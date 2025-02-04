Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Fitness Pro Reveals Top 5 Mistakes Preventing You From Toning Up

One expert gets real about what you might be doing wrong.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
AnnMarie Lawrence annmarielawrence_
Copyright annmarielawrence_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to tone up, but can’t seem to achieve the desired definition? You might be making a common mistake, even if you think you are doing everything right. AnnMarie Lawrence is an IFBB pro and fitness coach who helps “busy working moms lose weight WITHOUT spending hours in the gym or kitchen,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a recent post she gets real about fat loss, revealing some of the top faux pas people make while trying to get into shape. “5 mistakes you’re making if you’re not getting toned even if you’re working out and eating high protein,” she says, also offering tips on “what to do instead.”

You Aren’t Progressive Overloading

The first mistake preventing you from toning up? “You’re NOT progressively overloading,” she says. “Start tracking your weights and reps—aim to lift heavier or do more reps each week.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

You Aren’t Eating the Right Amount

Mistake number two is, you’re eating “too much or too little,” she says. “Dial in your nutrition. I am happy you’re eating protein BUT we also need to focus on your caloric intake. Tracking both macros and calories will help give you the data you need to guarantee your success.”

You Aren’t Consistent

Mistake three? “You’re NOT consistent,” she writes. “Show up regularly—consistency beats perfection every time. IF you aren’t training or eating accordingly MOST of the time, you will get sub par results and tend to end up frustrated.”

You Aren’t Getting Enough Rest

You might also be sweating too much. “You’re not getting enough rest for recovery,” is mistake number four. “Prioritize 6–9 hours of quality sleep and schedule rest days. Sometimes we tend to over do it especially when we first start a health and fitness journey. But remember muscles rebuild during rest!” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

You’re Doing Too Much Cardio

And the final mistake you might be making? “You’re doing too much cardio,” she says. “Focus on strength training and balance it with moderate cardio! Over doing it with HIIT classes and focusing on calories burned will hurt more then help! The focus in your workouts should be increasing strength and endurance! The nutrition is where we dial in the fat loss!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

workout-routines

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

Top 5 Mistakes Preventing You From Toning Up

AnnMarie Lawrence annmarielawrence_
Copyright annmarielawrence_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to tone up, but can’t seem to achieve the desired definition? You might be making a common mistake, even if you think you are doing everything right. AnnMarie Lawrence is an IFBB pro and fitness coach who helps “busy working moms lose weight WITHOUT spending hours in the gym or kitchen,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a recent post she gets real about fat loss, revealing some of the top faux pas people make while trying to get into shape. “5 mistakes you’re making if you’re not getting toned even if you’re working out and eating high protein,” she says, also offering tips on “what to do instead.”

You Aren’t Progressive Overloading

The first mistake preventing you from toning up? “You’re NOT progressively overloading,” she says. “Start tracking your weights and reps—aim to lift heavier or do more reps each week.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

You Aren’t Eating the Right Amount

Mistake number two is, you’re eating “too much or too little,” she says. “Dial in your nutrition. I am happy you’re eating protein BUT we also need to focus on your caloric intake. Tracking both macros and calories will help give you the data you need to guarantee your success.”

You Aren’t Consistent

Mistake three? “You’re NOT consistent,” she writes. “Show up regularly—consistency beats perfection every time. IF you aren’t training or eating accordingly MOST of the time, you will get sub par results and tend to end up frustrated.”

You Aren’t Getting Enough Rest

You might also be sweating too much. “You’re not getting enough rest for recovery,” is mistake number four. “Prioritize 6–9 hours of quality sleep and schedule rest days. Sometimes we tend to over do it especially when we first start a health and fitness journey. But remember muscles rebuild during rest!” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

You’re Doing Too Much Cardio

And the final mistake you might be making? “You’re doing too much cardio,” she says. “Focus on strength training and balance it with moderate cardio! Over doing it with HIIT classes and focusing on calories burned will hurt more then help! The focus in your workouts should be increasing strength and endurance! The nutrition is where we dial in the fat loss!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Training Mistakes Sabotaging Weight Loss

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 23, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you lifting weights, but can’t seem to make any progress? You might be making a common mistake without even knowing it. Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media she pops the lid open on the biggest misconceptions about strength training. “Let’s clear up some weightlifting myths,” she writes. “I get overwhelmed by the abundance of misinformation I see about weightlifting.” Here is what she has to say, and also what science has to say, about lifting weights for weight loss.

