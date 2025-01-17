Skip to content
Celebrity Trainer Reveals 5 Power Soups That Transform Your Body

Full of fiber and protein, these soups will help you slim down fat.

By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
Harley Pasternak
Copyright harleypasternak/Instagram
Are you trying to lose weight? One of the most famous trainers in the world is here with some delicious recipes to help you achieve your goals. Harley Pasternak has helped everyone from Jessica Simpson to Halle Berry get into and stay in shape. Recently, the expert, also a nutritionist, has been sharing some healthy soup recipes that are low-calorie and high in protein. Here are 5 of Harley Pasternak’s soup recipes for weight loss.

"Get Lean” Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

Pasternak has taken a high-calorie favorite and given it a protein-packed twist. His “Get Lean” grilled cheese with tomato soup. “Nothing says childhood to me like an gooey gooey cheesy grilled cheese sandwich dipped in a tangy tomato soup,” he writes in the post. “But this tomato soup, grilled cheese combo, is not what you think. At less than 500 cal per serving, and a whopping 36 g of protein, this is actually a meal you can eat when you’re trying to get lean, and stay lean.” To make it add 2 cups bone broth, 4 cups tomato soup, and one can of garbanzo beans, drained, to a blender. “Blend until smooth, then heat in a saucepan,” he says. As for the grilled cheese, he warms up 45 calorie bread in the toaster then adds two slices of low-calorie cheddar. He places the sandwich in the air fryer for 5 minutes at medium heat.

Lean, Green Body Reset Soup

Next up is his lean, green, body-reset soup. “When my clients have a nude scene in a film, or are heading on, vacation will be wearing bathing suits on a beach, they want to feel their best. Sometimes, simplifying a short nutrition plan, makes things a lot easier easier for them. Using one meal as your daily anchor, that stays the same every day. I use this vegetable soup recipe as my lunch or dinner for one whole week, and then add some flexibility with the other meals. It’s not really cutting or restricting your calories, too much, it’s more about creating simplification, and a very easy recipe that will keep you full for a big chunk of the day,” he says. To make it, blend together the following and heat up. “Also, this soup has approximately 42 g of protein… If you have 1/3 as a portion, you’re most of the way there for protein requirements. Some people, with larger protein requirements, might have a little bit of grilled fish, chicken, or even a dollop of Greek yogurt on the side,” he says.

  • 5 cups of broccoli, steamed
  • 2 cups of broccoli water that was used to steam broccoli
  • One vegetable bouillon cube
  • One can of chickpeas
  • One avocado

Body Reset White Soup

Next up, his Body Reset white soup, “full of vegetables, loaded with fiber, full of quality, protein, and full of healthy fat,” he says. “Start off by slicing a whole white cauliflower, a quarter of a white onion, and a small bit of garlic. (I tried with shallots, but white onion works better here ) Place on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 375 to 400°F, Fahrenheit for approximately 35 to 45 minutes. Poor at least 4 cups of chicken bone broth in a blender, then add all of the roasted vegetables, and one can of white beans. Any bean will work, but I’m staying with the white theme. Blend silky, smooth, and serve with a little shredded Parmesan on top. This makes anywhere from 4 to 6 servings,” he says.

Body Reset Red Soup

“If you liked my green soup, you’re going to love my GET LEAN Body Reset Red Soup!!” he says in another post. “Place six carrots, six tomatoes, two red peppers, and garlic and shallots to your liking. Drizzle with olive oil and roast at 400° for 35 to 45 minutes. Pour, 2 to 3 cups of chicken broth in a blender, then add all the roasted vegetables and one can of kidney beans ( any bean will work, but I wanted to stay with the red theme). I’ve tried this recipe before using a little bit of tomato paste to add thickness and sweetness, but it really doesn’t need it. Blend on high for approximately two minutes until silky smooth. Because of chicken broth and beans, the whole picture has approximately 55g of protein (even more if you use 3 cups of chicken broth).

So delicious, so silky, smooth, and so incredibly filling. The soup is a great tool when you’re trying to eat a little cleaner and possibly calorie reduce. Because the soup is so filling, it helps with curbing your appetite for several hours after,” he writes. “Warning, do not drink this whole recipe as one serving. Rather, this makes 4 to 8 servings, depending on how big or small you like your servings.”

Magical Mushroom Soup

He also shared a recipe for his magical mushroom soup. “As someone whos not a big fan of Mushrooms, I somehow have fallen in love with this mushroom soup. It is so simple to make and so incredibly delicious,” he says. “On a baking tray place 30 to 40 white mushrooms, you can really use any mushrooms, 1/2 white onion, 2 cloves garlic. Sprinkle some fresh thyme on top and drizzle some olive oil. Place in the oven at 400° for 30 minutes. Remove items from oven and place in blender. Add 3 to 4 cups of beef bone broth. Blend well for two minutes until silky smooth,” he instructs. “I like to serve with a little shredded Parmesan on top. This recipe is very low in calories and gets a decent source of protein from the broth. If you want to get even more protein, you can blend some tofu in seamlessly.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

