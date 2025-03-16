Skip to content
Fitness Mom Reveals 5 Important Things She Didn't Do to Lose 2 Pounds Per Week

Losing weight isn’t as hard as you think.

By Leah Groth Mar 16, 2025
Whitney Reyes
Copyright workoutwithwhitney_/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 60 Pounds After Realizing These Biggest Weight Loss Mistakes

kikivirk
kikivirk/TikTok
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 16, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Kiki (@kikivirk) is a weight loss influencer who has amassed a social media following for sharing all the tips and tricks that enabled her to lose a whopping 60 pounds and keep it off. In one of her viral videos – viewed over 8 million times, Kiki reveals the biggest weight loss mistake she made on her journey – and also what ultimately led to her weight loss success.

She Says Doing High Intensity Workouts Were a “Huge Mistake”

@kikivirk

The plan that helped me shed 60lbs 💪🏽 #weightloss #pcos #pcosweightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstipsforwomen #pcosworkout

“I was so motivated to lose weight and I wanted to see results fast, but I didn't do my research and I jumped straight in, literally into a high intensity, 90 day workout plan. Huge mistake,” Kiki says in the video.

After 45 Days She Hadn’t Lost Weight

kikivirk2kikivirk/TikTok

After a month-and-a-half, she didn't feel like she'd lost any weight. “I was overdoing it. The long, painful HIIT workouts were actually doing my body no good. They were causing it too much stress and loads of other problems,” she says.

Related: 5 Pilates Exercises for a Flat Stomach in 14 Days

She Had “Weight Plateaus” and “Felt So Hungry and Fatigued”

young sports woman working out, running and feeling tired on treadmill in gymShutterstock

In another video, she specified that she was doing “high intensity cardio” five times a week in hopes it “would burn fat fast and give me my dream body,” she explained. “But instead, I had weight plateaus and felt so hungry and fatigued.

Her Fat Began to “Melt Off” When She Started Strength Training

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

“Literally, as soon as I started strength training and less cardio, the fat began to melt off, and the lean muscle mass I gained gave me the tone look I'd always wanted,” she continued.

Her Program: LISS, Walking, Strength and Resistance Training, and a Short HIIT Workout

Running shoes - woman tying shoe laces. Closeup of female sport fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoors on waterfront in late summer or fallShutterstock

Her program starts with doing 45 to 60 minutes of LISS cardio four times a week. She also walks 7 to 12,000 steps every day, does strength and resistance training three times a week, and a 15-minute HIIT workout once a week.

Related: Patrick Mahomes' "Natural Dad Bod" Has Everyone Talking. Here's How to Ditch It, According to Expert

An Expert Weighs In

Kendra_Gamblehitfitnesstraining/Instagram

“What she says is definitely spot on,” says Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant. “Intense cardio and intense HIIT more than twice a week will do the body more harm than good and is not the way to lose fat and get that toned look.” Instead, she agrees that “increasing your everyday steps is more of the most important and beginner things you can do to start losing fat along with getting your diet right.” Unfortunately, “fat loss is not an immediate thing and will take time and dedication but she explains it all perfectly.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you are a beginner trying to lose weight, starting by increasing your steps and modifying your diet instead of going overboard with higher intensity workouts.

Fitness & Workouts

This Coach Transformed Her Body After Stopping These 5 Common Mistakes

Dr_Taylor_Niedermaier12
Copyright tayruns26.2/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 01, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are your diet and fitness mistakes keeping you from achieving your body transformation goals? You might be making them and don’t even know it. Tay, one half of Healthy Living with Brooke and Tay, is a DPT and Certified Macro Coach who, along with her sister, helps simplify fat loss for women. In a new Instagram post, she discusses her own journey and what she has learned along the way. “These mistakes were costing me TIME & progress,” she writes, going on to reveal 5 of them and also revealing what she did instead that helped her shape up fast.

