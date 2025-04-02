Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
10 Best High-Protein Foods for Women Over 40

Stop muscle loss & boost energy with these protein essentials

By Christopher RobackApr 02, 2025
Portrait of beautiful mature woman in casual wearing straw hat at seaside. Cheerful young woman smiling at beach during summer vacation. Happy girl with red hair and freckles enjoying the sun. mature
Shutterstock
Nutrition & Diet

Looking in the mirror these days, you might notice subtle changes in your body that weren't there in your 30s. That's because after 40, our metabolism naturally slows down and maintaining muscle becomes more challenging—making what we eat more important than ever. Discover the powerhouse proteins that can help you stay strong, energetic, and healthy after 40 in this science-backed guide to better nutrition.

Why Protein Becomes More Important After 40

food high in protein,protein sourcesShutterstock

After 40, our bodies go through significant changes that make protein more important than ever. Starting in your 40s, sarcopenia—the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength with age—begins to set in, making it crucial to increase protein intake to maintain muscle mass, independence, and quality of life. For women specifically, adequate protein helps combat age-related metabolic changes, supports bone health, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Once you're between 40 and 50 years old, your protein needs increase to about 1-1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight daily, compared to the 0.8 grams recommended for younger adults. This higher intake helps prevent sarcopenia and maintain muscle quality in older adults.

Dr. Douglas Paddon-Jones, researcher at the University of Texas Medical Branch, explains: "To maximize muscle protein synthesis while being cognizant of total energy intake, we propose a dietary plan that includes 25–30g of high-quality protein per meal". This approach is more effective than simply increasing total daily protein. Read on to discover the best high-protein foods for women over 40.

1. Greek Yogurt

Banana,Yogurt,And,Spoon,breakfast​Solution #1: Increase Protein IntakeShutterstock

Greek yogurt plays a starring role in protein-rich meals. A banana, Greek yogurt, and a hard-boiled egg together deliver about 19 grams of protein. Greek yogurt provides about 17 grams of protein per 3/4-cup serving—more than twice the amount found in regular yogurt.

2. Lean Fish (Salmon, Tuna, Trout)

BBQ Grilled mackerel fish with herbs. Oktoberfest menu. banner, menu recipe place for text, top view.Shutterstock

Fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are not only rich in protein but also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. A half filet of salmon contains 40.4 grams of protein, while a can of tuna has more than 40 grams. The Cleveland Clinic recommends choosing seafood options that are higher in omega-3s and lower in methylmercury.

3. Eggs

Chicken eggs in sack bag on black background.Shutterstock

One large hard-boiled egg provides 6.3 grams of protein. Eggs are incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into any meal. Research shows that supplementing the diet with protein plus a regimen of heavy resistance exercise leads to the most improvement in muscle mass and strength in healthy older adults.

4. Lean Poultry

Roasted,Turkey:,Succulent,Turkey,Roasted,To,Perfection,With,Crispy,Skin,​10. TurkeyShutterstock

A 3-ounce chicken breast with a half-cup of rice and vegetables provides about 25 grams of protein. Turkey breast is another excellent option with about 26 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, and it contains almost no fat while providing B vitamins, niacin, zinc, iron, and magnesium.

5. Lentils and Beans

Composition with bowl of lentils on wooden table.Shutterstock

Lentils are a good high-protein food option, especially for people who follow plant-based diets. One cup of lentils contains about 17.9 grams of protein, along with lots of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. The Mayo Clinic identifies plant sources such as beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, and soy as among the healthiest protein options.

6. Cottage Cheese

Cottage,Cheese,,Curd,Cheese,With,Fresh,Summer,Berries,In,AShutterstock

Cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein that's easy to incorporate into meals. Dairy products like cottage cheese are rich in protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. It can be eaten alone or mixed with fruits for a protein-rich snack.

7. Nuts and Seeds

Assortment,Of,Nuts,In,Bowls.,Cashews,,Hazelnuts,,Walnuts,,Pistachios,,Pecans,​Nuts and SeedsShutterstock

Almonds contain a good amount of vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus along with fiber to help you stay full longer. One cup of dry roasted almonds has about 30 grams of protein. Other excellent options include walnuts, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

8. Lean Beef

Traditional fried dry aged bison beef rump steak served as close-up in a rustic old wooden board​2. BisonShutterstock

Lean beef is a good source of protein, iron, zinc, and selenium. For optimal protein intake, Mayo Clinic recommends including foods with the amino acid leucine, which has been shown to preserve body muscle. "Leucine is found in higher amounts in animal foods: beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fish, eggs, milk and products made with milk," write Mayo Clinic experts.

9. Quinoa

White, red and black quinoa seeds in three heart-shaped bowls - Chenopodium quinoaShutterstock

Harvard Health identifies quinoa as a protein-rich food that's particularly beneficial for adults. It's higher in protein than many other grains and provides a complete protein source that's excellent for vegetarians.

10. Soy Products

Fresh edamame pods with soybeans as background, closeupShutterstock

Soybeans are a type of legume and a good source of plant-based protein. Just 3.5 ounces of boiled soybeans contain 18 grams of protein. They also contain antioxidants linked to health benefits. Tofu, tempeh, and edamame are all excellent soy-based protein options.

How to Incorporate These Proteins into Your Diet

Healthy Homemade Chicken Breast and Rice with BroccoliShutterstock

Research suggests our bodies can only process about 20 to 40 grams of protein at a time. That means you shouldn't plan on getting a day's worth of protein in one or two meals. Rather, try to get some protein at every meal and supplement with healthy snacks that contain at least five grams of protein.

Here are some expert-approved meal ideas:

  • Breakfast: A banana, Greek yogurt, and a hard-boiled egg (19 grams of protein)
  • Lunch: An egg and bean burrito with a glass of milk (about 28 grams of protein)
  • Dinner: A 3-ounce chicken breast with a half-cup of rice and vegetables (25 grams of protein)
  • Snack: Greek yogurt with berries and nut-filled granola

The Importance of Timing

Group,Of,Multiethnic,Mature,People,Stretching,Arms,Outdoor.,Middle,AgedShutterstock

If you're trying to maximize muscle growth and boost muscle recovery, eat a high-protein snack within 30 to 60 minutes of a strength-training session. Experts recommend spreading protein consumption throughout the day, with good protein sources at each meal.

Expert Advice on Protein and Exercise

Stay at home fitness. Strong mature woman doing half bridge yoga pose, strengthening her abs muscles indoors, copy space. Fit senior woman working out in living room during covid isolationShutterstock

According to Cleveland Clinic, treatment for sarcopenia typically includes lifestyle changes. These modifications to your lifestyle behaviors can treat and help reverse sarcopenia. Physical activity and a healthy diet with increased protein intake are particularly important.

To help prevent sarcopenia, maintain a physically active lifestyle that includes exercises such as resistance training and aim for 20 to 35 grams of protein in each meal.

Final Word

Mature woman drinks water while exercising in the park. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Copy spaceShutterstock

As women age past 40, prioritizing protein intake becomes essential for maintaining muscle mass, supporting metabolism, and preserving overall health. By incorporating these 10 high-protein foods into your daily diet and pairing them with regular strength training, you can help combat age-related muscle loss and maintain your strength, mobility, and independence for years to come.

