Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

The 10 Best High-Protein Foods Every Woman Should Eat Every 4 Hours

Reach 30-40g of protein every 4 hours to balance blood sugar and boost metabolism

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., CNS, L.AC
Copyright Dr. Taz MD/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Juggling work, family, and self-care leaves little time to think about nutrition. Yet getting enough protein throughout the day is crucial for energy, muscle maintenance, and balanced blood sugar. Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., CNS, L.AC, a double board-certified medical doctor, breaks down exactly how to hit your protein goals without spending hours in the kitchen. Read on to discover simple ways to incorporate 30-40g of protein every four hours into your daily routine.

Why Your Body Craves Protein

The conversation around weight, belly fat, and hormone balance centers around blood sugar, according to Dr. Taz. "Blood sugar is regulated in our body by our gut, our liver, and our pancreas," she explains in her post. When these levels spike and crash instead of remaining steady, your metabolism enters storage mode, triggering a cascade of health issues. Protein helps maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day, keeping your body functioning optimally.

The Magic Number: 30-40 Grams Every 4 Hours

Steak of salmon fish in a black plate on digital scale displaying 200 gram.Shutterstock

Getting 30-40 grams of protein every four hours might sound intimidating, but Dr. Taz assures it's not as much food as you think. This target is an average - if you're smaller, you might need slightly less, while those who are building muscle may need more. The good news? "It's not as challenging as we think it may be," Dr. Taz says, and with the right foods, you can easily hit this target.

Fish: Maximum Nutrition, Minimal Portions

Warm Salad with Salmon, fish, protein

Shutterstock

Fish provides exceptional protein with minimal effort. "For every three ounces of an animal-based protein, you are getting roughly 25-30 grams of protein," Dr. Taz points out. That's just half a fish fillet, making salmon, tuna, and other fish varieties perfect for meeting your protein needs. Fish also delivers heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and essential minerals your body needs for optimal function.

Poultry: Lean and Protein-Packed

Raw chicken for a recipe, top view, horizontal

Shutterstock

Chicken breast offers an impressive protein punch similar to fish. Dr. Taz explains that half a chicken breast (about 3-4 ounces) provides approximately 25-30 grams of protein. This lean meat option keeps you satisfied while supporting muscle maintenance. Turkey and other poultry offer similar benefits, giving you plenty of versatile options for your meal planning.

Red Meat: Quality Over Quantity

Close up of chef's hand seasoning a raw steak with salt crystals, beef, meat, protein, kitchen

Shutterstock

Beef, lamb, and other red meats deliver complete proteins with all essential amino acids. "We don't need that much," emphasizes Dr. Taz, noting that just 3-4 ounces of beef provides nearly 30 grams of protein. Focus on proper portions - about half of what you'd typically be served at a restaurant is plenty. Choose grass-fed options when possible for additional nutritional benefits.

Eggs: The Portable Powerhouse

eggs in box

Shutterstock

Eggs aren't just for breakfast anymore. "One egg has about seven grams of protein," says Dr. Taz, who calls eggs a "superfood" packed with choline and omega-3 fats. Four eggs would provide about 28 grams of protein, but you can also combine eggs with other protein sources. Hard-boiled eggs make perfect grab-and-go snacks that help stabilize blood sugar between meals.

Lentils and Beans: Plant-Based Protein Stars

Top view of mixed beans : red kidney, black, mung in a white bowl background

Shutterstock

For vegetarians and vegans, lentils and beans offer substantial protein options. "This family of foods has roughly about 20 grams of protein per cup," Dr. Taz explains. Beyond protein, these foods deliver fiber and complex carbohydrates, creating a complete nutritional package. Try combining different varieties in soups, salads, and bowls to keep meals interesting and nutritious.

Protein Powders: Convenience Without Compromise

A scoop of chocolate whey isolate protein powder

Shutterstock

When life gets hectic, protein powders can fill the gaps. "By adding a scoop of protein powder into different meals, you can add up those protein grams and get an additional 20 grams in," Dr. Taz suggests. Look for quality options with minimal additives and consider adding them to smoothies, oatmeal, or even mixed with water when you're short on time but need to meet your protein goals.

