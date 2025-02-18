Do you want to lose 20 pounds in the next few months? Summer is right around the corner, and all it takes is following a few practical but straightforward fat loss steps, claims an expert. Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost over 20 pounds and helps others do the same. In a new post, she unveils her plan to help transform your body in just a few months. “Here’s exactly what I would do if I wanted to lose 20 pounds before summer 2025,” she writes. “Steal my simple strategies.”
Step One: Find Your Calorie Deficit
Her first step? “Find your calorie deficit,” she says. “A very simple way is to multiply your ideal body weight in pounds by 12. Example for someone whose ideal body weight us 140 => daily calories: 140*12=1,680. Don’t worry too much about this number; at Step 5, we’ll monitor your weight and adjust if needed.”
Step Two: Increase Protein Intake
The next step? “Increase your protein intake to 0.8g per pound of ideal body weight. Here’s how you can increase your protein intake,” she says. “Double down your current protein sources. Let’s say if you are having a chicken, have a larger portion. Add egg whites to your whole eggs. Include a protein source in every meal, like cottage cheese or zero-fat Greek yogurt. Choose leaner meat sources like chicken breast or turkey, or leaner beef. Supplement with protein powder if needed.”
Step Three: Increase Steps
Step three? “Increase your daily average steps by adding 1-2k steps every week until you can consistently hit 8-12k steps,” she writes.
Step Four: Lift Weights
The next step i strength training. “Start lifting weights 3-5 days a week with a structured program. This is necessary if you don’t want to just get skinnier but also want to look toned and defined,” she says.
Step Five: Stay Consistent
The last step is to “stay consistent and don’t give up,” she says. “Weigh yourself 4-7 times a week, find your average weekly weight, and observe how it’s changing. Adjust your daily calories based on this if needed. Persistence is key to seeing results!”
Amp Up Your Fiber Intake
In another post, she offers some more fat-blasting tips, starting with amping up your fiber intake. “Eat 25–35g of fiber daily,” she encourages. “Fiber helps keep you full and supports digestion. Great sources include fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, carrots), legumes (beans, lentils), and whole grains (oats, quinoa).”
Hydrate
Hydration is also essential. “Drink ½ your weight (lbs) in ounces of water. Staying hydrated helps control hunger and supports overall health,” she writes, offering the following tips:
- Start your day with a full glass of water.
- Drink water before main meals.
- Keep a water bottle handy during workouts.
- Add electrolytes for flavor if needed.
Snack on Low-Calorie, High-Volume Snack
She also recommends smart snacking. “Snack on low-calorie, high-volume foods. Examples: popcorn, strawberries, berries, and veggies with homemade dips like baby carrots, cucumbers, and peppers.”
Avoid Eating Carbs on an Empty Stomach
“Avoid eating carbs on an empty stomach,” she continues. “Have sweets or treats as dessert after your main meals. This helps control blood sugar and reduces cravings.”
Get Enough Sleep
Shutterstock
Her last tip? Sleep 6–8 hours per night. "Sleep deprivation increases hunger and cravings the next day. If 7 hours of sleep isn't possible, try a short midday power nap to recharge," she says.