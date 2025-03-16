Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

Skip to content
The 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes That Are Sabotaging Your Muscle Growth, According to a Coach

They are all pretty standard, according to an expert.

By Leah Groth Mar 16, 2025
Angelina Stebich angeeelina.fit
Copyright angeeelina.fit/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Are you lifting weights, but can’t seem to make any progress? You might be making a common mistake without even knowing it. Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media she pops the lid open on the biggest misconceptions about strength training. “Let’s clear up some weightlifting myths,” she writes. “I get overwhelmed by the abundance of misinformation I see about weightlifting.” Here is what she has to say, and also what science has to say, about lifting weights for weight loss.

Here Are Some Common Myths

According to Dr. Ritchey, these are the most common strength training myths:

  1. ⁣You HAVE to lift super heavy. ⁣
  2. ⁣You can build muscle with light weights only. ⁣
  3. ⁣Time under tension is all that matters. ⁣
  4. ⁣I’m holding weights, so I’m building muscle and strength. ⁣
  5. ⁣It burns, and it’s hard, so it’s effective. ⁣

Here’s What Research Says

“Here’s what we know from research,” she continues, revealing the following:

  1. ⁣To build muscle, take each set close to failure in under 30 reps. ⁣
  2. ⁣Work each muscle group individually so you know it’s getting the proper stimulus. ⁣
  3. ⁣Program your week so each muscle group gets at least 48 hours of recovery. ⁣

What Doesn’t Work? Training Upper and Lower Body in the Same Exercise

“Here’s what doesn’t appear to work (for the majority of the population),” she continues. The first thing? Working upper and lower body in the same exercise⁣. “If we look at the stimulus to each muscle group, one muscle group may be getting “cheated” while the other group MAY be getting enough stimulus. I don’t know of an exercise in which you can work multiple muscle groups and get close to failure in all of them at the same time,” she says.

Using the Same Weight for Each Lift

The next thing that doesn’t work? “Using the same 6, 8, or 10lb weights for each lift,” she writes. “An 8lb weight may be great for some lifts but not enough for others. Different movements require different loads.⁣”

Burning Muscles Mean You Are Building Muscle or Burning Fat

Number three? “The burn = building muscle or burning fat⁣,” she writes. “The burn is more of a side-effect rather than a stimulus for muscle growth in itself. If you aren’t approaching failure (a decrease in rep speed), you won’t see much growth, even if it burns.”

Working the Same Muscle Groups Each Day

One more thing that doesn’t work? “Working the same muscle groups each day⁣,” she says. “It’s counter-intuitive, but muscles grow in the recovery. So in order to see results and not suffer overuse injuries, spread out your work. We work each muscle ~2x/week on non-consecutive days. “

Bottom Line: Follow the Science

“Remember that what you see on social media is never the whole picture. Some people don’t apply these things, yet they still have visible muscle definition. This could be due to genetics and/or their body fat percentage. ⁣But for the majority of us, we will see the best results from following the science. ⁣Instead of using bodies as marketing tactics, let’s follow the science,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Are you making these common protein mistakes? Fix them now for better results. You've done your research. You're eating more protein to support your weight loss journey. But despite your efforts, the scale isn't budging as much as you'd hoped. What gives? Meet Michelle Roots, a kinesiologist, personal trainer, and nutrition coach with over 18 years of experience helping people transform their bodies. "I've seen countless clients make the same protein mistakes that sabotage their fat loss results," Michelle explains. Discover these common pitfalls and learn how to avoid them to finally achieve the results you deserve.

1. Overlooking Total Calorie Intake

When people start tracking macros, they often become laser-focused on protein intake while neglecting their overall calories. "As important as protein is, if you're consistently eating in a calorie surplus, even just a few days per week, you'll still store body fat and see limited fat loss results," Michelle warns in her post.

The Fix: Prioritize protein but track your total calorie intake as well. Even "healthy" protein shakes with multiple ingredients like fruits, seeds, yogurt, and milk can quickly become 500-calorie bombs that derail your deficit.

2. Relying Too Heavily on Supplements

It's easy to reach for protein powders and bars when you're busy, but this approach has drawbacks. "Many people overuse supplements to hit their daily protein goal without focusing on whole foods that provide additional nutrients and greater satiety," Michelle points out.

The Fix: Limit yourself to 1-2 scoops of protein powder or supplements daily, getting the rest from whole food sources like chicken, fish, tofu, salmon, and Greek yogurt. "Meal prep is your best friend here," Michelle suggests. "I cook protein in batches at the beginning of the week so it's ready to add to quick meals instead of reaching for another shake."

3. Ignoring Protein Timing

Trying to consume all your protein in just one or two meals is a common mistake. "I often see people eat minimal protein at breakfast and lunch, then realize they need to consume 90 grams at dinner to meet their daily goal—which usually results in failure," Michelle says.

The Fix: Spread your protein intake throughout the day. For example, if your daily goal is 120 grams, aim for 30 grams at each main meal and divide the rest between snacks. This approach supports muscle protein synthesis, keeps you feeling full, and reduces cravings between meals.

4. Neglecting Variety in Protein Sources

Relying on just chicken, eggs, and protein powder creates two problems: nutrient imbalances and boredom. "It's going to feel more like a diet, and you're going to fall off track because it's not realistic long-term," Michelle explains.

The Fix: Rotate between different protein sources including lean ground beef, turkey, chicken, fish, and plant-based options like lentils and edamame. Don't hesitate to combine protein sources in a single meal—add beans to your chicken salad or edamame to your stir-fry to boost the protein content while adding fiber and nutrients.

5. Not Balancing All Macros

Focusing exclusively on protein while neglecting carbs and fats leads to low energy, poor recovery, and fewer nutrients overall. "If you're strictly focused on protein, you're often missing fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which affects your digestion and satiety," Michelle cautions.

The Fix: Calculate appropriate amounts of all three macronutrients based on your goals. Pair your protein with quinoa, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats like avocado. "This balanced approach will improve your energy levels, workout performance, recovery, and digestion," Michelle recommends.

Implement these fixes to your high-protein diet, and you'll be well on your way to breaking through plateaus and achieving the fat loss results you've been working toward.

Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.

1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal

Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption

Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.

3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning

Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.

4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers

Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day

Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.

6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings

Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain

When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking

Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.

9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal

Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package

Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”

Chia Seed Water

Chia,SeedsShutterstock

Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm Water

Woman squeezes lemon juice into a glass.Shutterstock

Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.

Ginger Shot

Ginger root and ginger powder in the bowlShutterstock

Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

A,Glass,Cup,Of,Fresh,Green,Herbal,Tea,With,Lemon,Shutterstock

Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. “The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey,” she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. “Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