Nuts and Seeds: Mindful Portions Matter

close up of sack of mixed nuts on wooden table, top view

Shutterstock

While nuts and seeds offer protein, Dr. Taz cautions about portion control. "About seven almonds give you about five grams of protein," she notes, while "seven to ten macadamia nuts will give you about two to three grams." These foods pack a caloric punch, so they're best used as protein boosters rather than primary sources. Add them to yogurt, salads, or as small snacks between meals.

Your Protein Strategy: Mix and Match

Saucepan with boiling eggs on a gas stoveShutterstock

Creating a sustainable protein plan requires variety. "Use things like eggs to really help you buffer your protein content. Use and incorporate beans and lentils," Dr. Taz recommends. Combining different protein sources not only prevents food boredom but ensures you get a full spectrum of amino acids and nutrients. Start with a protein-focused foundation at each meal and build your menu from there.

Why This Matters More As You Age

Portrait of senior woman lifting dumbbells, mature​How Strength Training Benefits Your Aging BodyShutterstock

Maintaining adequate protein intake becomes increasingly important with age. "As muscle mass goes down, our blood sugar becomes more unstable," Dr. Taz warns. After age 35-40, we naturally lose muscle each decade unless we actively preserve it through protein intake and strength training. Prioritizing protein helps combat inflammation, stabilize metabolism, and support healthy aging, making those 30-40 grams every four hours an investment in your long-term health. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

high-protein-diet

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

The 10 Best High-Protein Foods Every Woman Should Eat Every 4 Hours

Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., CNS, L.AC
Copyright Dr. Taz MD/YouTube/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 27, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio

Juggling work, family, and self-care leaves little time to think about nutrition. Yet getting enough protein throughout the day is crucial for energy, muscle maintenance, and balanced blood sugar. Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., CNS, L.AC, a double board-certified medical doctor, breaks down exactly how to hit your protein goals without spending hours in the kitchen. Read on to discover simple ways to incorporate 30-40g of protein every four hours into your daily routine.

Why Your Body Craves Protein

The conversation around weight, belly fat, and hormone balance centers around blood sugar, according to Dr. Taz. "Blood sugar is regulated in our body by our gut, our liver, and our pancreas," she explains in her post. When these levels spike and crash instead of remaining steady, your metabolism enters storage mode, triggering a cascade of health issues. Protein helps maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day, keeping your body functioning optimally.

The Magic Number: 30-40 Grams Every 4 Hours

Steak of salmon fish in a black plate on digital scale displaying 200 gram.Shutterstock

Getting 30-40 grams of protein every four hours might sound intimidating, but Dr. Taz assures it's not as much food as you think. This target is an average - if you're smaller, you might need slightly less, while those who are building muscle may need more. The good news? "It's not as challenging as we think it may be," Dr. Taz says, and with the right foods, you can easily hit this target.

Fish: Maximum Nutrition, Minimal Portions

Warm Salad with Salmon, fish, protein

Shutterstock

Fish provides exceptional protein with minimal effort. "For every three ounces of an animal-based protein, you are getting roughly 25-30 grams of protein," Dr. Taz points out. That's just half a fish fillet, making salmon, tuna, and other fish varieties perfect for meeting your protein needs. Fish also delivers heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and essential minerals your body needs for optimal function.

Poultry: Lean and Protein-Packed

Raw chicken for a recipe, top view, horizontal

Shutterstock

Chicken breast offers an impressive protein punch similar to fish. Dr. Taz explains that half a chicken breast (about 3-4 ounces) provides approximately 25-30 grams of protein. This lean meat option keeps you satisfied while supporting muscle maintenance. Turkey and other poultry offer similar benefits, giving you plenty of versatile options for your meal planning.

Red Meat: Quality Over Quantity

Close up of chef's hand seasoning a raw steak with salt crystals, beef, meat, protein, kitchen

Shutterstock

Beef, lamb, and other red meats deliver complete proteins with all essential amino acids. "We don't need that much," emphasizes Dr. Taz, noting that just 3-4 ounces of beef provides nearly 30 grams of protein. Focus on proper portions - about half of what you'd typically be served at a restaurant is plenty. Choose grass-fed options when possible for additional nutritional benefits.

