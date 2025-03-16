Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
5 Morning Drinks to Boost Metabolism for Faster Weight Loss

Get your day started on a fat-burning note

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
amaka shred_with_amaka
Copyright shred_with_amaka/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”

Chia Seed Water

Chia,SeedsShutterstock

Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm Water

Woman squeezes lemon juice into a glass.Shutterstock

Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.

Ginger Shot

Ginger root and ginger powder in the bowlShutterstock

Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

A,Glass,Cup,Of,Fresh,Green,Herbal,Tea,With,Lemon,Shutterstock

Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. “The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey,” she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. “Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

weight-losshealthy-eating

Fitness & Workouts

The 8 Best Drinks to Curb Cravings and Support Weight Loss

Maintaining hydration. A woman drinks water during a workout, replenishing her water-salt balance, beautiful light, a woman quenches her thirst on a sunny day
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 02, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Choosing the right drinks can be just as important as the food you eat when it comes to weight loss. The best drinks not only hydrate but also curb cravings, support digestion, and help you feel full longer. By avoiding sugary options and focusing on nutrient-rich alternatives, you can keep calories in check while promoting fat loss. These eight beverages are simple, satisfying, and perfect for keeping you on track.

Water

Woman,Drinking,Water,And,SmilingShutterstock

Water is the ultimate calorie-free beverage that keeps your metabolism functioning optimally. Drinking a glass before meals can help reduce appetite, and staying hydrated throughout the day prevents mistaking thirst for hunger. Add lemon, cucumber, or mint for a refreshing twist.

RELATED: 5 High-Protein Breakfasts Hollywood Trainer Magnus Lygdback Swears By

Green Tea

Tea,Time,In,Home.blonde,Young,Woman,Drinking,A,Cup,OfShutterstock

Green tea is packed with antioxidants and catechins, compounds that may help boost metabolism and fat burning. Sipping on a cup of green tea during the day can curb cravings and keep you energized without added sugars or calories.

Black Coffee

A,Beautiful,Asian,Woman,Holding,And,Drinking,Hot,Coffee,WithShutterstock

Black coffee is low in calories and contains compounds that can enhance fat burning and improve focus. Avoid sugary creamers and syrups to maximize its benefits. A cup in the morning or before a workout can give you a helpful energy boost.

Vegetable Juice

Happy,Mature,Caucasian,Woman,Drinking,Healthy,Green,Vegetable,Juice,AfterShutterstock

Fresh vegetable juices made from celery, cucumber, or leafy greens are nutrient-dense and low in calories. They help curb cravings and provide essential vitamins and minerals. Be sure to avoid store-bought versions with added sugars.

RELATED: 10 Hidden Sugars in Everyday Foods You’re Probably Overlooking

Herbal Tea

Bearded,Male,Sitting,On,The,Floor,Near,Foam,Roller,AndShutterstock

Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger are soothing, hydrating, and calorie-free. They can help reduce stress-related cravings and improve digestion. Enjoy a cup in the evening as a relaxing way to stay on track.

Protein Shakes

Sporty,Muscular,Man,Pouring,Protein,Powder,Into,Bottle,For,ShakeShutterstock

Low-sugar, high-protein shakes can be a filling snack or meal replacement that helps curb hunger and supports muscle maintenance. Use unsweetened milk alternatives and add fruits or spinach for added nutrients without excess calories.

Apple Cider Vinegar Water

Apple,Cider,Vinegar,With,Water,,In,A,Glass,,Measuring,Tape,Shutterstock

Mixing a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with water can help control blood sugar levels and reduce cravings. Drink it before meals to promote satiety and aid digestion. Be sure to dilute it properly to protect your teeth.

RELATED: The 9 Foods That Make Belly Fat Worse and What to Eat Instead

Sparkling Water

Mulhouse,-,France,-,6,July,2020,-,Closeup,OfShutterstock

Sparkling water is a great alternative to soda, offering the same fizz without added sugars. Look for plain or naturally flavored options to satisfy your cravings for carbonation while keeping your calorie intake in check. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Tips to Lose Weight Faster, According to Food Scientist

Christine_Hronec_Gauge_Girl_Training8
Copyright gaugegirltraining/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 26, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Struggling to see results from your weight loss efforts? You're not alone. Whether you're just starting your journey or looking to break through a plateau, having the right strategies can make all the difference. Christine Hronec, founder and CEO of Gauge Girl Training, food scientist, and former national bikini competitor, shares her expert insights on accelerating your weight loss journey safely and effectively. Read on to discover seven proven tips that can help you achieve your goals faster.