Here Are Some Common Myths

According to Dr. Ritchey, these are the most common strength training myths:

  1. ⁣You HAVE to lift super heavy. ⁣
  2. ⁣You can build muscle with light weights only. ⁣
  3. ⁣Time under tension is all that matters. ⁣
  4. ⁣I’m holding weights, so I’m building muscle and strength. ⁣
  5. ⁣It burns, and it’s hard, so it’s effective. ⁣

Here’s What Research Says

“Here’s what we know from research,” she continues, revealing the following:

  1. ⁣To build muscle, take each set close to failure in under 30 reps. ⁣
  2. ⁣Work each muscle group individually so you know it’s getting the proper stimulus. ⁣
  3. ⁣Program your week so each muscle group gets at least 48 hours of recovery. ⁣

What Doesn’t Work? Training Upper and Lower Body in the Same Exercise

“Here’s what doesn’t appear to work (for the majority of the population),” she continues. The first thing? Working upper and lower body in the same exercise⁣. “If we look at the stimulus to each muscle group, one muscle group may be getting “cheated” while the other group MAY be getting enough stimulus. I don’t know of an exercise in which you can work multiple muscle groups and get close to failure in all of them at the same time,” she says.

Using the Same Weight for Each Lift

The next thing that doesn’t work? “Using the same 6, 8, or 10lb weights for each lift,” she writes. “An 8lb weight may be great for some lifts but not enough for others. Different movements require different loads.⁣”

Burning Muscles Mean You Are Building Muscle or Burning Fat

Number three? “The burn = building muscle or burning fat⁣,” she writes. “The burn is more of a side-effect rather than a stimulus for muscle growth in itself. If you aren’t approaching failure (a decrease in rep speed), you won’t see much growth, even if it burns.”

Working the Same Muscle Groups Each Day

One more thing that doesn’t work? “Working the same muscle groups each day⁣,” she says. “It’s counter-intuitive, but muscles grow in the recovery. So in order to see results and not suffer overuse injuries, spread out your work. We work each muscle ~2x/week on non-consecutive days. “

Bottom Line: Follow the Science

“Remember that what you see on social media is never the whole picture. Some people don’t apply these things, yet they still have visible muscle definition. This could be due to genetics and/or their body fat percentage. ⁣But for the majority of us, we will see the best results from following the science. ⁣Instead of using bodies as marketing tactics, let’s follow the science,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Fitness Coach Reveals 3 Signs You Aren’t Training Hard Enough to Drop Body Fat

Laura_Denys_laura_fitwoman10
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you feel like you are training hard but aren’t actually seeing results? There are a few signs to look out for, says one expert. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new post, she explains that you may not be exercising correctly, which explains why you aren’t losing weight. “3 BIG signs you’re NOT training hard enough to drop body fat and tone up,” she writes in the Instagram video.

You Will Get Results If You Stop Making These 3 Mistakes

“I want to help you see changes and see the results you desire, and these are three common mistakes I see being made as to why you aren’t seeing results,” she says in her post, “so if you’re a busy woman trying to drop fat hit follow & read below.” She then launches into “The BIG signs.”

Mistake 1: You Are Lifting the Same Weight for Weeks and Months

The first mistake? “You are lifting the SAME weight for weeks and months now - to see progress, you need to be challenging your body, increasing the weights week by week,” she says. “Don’t get me wrong, you won’t be able to increase every week on every exercise, but to see the change, you have to progressively overload and challenge your muscles !?!’ Put down the 1kg pink weights and believe in yourself, you can do more.”