Eggs: The Portable Powerhouse

eggs in box

Shutterstock

Eggs aren't just for breakfast anymore. "One egg has about seven grams of protein," says Dr. Taz, who calls eggs a "superfood" packed with choline and omega-3 fats. Four eggs would provide about 28 grams of protein, but you can also combine eggs with other protein sources. Hard-boiled eggs make perfect grab-and-go snacks that help stabilize blood sugar between meals.

Lentils and Beans: Plant-Based Protein Stars

Top view of mixed beans : red kidney, black, mung in a white bowl background

Shutterstock

For vegetarians and vegans, lentils and beans offer substantial protein options. "This family of foods has roughly about 20 grams of protein per cup," Dr. Taz explains. Beyond protein, these foods deliver fiber and complex carbohydrates, creating a complete nutritional package. Try combining different varieties in soups, salads, and bowls to keep meals interesting and nutritious.

Protein Powders: Convenience Without Compromise

A scoop of chocolate whey isolate protein powder

Shutterstock

When life gets hectic, protein powders can fill the gaps. "By adding a scoop of protein powder into different meals, you can add up those protein grams and get an additional 20 grams in," Dr. Taz suggests. Look for quality options with minimal additives and consider adding them to smoothies, oatmeal, or even mixed with water when you're short on time but need to meet your protein goals.

Nuts and Seeds: Mindful Portions Matter

close up of sack of mixed nuts on wooden table, top view

Shutterstock

While nuts and seeds offer protein, Dr. Taz cautions about portion control. "About seven almonds give you about five grams of protein," she notes, while "seven to ten macadamia nuts will give you about two to three grams." These foods pack a caloric punch, so they're best used as protein boosters rather than primary sources. Add them to yogurt, salads, or as small snacks between meals.

Your Protein Strategy: Mix and Match

Saucepan with boiling eggs on a gas stoveShutterstock

Creating a sustainable protein plan requires variety. "Use things like eggs to really help you buffer your protein content. Use and incorporate beans and lentils," Dr. Taz recommends. Combining different protein sources not only prevents food boredom but ensures you get a full spectrum of amino acids and nutrients. Start with a protein-focused foundation at each meal and build your menu from there.

Why This Matters More As You Age

Portrait of senior woman lifting dumbbells, mature​How Strength Training Benefits Your Aging BodyShutterstock

Maintaining adequate protein intake becomes increasingly important with age. "As muscle mass goes down, our blood sugar becomes more unstable," Dr. Taz warns. After age 35-40, we naturally lose muscle each decade unless we actively preserve it through protein intake and strength training. Prioritizing protein helps combat inflammation, stabilize metabolism, and support healthy aging, making those 30-40 grams every four hours an investment in your long-term health. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Best Protein Foods Nutritionists Eat to Lose Weight

Michelle Roots Fitness & Nutrition Coach
Copyright Michelle Roots/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 10, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to stay full while cutting calories? You're not alone. Getting enough protein while maintaining a calorie deficit can feel like solving a puzzle. But fitness and nutrition coachMichelle Roots, a certified kinesiologist, has cracked the code with her top protein-rich foods that keep you satisfied without breaking your calorie bank. Read on to discover the foods that could transform your weight loss journey.

Why Your Body Needs Protein

"Proteins are building blocks in the body," says Harvard Health. "They make up bones, cartilage, muscle, blood, skin, enzymes, hormones, and vitamins. They're essential for growth and development, repair and build cells and tissue such as muscle, and play an important role in body processes such as blood clotting, fluid balance, and the immune response."

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

Michelle suggests aiming for "0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight when in a calorie deficit." This aligns with scientific guidelines - Harvard Health notes that while the basic recommended dietary allowance is 0.36 grams per pound, active individuals and those over 50 may benefit from higher intake, up to "2 grams per kilogram" for optimal results.

Your Go-To Lean Protein: Chicken Breast

"Chicken breast is absolutely a staple in my household," says Michelle. "With about 18 grams of protein per 100 grams and very low calories, it's versatile enough to add to anything."

"Lean meats such as chicken are excellent sources of high-quality protein as well as important nutrients like iron and zinc," says Harvard Health.

Ground Turkey: The Versatile Protein Source

Ground turkey is another favorite in Michelle's kitchen. "You can throw it into pasta meals, make burger patties, or use it in stir-fries and tacos," she explains. With nearly 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, it's a lean option that keeps you within your calorie goals.