Don’t forget to consult with your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have kidney issues or other health concerns that might be affected by increased protein intake. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Fitness & Workouts

The 5 Most Overlooked Proteins That Help with Weight Loss

Dani_Spies_clean_and_delicious1
Copyright clean_and_delicious/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 15, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking to increase your protein intake but tired of complicated meal prep? Whether you're focused on health, wellness, or weight loss goals, getting enough protein can feel challenging – especially after 40. As a certified weight loss coach and founder of Clean & Delicious, Dani Spies shares her expertise in creating simple, sustainable eating habits that stick. Here are her top protein-rich foods and creative ways to enjoy them.

Make Cottage Cheese Your New Go-To Protein Source

"One cup of cottage cheese packs nearly 30 grams of protein," says Dani in her post. She recommends keeping it simple with fresh fruit and nuts or going savory with tomatoes, cucumbers, and everything bagel seasoning. Get creative by using cottage cheese in pancakes, quiches, or even pasta dishes for a protein boost. "One of the most popular recipes on my Clean and Delicious website is my cottage cheese and vegetable egg bake," Dani shares.

Transform Your Meals with Eggs and Egg Whites

Fresh chicken eggsShutterstock

Dani highlights eggs' versatility: "One whole egg has six grams of protein, plus healthy fats from the yolk." She suggests meal-prepping hard-boiled eggs for grab-and-go protein. For higher protein content, add egg whites to oatmeal for a fluffy texture or create protein-rich French toast. "When you add egg whites to your morning oats, you will get the richest, fluffiest, most delicious morning oats ever," she explains.

Stock Up on Canned Fish for Quick Protein

Canned tuna fillet meat in olive oil, on black background, flat layShutterstock

"Canned salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna are rich in protein and omega fatty acids," Dani explains. She recommends building quick rice bowls with jarred mackerel or making salmon burgers. For beginners, try sardines on toast with arugula and olive oil. "I love to just toast up a piece of whole grain toast, drizzle that with a little bit of olive oil, and layer it with arugula. Then I put the sardines over the top with some raw onion."

Use Greek Yogurt as Your Protein-Rich Kitchen Staple

Eating delicious natural yogurt at white tiled table, closeupShutterstock

According to Dani, "One cup of low-fat Greek yogurt contains 23 grams of protein." Mix in protein powder and berries for a dessert-like treat, or use it as a high-protein base for dressings and dips. "You can swap some or all of the mayo with Greek yogurt. This is going to create a lower fat, higher protein dish," she notes. It's perfect for overnight oats, chia pudding, or as a mayo substitute in tuna salad.

Make Ground Bison Your Weeknight Protein Solution

Naples, USA - April 29, 2022: Macro closeup of fresh red raw uncooked packaged ground bison meat from Great Range brand company grass-fed raised without antibiotics and no added hormonesShutterstock

"Four ounces of ground bison provides nearly 30 grams of protein," Dani notes. She recommends sautéing it with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder for a 10-minute protein prep. "Once it's cooked through, which takes 10 minutes max, I have it ready to go as a high protein headstart ingredient for the week," she shares. Store in an airtight container and build quick bowls with rice, roasted vegetables, and avocado throughout the week.

Simple Tips for Protein Success

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Dani underlines that consistency matters more than perfection: "Remember, you don't always have to hit the target. The goal is to continuously move in the direction of and always look for what's working and celebrate those small wins." She suggests keeping pre-made protein options ready for busy days and experimenting with different combinations to find what works best for your lifestyle.

The Science Behind Protein Needs

Teaspoon in the boiled chicken egg body with liquid yolk in the woman hands close-upShutterstock

According to WebMD, "Protein is especially crucial when the body is growing or has extra work to do, such as during childhood, teen years, pregnancy, and breastfeeding." The National Academy of Medicine recommends that adults get about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. For a 150-pound adult, that's about 54 grams of protein per day.

Why Protein Matters After 40

Happy adult couple have fun together eating meat cooked on a spit in touristic restaurant. Man and woman enjoy time eating meal from same fork posing for a picture. Happiness relationship food conceptShutterstock

"As we age, getting enough protein becomes more important," WebMD explains. "That's because we lose muscle naturally, starting in our 30s and speeding up each decade after that." This loss of muscle and strength, called sarcopenia, can increase your risk of frailty and falls. "Eating enough protein is one way to slow down muscle loss. It also can keep your bones stronger."

Choosing the Right Protein Sources

Salmon steak on ice. Chilled fish on the counter. Ice and salmon. Salmon fillet.Shutterstock

WebMD highlights that the source of your protein matters: "To get more omega-3s, you might choose salmon, tuna, walnuts, or eggs fortified with omega-3s. To get more fiber, look to beans, nuts, legumes, and high-protein vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts." They also note that "If you're watching your weight, try including protein with every meal. It will help you feel full longer." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Underrated High-Protein Foods to Melt Fat

Mike Diamonds DoctorMike28
5 Quick Fat-Burning Tricks This Natural Bodybuilder Swears By
Copyright Doctor Mike Diamonds/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 24, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Ever felt like you're doing everything right with your diet and training but still not seeing the results you want? You're not alone. Dr. Mike Diamonds has been there, too, and he's cracked the code to getting lean—especially when starting at higher body fat percentages.

As a medical doctor with a background in biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Diamonds transformed his own body before becoming a pro bodybuilder. "I built my physique exactly the same way I've done for my clients over the last decade," says Dr. Diamonds. His scientific approach has helped thousands achieve their fitness goals, and now he's sharing his most underrated protein sources that can easily add 100 grams of protein to your daily intake.

Ready to discover game-changing protein options that no one is talking about? These foods will revolutionize your diet plan and help you build muscle while losing fat.

The Golden Formula for Getting Lean

The science is clear, according to Dr. Diamonds: "To build muscle and lose fat, you need to eat a high protein diet, 30 to 50 grams per meal, multiplied by caloric deficit plus weightlifting." The problem? Most people aren't consuming enough protein throughout the day.

Instead of focusing on the usual suspects like chicken breast, steak, protein powder, and Greek yogurt, Dr. Diamonds is revealing 10 underrated protein sources that can transform your results.

1. Reduced Carb Wraps: The Diet Game-Changer

healthy turkey wrap sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion and peppers​Turkey Breast WrapShutterstock

"I promise you, I would not be in the shape that I am right now without this meal, because it made my diet feel like not a diet," reveals Dr. Diamonds about his favorite reduced-carb wraps.

With 7.6 grams of protein and only 10.7 grams of carbs per wrap (compared to regular wraps with just 3 grams of protein and 23 grams of carbs), these wraps provide incredible nutrition stats. Dr. Diamonds personally gets 30.4 grams of protein daily from these wraps alone.

The versatility is what makes them truly special—add any protein source and you can easily reach 60+ grams of protein in a single meal.

2. Shellfish: Compact Protein Powerhouses

Frozen, boiled shrimp. Texture King prawns background. Seafood on the counter. Fish market. Close-up shot of seafood. Photo of shrimp in a supermarket. Wholesale of seafood. High quality photoShutterstock

"When you want to pick a snack, there should be at least 10 grams of protein per 100 calories," Dr. Diamonds advises. Shrimp over-delivers with 11 grams of protein per 100 calories.

You only need about 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of shrimp to hit 25 grams of protein, making it perfect for those who struggle to eat large volumes of food. Dr. Diamonds often orders shellfish at restaurants to stay within his macros while feeling satisfied.