Mistake 2: You Are Doing Too Many Exercises

Mistake two? “You are doing TOO many exercises. Hitting 10-12 exercises in 1 session,” she says. “How about 5 or 6 solid exercises that you really push yourself in? Increase those weights with good form and technique. That is all you need, not 50 exercise.”

Mistake 3: You Aren’t Being Consistent

And the third mistake? “You are training inconsistently. One minute you are doing seven workouts a week from YouTube workouts, to fitness classes, to hitting a random spin class or always trying a new program, to next minute you aren’t doing anything at all,” she says. “Your body is so confused about what's going on. Make sure you’re following a structured program made for you where you can progress week by week.”

RELATED: She Lost 49 Pounds in her 40s When She Stopped Dieting and Started Doing This One Thing

She Also Recommends These 5 Nighttime Habits, Starting with Reflection

In another post, she reveals five nighttime habits that help keep her healthy. “Do these five things after 7 PM, and your life will never be the same,” she says. The first is to reflect on the day. “Answer these three simple questions:

  1. What happened today that I’m grateful for?
  2. Which actions moved me toward my goals?
  3. Are there any changes I can make?

I love these questions because they strike a balance between gratitude and self-improvement,” she says.

Disconnect

Her second suggestion is to disconnect. “Imagine trying to park a car that’s going 70MPH. That’s essentially what you’re doing when you hammer your brain with work and TikTok videos until the moment you go to bed. Toss your phone. Get off the computer. Ditch Netflix,” she says.

Make a Plan for Tomorrow

The third nightly habit she recommends is planning for the next day. “A productive day starts the night before,” she says. “The simple act of writing down your 3 biggest to-do list items can create massive momentum for the day ahead.”

Breathe

And, breathe. “You take 20,000 breaths per day. I might as well make a few of them count.

Try the 4-7-8 Technique: Breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds, and slowly exhale for 8 seconds. One of the best ways to kill stress before bed,” she writes.

RELATED: 14 Belly Fat Mistakes A Dietitian Wants You To Stop Making After 40

Read

Lastly, she recommends reading. “Reading is the best way I’ve found to slow down my mind before bed. If non-fiction is too stimulating, try fiction. It can be a big adjustment at first.

But it’s one of the best habits you’ll ever build,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 31 Fitness Tips Every Beginner Needs to Look Sexy, According to Coaches.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Weight Loss Mistakes That Kept Me Fat

Dan_Go_danfounder11
danfounder/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure how? Dan Go, weight loss and fitness coach and founder of High Performance, successfully lost weight and is helping other people do the same. In a recent viral video, he reveals a few faux pas you might be making that are preventing you from losing weight. “Here are the five weight loss mistakes that have kept me fat and how to fix them,” he says.

Losing Weight Can Be Frustrating

Weight Gain. Desperate Black Girl Crying Standing On Weight-Scales Slimming, Not Losing Weight On A Diet At Home. Copy SpaceShutterstock

“Losing weight can be one of the most frustrating things that you do in your entire life. And a lot of people don't even know the hidden missteps that cause them to keep the weight on in the first place. And social media doesn't make this any easier. If you've ever been on social media, you have seen every single food on a planet being demonized in one way or the other,” he says. “And you've also had people that simplify the process of weight loss by just telling you to eat less and move more, which is as helpful as telling someone who wants to make money to just earn more and spend less.”

However, It’s Probably Because You Are Making Mistakes

Tired,Fit,Woman,Locker,Room, depression, depressed,unhappy,upset,gym,fitness,workoutShutterstock

“The truth about losing weight is that you don't have bad genetics, you don't have a slow metabolism, nor are you too old,” he says. “Instead, there are a few hidden mistakes that keep you from losing fat despite all of your hard work.”