Mistake One: Not Eating Enough

Her first mistake? “Not eating enough,” she reveals in her post. “This is the biggest factor. In order to build muscle, you need to be eating at maintenance or even slightly above/ surplus. Yes, you may gain muscle initially with a deficit, but eating for too long in a deficit does not help build muscle.”

RELATED: Woman Lost Fat in Her 40s by Doing These 2 Things

Mistake Two: Fasted Workouts

Her second mistake? “Working out fasted,” she writes. “If you work out super early, try having carbs pre-workout to help give you the energy you need. Aim for about 30-45 grams of carbs. I eat a banana & rice cake before my morning workout/ walk since I get up at 4:45.”

Mistake Three: Not Upping Weights

Mistake number 3: This is failing to abide by the principle of progressive overload. “Using the same weights,” she says. “You can’t stay at the same weight forever. Increase the weight, even if you get fewer reps.”

Mistake Four: Not Going Through the Full Range of Motion

Next up, she messed up by only partially doing exercises. “Go through the full range of motion. This is key. Aim for performing exercises slowly, intentionally & focus on going through the whole range of motion,” she says.

Mistake Five: Being Scared of Eating More

Mistake five has to do with diet. “Being scared of eating more. This ties back to number 1, but just try it out. I get it can be scary. I have upped my carbs from 200 to 300 in the past months & I have nothing negative to say. I am eating about 2,300 calories daily & will continue to eat more. From someone who barely ate above 1,400 calories a few years ago, this is huge,” she says.

RELATED: She Lost 12 Pounds in 90 Days by Adding This One Thing to Her Walking Routine

What She Did Instead: Amped Up Protein

In another post, she reveals other habits that helped her transform her body. “I enjoyed high protein meals and ate four meals a day,” she says. She specified she “hit my protein goal” daily. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

What She Did Instead: Walked More

She also started walking more. “I walked 10k steps a day,” she writes. She also “walked in the AM” to ensure she didn’t bow out. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

What She Did Instead: Counted Macros and Ate Whole Foods

“I focused on macros & whole ingredients,” she continued. “I still indulged in some of my favorite foods from time to time without tracking.” She strongly recommends learning how to calculate yours. “I had NO idea how learning about macros would better my life. Prior, I had no idea about proteins, carbs & fats and why all are important & how they help fuel me and give me energy,” she says.

RELATED: 8 Foods a Doctor Says to Eat Because "Your Body's Going to Struggle to Hold Onto That as Fat"

What She Did Instead: She Slept More

Getting enough rest was also a game-changer. She “slept well” during her fat loss period. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Health Coach Reveals 3 Hacks That Burn More Fat Than Hours of Incline Walking

Alexia_Degremont_alexiadegremonthealth11
Copyright alexiadegremonthealth/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothNov 04, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

You might have heard that certain workouts are the magic bullet for weight loss – but this isn’t the case, according to one expert. Alexia Degremont is a health and mindset coach “scientifically trained with European ease, helping you burn fat with true nutrition, not restriction,” she writes in her social media bio. In a new Instagram post, she does a little truth-busting, claiming that the highly hyped 12-3-30 workout isn’t the end-all-be-all of fat loss. “They’re lying! Incline walking won’t magically make you lose weight, burn fat, and reduce ‘bulkiness,’” she writes. Here is why – and also why switching from weights to Pilates isn’t the answer either.

She Claims That All It Does Is Increase Heartrate and Stimulate Quads and Calves

“I know there’s so much hype around the 12:3:30 workout,” she says in her post. The 12-30-30 workout involves walking on a 12 percent incline and 3 mph speed for 30 minutes. According to Alexia, all an incline walk does is “get your heart rate up faster and train and stimulate your quads and calves a lot,” she writes.

A Lot of Times Your Heartrate Goes Higher Than Needed

“Don’t get me wrong, low-intensity steady-state cardio is amazing for fat loss, and working out your legs is too!” she continues. “But most of the time, your heart rate actually goes higher than needed, bringing you into the fitness cardio zone – which burns carbohydrates (& calories), but not fat.”