Start Your Day with High-Protein Foods

"According to the International Journal of Obesity, eating a high-protein breakfast could help reduce cravings and lower your calorie intake throughout the day," Christine explains in her post. She emphasizes starting your day with foods like eggs, egg whites, turkey bacon, or protein shakes to create a positive nitrogen balance, which significantly impacts appetite control throughout the day.

Skip the Sugary Drinks

Soft drinksShutterstock

Research from the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences backs Christine's advice to eliminate sugary beverages and fruit juices. "Your body needs to burn through glucose and carbohydrates before it shifts over into fat loss," she notes. It takes approximately 20-25 minutes for your body to switch to fat-burning mode at rest, and sugary drinks only delay this process.

RELATED: Nutrition Coach Reveals 10 Best Proteins That Actually Burn Fat

Drink Water Before Meals

Sports woman drinking bottle of water.Shutterstock

"The Journal of Clinical Nutrition has shown that drinking water before meals reduced caloric intake and improved weight management," Christine shares. She recommends consuming between 2-2.5 liters daily as a minimum, though ideally aiming for a gallon (3.74 liters) for optimal results.

Increase Your Fiber Intake

Composition with assorted organic vegetables and fruits.Shutterstock

Christine stresses the importance of soluble fiber, recommending at least 17 grams daily for women and 25 grams for men. "Fiber helps detoxify the liver of excess estrogens and hormones, helps remove excess cholesterol, and keeps you feeling fuller longer," she explains. Good sources include vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and avocados.

Add Black Coffee or Tea

Brewing coffeeShutterstock

According to Christine, studies in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition support caffeine's role in boosting metabolism and fat loss. However, she cautions that pregnant or nursing women, and those with hormone imbalances or certain health conditions should limit or avoid caffeine intake.

RELATED:8 Tips to Make Losing Weight Feel Effortless, From Proven Experts

Focus on Whole Foods

Farmer woman harvests vegetables in the garden. Selective focus. Food.Shutterstock

"Nowhere in nature do you find high-sugar, high-carb foods combined," Christine points out. She advocates for building your diet around real, whole foods rather than processed alternatives. While you can lose weight eating processed foods in a caloric deficit, whole foods help you feel fuller longer and support healthier habits.

Prioritize Quality Sleep

Good morning, new day, weekend, holiday. Happy middle aged woman lying on bed, lady stretching arms after sleep and enjoying morning in cozy comfort bedroom interior, free spaceShutterstock

Christine emphasizes that quality sleep is often underrated in weight loss. "Poor sleep can burn out your adrenals and cortisol levels, leading to hasty decisions and poor nutrition choices," she warns. Making sleep a priority helps maintain energy levels and supports better decision-making throughout your weight loss journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Fat-Burning Breakfasts Trainer Swears By

Jac Stern
Copyright Jac/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 23, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you on the hunt for breakfast ideas to fuel your fat loss? Jac Stern is a diet and fitness influencer studying to be a CPT who regularly shares her weight loss hacks. In a new post, she reveals a few recipes she relies on to get her day started on a fat-burning note. “5 breakfasts I’d eat on repeat if I were trying to drop body fat,” she writes, adding that they are all under 400 calories with 30-60g of protein. “All perfect for shedding fat & building lean muscle,” she says.

Protein Is the “Cheat Coade” for Building Lean Muscle

“Protein is literally the ‘cheat code’ for building lean muscle and losing fat… it keeps you full, helps with muscle recovery, and boosts metabolism,” she writes in the post. “Plus, hitting your protein goal makes such a difference in looking toned vs. just losing weight and feeling ‘soft skinny.’”

These Meals Will Help You Melt Body Fat

“These meals are PACKED with protein, balanced with carbs + healthy fats, and actually taste good (because eating healthy ≠ boring). fuel your body the right way and watch your excess body fat melt away,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

1. Protein Pancakes

Protein pancakes are sweet, delicious, and filling.

  • 1/3 cup oats
  • 1/2 cup egg whites
  • 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Macros: 373 calories | 50g protein.

2. Scrambled Cottage Cheese Eggs

If you like a savory breakfast, try her scrambled cottage cheese egs.

  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup egg whites
  • 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese
  • spinach
  • 1 slice sourdough toast

Macros: 316 calories | 37g protein

3. Overnight Protein Oats

Overnight protein oats are a great make-ahead recipe when you are short on time in the morning.