Mistake 1: Underestimating How Much Food Is Going Into Your Body

European tourist woman trying out local food.Eating traditional Portuguese egg custard tart pastry dessert pastel de Nata.Shutterstock

“Mistake number one is underestimating how much food was going into my body,” he explains. “When I first started to lose weight, I was eating healthy, but then every time I would step on the scale, I would see the same number, and sometimes I would even see the weight scale go up. I thought my metabolism was getting slow and I was getting too old. Mind you, I was 30 years old at this time. The truth was I wasn't tracking my food properly.”

Count Your Calories

CALORIE counting counter application Medical eating healthy Diet conceptShutterstock

“Now, one thing I need to mention is that calories are not all that matter, but they still do matter,” he says, admitting that he didn’t realize how many calories he was consuming even though he was eating healthy food. “Now, this doesn't mean that you have to track for the rest of your life, but you do want to get really exact about how much each food looks. And what I mean by that is, putting the raw versions of these foods on a weight scale, and you wanna be tracking it by the grams,” he says. “Also, you'll be so surprised at what slips through the cracks in terms of the things that you snack on, the sauces that you use, and all other forms of just hidden calories that you're not even privy to in the first place.”

Mistake 2: Putting Too Much Emphasis on Cardio and Running

Runner with heart rate monitor sports smart watch. Man running looking at his pulse outside in nature on road with smartwatch.Shutterstock

“My next mistake is something that I see a lot of people doing, which is putting too much of an emphasis on cardio,” he says. He says that he sees a lot of people running to lose weight. “One of the worst ways to lose weight is being in a calorie deficit and using running or cardio as your primary means of exercise,” he says. “Yes, you are going to lose weight, but a significant portion of that weight is gonna be muscle as well.”

Instead, Walk

An athlete with a weight vest trains on the bridgeShutterstock

Instead, he recommends walking 10,000 steps a day. Or, if you are running, you need to supplement with strength training.

Mistake 3: Not Eating Enough Protein

Grilled chicken breasts and vegetablesShutterstock

Mistake number three is not eating enough protein. He explains that when you do this, you might lose body fat and lean mass. “The reality is that when you lose lean mass along with body fat, what happens as a result is your metabolism goes down.”

RELATED: The Ultimate Guide to Getting Fit as a Pear Body Type

Split Up Protein Intake Throughout the Day

High protein food for body builders as meat, fish, dairy, eggs, buckwheat, oatmeal, nuts, bean, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed. Top view.Shutterstock

Protein is the single most important macronutrient when it comes to changing your body composition when it comes to losing weight,” he notes. “When it comes to building a physique, a high protein intake reduces appetite and also balances a lot of weight-regulating hormones. Most importantly, it helps you keep, if not build, all of that hard-earned muscle. Now, in order to maintain muscle, if not build some muscle, you want to keep yourself at 0.8 to one gram per pound of body weight. And you wanna split this up between three to four meals a day. And this is gonna help you go from just losing weight to actually burning body fat.”

Mistake 4: Taking Flexible Dieting Way Too Far

Man eatsShutterstock

The fourth mistake is “taking flexible dieting way too far,” he says. “In the fitness circles, you're going to see a lot of people saying that you need to keep your diet flexible in order to make this thing sustainable. And as long as calories are kept equal, you are going to lose weight regardless of the types of foods that you put into your body.” While he agrees there are benefits, “it doesn't really work well for people who have legit food addictions to the point where they will eat junk food to the level of being in a food coma. It's like telling someone who has a legit food addiction towards chips that they can eat chips as part of their healthy lifestyle is like telling an alcoholic that they can have a shot at bourbon to keep things flexible.”

Set Boundaries and Rules

“If there's anything that I know about addictions, I've dealt with it in my life. It's the fact that abstinence is one of the best tools when it comes to removing addiction from your life,” he admits. “Now, this doesn't mean that your life has to be all about just eating whole foods and single-ingredient foods and all that kind of stuff. What this means is that you should have very hard and set boundaries and rules, especially if food addiction has been an issue in your life. Being flexible is cool when it comes to your diet, but also you have to understand your limits as well, especially if you have ever dealt with any type of food addiction.”