Beyond protein, these shellfish contain healthy fats, zinc, vitamin B12, and iron, making them nutritional powerhouses.

3. Biltong: The Ultimate Protein Snack

Portion of Beef Jerky on vintage wooden background​Smart Protein AlternativesShutterstock

"In America, you guys call it jerky, in South Africa, we call it biltong," explains Dr. Diamonds about his favorite protein snack. "I like calling jerky the timid version of biltong."

This South African dried meat provides an incredible 20 grams of protein per 100 calories—double Dr. Diamonds' recommended protein-to-calorie ratio. Just 43 grams (1.5 ounces) delivers 20 grams of protein.

Dr. Diamonds suggests replacing typical desk snacks like nuts with biltong for a protein boost, and serving it when friends come over instead of calorie-dense dips.

4. Lentils: Plant-Based Protein Champion

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,Lentils​Beans and Lentils: The Hunger-Fighting Fiber ChampionsShutterstock

Though Dr. Diamonds admits lentils are his "least favorite option" on the list, he included them for plant-based eaters. Lentils provide 8 grams of protein per 100 calories.

What makes lentils valuable despite the higher carb content is their impressive nutrient profile. "They're loaded with fiber, folate, magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, and manganese," notes Dr. Diamonds, who particularly enjoys them in soup form.

5. Edamame: The Complete Protein Snack

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with salt45. Edamame (boiled): 44 caloriesShutterstock

"It's impossible for restaurants when you order edamame to add unnecessary oils and sauces—you just need salt to give it flavor," says Dr. Diamonds about this convenient protein option.

Half a cup provides 17 grams of protein, and as Dr. Diamonds points out, edamame is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids our bodies cannot produce.

Rich in fiber, edamame helps control blood sugar and supports digestive health. Dr. Diamonds highlights its versatility: "You can eat it on its own, add it to salads, stir-fries, or in your wraps."

6. Egg Whites: The Lean Protein Source

Woman hands breaking an egg to separate egg white and yolks and egg shells at the background​ A Day of Measured EatingShutterstock

While whole eggs are nutritional powerhouses, Dr. Diamonds explains why egg whites deserve special attention when trying to get lean: "Four whole eggs contain 28 grams of protein, 2 carbs and 21 grams of fat, which is a total of 312 calories. But if you had eight egg whites, that gives you the same amount of protein, but minus all the carbs and no fats and only 137 calories."

The versatility of egg whites makes them indispensable—scrambled, on toast, in omelets, or even in high-protein French toast. "You have to have it," insists Dr. Diamonds.

7. Smoked Ham and Deli Meats: Convenient Protein

Sliced pork ham for sandwiches over boardShutterstock

"When I'm dieting and I just need a quick protein source, when I just need to grab something in the fridge, I'll take a pack of these," Dr. Diamonds shares about his go-to convenience protein.

Delivering 16.4 grams of protein per 100 calories, smoked ham and deli meats like chicken and turkey breast are protein-packed options you can take anywhere. Dr. Diamonds recommends adding them to English muffins, toast, burgers, or scrambled eggs.

8. Protein Ice Cream: The Healthy Indulgence

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.​Protein Ice CreamShutterstock

"You have to have protein ice cream in your diet as part of that 20% of flexible foods," advises Dr. Diamonds. "It feels like a cheat code. It feels like you're cheating, but it's even better than a protein bar."

Dr. Diamonds recommends brands like Yasso, Halo Top, Arctic Zero, and Skinny Calm for store-bought options. For homemade versions, he suggests using a Ninja Creamy to transform protein shakes into delicious frozen treats.

"Just because of this, they can stay lean year round," Dr. Diamonds says about his clients who incorporate protein ice cream into their diets.

9. Protein Milk: The Daily Staple Upgrade

container,Fairlife, milk,grocery, store.food,shopping,supermarket​Fairlife: The High-Protein Milk Game-ChangerShutterstock

"We have milk with almost everything," Dr. Diamonds points out, making protein-enhanced milk an easy way to boost your daily intake. Brands like Fairlife and Barbell offer high-protein milk varieties.

This simple swap works for coffee, shakes, cereal, and any recipe calling for milk. Dr. Diamonds notes that protein milk helped his mother meet her protein needs while recovering from dental surgery.

10. Canned Tuna: The Forgotten Protein Superfood

Canned tuna fillet meat in olive oil, on black background, flat layShutterstock

Dr. Diamonds calls canned tuna "the ugly stepchild" of protein sources, but emphasizes its incredible value: "In just eight ounces of canned tuna in water, you can hit 50 grams of protein."

The versatility is impressive—tuna pasta, tuna with rice, tuna with egg whites on toast, or simply eaten from the can. "Canned tuna is so underrated, and I should probably add it more into my foods," admits Dr. Diamonds.

For improved flavor, he suggests mixing it with fat-free mayo and adding it to rice or various snacks.

Conclusion: Protein Is Your Secret Weapon

Weightlifter clapping hands and preparing for workout at a gym. Focus on dustShutterstock

Adding these 10 underrated protein sources to your diet can dramatically increase your daily protein intake without feeling like you're on a restrictive diet. Dr. Diamonds emphasizes that consistent protein consumption, combined with a caloric deficit and weightlifting, is the formula for success when trying to get lean.

Whether you're starting at 30% body fat or just looking to shed those last few pounds, these protein options will help fuel your transformation. Try incorporating just a few of these foods into your weekly meal plan and watch as your body begins to change.

Nutrition & Diet

30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Quickly

Autumn Bates
Copyright Autumn Bates/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 17, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Tired of eating the same protein foods while seeing minimal results? You might be choosing the wrong proteins. Not all protein sources are created equal – some can actually help accelerate your fat loss, while others might be holding you back.

"It's really important to eat enough protein to help prevent ruining your metabolism while you lose weight. But some protein-rich foods are a lot better at doing this than others," explains Autumn Bates, a certified clinical nutritionist with a master's in nutrition and human performance and 600,000 subscribers following her tips on YouTube.

Looking to boost your protein intake while losing weight? This ranking breaks down the best protein sources from good to absolute best. Let’s start with the basics:

30. Quinoa

"Quinoa is often praised as a protein powerhouse, but the numbers tell a different story," Autumn says in her post. With just 8 grams of protein and 34 grams of net carbs per cup when cooked, it's not the protein champion many believe it to be. While it's nearly a complete protein, Autumn notes its DIAZ score (protein absorption rate, which tells us how effectively your body can use the protein to build and maintain lean muscle.) is relatively low.

29. Almonds

Almonds in ceramic bowl on wooden background. Selective focus.Shutterstock

Despite their healthy reputation, almonds don't pack the protein punch many expect. Autumn explains that their protein quality is so low it's barely measurable, making them better suited as a healthy fat source than a protein source.

28. Peanuts

Raw peanuts or arachis, nuts,

Shutterstock

"You only get 7 grams of protein for about 190 calories of peanuts," Autumn points out. Compare this to beef, which provides 27 grams of protein for the same calories. Plus, peanuts are low in crucial nutrients like zinc, iron, and vitamin A.

27. Regular Yogurt

Spoon with thermostat yogurt in a girl's handShutterstock

While nutritious, regular yogurt offers just 5-7 grams of protein per cup, Autumn notes. That's significantly less than its concentrated cousin, Greek yogurt, making it a less efficient protein source for weight loss. Moving Up: The Decent Options

26. Seitan

seitan or vegan meat sliced with spices such as oregano, pepper, garlic, and parsley.

