugar and calories, adding up quickly on your calorie count,” he writes.
Long Island Iced Tea
The New York-themed classic isn’t really like drinking a glass of unsweetened iced tea, says Dillon.
Calories: 500 calories per serving
Why: “A mixture of multiple liquors and sugary mixers—this is a calorie bomb,” he writes.
Margarita
Margaritas are a fun Mexican-themed drink but consider ordering a skinny version for weight loss.
Calories: 300-600 calories per serving
Why: “Sugar-packed lime mix and tequila, making it a high-calorie drink that’s hard to fit into a fat-loss plan,” he claims.
Frozen Daiquiri
Frozen daiquiris might be fruity and refreshing, but they won’t help you lose weight, per Dillon.
Calories: 500-600 calories per serving
Why: “A sugary mix of rum, fruit juice, and syrup. The frozen version is high in both calories and sugar,” he says.
Sweet Wine
While wine generally offers some health benefits in moderation, stay away from sweet wine, says Swinney.
Calories: 250-300 calories per glass
Why: “Sweet wines like moscato are high in sugar and can spike insulin, making fat loss harder,” he says.
Wines He Recommends: Pino Noir
In another post, he reveals 5 wines you should stick to instead, starting with Pinot Noir. “High in resveratrol, an antioxidant that supports heart health,” he says.
Calories: 120 per 5oz
Carbs: 3-4g
Alcohol Content: 12-14%
Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc is another option. “Lower in sugar than most whites, making it a leaner option,” he says.
Calories: 120 per 5oz
Carbs: 2-3g
Alcohol Content: 11-13%
Brut Champagne
Pop open the Brut Champagne. “One of the lowest-calorie wines, with bubbles that can make you drink slower,” he says.
Calories: 90-100 per 5oz
Carbs: 1-2g
Alcohol Content: 12%
MerlotShutterstock
Merlot is “balanced in flavor and lower in sugar than other reds,” says Dillon.
Calories: 120-125 per 5oz
Carbs: 3-4g
Alcohol Content: 13-14%
Dry Rosé
Dry Rosé is “Lighter and refreshing, but not loaded with sugar like sweet rosé,” he says.
Calories: 100-110 per 5oz
Carbs: 2-3g
Alcohol Content: 11-13%
Pro TipsShutterstock
He concludes the post with pro tips. First, stick to dry wines, which have "less sugar," he notes. "Avoid sweet & dessert wines (loaded with sugar & calories)," is his second tip. And finally, "the higher the alcohol, the more calories—keep it moderate."