Eggs and Egg Whites: Complete Protein Power

Michelle emphasizes the protein power of both whole eggs and egg whites. Harvard Health confirms that "eggs contain all of the essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. Eggs are also a source of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants." Michelle adds that one egg provides about 7 grams of protein for just 72 calories.

RELATED:Nutritionist Reveals the 6 Morning Habits That Helped Her Lose 20 Pounds

Salmon: Heart-Healthy Protein

"Salmon gives you about 17-18 grams of protein per 100 grams for only about 100 calories," Michelle shares. Harvard Health adds that "fish like salmon are not only rich in protein but also contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health."

Plant-Based Protein Champions: Lentils and Beans

Michelle recommends lentils for those seeking plant-based options. Harvard Health supports this choice, noting that "beans, peas, and lentils are excellent sources of protein as well as fiber, folate, potassium, iron, and zinc." Michelle adds that one cup of lentils provides 18 grams of protein for only 230 calories.

RELATED:Weight Loss Coach Finally Lost 50 Pounds Using These 5 Cheat Codes

Dairy Protein Powerhouses: Greek Yogurt and Cottage Cheese

Michelle swears by plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese. "A 150-gram serving of Greek yogurt offers 15 grams of protein for just 80 calories," she says. Harvard Health confirms that "dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are rich in protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients."

Quick Protein Solutions: Edamame and Canned Tuna

"Edamame is perfect for quick snacks or salad toppers," Michelle suggests. Harvard Health notes that "soy products such as edamame are good sources of protein, especially for vegetarians and vegans." For a concentrated protein source, Michelle recommends canned tuna, which packs 30 grams of protein per can for only 120 calories.

Smart Supplementation: Whey Protein

While not technically a whole food, Michelle includes whey protein in her recommendations. "It helps me increase my protein intake, supports workout recovery, and serves as a healthy snack between meals," she explains. A typical serving provides 35 grams of protein for about 150 calories.

RELATED:Woman Drops 22 Pounds Using This 10-Minute Morning Walk Strategy

Balancing Your Protein Sources

Harvard Health says that "for optimal health and nutrition, you should emphasize plant-based protein and protein from a variety of sources." This balanced approach ensures you get all essential amino acids while maintaining a healthy, sustainable diet that supports your weight loss goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Fitness & Workouts

The 5 Most Overlooked Proteins That Help with Weight Loss

Dani_Spies_clean_and_delicious1
Copyright clean_and_delicious/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 15, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking to increase your protein intake but tired of complicated meal prep? Whether you're focused on health, wellness, or weight loss goals, getting enough protein can feel challenging – especially after 40. As a certified weight loss coach and founder of Clean & Delicious, Dani Spies shares her expertise in creating simple, sustainable eating habits that stick. Here are her top protein-rich foods and creative ways to enjoy them.

Make Cottage Cheese Your New Go-To Protein Source

"One cup of cottage cheese packs nearly 30 grams of protein," says Dani in her post. She recommends keeping it simple with fresh fruit and nuts or going savory with tomatoes, cucumbers, and everything bagel seasoning. Get creative by using cottage cheese in pancakes, quiches, or even pasta dishes for a protein boost. "One of the most popular recipes on my Clean and Delicious website is my cottage cheese and vegetable egg bake," Dani shares.

RELATED:New Jersey Woman Drops 31 Pounds by Walking and Making a Key Food Change

Transform Your Meals with Eggs and Egg Whites

Fresh chicken eggsShutterstock

Dani highlights eggs' versatility: "One whole egg has six grams of protein, plus healthy fats from the yolk." She suggests meal-prepping hard-boiled eggs for grab-and-go protein. For higher protein content, add egg whites to oatmeal for a fluffy texture or create protein-rich French toast. "When you add egg whites to your morning oats, you will get the richest, fluffiest, most delicious morning oats ever," she explains.

Stock Up on Canned Fish for Quick Protein

Canned tuna fillet meat in olive oil, on black background, flat layShutterstock

"Canned salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna are rich in protein and omega fatty acids," Dani explains. She recommends building quick rice bowls with jarred mackerel or making salmon burgers. For beginners, try sardines on toast with arugula and olive oil. "I love to just toast up a piece of whole grain toast, drizzle that with a little bit of olive oil, and layer it with arugula. Then I put the sardines over the top with some raw onion."