Shutterstock

Made from wheat protein, seitan offers a decent amount of protein but falls short in several areas. "It's incomplete protein with a lower DIAZ score," Autumn explains, "and it's notably nutrient-poor compared to other options."

25. Beans (General Category)

Black beans in a wooden spoon with cilantro and onions in the backgroundShutterstock

While beans provide some protein, Autumn points out their inefficiency: "To get 28 grams of protein from black beans, you're also consuming 54 grams of net carbs and 482 calories." This high carb-to-protein ratio makes them less ideal for weight loss goals.

24. Seeds (General Category)

Roasted,Salty,Pumpkin,Seeds,Ready,To,EatShutterstock

Hemp seeds lead this category with a moderate DIAZ score. "Seeds can provide some valuable nutrients," Autumn says, noting that pumpkin seeds offer magnesium while hemp seeds provide plant-based omega-3s.

23. Chickpeas

Wooden bowl and wooden spoon full of chickpeas on wooden background. Top view.Shutterstock

One cup of cooked chickpeas provides 15 grams of protein alongside 33 grams of net carbs. Autumn appreciates their fiber content and nutrients like folate, iron, and zinc, though she notes the minerals aren't as bioavailable as in animal sources.

22. Ezekiel Bread

Freshly baked Ezekiel Bread / Bible Bread sliced, French Stick, Chilli, Cheese, Halloumi, Tomato. Bread bun.

Shutterstock

This sprouted grain bread stands out from regular bread with about 10 grams of protein per two slices. "The fermentation and sprouting process makes nutrients more absorbable," Autumn explains, though she notes its DIAZ score isn't well documented.

21. Buckwheat

Buckwheat Grains on Plate on Wooden Background, Top View, Copy Space.Hulled kernels of buckwheat grains close up. Food background.Shutterstock

While it's a complete protein with a decent DIAZ score, buckwheat's numbers are modest: 6 grams of protein per cup cooked, with 29 grams of net carbs. Autumn appreciates its medium glycemic load, making it a reasonable choice when whole grains are desired. Now let’s move to middle tier.

20. Pea Protein Powder

Plant base protein Pea Protein Powder in plastic scoop with fresh green Peas seeds on white Background, isolated copy space.

Shutterstock

"The DIAZ scores for pea protein are mixed," Autumn notes. While it's high in protein, she's observed digestive issues in many clients, and it lacks the nutrient density of whole foods.

19. Oysters

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian dietShutterstock

Though not typically thought of as a protein source, oysters offer about 11 grams of protein per 4 ounces. "They're one of the best sources of vitamin B12," Autumn highlights, though their relatively low protein density keeps them from ranking higher.

18. Yellow Split Peas

Uncooked, split, yellow peas in bowl. Dry peas grains. Top viewShutterstock

With 16 grams of protein and 20 grams of net carbs per cooked cup, yellow split peas offer a better protein-to-carb ratio than many plant sources. Autumn notes their decent DIAZ score and good folate content.

17. Soy Protein Powder

Whey,Protein,powder,Scoop.,Sports,Nutrition.Shutterstock

Ranking higher than pea protein due to its better DIAZ score, soy protein powder still falls short of animal-based options. "It's a decent choice for plant-based dieters," Autumn says, "but like all powders, it lacks the nutrient complexity of whole foods." Now the list is getting serious.

16. Tofu

Organic,Raw,Soy,TofuShutterstock

While you need about 9 ounces to get 30 grams of protein, tofu's complete amino acid profile makes it noteworthy. "It's a versatile option for plant-based eaters," Autumn explains, though she prefers its fermented cousin, tempeh.

15. Edamame

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with saltShutterstock

One cup provides 12 grams of complete protein with only 3 grams of net carbs. While not fermented like tempeh, Autumn appreciates its whole-food status and nutrient profile.

14. White Fish

Fresh fish, raw cod fillets with addition of herbs and lemonShutterstock

Lean and protein-rich, white fish earns its spot with high protein content and good digestibility. Though lower in some nutrients compared to fatty fish, Autumn notes it's an excellent low-fat protein source.

13. Whey Protein

low key scoop up whey protein, selective focusShutterstock

"Whey protein is an excellent way to boost protein intake," Autumn states. While it lacks the full nutrient profile of whole foods, its high DIAZ score and protein density make it valuable for meeting protein goals.

12. Lamb

Organic Grilled Lamb Chops with Garlic and LimeShutterstock

Rich in nutrients and high in protein, lamb only ranks slightly lower than some other meats due to its higher fat content. "Four ounces of lamb provides 25 grams of protein and 22 grams of fat," Autumn explains, noting this affects its protein density. And finally time for elite tier: the best of the best.

11. Tempeh

Tempeh or tempeh is a typical Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans in addition to yeast or "tempeh yeast".Shutterstock

Leading the plant-based category, fermented tempeh offers improved nutrient availability and digestibility. "Its fermentation process makes it one of the most beneficial forms of soy," Autumn emphasizes.

10. Turkey

Roasted,Turkey:,Succulent,Turkey,Roasted,To,Perfection,With,Crispy,Skin,Shutterstock

High DIAZ score and lean protein content put turkey near the top. Autumn notes its decent choline content, though it's somewhat lower in zinc and iron than red meat.

9. Pork

Pork,Chops,Cooked,With,Garlic,In,A,Cast,Iron,PanShutterstock

"The protein content varies significantly by cut," Autumn explains. Leaner cuts like pork loin offer excellent protein density and valuable nutrients like choline and zinc.

8. Chicken

fresh chicken breast raw on cutting boardShutterstock

A classic for good reason, chicken offers excellent protein density and a high DIAZ score. While not as nutrient-dense as some red meats, its lean profile makes it a weight loss favorite.

7. Eggs

Fresh chicken eggsShutterstock

"Eggs are essentially a multivitamin," Autumn declares. Rich in choline, vitamin K2, and vitamin A, eggs only rank below the top tier due to their moderate protein content (5-7 grams per egg).

6. Venison

Traditional barbecue leg of venison sliced and served with herbs as close-up on rustic black board with copy space

Shutterstock

Lean and nutrient-rich, venison combines high protein content with an impressive nutrient profile. Autumn places it among the top choices for its excellent protein quality and density.


5. Greek Yogurt/Cottage Cheese

Delicious fresh cottage cheese in bowl on table, closeupShutterstock

These dairy powerhouses offer impressive protein content (20-25 grams per cup) along with calcium and other nutrients. "They're also generally well-tolerated by those with lactose sensitivity," Autumn notes.

4. Fatty Fish (Salmon, Sardines, Anchovies)

Grilled sardines with addition of fresh herbs, lemon and spices on a wooden background. Grilled seafood, barbecueShutterstock

Combining high-quality protein with essential omega-3 fatty acids, these fish varieties offer outstanding nutritional value. "They're providing protein plus nutrients that are hard to get elsewhere," Autumn emphasizes.

3. Shrimp

Delicious sauteed shrimp with cajun seasoning and lime on a maple plank.Shutterstock

"Shrimp is one of those sneaky sources of protein that's actually very nutrient dense," Autumn reveals. Ranking among the top eight most nutrient-dense foods in research, shrimp combines excellent protein quality with impressive nutrient content.

