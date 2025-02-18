Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Lose 20 Pounds by Summer with Fat Loss Expert's 5 Simple Steps

One expert reveals precisely how to shape up for summer.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 18, 2025
Mahtab Ekay
Woman Who Lost 20 Pounds Shares 8 Ways to Burn Calories Without Exercise
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to lose 20 pounds in the next few months? Summer is right around the corner, and all it takes is following a few practical but straightforward fat loss steps, claims an expert. Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she unveils her plan to help transform your body in just a few months. “Here’s exactly what I would do if I wanted to lose 20 pounds before summer 2025,” she writes. “Steal my simple strategies.”

Step One: Find Your Calorie Deficit

Her first step? “Find your calorie deficit,” she says. “A very simple way is to multiply your ideal body weight in pounds by 12. Example for someone whose ideal body weight us 140 => daily calories: 140*12=1,680. Don’t worry too much about this number; at Step 5, we’ll monitor your weight and adjust if needed.”

Step Two: Increase Protein Intake

The next step? “Increase your protein intake to 0.8g per pound of ideal body weight. Here’s how you can increase your protein intake,” she says. “Double down your current protein sources. Let’s say if you are having a chicken, have a larger portion. Add egg whites to your whole eggs. Include a protein source in every meal, like cottage cheese or zero-fat Greek yogurt. Choose leaner meat sources like chicken breast or turkey, or leaner beef. Supplement with protein powder if needed.”

Step Three: Increase Steps

Running Women walking in Country​The Clinical Approach to WalkingShutterstock

Step three? “Increase your daily average steps by adding 1-2k steps every week until you can consistently hit 8-12k steps,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Step Four: Lift Weights

Woman,lifting,dumbbells,Weight,fitness,gym,exercise, weights​She Lifted WeightsShutterstock

The next step i strength training. “Start lifting weights 3-5 days a week with a structured program. This is necessary if you don’t want to just get skinnier but also want to look toned and defined,” she says.

Step Five: Stay Consistent

overweight woman on scale at homeShutterstock

The last step is to “stay consistent and don’t give up,” she says. “Weigh yourself 4-7 times a week, find your average weekly weight, and observe how it’s changing. Adjust your daily calories based on this if needed. Persistence is key to seeing results!”

Amp Up Your Fiber Intake

Young woman holding bowl full of apples in fruit orchard. Apple harvesting. Top view.​ApplesShutterstock

In another post, she offers some more fat-blasting tips, starting with amping up your fiber intake. “Eat 25–35g of fiber daily,” she encourages. “Fiber helps keep you full and supports digestion. Great sources include fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, carrots), legumes (beans, lentils), and whole grains (oats, quinoa).”

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Hydrate

Drink,Water,Pouring,In,To,Glass,hydrate,h2oShutterstock

Hydration is also essential. “Drink ½ your weight (lbs) in ounces of water. Staying hydrated helps control hunger and supports overall health,” she writes, offering the following tips:

  • Start your day with a full glass of water.
  • Drink water before main meals.
  • Keep a water bottle handy during workouts.
  • Add electrolytes for flavor if needed.

Snack on Low-Calorie, High-Volume Snack

strawberry - Woman smiling with strawberry on wooden floor background, focus on fruit, asian beauty modelShutterstock

She also recommends smart snacking. “Snack on low-calorie, high-volume foods. Examples: popcorn, strawberries, berries, and veggies with homemade dips like baby carrots, cucumbers, and peppers.”

Avoid Eating Carbs on an Empty Stomach

Top down view of a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, ready for eating.Shutterstock

“Avoid eating carbs on an empty stomach,” she continues. “Have sweets or treats as dessert after your main meals. This helps control blood sugar and reduces cravings.”

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Get Enough Sleep

High angle view of woman wearing sleeping eye mask in bed.

Shutterstock

Her last tip? Sleep 6–8 hours per night. “Sleep deprivation increases hunger and cravings the next day. If 7 hours of sleep isn’t possible, try a short midday power nap to recharge,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-loss

Fitness & Workouts

Lose 20 Pounds by Summer with 5 Simple Steps

Mahtab Ekay
Woman Who Lost 20 Pounds Shares 8 Ways to Burn Calories Without Exercise
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Coach Sheds 20lbs in 3 Months - 8 Tips!