RELATED: Top 20 Superfoods You Should Eat Every Day After Age 50

Mistake 5: Focusing Too Much on Weight Loss

White,Plate,Served,With,Vegetables,On,Wooden,TableShutterstock

“Now my final mistake, my fly in the face of everything that I just talked about, which is the concept of just focusing way too much on weight loss,” he says. “Something I realized on my journey to get lean is the fact that I had no control over what the scale told me every single day that I stepped on it. I had no control over my inches. I had no control over these outcomes. The only thing I did have control over was the foods that I was putting into my mouth, the exercises that I was doing, the information that I was taking in to get myself to this place that I needed to be.”

Instead, Focus on Your Healthy Lifestyle

“Something I realized is that the more you obsess about outcomes, the more you invite anxiety into your life. And this is because you're trying to control something that you just don't have any control over. My biggest win when it came to this whole getting in shape process was letting go of even trying to lose weight in the first place and putting the focus on the person that I was becoming and the lifestyle that I was creating,” he admits. “So that weight loss or getting lean or burning body fat was just a byproduct of my behaviors and actions. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Andrea Simulus Flaunts 6-Pack and Reveals 5 Reasons Why You Don’t Have One Yet

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_10
andreafit4/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 01, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Have you been doing a lot of ab work and still don’t have a coveted 6-pack? If the answer is yes, there are a handful of explanations as to why you aren’t achieving a chiseled midsection. Andrea Simulus is a 42-year-old Body Composition Coach and social media influencer who is “building” her “goal body” with low-impact strength. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed five mistakes you might be making that are getting in the way of your goals.

You Aren’t Adding Angles or Weights

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_13andreafit4/Instagram

Reason number one: “You aren’t adding angles or weights to build more size,” says Simulus. “Abs grow like any other muscle.”

Your Loose Skin Discourages You From Doing Ab Work

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_8andreafit4/Instagram

The second reason is that “you’re discouraged by loose skin after babies and don’t work abs,” she maintains. “Any amount of strength will make your stomach look better regardless. I’ve had 4 babies.. I have stretchy skin and it’s ok!”

RELATED: 7 Cardio Workouts That Burn Fat Faster Than Running

You Are Waiting to Lose More Baby Fat

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_11andreafit4/Instagram

Number three is, “You keep waiting to lose more body fat,” she says. “It takes time to grow abs - do them now.”

You Aren’t Doing the Right Ab Work

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_1andreafit4/Instagram

You might be doing the wrong exercises, according to Andrea. “You think static planks and core stability moves build a six pack. Motions that draw your lower abs to your chest or your upper abs to your knees in a folding motion builds abs - look for those motions,” she says.

You Aren’t Consistent

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_12andreafit4/Instagram

The final reason? “You don’t stay consistent,” she maintains. “For most of you it takes much longer than 7 weeks… It took me 2 years to build a six pack large enough to see without calorie restriction. 2 YEARS of 3-4x per week working abs.I wanted them and I hung in there till I got them.”

Try Using a Bosu Ball

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_2andreafit4/Instagram

In another post, she recommends using a Bosu ball when doing ab work. “Bosu not only makes them spine friendly, but perfect for building strength and improving core stability,” she writes. “Notice how my hips are angled inward and my core ‘tucked’ or held tight. This is the key to more strength because you are keeping your core under constant tension the entire rep range!”

RELATED: 7 Quick Tips for Burning Fat Faster and More Efficiently

And, Ditch Processed Foods

Andrea_Simulus_andreafit4_2andreafit4/Instagram

In another video, she explains that ditching processed food is also key to building lean muscle, like abs. “Burning fat is essentially eating fewer calories than you burn. However, if you start skipping meals, start eating processed carbohydrates that spike your blood sugar, what's going to happen is you're going to get those intense cravings, you're going to have dips in your energy levels,” she says. “It'll be much harder to reach your weight goals. So instead, you need to eat more frequent meals, skip the white rice, processed bread, processed products, and add more high fiber nutrients.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want a six-pack, you need to do more ab work than just crunches and planks. Try exercises that also work your obliques and lower abs.