2. Bison

Traditional fried dry aged bison beef rump steak served as close-up in a rustic old wooden boardShutterstock

Nearly identical to beef in protein quality and nutrient density, bison earns its spot near the top. Autumn appreciates its excellent DIAZ score and comprehensive nutrient profile.

1. Beef

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,BlackShutterstock

Taking the top spot, beef combines excellent protein density, superior DIAZ score, and outstanding nutrient richness. "It's been rated one of the most nutrient-rich foods available," Autumn concludes, noting its particular value for iron and zinc content.

Remember: The best protein choice for you depends on your individual needs, preferences, and dietary restrictions. Use this ranking as a guide while considering your personal health goals and dietary requirements.

Why These Proteins Work Better Than Others

Autumn evaluates protein sources using three game-changing factors that determine their fat-melting potential:

The Absorption Factor

"We can't just look at how much protein is in something – we need to know how well we actually absorb it," Autumn explains. This is measured by the DIAZ score, which tells us how effectively your body can use the protein to build and maintain lean muscle.

The Density Secret

Some foods marketed as "high-protein" actually require you to eat a lot more calories to get meaningful protein amounts. For example, Autumn points out that "you get 27 grams of protein for the same calories with beef compared to just 7 grams from peanuts."

The Nutrient Multiplier

Foods that combine high protein with essential nutrients help optimize your metabolism. "We need to make sure that it's nutrient dense because that's going to make sure that we're actually living our healthiest possible lives while we're also achieving a weight loss goal," Autumn emphasizes.

Animal vs Plant Proteins: What You Need to Know

The Animal Protein Advantage

"All animal sources of protein except for collagen are going to be high DIAZ," Autumn reveals. This means your body can use these proteins more effectively for building and maintaining muscle while losing fat.

Plant Protein Truth

While plant proteins can support your goals, Autumn notes that "all of these are generally going to have a lower DIAZ score." This doesn't mean you should avoid them – just choose wisely and know how to combine them effectively.

Making These Proteins Work for Fat Loss

For optimal results, Autumn recommends:

  1. Choose proteins from the top tiers whenever possible
  2. Combine lower-ranked plant proteins to create complete protein profiles
  3. Time your protein intake strategically throughout the day
  4. Focus on the most nutrient-dense options for your calories.

The Bottom Line

Your protein choices can make or break your fat loss results. "If you're trying to get more protein, focus on the sources that give you the most bang for your nutritional buck," Autumn advises. By choosing from these ranked proteins and understanding how to use them effectively, you can optimize your body's fat-burning potential while maintaining lean muscle.

Remember: The best protein choice is one that you'll consistently include in your diet. Use this ranking as your guide to make informed decisions about which proteins will best support your fat loss journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Best High-Protein Foods for Weight Loss 

Autumn Bates
Autumn Bates/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJul 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Alek Korab
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you need to amp up your protein intake, but aren’t sure which to incorporate into your diet? Autumn Bates (@autumbates) is a Clinical Nutritionist with a Master's in Nutrition Human Performance. She is also a social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, known for revealing tips on healthy eating, weight loss, and intermittent fasting. In one of her viral videos she discusses the 10 best high protein foods for weight loss. “Protein is one of the most essential tools to help you achieve a weight loss and body recomposition goal,” she says, maintaining they will “help you tap the fat burning and achieve your weight loss goals.”

Eggs

The first protein pick of Autumn’s is the “humble egg,” she says, noting that one egg has 6 grams of protein. “Eggs are really great per weight loss goal because it contains both protein and fat. So I usually like to eat three eggs and pair it with a little bit of cheese to help boost the protein content a little bit more,” she says. She adds that there are studies that have found that “when you eat eggs for breakfast versus some other types of breakfast foods like cereal, that the eggs help people feel more full for longer.”

Salmon

Gourmet salmon fillet sesoned with fresh herbs and spices grilling on a griddle in close up witb lemon wedges and copyspaceShutterstock

The second protein she likes is salmon. “Three ounces of cooked salmon has about 22 grams of protein, but it also is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids that are an anti-inflammatory,” she says. She adds that it is “really rich in selenium and selenium is required for phase two liver detox. So not only do you get a lot of protein with just a bit of salmon, you also get a lot of selenium and anti-inflammatory Omega-3 fats.”

Whey Protein

Close up of women with measuring scoop of whey protein and shaker bottle, preparing protein shake.Shutterstock

Next up, whey protein powder. “For a long time whey protein was really just seen as the protein for athletes, but there are a lot of other health benefits to whey protein other than just being a really high protein,” she explains. It is also “really high in an amino acid called cystine,” which “is also required for that phase two liver detox.”

Beef

Filet mignon. Grade A grass fed angus beef steak. Tenderloin, filet mignon, New York strip, bone in rib-eye grilled medium rare on outdoor grill. Classic American steakhouse entree favorite.Shutterstock

Next is beef. Her favorite is ground beef, “because it is so versatile and it tends to be really budget friendly. And three ounces of cooked beef has around 22 grams of protein and it's so easy to use,” she says. She opts for the 85/15, which has “just a little bit more fat and helps to boost satiety from both protein and fat” and uses it in tacos, zucchini bolognese, and zucchini lasagna.

Poultry

Roasted or seared chicken breast sliced on a cutting board with herbs and spicesShutterstock

“Now the next is chicken and really any type of poultry, but chicken is probably one most people are using, maybe the other one being a bit of turkey as well,” says Autumn. “Any cut can work because chicken tends to be more lean. It is going to be a little bit higher in protein and a little bit lower in fat. So because of that, if you really struggle with satiety, you might want to cook your chicken in a little bit extra, a butter olive oil or pair it with avocado so you can make up for that slightly lower fat and make sure that you're satisfied and prevent cravings." She notes that three ounces of cooked chicken breast offers 27-28 grams of protein. “So it is pretty packed with protein.”

Full Fat Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt in a potShutterstock

Next up is full fat Greek yogurt. “I know what you're thinking: Full fat. Isn't that not good for you? But there's actually been a lot of research lately, specifically on full fat dairy products and how it can be preventative against obesity. And what the researchers are saying is that it's likely because of both the fat as well of the protein that's in Greek yogurt or other full fat dairy products. So both of those combined help you to feel really satiated,” says Autumn. “So it can help to prevent cravings for foods that might work against your goals.” She uses it in smoothies, makes smoothie bowls, and stirs it into chia pudding. “Just one cup of Greek yogurt will give you about 20 grams of protein.”

Fermented Soy Products

Tempeh or tempeh is a typical Indonesian food made from fermented soybeans in addition to yeast or "tempeh yeast".Shutterstock

“One of the best options for plant-based proteins are going to be fermented soy products,” Autumn claims. “Now I specifically recommend fermented soy products if you're going to use soy as a protein source because it helps to break down some of the antinutrients of soy.” From “a plant-based perspective, the highest quality protein source” is tempeh. “And you can use this in a lot of similar ways that you would ground meat. Like you can chop it up and make ground Tempe tacos added into stir fry. Really, there's a lot of easy ways to use tempeh.”

Pork

Pork,Chops,Cooked,With,Garlic,In,A,Cast,Iron,PanShutterstock

Next up, pork. “I actually don't talk a lot about pork on my channel mostly because I didn't grow up eating it. So I'm not used to eating it that often. But it actually is a good high quality protein source,” Autumn says. “So a common cut for pork is going to be like pork tenderloin and about three ounces cooked is going to have roughly 24 grams of complete protein.”