By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
Do you want to lose weight without having to take extreme measures? Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post she shares how she did it. “8 calorie deficit tips you need to know if you’re going to be successful in losing weight. And exactly what helped me lose 20 pounds in 3 months,” she writes. “I have lost 20 pounds in less than 3 months and here my top 8 tips that will help you get better results easier and faster.”

Amp Up Your Fiber Intake

First, amp up your fiber intake. “Eat 25–35g of fiber daily,” she encourages. “Fiber helps keep you full and supports digestion. Great sources include fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, carrots), legumes (beans, lentils), and whole grains (oats, quinoa).”

Hydrate

Hydration is also important. “Drink ½ your weight (lbs) in ounces of water. Staying hydrated helps control hunger and supports overall health,” she writes, offering the following tips:

  • Start your day with a full glass of water.
  • Drink water before main meals.
  • Keep a water bottle handy during workouts.
  • Add electrolytes for flavor if needed.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

Next, make sure you are eating enough protein. “Eat 0.8–1g of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. Protein is key to preserving muscle while losing fat and achieving a toned look,” she says. Great protein sources, per Ekay? Chicken breast, white fish (cod, tilapia), whey isolate protein powder, canned tuna, egg whites, shrimp, extra-lean ground turkey, extra-lean ground beef, non-fat Greek yogurt, and tofu.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also important. “Take 8,000–12,000 steps daily. Aim to hit this range consistently to maximize calorie burn through daily activity,” she advises.

Strength Training

Strength training is an important component of weight loss, says Ekay. “Lift weights 3–4 times a week,” she says. “Follow a structured program with enough volume for each muscle group. Use progressive overload by increasing reps, sets, weight, or time under tension. Start with compound movements (squats, deadlifts, bench press) and finish with isolation exercises.”

Snack on Low-Calorie, High-Volume Snack

She also recommends smart snacking. “Snack on low-calorie, high-volume foods. Examples: popcorn, strawberries, berries, and veggies with homemade dips like baby carrots, cucumbers, and peppers.”

Avoid Eating Carbs on an Empty Stomach

“Avoid eating carbs on an empty stomach,” she continues. “Have sweets or treats as dessert after your main meals. This helps control blood sugar and reduces cravings.”

Get Enough Sleep

Her last tip? Sleep 6–8 hours per night. “Sleep deprivation increases hunger and cravings the next day. If 7 hours of sleep isn’t possible, try a short midday power nap to recharge,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Lose 20 Pounds in 4 Months With These 4 Hacks

By Leah GrothJan 25, 2025
Are you struggling to blast your belly fat? One expert claims to know the secret to getting rid of it. Miranda Forrest is a fitness coach for corporate women. “I help corporate women own their fitness journey w/o sacrificing their career, wine nights, or fav foods,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she reveals her tactics for getting rid of a flabby midsection as soon as possible. “If I were to wake up tomorrow and gain 20 pounds of belly fat…here’s what I would do to lose it in 4 months as a busy corporate girl,” she writes.

You Don’t Have to Go to Extremes

Fat woman, Obese woman hand holding excessive belly fat isolated on gym background, Overweight fatty belly of woman, Woman diet lifestyle concept to reduce belly and shape up healthy stomach muscle.Shutterstock

You don’t have to go to extremes to blast belly fat. “It can seem super confusing and frustrating trying to lose weight, but it doesn’t have to be. 5 years ago I would have tried low carb, HIIT classes, running, and maybe it would have worked for a bit, but the progress always stopped,” Miranda writes.

These Science-Backed Methods Will Keep Your Body From “Adapting to the Stimulus”

overweight woman on scale at homeShutterstock

“My body was adapting to the stimulus I was giving it. Here’s how to avoid that adaptation and how I would lose those 20lbs after learning the science behind losing body fat and toning,” she continues.

Lift Weights

,Female,Athlete,Dumbbells,weights,lifting,gym,exerciseShutterstock

Lifting weights is the first thing you need to do. “Start resistance training,” she recommends. “None of this light weight lifting, though. Heavy weights with continued reps and weight increases to avoid adaptation.”