Fitness & Workouts

She Is Losing a Pound a Week with These 9 Tips

katie south_east_living
Copyright south_east_living/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to drop a lot of weight this year? Katie Rees is a social media influencer who is documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she reveals all of the habits she is focusing on to achieve her weight loss goals this year. “Here’s everything my personal trainer has told me to do to lose 40 pounds of weight naturally in 2025,” she writes.

Wear a Weighted Vest and Ankle Weights

The first tip, courtesy of Katie’s personal trainer? Weighted vest movement and ankle weights. “I’m using mine to clean my house,” she says, “but you can use it to walk in. Buy heavy and remove the weights to start at an easy weight, then increase.”

Walking 10,000 Steps Per Day

Woman using daily activity tracking app on mobile phone showing 10 000 steps daily goal achievement

Shutterstock

Next, make sure to get your steps in. “10,000 steps minimum daily and use a step tracker to count it so you’re accurate,” says Katie. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Macro Tracking Over Calorie Counting

Assorted foods with calorie count labels, illustrating healthy diet and calorie tracking.Shutterstock

Regarding nutrition, her trainer has specific guidance to “monitor macros over calories and focus on protein and nutritional quality of food,” Katie says. “Protein is your nutritional superhero. No processed rubbish.” According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Hydrate

Sports woman drinking bottle of water.Shutterstock

Hydration is also key if you want to lose weight. Katie’s trainer recommends 3 liters of water daily “with electrolytes in the morning,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Strength Training

Woman exercising lateral leg lifts with resistance bandShutterstock

Strength training is also essential to build lean muscle and burn fat. “3 resistance workouts a week in addition to the daily steps,” Katie says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Protein Before Caffeine

black drip coffee in glass cup, Barista making drip coffee by pouring spills hot water on coffee bean. Barista serve holding cup of hot black coffee or americano for serve on wooden table cafe shopShutterstock

It’s okay to drink coffee, but Katie’s trainer maintains that if you want to lose weight, you need to do something first. “Protein before caffeine…always,” she says.

Visualize and Focus

Shot of beautiful woman listening to music with headphones while using smartphone near to the lakeShutterstock

As for mental weight loss habits, “mindset and motivational podcasts daily” and visualization are crucial. Also, “focus on the day ahead and getting that done rather than the bigger picture. The consistent small actions from one day will add up to something big,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Don’t Drink Alcohol

Wine glass, wine bottle and grapes on wooden background. Wine tasting.Shutterstock

Don’t drink your calories. Katie’s trainer says to “drop alcohol totally.” Not only are most alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are less likely to eat healthy food and exercise.

Sleep

Woman sleeping in a bed in a dark bedroomShutterstock

Finally, make sure to allow your body recharging time. “Time to rest and relax is just as important as everything else, make sure you’re getting enough sleep and restoration to reduce your cortisol,” says Katie.

Katie Lost 4 Pounds in 3 Week

A pair of female feet standing on a bathroom scaleShutterstock

Katie is on her way to achieving her weight loss goals this year. “Let’s do it together in 2025. 4 pounds down, 40 to go,” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol

Fitness Coach Reveals 4 Ways to Avoid Weight Gain While Drinking Alcohol
Instagram/@casiejericho
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to enjoy a night of drinking, even if you are trying to lose weight? One expert claims to have some tips to help you do this. Casie Jericho is a fitness coach who helps women “lose fat, tone up & regain confidence without “giving up wine or charcuterie,” she writes in her Instagram bio. In a nw social media post she reveals her hacks for drinking alcohol and still losing weight. “4 things I do the day after drinking to not gain weight,” she writes, adding that they will help you to “avoid feeling sluggish and bloated!”

