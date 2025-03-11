Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
4 Weight Loss "Solutions" That Are Actually Part of the Problem, According to a Menopause Coach

Plus, what to do instead.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 11, 2025
lois hughey coaching
She Has a Flat Tummy in Her 50s Because of These 4 Habits
Copyright lois.hughey.coaching/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you doing everything you think you should to lose weight, but the pounds aren’t falling off? Lois Hughey is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost 15 pounds and kept it off. Now, she makes it her mission to help women over 50 “simplify nutrition and fitness” and regularly offers tips for sustainable fat loss in menopause on her social media feeds. In a new post, she reveals weight loss “solutions” that are actually part of the problem. “I swear my body changed overnight in my late 40s, and trust me—I tried all the ‘solutions.’ (Hint: none of them worked.)” she writes. She also reveals a few things to do instead to help you lose weight.

You Can’t Just “Eat Less”

First, you can’t just “eat less,” she says. “A caloric deficit is key, but if you’ve been dieting forever, eating less won’t fix your midlife metabolism. It just leads to cravings, exhaustion, and that “start over Monday” cycle. You can pull this off for a while but once you decide you are tired of feeling terrible, you go right back to eating more and regain whatever weight you lost. Keeping you stuck in a cycle of gaining and losing the same five-10 pounds over and over again,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

You Might Need to Move More, But Maybe Not

“You might need to ‘move more’… or not,” she continues. “You cannot cardio your way to sustainable fat loss. Without strength training, too much cardio (without a balanced approach that includes strength training) will leave you under-muscled and hungry.”

You Can’t Rely on Simply Cutting Carbs

“Cutting carbs won’t save you,” she explains. “Carbs are energy (and happiness!). No solid data says low carb helps healthy women in midlife lose fat faster.”

You Can’t Just Add More of X

Also, “Adding more of X (protein, carbs, workouts, meals, snacks) won’t work without a strategy,” she says. “More isn’t better if you don’t understand what your body actually needs.”

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

What to Do Instead: Make Sure Your Body Is Metabolically Healthy

What should you do instead? “Make sure your body is in a metabolically healthy place before you start cutting calories. This means good sleep, digestion, mood, energy and eating enough protein and overall calories before you try to lose fat,” she writes.

Walk and Lift Weights

Next, get your steps in. “Walk a minimum of 8000 steps a day and strength train 2-3 times a week. If you love cardio, add it in on top of that (allowing for some rest, too)” she writes.

Focus on Whole, Minimally Processed Carbs

You can eat carbs, but keep it healthy. “Keep 80% of your carbs whole, and minimally processed. Nuts, grains, seeds, veggies, and whatever fruit you want. The other 20% can be fun!” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Add Protein

“You may need to add more protein. You may need to add in a balanced snack. But if you add (even the good stuff) and go over your caloric needs, you will still gain weight. Add wisely,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

weight-loss