Track Macros

Young,Woman,Eating,Salad,Organic,Vegetables,happy,eating,foodShutterstock

You also need to stay accountable when it comes to your diet. “Start tracking macros,” she says. “Ensure you’re eating the right foods to lose body fat and maintain lean muscle.”

Start a Calorie Deficit

Counting calories, different food with written quantity of calories, diet concept.Shutterstock

To lose weight you need to be in a calorie deficit. “Start a calorie deficit - I’d make sure I’m in a calorie deficit of 500+ calories per day to lose around 1lb per week,” she writes.

Do Low Intensity Cardio

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitnessShutterstock

And, do some cardio. “Start low intensity cardio - I’d increase my steps and add in low intensity cardio to help ensure I was in a calorie deficit for the day,” she says.

She Eats 2300 Calories Per Day

Bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon on rustic wooden backgroundShutterstock

In another post she reveals details about her own routine. “Instead of avoiding carbs, cake and running for hours and hours each week, here’s exactly what I’m doing to maintain 19% body fat and stay lean this winter,” she said. “I eat 2300 calories daily, 150g protein, 255g carbs, 80g fats. I never skip my bagel in the morning and ensure I can have a sweet treat before bed.”

She Walks and Lifts Weights

leg of fat woman being run or jog on belt of treadmill machineShutterstock

She also makes sure to get her steps in. “I aim for 10k daily steps to ensure I’m getting activity in (my desk treadmill is the only way I make this possible),” she writes. “I lift 3 times per week (non of those “strength training” classes bc that’s a waste of time imo) and get 1-2 days of 30-45 min of cardio for heart health.”

She Meditates and Journals

Woman hand writing journal on small notebook at outdoor area in cafe with morning scene and vintage filer effectShutterstock

She also gets her zen on. “I take the first 30 minutes of my day to meditate, journal and stay off my phone (way more important than you’d think for the mental),” she says.

She Gets Rest and Takes Time for Self-Care

Serene woman sleeping at night in the bedroomShutterstock

And, she allows her body the chance to regenerate. “I start my bedtime routine around 7:30pm so I can be in bed reading by 8pm and lights out at 9pm,” she says. “I also make time for self care and socialization — we NEED to spend time with the girls in order to be our best selves.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Coach Lost 95 Pounds by Taking These 6 Steps

By Leah GrothFeb 03, 2025
Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do? It may be as simple as implementing a few healthy habits into your routine, says one expert. Andrea Michelle is an online coach and certified personal trainer who helps “women love their bodies and get strong AF,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she reveals what she did to lose 95 pounds. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally, & if I was someone who wanted to do the same in 2025, here’s what I’d do,” she captioned the post. “Steps to kickstart your weight loss journey.”

Step One: Eat in a Calorie Deficit

The first thing to do, is eat in a calorie deficit. “Calculate your TDEE (there are lots of online calculators) and ensure you are consistently eating below your maintenance requirements. This can be as little as 100- 200 calories below maintenance, as long as you are consistent you will lose fat,” she writes.

Step Two: Don’t Eliminate Foood Groups You Like

Next, don’t eliminate any food groups or foods you enjoy. “Work these foods into your meal plan, prioritize variety and plan for treats. All foods fit! If you enjoy the foods you are eating it will be much easier to stick to your deficit,” she suggests.

Step Three: Prioritize Protein

The third step is prioritizing protein. “Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly it boosts metabolism, it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, this means more of the weight you lose is fat,” she writes.

What Science Says About Protein

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Step Four: Have a Step Goal

Next, have a step goal. “I did no formal cardio while losing weight. Instead, I focused on increasing my NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) and had a goal of hitting at least 10 thousand steps per day. If this is a big jump for you start by increasing your steps slowly over time. Pick a step goal that is challenging but realistic,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

How Many Steps?

How many steps should you walk? According to a 2018 study in Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day is linked to weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Step Five: Lift Weights

“Focus on strength training regularly with progressive overload,” is step five. “Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle, we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she writes.

Science Supports Strength Training for Weight Loss

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

Step Six: Be Patient

And the last step? Be patient. “Remember progress takes time. Short term fixes = short term results. Be patient with yourself and celebrate all the small wins along the way!” she writes.