Cottage Cheese

cottage cheese in a wooden bowlShutterstock

One of her “absolute favorite proteins” is cottage cheese. “It's really rich in protein. Just about one cup will have anywhere between 24 to 28 grams of protein. That's a lot with just one cup,” she says, adding that it's a full fat dairy product that offers a lot of the same perks as Greek yogurt. “Just make sure that you check the ingredients and that you're not getting something that has any added sugar,” she says.

Anchovies and Sardines

Grilled sardineShutterstock

Last one on her list is anchovies and sardines. She notes that they are “really rich in Omega-3 fats,” and that there is research finding that fish oil “can actually help to reduce abdominal fats,” she says. “So not only do you get protein, which is really important for body recomposition, you also get the beneficial Omega-3 fats or the fish oil.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Mom of 4 Over 30 Lost 40 Pounds in 6 Months with Daily Walks

Ashley_Hughes_huze8
From Struggling Mom to Fit Influencer: How I Dropped 40 Pounds with These 3 Simple Habits
Copyright ashleyhuze/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 10, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—standing on the scale, feeling like change is impossible. For Ashley Porter, that frustration peaked when she saw the number on her scale matched what she weighed the day she gave birth to twins. As a busy mom of four in her thirties, she felt stuck in a cycle of failed attempts and disappointment. "I had done countless weight loss challenges in my life," Ashley shares in her post. "After each baby, the weight seemed to be a little more difficult to get off." But through a dedicated six-month journey involving daily walks and establishing key morning habits, Ashley not only lost 40 pounds but created a sustainable lifestyle she loves. Her story proves that it's never too late to transform your life—and shows exactly how you can do it too.

The Turning Point

Everyone reaches a breaking point before making a real change. For Ashley, October was her darkest month. "I got to the point where I felt I wasn't in control of so many areas of my life," Ashley admits. "I just felt every aspect of my life just felt sad." She had gained weight with each pregnancy and never fully lost it before the next one. When she stepped on the scale at 33 and saw she weighed exactly what she did the day she delivered twins, something inside her shifted. It was time for a change.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

The Decision That Started It All

Sometimes simply acknowledging you're unhappy creates the momentum for change. "On Halloween last year, I remember sitting down with my husband and talking about all the areas of my life that I wasn't happy with," Ashley reveals. That honest conversation became her catalyst. "In that moment, I immediately felt better. I felt happier. I felt excited," she says. By recognizing her power to choose a different path, Ashley experienced an immediate mental shift that would fuel her entire journey.

Morning Habit 1: The Daily Checklist

Ashley's transformation began with a simple tool—a daily checklist that kept her accountable. "On November 1st, I made my very first checklist and I got on Instagram and I told everyone what I was doing," Ashley explains. Her checklist included items like working out 4-5 times weekly, personal development, daily walks, 8 hours of sleep, and eliminating negativity. This morning ritual of creating and reviewing her checklist set the tone for each day. By making her commitment public, she created extra accountability that helped her follow through consistently.

Morning Habit 2: Personal Development

Starting each day with personal growth became a cornerstone of Ashley's success. "I knew I had so much mental work I needed to do, and spending time daily in personal development, meditating, and focusing on removing negativity from my life, which also included negative self-talk," Ashley shares. She began each morning immersing herself in content that supported her goals—listening to podcasts or watching motivational videos while preparing breakfast. This intentional morning practice reshaped her mindset and fueled her motivation throughout the day.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Morning Habit 3: Visualizing Her Future Self

Ashley's powerful morning visualization practice changed how she approached each day. "Imagine the highest version of yourself and start showing up as her," became the screensaver on her phone and her daily mantra. Each morning, Ashley would envision her ideal self and how that person would navigate the day ahead. "What would her morning routine look like? What time would she go to bed? How would she spend her time in the day?" she would ask herself. This morning habit helped close the gap between her current reality and her aspirations.

Daily Walks: The Consistent Physical Practice

Walking became Ashley's gateway to consistent physical activity. As part of her six-month commitment, she incorporated daily walks into her routine, making them non-negotiable. "I had to unbecome who I naturally am," Ashley admits. "Naturally, I want to stay up late and sleep in all morning. Naturally, I want to relax all day." These walks not only contributed to her weight loss but became a time for mental clarity and reinforcing her commitment to change. The simplicity and accessibility of walking made it the perfect foundation for her physical transformation.

The Decision-Making Framework

Ashley developed a powerful question that guided her choices throughout the day. "Anytime a decision in my day was to be made, I'd ask myself, what would a fit person do?" she explains. This simple framework helped her navigate temptations and stay aligned with her goals. "Yes, I would rather eat a bag of chips. And I knew that was going to give me temporary satisfaction," she acknowledges. "But consciously choosing a healthier alternative made me go to bed feeling accomplished and proud." This mindset shift transformed her eating habits without extreme dieting.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

Create Your Supportive Environment

Your environment either supports or sabotages your goals. "To really completely reinvent yourself, you've got to be eating, sleeping, breathing this new lifestyle," Ashley emphasizes. She intentionally surrounded herself with content and people that reinforced her new path. "Start following accounts on social media that will inspire you every single day to stick to your new lifestyle. Unfollow anyone who maybe causes you to have negative thoughts," she advises. This environmental design made good choices easier and strengthened her resolve.

Focus On Daily Actions, Not Just Results

Ashley discovered that targeting daily behaviors, not just outcomes, accelerated her progress. "Instead of saying, my goal is to lose 20 pounds, that can be your big goal. But your goal today is to get your workout in and to stick to your meal plan," she suggests. This shift created immediate wins and deeper satisfaction. "When you do this consistently, your big goal happens by default," Ashley explains. By celebrating daily actions rather than distant results, she maintained motivation throughout her journey.

The Power of Daily Progress

The joy of transformation comes from the journey itself. "You will never be happier than when you are working towards something," Ashley insists. She found truth in the idea that "progress equals happiness," experiencing greater fulfillment with each step forward. "The day you decide to change and you wake up and you're crossing things off your checklist that are helping you move the needle towards your goals—you will never be happier," she shares. This realization kept her going even on difficult days.

RELATED:She Walked in a Weighted Vest For 30 Days & Built Strength Without Going to the Gym

When New Habits Become Your Identity

The ultimate reward came when Ashley's new behaviors became automatic. "Eventually the decisions that used to be so hard or uncomfortable for you to make will become uncomfortable for you to not make them because this is just who you are," Ashley explains. After six months of consistent effort, her healthy choices no longer felt like a struggle—they simply felt like her. The morning habits, daily walks, and mindset shifts had transformed not just her body but her identity. "This is the new you," she affirms, celebrating the sustainable nature of her 40-pound weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

I'm a Bikini Competitor Who Beat Belly Fat at 50 and Here's How You Can Too

Melissa Neill msmelissaneill MelissaNeill
Copyright msmelissaneill/Instagram
Melissa Neill
By Melissa NeillApr 10, 2025
Melissa Neill
CEO of Body By Bikini
Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the founder of Body By Bikini.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

That unexpected belly fat that seems to appear out of nowhere once you hit your 40s can feel impossible to lose. No matter how many sit–ups you do or salads you eat, that stubborn midsection just doesn't budge like it used to. I know exactly how frustrating this is because I've been through it myself.

