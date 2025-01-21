Frustrated with stubborn body fat despite watching your protein intake? You might be making critical mistakes that are sabotaging your results. Ivana Chapman, an elite fitness coach with a BSc in Sports Science and NSCA Strength & Conditioning certification, has seen these protein mistakes derail countless fitness journeys. As a former International Karate athlete and Canadian National Natural Bikini Competitor, she knows exactly what works—and what doesn't. Here are the protein mistakes keeping you from your fat loss goals, and more importantly, how to fix them.
You're Not Eating Enough Protein
"My general recommendation for healthy, active weight training people is between 0.7 to one gram per pound of body weight per day," Ivana says in her post. She points to a comprehensive review of 49 studies showing that 1.6 grams per kilo per day was the upper limit for maximizing muscle mass.
"In these studies, the subjects were normally at maintenance or in a surplus," Ivana notes. Your protein needs may need to be even higher depending on your situation.
You're Not Adjusting for Your Circumstances
Ivana identifies three scenarios where you need more protein than usual. "The first is if you are very lean because protein helps you retain your muscle, and if you're already lean, you want to retain as much muscle mass as you possibly can," she explains.
"If you're in a calorie deficit or you're dieting, then you want to make sure that you have enough protein to prevent you from losing muscle during this slightly stressful situation for your body," Ivana continues.
Age is another crucial factor. "When you're about 35 or older, our rate of muscle protein synthesis goes down," she warns. "As we get older, muscle turnover slows down and we're not as efficient at utilizing protein as we were in our twenties."
You're Measuring Your Protein Wrong
A common mistake occurs with protein supplements. "You always want to check the labels on the protein powder that you're using. If it says that a serving size is two scoops and you think you're getting in 30 grams of protein, but you're only doing one scoop, then you could end up short on protein," Ivana warns.
This is especially important with plant-based proteins. "You want to be particularly careful with your plant-based proteins," she cautions. "A lot of people make the mistake of not checking the serving sizes on either the meat or the plant-based sources of protein that they're using."
You're Choosing the Wrong Protein Sources
Ivana shares a revealing client story about Mike, who couldn't lose fat despite high protein intake. "He was getting his protein mostly from higher fat sources like burgers, steaks, and whole eggs," she explains. "He wasn't managing his calorie intake, just making sure to get enough protein."
"Fattier meats are more calorie dense because fat is nine calories per gram. Carbs and protein are four calories per gram, so for the same given size, you're getting more calories with something that has more fat in it," Ivana points out.
You're Going Too Lean With Your Proteins
However, swinging too far in the opposite direction can also be problematic. "Although egg whites are entirely protein, they actually didn't promote muscle growth as much as whole eggs did," Ivana reveals. "The majority of the nutrients are contained within the yolk, including cholesterol which helps in muscle tissue repair."
"Cholesterol has important functions within the human body and part of that is supporting muscle growth. It helps in muscle tissue repair and that's critical for building muscle mass," she emphasizes.
You're Not Balancing Your Fats
"Fat also contributes to satiety so you feel fuller and it helps you manage a lower calorie intake just because of that level of satisfaction that you get from your food," Ivana explains. For those preferring lean proteins, she offers a solution: "If you prefer lean protein sources, but you're not getting enough fat, you can also add in things like avocado or olive oil to your meals to get that fat content in there in a different way."
You're Cutting Carbs Too Low
A crucial mistake many make: "When we talk about macros, many people think that in order to lose fat, you have to keep your carbs really low and just focus on that protein," Ivana says. "That's actually not true, and since we're using protein partially to help us grow muscle, not having enough carbs can interfere with your workouts and your energy levels."
She shares Michelle's success story: "Once she started getting in the carbs and she was at about 200 grams of carbs, she started to feel much more energetic even in her workouts, and that meant she could push herself a little bit harder."
Your Timing Is Off
"Total protein intake over the course of the day is going to matter the most," Ivana emphasizes. While post-workout protein timing was once considered crucial, she notes that "more recent research seems to suggest that there's no huge hurry as long as you get in your protein within about four or five hours after the workout."
Your Meal Frequency Isn't Optimal
On meal timing, Ivana recommends practicality: "Society is kind of set up for those three meals anyway and perhaps a snack, and that's generally what I do as well because I find it practical."
She warns against extreme approaches: "Having very, very large amounts of food at one sitting is not often comfortable digestively. I know there was a period of time when my husband tried the one-meal-a-day diet. He was absolutely exhausted and ready to sleep at about seven-thirty at night."
You're Not Choosing the Right Protein Type
"Animal proteins do tend to produce more of an anabolic response compared to plant proteins gram for gram," Ivana explains. This doesn't mean plant proteins are inferior, but you may need more of them.
"Animal proteins do tend to produce more of an anabolic response compared to plant proteins gram for gram," Ivana explains. This doesn't mean plant proteins are inferior, but you may need more of them.

She shares her balanced approach: "Some of the plant-based sources of protein that I use include edamame and soybeans. Sometimes I use black beans or lentils, although I can't have large amounts of that because it upsets my digestion." Even bread can contribute to your protein intake: "It is about four grams of protein per slice, so I'll often have two and that's eight grams."