See Her Before-and-After

In another recent post, Andi shared her amazing before-and-after photos. “Transformation photos will show you what I lost, but they don’t show you everything I’ve gained in the process- strength, confidence, determination, self love, discipline,” she wrote. “Photo on the left is from Oct. 2023. Photo on the right is from Sept. 2024.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

I'm a Dietitian, and These Are the 12 Exact Steps to Lose Body Fat for Good

By Brittany Werner, ms, rdnOct 08, 2024
Losing body fat and keeping it off can feel challenging, but with the right strategies, it’s absolutely achievable. As a registered dietitian nutritionist with over 17 years of experience, Brittany Werner, the Director of Coaching at Working Against Gravity, has helped thousands of clients reach their health goals. In this article, she shares her expert insights on how to effectively shed body fat for good. From understanding body fat types and the science of fat storage to focusing on a sustainable diet, incorporating both cardio and strength training, and improving lifestyle habits, Brittany lays out a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to long-term fat loss success. If you're ready to make lasting changes and transform your health, follow these proven tips and start your fat loss journey today.

Know Your Body Fat: Essential vs. Stored

Brittany WernerCopyright Brittany Werner

Body fat isn't all bad - we need some to survive. There are two types: essential fat (found in bones, liver, kidneys, intestines, and muscles) and stored fat (found in adipose tissue). When we talk about losing body fat, we're usually referring to reducing stored fat to improve our body composition. This is crucial because excess body fat can lead to serious health risks like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

RELATED:10 Secrets to Melt Fat Fast That Experts Swear By (No Starvation Required)

Understand How Your Body Stores and Burns Fat

Female doctor measuring waist of overweight woman with measuring tape in clinicShutterstock

Fat storage, known as lipogenesis, primarily occurs in the liver. Here, excess calories are converted into fatty acids and transported to adipose tissue for storage. To lose body fat, we need to create an energy imbalance by burning more calories than we consume. This process is the cornerstone of effective fat loss.

Identify What's Affecting Your Fat Loss

Fat woman, Obese woman hand holding excessive belly fat isolated on gym background, Overweight fatty belly of woman, Woman diet lifestyle concept to reduce belly and shape up healthy stomach muscle.Shutterstock

While energy balance is the primary factor in losing body fat, other elements play a role too. These include genetics, certain medical conditions, medications affecting appetite, societal pressures, sedentary lifestyles, and inadequate sleep. Understanding these factors can help you tailor your approach to fat loss.

Focus on Your Diet First

Brittany WernerCopyright Brittany Werner

When it comes to losing body fat, diet is king. It's much easier to create a caloric deficit through dietary changes than through exercise alone. The most effective approach combines a sustainable, balanced diet with enjoyable physical activity. Remember, fad diets often lead to short-term results and can even be harmful. Instead, focus on long-term, sustainable eating habits.

RELATED:19 Weight Loss Errors Nutritionists Wish Everyone Would Stop Making

Create a Safe Calorie Deficit

Nutrition facts. Close-up.Shutterstock

To lose body fat, you need to achieve a calorie deficit. This means consuming fewer calories than your body burns. The safest way to do this is by making small, sustainable changes to your diet and increasing your physical activity. Consult with a nutrition professional, such as a registered dietitian, to establish a nutrition plan tailored to your needs.

Create a Safe Calorie Deficit

Close up woman using meal tracker app on phone while eating salad at picnic table in the park on a break. Healthy balanced diet lunch box. Healthy diet plan for weight loss. Selective focusShutterstock

While diet is crucial, exercise plays a vital role in fat loss too. Regular physical activity increases your daily caloric burn and builds lean muscle mass, which can boost your resting metabolic rate. A combination of cardio and resistance training is most effective for fat loss. The key is finding activities you enjoy and can maintain long-term.

Mix Cardio and Strength Training for Best Results

Dedicated athletic woman running in nature and dawn.Shutterstock

For optimal fat loss, it's important to balance both cardio and strength training. Cardio helps burn calories during the activity, while strength training builds muscle mass, which increases your metabolism even at rest. Aim to include both types of exercise in your routine, adjusting the balance based on your personal preferences and goals.