As a fitness coach who specializes in helping women over 40, I discovered the real solutions to menopause belly fat through my own journey competing in bikini competitions. Back in 2018, I was struggling just like you might be now – trying all the usual methods and seeing no results until I finally cracked the code.

Today, I'm going to share the exact process that has helped over 13,000 women lose menopause belly fat – a straightforward approach you can follow to flatten your midsection in just 6–8 weeks. If you're tired of feeling uncomfortable in your clothes and ready for real solutions that work with your changing body, you'll want to read every word of what follows.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

Why We Get Menopause Belly Fat

First off, I'm going to show you the shocking reasons you have gained fat around your midsection and how, once you hit the age of 40, your body has changed.

Linda is one of my clients – she was struggling with belly fat after having a child. The lifestyle she adopted was catching up with her, but she couldn't understand why. She was doing the same things she did in her younger days, but gradually her waist was expanding. She couldn't find clothes to fit, and she realised she had to make a choice to either go and buy new clothes or do something about her expanding waistline.

She decided to take action and join my program. As each week passed, she saw her waistline diminishing and lost 20 lbs. Linda was elated she had found success when it had eluded her before. You can see from these pictures and the smile on Linda's face talking about it that she was really happy with her results in just 8 weeks.

So what had happened to Linda's body, and why had she gained so much weight?

There are three things in Linda's body that were causing her belly fat and preventing her from losing weight using the traditional methods.

1. Insulin Resistance

If you try pouring water into an already soaked sponge, the sponge can't absorb any more water. That's the same as your glucose or sugar in your body – it can't be absorbed like it used to, so you get blood sugar spikes that cause fat gain.

The fat gain will typically sit around your midsection, as Linda found.

2. Loss of Estrogen

Linda's body once she hit the age of 40 is changing due to her hormones. This is because her body has lost estrogen. You can see here she started to store fat around her midsection. That's because as her body has lost estrogen, it's trying to make more, and with that, it makes more fat too. And that typically sits around her midsection. She hasn't changed anything – she has the same lifestyle habits, but her body is storing more fat because it's lacking in estrogen.

3. Loss of Muscle

There is another important thing that is happening to Linda's body, which is adding to the already expanding waistline.

Linda and every woman at this stage will find that her muscles are declining. It's declining at a rate of 1% per year once you hit the age of 40.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Why Is That Important?

Muscle is like logs I am putting on a fire—the more you have, the longer and hotter the fire burns, even when you're not stoking it.

When you have more muscle, like more logs on the fire, your body is going to burn calories without effort, just when you're sitting, resting, and sleeping.

But as you age, you are not getting that magic effect of muscle. Take me – I'm 58 – if I hadn't done anything about it, I would have lost 18% of muscle or 18% of the logs I had available to burn.

Inflammation

Let's move on to the fourth thing that is happening in your body.

When I was perimenopausal, I was suffering from 2 things I couldn't quite understand. I was getting water retention and bloating. This was during the time I was doing bikini shows, and leading up to the show, I would get really anxious about the water retention and bloating. My ankles would always swell up towards the end of the day, and my coach would order me to have my legs raised to ease this.

And the bloating would get worse throughout the day, and I would have a particular reaction to eating certain foods, like dairy and even natural sweeteners.

What was going on was inflammation, which is a huge problem for perimenopausal and menopausal women and contributes to our belly fat.

Simply put, your body becomes more inflamed as a way of healing itself. But many women experience chronic inflammation, and when left unchecked, it will lead to weight gain, joint pain, and even autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

What Doesn't Work For Belly Fat

So we've learned why we get belly fat, so I'm going to show you why some traditional methods for fat loss won't work anymore. These were methods when you were younger, and some people will even get upset and angry with the first one I'm going to talk about because they love it. But I am not talking about whether you love it, I'm talking about whether it reduces belly fat.

Do you remember the role of muscle, and loading more logs on the fire would keep the fire burning longer and hotter without effort? Well, there are some things that are going to put that fire out, like throwing cold water on it. In other words, they are going to slow your metabolism down.

Running: It’s the worst kind of exercise you can do, because you will reduce your muscle mass.

Very low carb, low calories, or extreme fasting: again, as it will result in loss of muscle, so they are going to put your fire out.

Torch Belly Fat with These Exercises

Remember that fire we were talking about and how we can add more logs on so the fire burns hotter and for longer? That is done by building more muscle. So you need to lift weights to get this magical fat burning.

But you're not going to get bulky like a bodybuilder. You're just putting back the muscle you lost through the aging process.

RELATED:5 Movement Hacks to Shed Pounds From a Sports Medicine Specialist

Lifting Weights

What happens to your body when you lift weights is that your metabolism speeds up and you are going to be burning calories when you are sitting around, sleeping, and doing everyday things.

It's not about the calories you burn when you are exercising, and it's the calories you burn throughout the day when you are lifting weights.

And that's not the only benefit of lifting weights.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full up because of insulin resistance? You can make your sponge bigger by adding more muscle. The more muscle you have, the better your body is at absorbing glucose. So lifting weights is your new friend.

Your body turns into a fat-burning machine when you lift weights.

This is why I have remained so lean for years after my initial success at transforming my body and becoming a stage competitor.

Now I strength train 4 times a week for around 45 mins to an hour per session. So I don't spend huge amounts of time working out. Some people are surprised by this.

And there are two more forms of exercise that will help you keep those logs on the fire, in other words, support your metabolism:

As well as strength training, you do want to be doing some sort of cardio, but not to the detriment of your strength training. We have already learned that too intense cardio can throw water on the fire, but there is a type of cardio that will enhance your muscles and help you put more logs on your fire….

Walking

Walking is amazing for menopausal women because it will not deplete your muscles and it's easy on your joints. You want to get in 7,000 steps per day, which will help your body burn extra calories with the minimum effort. To up your walking game, I love to add in a weighted vest, and that's what I do with my clients. It really is a game changer. Go for 10% of your body weight.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

High Intensity Interval training

Another option is to implement High-Intensity Interval training (HIIT). But only in small amounts. You want to be doing 15–20 minutes per session, no more than 4 times a week. You can go for 30 minutes, but I wouldn't do that anymore, so you don't end up depleting your muscles.

Personally, I love HIIT, but not everyone does, so if you don't like it, stick to walking.

Eat Your Way to a Flatter Tummy

Exercise is not the only tool in your armoury when it comes to the war against belly fat. How you eat is absolutely crucial, and I am going to reveal my secret to eating, which will absolutely torch belly fat and has been so successful for the thousands of women on my programs.

So we've discovered earlier that we get inflammation & insulin resistance; so how do we tackle them?

To reduce inflammation, we need to be eating food that will fight inflammation and cutting out foods that make it worse.

That's cutting out ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and alcohol, and instead having a diet that is rich in vegetables, fruit, and whole foods.

Foods that actively fight inflammation are berries, tomatoes, peppers, green leafy veg, green tea, oily fish, and even 70% cocoa dark chocolate.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full. You can reduce the amount of water you are sending to your sponge. The water is glucose in your body and too much if it will make your sponge overflow. So you should be eating less sugar and fewer refined carbs like white flour and swap these for whole grains and starchy veg.

Then there is an amazing food group which will put more logs on your fire like strength training.