Use Greek Yogurt as Your Protein-Rich Kitchen Staple

Eating delicious natural yogurt at white tiled table, closeupShutterstock

According to Dani, "One cup of low-fat Greek yogurt contains 23 grams of protein." Mix in protein powder and berries for a dessert-like treat, or use it as a high-protein base for dressings and dips. "You can swap some or all of the mayo with Greek yogurt. This is going to create a lower fat, higher protein dish," she notes. It's perfect for overnight oats, chia pudding, or as a mayo substitute in tuna salad.

RELATED:A Top Trainer Reveals 4 Fat Loss Mistakes You Need to Stop Making Right Now

Make Ground Bison Your Weeknight Protein Solution

Naples, USA - April 29, 2022: Macro closeup of fresh red raw uncooked packaged ground bison meat from Great Range brand company grass-fed raised without antibiotics and no added hormonesShutterstock

"Four ounces of ground bison provides nearly 30 grams of protein," Dani notes. She recommends sautéing it with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder for a 10-minute protein prep. "Once it's cooked through, which takes 10 minutes max, I have it ready to go as a high protein headstart ingredient for the week," she shares. Store in an airtight container and build quick bowls with rice, roasted vegetables, and avocado throughout the week.

Simple Tips for Protein Success

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Dani underlines that consistency matters more than perfection: "Remember, you don't always have to hit the target. The goal is to continuously move in the direction of and always look for what's working and celebrate those small wins." She suggests keeping pre-made protein options ready for busy days and experimenting with different combinations to find what works best for your lifestyle.

The Science Behind Protein Needs

Teaspoon in the boiled chicken egg body with liquid yolk in the woman hands close-upShutterstock

According to WebMD, "Protein is especially crucial when the body is growing or has extra work to do, such as during childhood, teen years, pregnancy, and breastfeeding." The National Academy of Medicine recommends that adults get about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. For a 150-pound adult, that's about 54 grams of protein per day.

Why Protein Matters After 40

Happy adult couple have fun together eating meat cooked on a spit in touristic restaurant. Man and woman enjoy time eating meal from same fork posing for a picture. Happiness relationship food conceptShutterstock

"As we age, getting enough protein becomes more important," WebMD explains. "That's because we lose muscle naturally, starting in our 30s and speeding up each decade after that." This loss of muscle and strength, called sarcopenia, can increase your risk of frailty and falls. "Eating enough protein is one way to slow down muscle loss. It also can keep your bones stronger."

RELATED:These 8 Common Salad Mistakes Leave You Starving an Hour Later

Choosing the Right Protein Sources

Salmon steak on ice. Chilled fish on the counter. Ice and salmon. Salmon fillet.Shutterstock

WebMD highlights that the source of your protein matters: "To get more omega-3s, you might choose salmon, tuna, walnuts, or eggs fortified with omega-3s. To get more fiber, look to beans, nuts, legumes, and high-protein vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts." They also note that "If you're watching your weight, try including protein with every meal. It will help you feel full longer." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Protein Tricks for Burning Fat You’ll Love, From a Nutritionist

_lillie_kane9
Copyright Lillie Kane/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 31, 2024
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, especially when food cravings keep derailing your progress. But what if the key to weight loss isn’t cutting carbs or sugar but simply eating more protein?

Lillie Kane, a Certified Nutrition Health Coach and metabolism specialist with over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, believes the solution lies in prioritizing protein. With expertise in micronutrients, longevity, and biohacking, she shares how eating the right amount of protein can help you curb cravings, feel full, and achieve sustainable weight loss.

If you’ve been struggling with diets that don’t work, read on to discover 10 protein-packed tricks to take control of your health and “start small and win big.”

Protein Deficiency Causes Overeating

"One of the biggest reasons people overeat is because they’re deficient in protein," says Lillie in her post. Research supports this, showing that humans continue eating until their bodies get enough protein. When your meals lack protein, your body doesn’t signal fullness, leaving you hungry and prone to overeating.

"If I eat salad, a donut, and an apple, none of those foods provide enough protein. My body will still scream, ‘Keep eating!’ because I haven’t satisfied its protein needs," Lillie explains.