She Only Drinks Twice a Month

She starts with a disclaimer: She doesn’t drink often. “Reminder: I drink maybe once every two weeks. I know my body won’t be burning fat while it’s processing alcohol, and yes, it’s empty calories!” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

1. Start with a Protein-Packed Breakfast

Her first tip is to start with a protein-packed breakfast. “Start the day strong with at least 40g of protein!” she says. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

She Recocmends This Ometlette

She shares the “easy, delicious option” recipe with 32 grams of protein. “Add a scoop of protein powder to your coffee or smoothie for an extra 8g!” she says.

  • Veggie Omelette
  • 3 eggs (18g protein)
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese (14g protein)
  • 1/2 cup spinach & peppers (nutrients + flavor!)
  • Top with salsa for extra zest!

2. Hydrate

Next, hydration is key. “Chug over 100oz of water with electrolytes!” she suggests. “Try this:Water + pinch of sea salt + squeeze of lemon + splash of coconut water = Your body will thank you!” According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

3. Exercise: 10,000 Steps

Next, “Get moving!” she says, recommending 10,000 steps per day. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Also, Do This Quick Full-Body Workout

She also recommends doing “a quick full-body” workout. “Move your body, boost your energy, feel better!” she writes.

  • Squats: 3x12
  • Push-Ups: 3x10
  • Dumbbell Rows: 3x12
  • Plank: 3x30 sec.

3. Eat At Home

She also recommends eating at home. “Plan ahead to avoid cravings! Here’s a simple high-protein day,” she says.

  • Lunch: Grilled chicken salad + quinoa.
  • Snack: Greek yogurt + berries.
  • Dinner: Salmon + broccoli + sweet potatoes.

4. Get Back on Track

As for the “biggest tip” she says to keep on going. “Own your choices, move on, and get back on track. Overdoing cardio or binging on greasy takeout won’t help!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 20 Lbs with These 5 Eating Habits

Maria Gad mariiiagad
Copyright mariiiagad/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling to lose weight but experiencing frustration? You don’t need to complicate weight loss, says one expert. Maria Gad is a Fitness & Weight Loss Coach who uses her experience losing weight to help others. In a new post, she shares some simple tips on how to do it by changing up your diet. “5 eating habits that helped me lose 9 kg,” she writes. “These small changes helped me stay on track and achieve my goals! Try them out and see how they work for you!”

Hydrate

Her first tip? Start the day on a hydrated note. “Hydrate first! Drink water as soon as you wake up and before or with every meal,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Snack Smart

You can eat in between meals, but make good choices. “Snack smart,” Gad recommends. “Have a light snack before going out to avoid overeating later.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Meal Plan

Her next tip? Plan ahead. “When dining out, check the menu in advance to make healthier choices. Stick to 2 out of 3: starter, main, or dessert,” she writes. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning. Studies show that the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. One study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Limit Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories, says Gad. “Limit alcohol. A drink now and then is fine, but remember it’s packed with hidden calories, can slow recovery, and mess with your sleep,” she writes.

Sauces on the Side

Don’t drench your food in sauce. “Sauces on the side” is a must, she says. “Ask for dips and sauces on the side to control portions and avoid unnecessary calories.”

Eat Protein Oats

You can still “eat delicious food AND still get results,” she writes in another post. “Eating healthy doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor or enjoyment. Here are 3 of my favorite meals that keep me on track while satisfying my cravings.” The first? Protein oats. “Tastes just like cake! Perfect for sweet mornings. Just mix oats, cocoa powder, protein powder, and a splash of milk. Top with melted peanut butter and dark chocolate. You’ll be in heaven!” she says.

Teriyaki Salmon Is Another Favorite Meal

Another one of her favorites is teriyaki salmon. “My go-to dish that I could eat every day! Marinate wild salmon in a teriyaki mix, bake it to perfection, and serve with rice and broccoli. It’s both nutritious and indulgent!” she writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

And, Halo Top

When it comes to sweet treats, you don’t have to deprive yourself. “Yes, I eat dessert every day!” she says. “A tub of Halo Top only has 320 calories, making it a guilt-free way to satisfy my sweet tooth after dinner.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.