  • 1/3 cup of oats
  • 1/2 cup cottage cheese
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein
  • 1 tsp chia seeds
  • cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

Macros: 348 calories | 37g protein

4. Fluffy Yogurt Bowl

This easy-to-assemble meal will satiate your sweet tooth.

  • 3/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop protein powder
  • 1 tbsp almond butter
  • 1/2 cup mixed berries

Macros: 325 calories | 39g protein

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

5. Turkey & Egg Scramble

If you have leftover deli meat, whip it into an egg scramble.

  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup egg whites
  • 5 slices oven-roasted turkey
  • 1/4 cup mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup tomatoes
  • 1/8 cup onions

Macros: 348 calories | 60g protein

And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear

Nutrition & Diet

8 Morning Habits That Target Stubborn Belly Fat While Boosting Energy

Sunny,Beautiful,Picture,Of,Young,Cheerful,Girl,Holding,Hands,Up, happy, celebrate , morning, sun, sunshine, sunflower, sunset, sunrise
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackOct 31, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Starting your morning with the right routine can be a game-changer for both energy levels and fat loss, particularly around the belly. This isn’t about an intense workout or an extreme diet, but a few simple, strategic steps that set your body up for all-day fat burning and keep your metabolism revved. From hydration to brief activity bursts, these quick actions work together to improve digestion, control hunger, and sustain your energy—giving you everything you need to trim belly fat and feel great. Here’s a breakdown of an effective morning routine that will boost your energy and help melt away stubborn belly fat.

Start with a Glass of Ice Water

Summer cocktail with ice cubes on wooden tableShutterstock

Hydrate and Kickstart Metabolism

Drinking ice-cold water first thing in the morning not only rehydrates your body after sleep but also requires your body to work a bit harder to warm it up, subtly boosting your metabolism. Staying hydrated curbs unnecessary hunger and energizes your muscles, setting the stage for efficient fat-burning throughout the day.

Do the One Minute Morning Energizer

Female athlete doing high knee march during drillsShutterstock

Boost Energy with Just One Minute

This one-minute high-intensity routine wakes up your body and gives your metabolism an early boost. A quick series of high-knee marches or jumping jacks gets your heart rate up without the need for a full workout. Even this short burst of activity can improve circulation and alertness, ensuring you’re burning calories as you go about your day.

Get Natural Light Exposure

Happy girl lies among the wild flowers on a summer eveningShutterstock

Balance Hormones and Improve Mood

Natural light helps regulate your body’s circadian rhythm, which in turn balances hunger hormones and boosts mood. Step outside for a few minutes or open your windows to let in sunlight. The morning light exposure supports better sleep at night, which is essential for managing stress and reducing belly fat.

RELATED:7 Foods That Make Your Body Burn Fat More Efficiently

Have a Protein-Packed Breakfast

A close up of soft boiled eggsShutterstock

Fuel Up to Reduce Mid-Morning Cravings

Eating a protein-rich breakfast helps control blood sugar levels and prevents the mid-morning energy slump. Options like eggs, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie are ideal for keeping you satisfied, reducing cravings, and maintaining steady energy, all of which are critical for trimming belly fat.

Add Freshly Brewed Tea

Young woman enjoying cup of coffee at morning, in her kitchen.Shutterstock

Activate Fat-Burning Compounds

Freshly brewed tea, especially green tea, contains catechins and other flavonoids that enhance fat burning and curb appetite. Unlike bottled versions, brewed tea retains most of these powerful compounds, making it a natural way to stimulate your metabolism and support belly fat loss.

Practice Deep Breathing Exercises

Yoga class concept, close up focus on mixed race African female closed eyes do meditation practice with associates during session. No stress, reducing fatigue after work out sport activity, wellnessShutterstock

Reduce Stress and Cortisol Levels

A few minutes of deep breathing helps manage stress, which can lower cortisol levels—a hormone linked to belly fat. Try inhaling deeply through your nose, holding briefly, then exhaling slowly. This practice helps clear your mind, lowers blood pressure, and prepares you for a productive, low-stress day.

Eat a Small Portion of High-Fiber Fruit

Woman eating ripe blueberries, healthy berries.Shutterstock

Aid Digestion and Boost Satiety

Adding a high-fiber fruit like an apple or berries provides natural sweetness and supports digestion. Fiber promotes a feeling of fullness and regulates blood sugar, helping you resist unhealthy snacks later on. Plus, fiber-rich foods aid in reducing belly fat over time by keeping you satisfied longer.