Start Small to Increase Protein

Eating more protein doesn’t mean overhauling your diet overnight. "It would be unrealistic to double or triple your protein intake tomorrow," says Lillie. Instead, she recommends easing into it: "Start small by adding more protein to each meal, and let your body adapt over time."

Even increasing your daily protein intake to 90 grams is a great starting point. "Small steps add up, and your body will thank you," she says.

Eat 1 Gram of Protein Per Pound of Ideal Weight

Lillie’s golden rule is to aim for one gram of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. "If your goal weight is 130 pounds, aim for at least 130 grams of protein daily," she advises. For many, this target ensures enough protein to stay full and prevent cravings.

"Protein is essential for building muscle, repairing tissues, and keeping you alive. It also signals to your brain that you’re full," she adds.

Make Protein Your Craving Crusher

Protein isn’t just filling—it can help you cut down on sugar cravings. "If someone tells me they can’t stop eating sugar, my first thought is, they’re not getting enough protein," Lillie explains. Once you’re full on protein, sugary treats become less tempting.

She compares it to leaving an all-you-can-eat buffet: "When you’re so full your buttons are popping off, if I offered you a donut, you’d say, ‘I can’t even look at food right now.’ That’s the power of being full on protein."

Know Your Protein Portions

For portion sizes, Lillie suggests a quick visual guide: "Four to five ounces of most raw meats equals roughly 30 grams of protein. That’s about the size of your palm—without the fingers."

Examples include chicken breast, salmon, pork chops, or ground beef. "This simple trick can help you estimate your protein intake and stay on track," she says.

Build High-Protein Meals

Lillie offers practical ideas for creating protein-packed meals:

Breakfast: "Try a three-egg omelet with cheese and salmon or sausage. If you’re in a rush, Greek yogurt with fruit is a great option."

Lunch: "Air-fried pork chops, cucumber sandwiches with turkey and cheese, or a hearty salad topped with chicken or tuna work wonders."

Dinner: "I love shredded chicken soup with bone broth, eggs, and bacon bits—it’s warm, filling, and protein-packed."

RELATED:CDC Warns of Norovirus Outbreak Across the US as "Stomach Bug" Cases Rise

Snack Smart with Protein

Lillie discourages frequent snacking but offers protein-rich ideas if hunger strikes. "Hard-boiled eggs, beef jerky, and cheese are great options," she says. For a creative twist, add protein powder to your coffee or crack a raw egg into it. "The hot coffee will gently cook the egg, creating a creamy texture."

The Scale Isn’t Everything

As you increase protein, the scale might not reflect immediate progress. "Protein helps repair and grow muscle, so you may be losing fat while gaining muscle," Lillie explains. Instead of relying on the scale, she suggests: "Measure your waist, check how your clothes fit, or look at yourself in the mirror for a better sense of progress."

Plan for a Week of High-Protein Meals

To make things simple, Lillie shares a week’s worth of meal ideas:

Day 1 Breakfast: Three-egg omelet with cheese and salmon

Day 2 Lunch: Ground beef bowl with spices

Day 3 Dinner: Baked salmon with butter and olives

"Each meal provides roughly 30 grams of protein, making it easy to hit your daily target," she says.

RELATED:Woman Lost 72 Pounds in 6 Months with Semaglutide, "I’m Ready to Date Again!"

Stay Consistent for Long-Term Results

"Weight loss isn’t about eating healthy for a month—it’s about building habits for life," says Lillie. By prioritizing protein, you’ll curb cravings, feel full longer, and sustain your weight loss journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

These 5 Breakfasts Helped Me Blast Body Fat in My 40s – Recipes Included!

Ashley_DiGiacomo_Schwartz_the_busy_mom_method11
Copyright the.busy.mom.method/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 12, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you trying to lose weight in your forties but aren’t sure what to eat? Ashley DiGiacomo Schwartz is a Fitness & Nutrition Body Recomposition Coach-BA/IMBA who transformed her body by making a few changes to her lifestyle, including her diet. In a recent social media post, she revealed the meals she fueled up with at the start of the day to burn body fat. “Here are five high-protein, low-calorie breakfast ideas, each providing around 30 grams of protein. These recipes are designed to support fat loss and muscle maintenance goals while keeping calories in check,” she says.

