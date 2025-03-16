Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”
Chia Seed WaterShutterstock
Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.
Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm WaterShutterstock
Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.
Ginger ShotShutterstock
Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”
Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm WaterShutterstock
Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”
Green Tea and Lemon SlicesShutterstock
Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. "The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey," she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. "Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm," she says.