RELATED:She Lost 22 Pounds in 12 Weeks by Doing These 10 Things

Stretch for Flexibility and Blood Flow

pretty young blond smiling woman doing sport exercises in morning park, skinny fit dressed in sports wear outfit leggings and top, summer health motivation, strong body, stretchingShutterstock

Wake Up Muscles and Improve Mobility

Simple stretches, such as reaching for your toes or gently twisting your torso, get blood flowing to your muscles and improve flexibility. Stretching also alleviates stiffness, helping you feel more comfortable and energized, which makes it easier to stay active and burn calories throughout the day. By incorporating these simple morning habits, you’re setting up your body to burn fat more efficiently and keep energy levels steady. Each step works together to boost metabolism, manage hunger, and promote a healthy mindset, ultimately helping you reach your belly fat loss goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic with 10 Weight Loss Hacks

Brittany Ainsworth britts_getting_fit_
She Lost 115 Pounds on Ozempic After Experiencing These 8 Surprising Side Effects
Copyright britts_getting_fit_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you on Ozempic and hoping to maximize weight loss? One experienced GLP-1 user is revealing all her secrets. Brittany Ainsworth is a weight loss warrior who has dropped 115 pounds on a weight loss drug. In a new social media post, she reveals her “top 10 weight loss hacks as someone down 115 pounds so far,” she writes, revealing her “cheat codes” for effortless fat loss.

1.Eat Protein Before Anything Else at Every Meal

Her first tip is to eat protein before anything else at every meal. “Prioritize lean protein (chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, tofu, cottage cheese) before eating carbs or fats. This fills you up, stabilizes blood sugar, and reduces cravings,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Use an ADHD Visual Timer for Water Consumption

Next, she suggests using an “ADHD” visual timer for water consumption. “Set a 30-60 minute visual timer to remind yourself to drink water throughout the day. Seeing the countdown prevents forgetting and ensures steady hydration,” she writes.

3. Drink 24 oz of Water Before Eating Anything in the Morning

Start your day by hydrating by drinking 24 ounces of water before eating. “This kickstarts your metabolism, flushes out toxins, and naturally reduces hunger before your first meal,” she suggests.

4. Create a Salad Bar in Your Fridge with Clear Containers

Salad bars are really fun ways to eat your greens. She recommends creating one in your fridge. “Pre-chop veggies and proteins like grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and beans in clear meal prep containers so you can build a quick, nutrient-packed salad instead of reaching for junk,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

5. Eat the Same High-Protein Breakfast Every Day

Be consistent and eat the same high-protein breakfast every morning. “Having a go-to breakfast (like eggs & avocado, Greek yogurt & berries, or a protein smoothie) removes decision fatigue and sets the tone for a high-protein day,” she suggests.

6. Drink a Protein Shake or Bone Broth When You Get Cravings

Got a craving? Try a protein shake or bone broth. “A quick whey/casein shake or a warm bone broth satisfies cravings, supports muscle retention, and prevents snacking on processed junk,” she says.

7. Use a Smaller Plate for Meals to Trick Your Brain

When plating your food, go small. “Studies show eating off a 9-inch plate vs. a 12-inch plate makes portions look bigger and naturally reduces calorie intake,” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Set a 10-Minute Rule for Late-Night Snacking

Put in place a 10-minute rule for snacking at night. “If you feel hungry at night, set a timer for 10 minutes before grabbing food. Most cravings disappear, and if you’re still hungry, opt for protein or fiber-rich snacks,” she says.

9. Move for 10 Minutes After Every Meal

Make sure to move for a little bit after eating. “A short walk or light movement (like squats, stretching, or cleaning) after meals lowers blood sugar, boosts digestion, and prevents fat storage. Even better, add in a weighted vest,” she writes.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

10. Eat From a Bowl Instead of the Package

Eat from a bowl or plate – not the package. “Never eat directly from a bag, box, or container. Pre-portion snacks into a bowl to prevent mindless overeating,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

Angelina Stebich angeeelina.fit
Copyright angeeelina.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn’t Know Were Ultra-Processed

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things Mom Didn’t Do to Lose 2 Pounds Per Week

Whitney Reyes workoutwithwhitney_
Copyright workoutwithwhitney_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