Egg White Veggie Scramble with Turkey Bacon

Woman hands breaking an egg to separate egg white and yolks and egg shells at the backgroundShutterstock

  • 1 cup egg whites
  • 2 slices of turkey bacon
  • 1/2 cup chopped bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup spinach
  • 1/4 cup diced onions
  • 1 tbsp salsa (optional)

Protein: 30g, Calories: ~230.

Greek Yogurt Protein Bowl

Eating delicious natural yogurt at white tiled table, closeupShutterstock

  • 1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • 1/4 cup mixed berries
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tsp honey

Protein: 32g, Calories: ~270.

High-Protein Oatmeal

Tasty oatmeal porridge with toppings served on light grey table, flat layShutterstock

  • 1/2 cup oats
  • 1 scoop protein powder
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter powder
  • 1/2 cup almond milk
  • 1/4 cup blueberries

Protein: 30g, Calories: ~320.

Protein Smoothie

Peanut butter banana oat smoothie with paper straws, on a wood board on rustic table, downward viewShutterstock

  • 1 scoop protein powder
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/2 frozen banana
  • 1 tbsp almond butter
  • 1/4 cup spinach
  • Ice cubes

Protein: 30g. Calories: ~270

Cottage Cheese and Turkey Sausage Breakfast Bowl

Delicious fresh cottage cheese in bowl on table, closeupShutterstock

  • 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese (112g)
  • 2 turkey sausage links
  • 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup chopped bell peppers
  • 1/2 avocado
  • Salt, pepper, hot sauce to taste

Protein: 30g, Calories: ~330 (with avocado).

Why Breakfast Is So Important

Unrecognizable man preparing fried eggs for breakfast. Close up.Shutterstock

In another post, she explains the science behind healthy breakfast meals. “One of the big things I work with clients on is their overall protein intake. When clients first come to me, they’ll often complain of brain fog, fatigue, poor sleep, irregular periods, and more. And one of the first things we look at is caloric and protein intake!” she says.

“Then incorporate a carb; some of my favorites to pair with breakfast are sourdough, berries, and black beans. Making sure you get food fats in through dairy and meat sources is also helpful, or cooking breakfast with grass-fed butter or olive oil also helps.”

RELATED:From Struggling Mom to Fit Influencer: How I Dropped 40 Pounds with These 3 Simple Habits

Not Enough Carbs or Low Fat Can Harm Hormonal Balance

Fit woman holding frying pan with omlette looking at cameraShutterstock

“I like to ensure that clients are getting well-rounded meals of carbs, proteins, and fats throughout their days,” she says. “Often times women have a ‘no carbs’ or ‘low fat’ approach to their lives after YEARS of chronic dieting. But it actually harms our hormonal balance,” she says.

Breakfast Is the Most Important Meal of the Day

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.Shutterstock

“I find that quite often, my clients aren’t eating enough. Undereating is a bi-product of diet culture. And most aren’t able to consume enough protein throughout the day. Breakfast is always one of the first things we work on, as breakfast truly sets the tone for the day.”

Here Is Why

Avocado toast with poached egg on a wooden board. Breakfast concept.Shutterstock

“These are some reasons why starting the day with a protein-rich breakfast is so important for overall health,” she says.

  • Protein at breakfast helps keep blood sugar and energy stable.
  • Eating breakfast lowers cortisol.
  • A high-protein breakfast helps regulate your appetite all day long.
  • Protein is essential for many bodily processes.
  • A breakfast of 30-40g of protein helps clients more easily hit their protein goals for the day, which typically consist of around 150 grams.
  • Aim for at least 30-40g of protein at breakfast.

RELATED:Gillian Ferguson in Two-Piece Exercise Gear Reveals 8 Ways to Lose 40 Pounds

These Foods Are High in Protein

Greek yogurt in a wooden bowl on a rustic wooden table. Selective focusShutterstock

“I personally have cottage cheese, yogurt, and collagen in my coffee most mornings to hit my 30-40g,” she says, revealing a few other foods that are high in protein.

  • 1 egg 6g
  • 1 scoop collagen 10g
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese 12g
  • 1/2 cup greek yogurt 15g
  • 1 scoop protein powder 25g

And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah SuzanneApr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.