Improve Your Lifestyle Habits

Good morning, new day, weekend, holiday. Happy Young Woman sets on Bed, teen Girl Stretching arms after sleep and enjoying morning in cozy comfort bedroom interiorShutterstock

Beyond diet and exercise, several lifestyle factors contribute to successful fat loss. Adequate sleep is crucial, as poor sleep patterns can disrupt hunger hormones and increase stress levels. Managing stress is equally important, as elevated cortisol levels can contribute to increased abdominal fat. Don't forget about hydration and moderate alcohol consumption, too.

RELATED:5 Breakfasts I Eat On Repeat to Drop Body Fat Fast

Consider Advanced Methods Carefully

Brittany WernerCopyright Brittany Werner

While there are advanced techniques and technologies available for fat loss, remember that the fundamental principle remains a calorie deficit. These advanced methods may offer additional support, but they're not magic solutions. Always consult with a professional before trying any new techniques or technologies.

Overcome Common Fat Loss Obstacles

A man sitting on the bench and looking at the seaShutterstock

Fat loss isn't always smooth sailing. You might encounter plateaus, where progress stalls despite continued efforts. To overcome these, try adjusting your caloric intake, changing up your exercise routine, or incorporating periodic refeeds. Emotional eating triggered by stress or boredom can also hinder progress. Find alternative coping mechanisms and seek support from friends and family. Remember, consistency is key. Working with a nutrition coach can help you establish a realistic, sustainable routine and set achievable goals.

Keep the Fat Off Long-Term

Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale, personal accurate body fat tester / skin fold caliper measurement tool for stomach / belly and measuring tape on blue backgroundShutterstock

The real challenge often comes after you've lost the fat - keeping it off. The key to long-term success is finding a nutrition plan you can stick to consistently and enjoy. Prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods and regular physical activity. Remember, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Sustainable fat loss is about making lasting lifestyle changes, not quick fixes.

RELATED:This "20-10" Method Is the Simplest Way to Lose Belly Fat and Up to 40 Pounds

Start Your Fat Loss Journey Today

Brittany WernerCopyright Brittany Werner

As you embark on your fat loss journey, remember this quote from Zig Ziglar: "If you are unwilling to learn, no one can help you. If you're determined to learn, no one can stop you." Be open to new ideas and willing to make challenging changes. Surround yourself with a supportive community, and don't give up - you're worth the fight. There will be hard days, but I promise you, the end goal of health is worth it. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

7 Best and 5 Worst Proteins for Lean Muscles

By Leah GrothFeb 18, 2025
Are you trying to build lean muscle? You are likely aware that protein is essential to do so. However, not all proteins are created equal. Becky B. Brossett is an online coach “helping women 40+ build muscle & burn fat,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she shares about the best and worst proteins for losing fat and building muscle. “7 proteins I stay away from as a woman over 45 working to build muscle,” she writes. “Not all proteins are created equal. Here are proteins I avoid as a woman looking to build muscle but also maintain gut health.”

Worst: Processed Meat

The first protein to avoid is “processed meat filled with crap,” she says. “That means cold cuts. If there are ingredients on the label I can't pronounce, I will not eat it.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Worst: Fake Meat

Alameda, CA - Feb 22, 2024: Grocery store refrigerator section with Beyond and Impossible Burger brand plant based patties. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.Shutterstock

Plant-based meat may seem like a healthier option, but according to Brossett it isn’t and is basically the same as processed meat. “I would rather eat the real deal, a grass-fed burger. Plant-based meats are man made & highly processed,” she says.

Worst: Farm-Raised Fish

Salmon fish farm near Bergen, Hordaland, Norway.

Shutterstock

Where your seafood comes from is important, Brossett says. Farm-raised fish is “super gross,” she writes. “The fish are pumped with dyes and drugs. We buy wild caught.”

Worst: Anything Dairy

Milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese, butter on light table and blue background. Side view of variety of dairy productsShutterstock

While lots of people utilize dairy as a protein, she does not. “Anything dairy, including cottage cheese, yogurt, etc. That includes whey protein,” she writes.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Worst: Fried Proteins

Breaded Fried Chicken Wings, Fingers and Drumsticks on Wooden Rustic Background Top View. Hot Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Fillet Strips, Meat Pieces in BreadcrumbsShutterstock

She also doesn’t recommend any fried proteins. “I typically don't eat fried foods. I air fry, bake, sautee or grill. Can I be honest? I love a good Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich. I'll have one every few months,” she writes.