It Won’t Lean or Tone Your Legs

According to the expert, “stimulating the exact muscles you want to shrink and already use all the time in everyday life isn’t going to give you slimmer legs,” she adds. “Fact is – no matter if you use your body weight, heavy weights, or an incline walk, enough stimulus on the muscle will grow your muscle, not lean it out or get toned!!”

Here Is What You Should Do Instead

“If you want to feel & look leaner, more confident in your body, and just slimmer, you need to:

  1. First, reduce the amount of stimulus on the muscles you want to lean out,
  2. Focus on fat burning with cardio & nutrition,
  3. Then, re-introduce resistance training that prioritizes muscle tone, strength & health without gaining size.”

Switching From Weights to Pilates Won’t Lean You Out Either

In another post, she maintains that switching from weights to Pilates isn’t going to help you lean out. “Last week, I shared the workout routine I followed to go from bulky to lean in 3 months on my feed. After 2 years of working out, I was sick of feeling puffy, sore, exhausted, and honestly ‘bulky’…,” she writes in the post.

She Worked Out Hard and Followed a Strict Diet

She continues to explain that for nearly a year, she worked out hard and followed a strict diet. “I had gained 12 lbs of muscle and fat in the span of 9 months despite working out consistently and intensely (Isn’t that what’s required?) and eating ‘clean’ and trying to stay ‘in a calorie deficit’ (Shouldn’t that be enough to reach your best body!).” she writes.

She Transitioned From Weights to Pilates and Yoga

She then “decided to ditch lifting weights, HIIT, running, and only stuck to Pilates and yoga for a few months… to see if ‘reducing stress and lowering cortisol’ would lead to better results,” she writes. It worked – but not for long. “And – I lost the weight! I de-bulked! And I felt like myself again! But... it didn’t last.”

RELATED: This Fitness Expert Lost Weight and Got Shredded in 60 Days With 3 Must-Follow Rules

She Lost Weight, But Also Muscle Tone

“While I lost weight and size, I also lost muscle tone, strength, and fitness, and I needed to be so strict with my diet, making sure I wasn’t eating too much, in order to maintain this lower weight, whenever I would indulge I would immediately notice negative changes! While I liked the visual, This didn’t feel sustainable or healthy either,” she continues.

You Have to Optimize Your Metabolism for Fat Loss

“If you’ve been there, you’ve asked yourself: ‘What am I supposed to do then!’ To get lean and stay lean and toned, I realized (and learned) that you have to optimize your metabolism for fat loss – And that requires building and maintaining lean muscle! And ‘Pilates’ or yoga alone – which are programmed for mobility and control, not muscle growth or tone – isn’t going to do that… When I finally understood what it takes to create real muscle tone without growing the size of my muscles, everything changed,” she says.

RELATED: Woman Reveals 3 Simple Ways She Built Her Dream Body in 30 Days

She Worked Out Less and Was Able to Eat More

“I was able to work out only a few times a week – seeing my body get leaner & toned every week,” she says. “I was able to eat more, which, as a real foodie, is a Win! But it's also just a lot more sustainable. I felt confident wearing crop tops & shorts because I wasn’t just “skinny.” I was toned! I wish I could tell you the Pilates craze is the cure to it all, But it isn’t. You’ll need the science & skills to prioritize muscle tone without gaining size through your workouts and nutrition.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals Why You Will Never Burn Fat Until You Get These 4 Habits Right

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 06, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat but aren’t sure what habits you need to change? Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and Instagram influencer who regularly shares about her personal weight loss journey. In a recent post the influencer gets real about what it takes to lose weight. “You NEED to hear this,” she writes. “If you want to lose fat and build muscle at the same time, you’ll NEVER do it unless you get these 4 things right.”

