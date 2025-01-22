Skip to content
Mom Lost 60 Pounds and Shares 6 Bits of "Brutal Honesty" About What She Learned

She “longed to be skinny” her entire life and now that she is, here is what it is like.

theemilychristensen
Copyright theemilychristensen/Instagram
Are you curious about what to expect after achieving your weight loss goals? You might be surprised what it is like, says one weight loss warrior. Emily Christensen is a social media influencer who lost 60 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery and adopting a healthy lifestyle. She regularly shares tips and tricks with her followers about how she did it. In a new post, she reveals the truth about being overweight and thin. “Some brutal honesty from who has spent the majority of her life feeling fat and longed to be skinny,” she writes in the Instagram post.

When You Lose Weight, More Problems Surface

The first truth? You might find underlying problems after slimming down. “When you’re over weight that’s the only problem you want to solve. Once you lose the weight you realize how many underlying things are going on that have *actually* been causing issues. I’m talking relationships, spending, parenting,” she says.

Being Skinny Doesn’t Mean You Are Healthy

The second thing she learned? “Being skinny doesn’t mean you’re healthy,” she says. “When I was at my lowest weight I had lost a lot of muscle. Rebuilding that is kind of scary but I know it’ll serve me when I’m a fit grandma.”

Weight Loss Is Mental

Her third truth is that weight loss is mental. “There are a lot of tools out there that can help! But they’re still just tools. I have to talk to myself a LOT to remind myself I didn’t suddenly gain back 60+ pounds,” she writes.

You Might Still Be Obsessed with Your Weight

She goes onto explain that obsession with your weight might not end. “Before I lost weight I was really obsessed with losing weight. Now that I’ve lost weight I have times where I’m really obsessed with keeping it off. Not out of vanity but out of fear. I never want to go back to feeling how I did for so many years,” she writes.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Your Loved Ones Might Not Be On Board with Your New Lifestyle

Another truth? “No one cares about your journey as much as you do. Meaning…it’s not anyone’s job to eat what you eat. Or exercise with you. Your spouse/partner may or may not be on board with your new lifestyle. It’s up to you to buy and prepare the right foods and find the time to exercise,” she says.

Being Skinny Won’t Give Your More Self-Worth

Finally, getting thin won’t solve your self-esteem problems. “Being skinny isn’t going to give you more self worth. It might help you love your body more and appreciate what it’s done for you…but ‘skinny’ isn’t an attribute that very many people use when they talk about why they love someone,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.