Worst: Fatty Cuts of Meat

Raw Grass Fed Prime Rib Meat with Herbs and SpicesShutterstock

Next on her no-go list? “Fatty cuts of red meat like rib eye,” she says. “I do my best to limit red meat to once per week & prefer filets: if you're doing red meat, just stick to leaner cuts.”

Worst: Protein Bars

Closeup on fit sports woman in sport clothes with chocolate raw protein bar using smart watch in the modern living room.Shutterstock

The final protein she avoids is a popular one: Protein bars. Lots of experts aren’t a fan, as many are made with processed ingredients.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Best: Eggs

Poached eggsShutterstock

One of her go-to proteins is eggs, both whole eggs and egg whites. “Fat grams from whole eggs add up fast but there's a lot of nutrients in the yolk so I usually eat 2 whole eggs & add egg whites for more protein,” she says.

Best: Chicken Sausage

Homemade,Sausages,Turkey,chicken,Fried,Frying,PanShutterstock

She also loves chicken sausage and links. However, she notes you should stick to varieties with “minimal processing & zero cheese.”

Best: Vegan Protein Superfood Shake

Close up of women with measuring scoop of whey protein and shaker bottle, preparing protein shake.Shutterstock

When she wants to drink protein, she has one go-to. She recommends a vegan protein superfood shake.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Best: Tofu, Tempeh, & Quinoa

soy cheese tofu diced on a cutting board, basil closeupShutterstock

While she doesn’t eat fake meat, there are meat-free protein alternatives that she does give the thumbs up to. Tofu, tempeh, and quinoa are much healthier options.

Best: Chicken and Seafood

chef cooking salmon steaks in the kitchenShutterstock

While she doesn’t eat much red meat, there are healthier things she likes. “Lots of chicken, seafood, shellfish” are regular in her rotation. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

5 Mistakes Will Prevent You From Losing Body Fat

By Leah GrothFeb 18, 2025
Are you making mistakes that are preventing weight loss progress? Helen Laverick is an online coach who helps her clients achieve their best bodies without “cutting out the food you love.” In a new social media post, she reveals some fat-burning faux pas she made in the past. “I would never repeat these 5 mistakes if my goal was to lose body fat and tone up,” she writes in the post.

She Wasted Time and Energy on Mistakes

I’ve been there...wasting time and energy on mistakes that only set me back on my fat loss journey,” she writes. Today, I’m done repeating those errors, and I’m determined never to make them again.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Here Is What She Has Learned

“I know some of you are still caught up in the same traps, so let’s break down what I’ve learned and make real progress together,” she continued. “I would NEVER repeat these 5 mistakes again if I want to lose body fat. I’ve learned the hard way, and here’s what I’m leaving behind.”

Cutting Calories Too Low

The first mistake is cutting calories too low. “I used to think dropping below 1,200–1,500 kcals was the key to fat loss and toning. Jumping straight into a deep cut isn’t sustainable and only sabotages your progress,” she said.

Relying on Cardio as a Magic Fix

Another mistake? Relying on cardio as a magic fix. “I thought endless cardio was the answer to fast results. The truth is, while cardio has its place, it’s the weights that truly transform your body. Resistance training builds lean muscle and revs up your metabolism,” she writes.

Eliminating Entire Food Groups:

Next, she doesn’t recommend eliminating entire food groups. “Labeling foods as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ and cutting out entire food groups led me straight to bingeing. Balance and moderation are the real keys to lasting change gal,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Training 7 Days a Week

Training every single day is a mistake not to make. “Overtraining isn’t a badge of honor. Rest and recovery are just as important as the workout itself. Your body needs time to rebuild and grow stronger!” she writes.

Treating Carbs as the Enemy

The final mistake? Training every day. “I used to avoid carbs like they were the devil. Now I know that if I want to get toned, I need them as fuel. Carbs are essential for energy and should be part of a balanced diet!” she says.