1. Eat Enough Protein

The first habit that you need to master is eating enough protein. “Aim for 0.8–1g per pound of your ideal body weight in pounds. Focus on high-protein foods like chicken breast, lean beef, fish, eggs, tofu, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, or protein powder,” she writes in her post.

2. Follow a Structured Lifting Plan

Next, follow a structured lifting plan, she says. “Start with a 3-day program: 3 full-body workouts, OR 1 upper, 1 lower, 1 full-body session per week. Key: Track your sets and reps and progress weekly—whether by lifting heavier, doing more reps/sets, or increasing time under tension.”

3. Incorporate Daily Activity and Cardio

She also maintains that you need to incorporate daily activity and cardio. “Steps: Aim for 8–12k steps/day as a goal. As a general rule, you can walk 1,000 steps in about 10 minutes. For example, an easy way to hit 5,000 steps is: Take a 20-minute walk in the morning. Add 10-minute walks after each main meal. Cardio: If you want to add low-intensity cardio (like cycling, stairmaster, or treadmill), aim for 15–20 minutes, 1–3 times per week after your workouts.”

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

4. Eat the Right Amount of Calories

Next, make sure to eat the right amount of calories. “You need to eat in a slight calorie deficit. To find this: First, calculate your maintenance calories. Then, eat 100–200 calories below that to lose fat without sacrificing muscle.”

Sacrifices She Made: She Skipped Dessert–Most of the Time

In another post she revealed some sacrifices she had to make to lose 20 pounds in three months. “I selected one dessert that I absolutely LOVE which for me is a special ice cream and I planned it as part of my days frequently. And I AVOIDED any other desserts that weren’t my most favourite,” she writes.

She Avoided Additional Calories

“I avoided any unnecessary additional calories that wouldn’t add much to my meal anyways. That could be the extra cream or sugar in my coffee, or any high calorie dressing that could be replaced with lower calorie ones,” Ekay continues.

She Quit Drinking

“Ok this one is NOT really a sacrifice but I stopped drinking,” Ekay reveals. “I was never a heavy drinker, maybe socially drinking a beer or two. When dieting, I limited the amount and to be honest I figured out I wasn’t enjoying drinks in the first place so I just stopped drinking. It’s been more than a year and it has been one of the BEST decisions ever.”

She Didn’t Keep Unhealthy Snacks Around

“I didn’t buy snacks or foods that would require discipline,” Ekay says. “My fridge and pantry were 90% filled with things that I knew I wouldn’t overeat.”

RELATED: Coach Dropped 100 Pounds Using These 9 Daily Habits

She Made Sure to Eat Enough

“I made sure to support my workouts with enough calories (energy),” explains Ekay. “To lose fat, as long as you are in calorie deficit, it will work out. But to support my workouts best, I made sure I always considered 300-500 calories to consume around my workout.”

She Weighed and Tracked Her Food

“I put in the effort to scan and weigh and track my food for the period of time where fat loss was my priority so I could be IN AND OUT and go back to maintenance followed by bulking as soon as possible,” says Ekay. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic with 10 Weight Loss Hacks

Brittany Ainsworth britts_getting_fit_
She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic After Experiencing These 8 Surprising Side Effects
Copyright britts_getting_fit_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.

1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal

Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption

Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.

3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning

Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.

4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers

Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day

Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.

6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings

Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain

When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking

Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.

9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal

Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package

Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

Angelina Stebich angeeelina.fit
Copyright angeeelina.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Morning Drinks to Boost Metabolism

amaka shred_with_amaka
Copyright shred_with_amaka/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”

Chia Seed Water

Chia,SeedsShutterstock

Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm Water

Woman squeezes lemon juice into a glass.Shutterstock

Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.

Ginger Shot

Ginger root and ginger powder in the bowlShutterstock

Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

A,Glass,Cup,Of,Fresh,Green,Herbal,Tea,With,Lemon,Shutterstock

Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. “The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey,” she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. “Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