That's Protein

Protein helps with belly fat in 2 ways:

1. Your body takes longer to break down protein, so you are burning more calories than when you eat carbs and fats

2. Protein will support strength training and is the building block to putting on muscle, so it will help with putting those logs on the fire.

You want to be getting in 1g of protein per pound in body weight, which sounds a lot, but that's eating protein at every single meal and snack.

But is eating non-inflammatory foods and increasing your protein all it takes to lose belly fat?

No, you do need to be burning more energy than you are consuming in food for this to work. In other words, you do need to be in a calorie deficit.

I know many of you ask me how many calories I should be eating. The answer is – that depends on so many things. What your goal is, how much activity you are doing, and how much you currently weigh. You also need to have a workout plan that's designed for your level of fitness, experience, and goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

About the author: Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the CEO of Body By Bikini

Fitness & Workouts

5 Best Walking Exercises for Burning Fat After 50

Josh York JoshYorkGG joshyorkgg
Copyright JoshYorkGG/YouTube/Shutterstock
Josh York
By Josh YorkApr 10, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Walking is something most of us do every day without much thought, but it can be transformed into a powerful fat-burning exercise, especially for those over 50. Throughout my career as a personal trainer, I've seen clients lose significant weight and become happier with who they are simply by adding a daily walk to their schedule. It's an accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine. Ready to turn your regular walks into fat-burning sessions? Here are five exercises that will help you do just that.

Why Walking Works Best for You After 50

Morning jog. Beautiful sporty woman in sportswear and earphones looking at her watch, checking the result while running in a green park on a sunny summer day

Shutterstock

Walking is a great low-impact workout option that is easy on the joints, making it a go-to exercise for people over 50. It is an extremely accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine, plus the intensity can easily be varied depending on the speed at which one walks, helping to burn more calories and improve fat loss. Additionally, walking aids in building and maintaining muscle mass, which is important as metabolism slows down naturally with age. Walking provides other benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and increased bone density.

This is a better option for people over 50 due to its low-impact nature, accessibility, and gradual progression that walking offers. High-intensity activities put stress on joints like the knees, ankles, and hips, which can increase injury risk. Walking requires no additional equipment or facilities, and you can increase the intensity or duration throughout the exercise to make it adaptable to your fitness level.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

1. Walking Lunges

Mature couple having a workout together in the park

Shutterstock

How to do it: Start standing straight up with your feet together. Take a step forward. Bend at your knees until they are at 90 degrees. Rise back up and step forward with your back leg to bring your feet back together. Repeat with the opposite leg.

Why it's beneficial: Walking lunges are beneficial because they boost metabolism and burn calories through the engagement of large lower-body muscles such as your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. They also improve your strength, stability, and functional fitness.

Mistakes to avoid: Common mistakes to avoid when doing walking lunges are leaning forward or backward, rushing the movement, not engaging the core, and not breathing properly. These will all decrease the benefits of the exercise if performed incorrectly.

2. Power Intervals

Caucasian mature female runner athlete tying training shoes while jogging on the stadium in public park in the morning. Active healthy sporty lifestyle.

Shutterstock

How to do it: Begin with a brisk walking warm-up for five to 10 minutes. Speed up your pace with a power walk for a set duration. Slow down to a more moderate pace to allow for recovery. Continue alternating between the two paces for the duration of your walk.

Why it's beneficial: This exercise elevates your heart rate to lead to increased calorie burning during and after your workout. Power intervals also provide cardiovascular benefits that include lower blood pressure, reduced risk of stroke, and overall improved cardiovascular health.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistake is rushing intervals. It is not a sprint; the goal is power and controlled movements to get an effective workout. On the other side, make sure you slow down during the more moderate intervals to allow your body time to rest. Most importantly, warm up before and stretch after.

3. Overhead Presses

Beautiful senior woman on a walk in the park, performs exercises with dumbbells in her hands

How to do it: Grab dumbbells or water bottles as weights. Bend your elbows so the weights are at shoulder-height in a neutral position. As you walk, press your arms straight up. Lower them back to shoulder height and repeat.

Why it's beneficial: This workout is a dual-threat that combines cardiovascular exercise with strength training to promote muscle growth and increase metabolic rate to help with fat loss. Strength training fights the natural decrease of muscle mass that comes with aging, ultimately requiring more energy to maintain than fat and a higher resting metabolic rate. Overhead presses can also aid in improving bone density to reduce one's chances of osteoporosis and fractures, plus also improve posture.

Mistakes to avoid: A common mistake is selecting too heavy a weight. Keep in mind that you want to select a weight you can maintain throughout your walk, so start light and build up as you get stronger. It is important for your posture and injury avoidance that you don't arch your back.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

4. Walking Backwards

Close up of unrecognizable young woman legs ready to run wearing sneakers and tropical leggings with palm trees

Shutterstock

How to do it: Find a clear and flat path. Maintain your balance by slowly and carefully lifting one foot and placing it behind the other. Bring the second foot behind the first. Repeat this rhythm for a selected distance or time.

Why it's beneficial: Walking backwards activates different muscles compared to walking forward. This generates greater calorie burn and improved cardiorespiratory fitness by forcing you to work harder, while also improving balance, stability, and flexibility. The workout hits your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core. Additionally, it can improve your brain function by providing a change of pace and a mental challenge for you to focus on the new movement.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistakes are obstacles and uneven surfaces. Simply check your surroundings before beginning your workout. You will be grateful you did as it allows you to focus on the exercise and be fully in the moment without worry. Start with small steps to get a grasp of your footing through accurate distances and directions to avoid falling.

5. Calf Raises

Close-up of gil's bare feet on wet sand. Running shoes and cold sea in the background. tip toe, Calf raises

Shutterstock

How to do it: Pause at pre-set intervals during your walk. Stand with your feet together. Place your arms straight by your side. Rise up on your toes and slowly return your feet to flat on the ground.

Why it's beneficial: Calf raises are beneficial in helping with muscle mass and endurance. By performing calf raises, you are building muscle tissue that burns more energy compared to fat at rest, leading to a boost in your metabolic rate when not working out. This is also essential to enhancing your physical activity and improving cardiovascular health by strengthening the muscles that pump blood back to your heart. Calf raises provide better circulation and cardiovascular function.

Mistakes to avoid: Focus on the full range of motion through slow and controlled movements. This means maintaining straight knees and avoiding bouncing or rolling your ankles.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Don’t Have Unrealistic Expectations

Mature woman drinks water while exercising in the park. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Copy space​Final WordShutterstock

When you're getting into a workout routine, it's easy to fall into some common traps. Things like skipping your warm-up, doing too much cardio, ignoring strength training, or expecting overnight results can really hold you back. It’s also important to stay consistent, fuel your body with the right nutrition, and keep track of your progress. These little things make a big difference—and skipping them can make it way harder to see the results you’re working for.

How to Start Your Fat-Burning Walking Routine

Mature Couple On Autumn Walk With LabradorShutterstock

Start by focusing on consistency and gradual progression to find a routine that works for your body and schedule. You don't want to overdo it early on, so start slow and build up as you start to feel more confident. Small steps will help build big results over time.

I highly recommend walking, whether with a friend or by yourself – it is simple and effective. By incorporating these exercises into your walks, you'll maximize your fat-burning potential and enjoy all the benefits walking has to offer. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

About the author: Josh York is a certified personal trainer and the founder of GYMGUYZ