She Has “Reshaped” Her Approach to Fitness and Nutrition

Her bottom line message? “These lessons have reshaped my approach to fitness and nutrition. Progress isn’t about quick fixes gals it’s about sustainable, balanced habits that support long-term goals. FACTS!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

4 Push-up Mistakes Beginners Make According to Expert

By Christopher RobackFeb 17, 2025
Have you ever watched someone effortlessly knock out a set of push-ups and wondered why you can't do the same? You're not alone. While push-ups are a fundamental exercise, most beginners struggle with proper form and progression. Dr. Anthony Balduzzi, founder of The Fit Father Project and The Fit Mother Project, has helped thousands of people—including those weighing 300-400 pounds—master this essential exercise. Here are the most common mistakes he sees and how to fix them.

Mistake 1: Starting with Wall Push-ups

Many beginners start with wall push-ups, but this common approach is flawed. "Wall push-ups are next to useless for your gaining your progression because they don't really mimic the push-up," Dr. Balduzzi says in his post. While they might work your triceps slightly, they fail to engage your core and chest muscles the way a proper push-up should.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Mistake 2: Skipping Progressive Steps

Sporty woman doing press ups against a white wall outside.​ Mistake 1: Starting with Wall Push-upsShutterstock

Jumping straight to floor push-ups is another common error. "You need something that's not so vertical. It needs to be a little more horizontal," Dr. Balduzzi explains. He recommends starting with elevated push-ups using a bench or sturdy surface at hip height, then gradually working your way down to lower heights.

Mistake 3: Neglecting Core Engagement

Fit and attractive young adult woman kneels down on the beach looks to her left with a big beaming happy smile.


Shutterstock

Many beginners focus solely on arm strength, missing a crucial component of proper push-ups. "Push-ups are a full body motion. It's not just arms and chest," emphasizes Dr. Balduzzi. "Feel your core activate and feel your abs and squeeze your butt. Get your whole body involved."

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

Mistake 4: Rushing Through Repetitions

Fitness woman doing feet elevated push-ups on a bench in the city. Sporty girl exercising outdoorsShutterstock

"Form and quality is more important than quantity," states Dr. Balduzzi. "You've seen people do some really sloppy push-ups. It's not creating the tension." Instead of racing through repetitions, focus on controlled movements and proper form.

Dr. Balduzzi recommends a systematic approach to mastering push-ups:

Strength training fitness woman working out core with angled push up exercise on rock. Asian athlete exercising with body weight exercises for toned body. Workout in summer desert landscape.Shutterstock

1. Start with Elevated Push-ups

Begin with a surface at hip height, focusing on engaging your core and maintaining proper form. Practice for 3-4 minutes daily or every other day.

2. Move to Knee Push-ups

"Knee push-ups are absolutely fantastic. Honestly, they're almost as good as regular push-ups," says Dr. Balduzzi. Use padding under your knees for comfort, and maintain the same core engagement as elevated push-ups.

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Progress to Full Push-ups

Close up woman hand doing push ups exercise in a gym in morning, sunlight effect.Shutterstock

Once comfortable with knee push-ups, gradually transition by lifting one leg, then both. "Over time, you can take one leg up, you can start coming up. Over time, as you play around, you get that second leg up, and now you've done your first proper push-up," explains Dr. Balduzzi.

Training Schedule for Success

Sporty Asian woman doing push-ups outdoorsShutterstock

For optimal progress, Dr. Balduzzi recommends practicing push-ups daily or every other day for about five minutes. "Do a set, rest for a minute, maybe a minute and a half. Do another set, rest for a minute," he advises. Track your progress to stay motivated.

RELATED: Are Your Workouts Making You Store More Fat? 6 Exercises To Avoid

Advanced Progression

Close Up of a Beautiful Fitness Girl in an Athletic Top Doing Push Up Exercises While Using a Stopwatch on Her Phone. She is Training at Home in Her Living Room with Minimalistic Interior.Shutterstock

Once you can perform 10 proper push-ups, introduce tempo training. "A tempo push-up would be... on the way down, we're going to control this descending portion for about three seconds. We're going to do a one second pause at the bottom, then we're going to explode up," describes Dr. Balduzzi.

Remember, there's no shame in starting from zero. "Doing five great knee push-ups are way better than some of those guys you see do sloppy 15 bouncy momentum push-ups," reassures Dr. Balduzzi. Focus on proper form, follow the progression, and you'll be doing push-ups before you know it. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

