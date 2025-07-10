Skip to content
Turn Your Summer Body Habits Into Year-Round Success

Make your summer body transformation last forever.

Liz Hilliard
By Liz HilliardJul 10, 2025
Liz Hilliard
Author, Motivational Speaker, Podcast Co-host, Founder & CEO of Hilliard Studio Method (HSM)
Liz Hilliard is an author, motivational speaker, and Founder & CEO of Hilliard Studio Method (HSM)
Liz Hilliard Studio Method | ALL IN HAUS
​Keep Moving Your Body
Welcome back to my "Building a Summer Body" series! You made it! Here we are in the heat of summer, and I hope you are feeling strong and healthy. For this final stretch of the program, we'll review the tips I hope you'll turn into habits.

Remember, working out should be enjoyable and make you feel better. The exercises you do should improve your mobility, flexibility and function and prevent injury.

Weeks 9 and 10: Your New Lifestyle

Copyright Liz Hilliard

After 8 weeks of dedication, you've built the foundation. Now it's time to cement these practices into your daily life permanently.

Make Movement Your Daily Habit

Liz Hilliard​Step-Ups for Real-World StrengthCopyright Liz Hilliard

Make movement a habit. Continue daily walks and when a long walk isn't doable, remember the steps add up whether you're at the office or doing housework."

The key is finding a sustainable routine that fits your lifestyle. "Choose a workout program like hilliardstudiomethod.com/streaming which combines Pilates and strength for your most efficient, effective workout. This method was created for men and women at every age and stage. It is low-impact and safe but packs a punch so you will get a total-body workout every time.

For lasting results, consistency trumps intensity. "Take a class 3-5 times/week to feel and see real results.

Strength Training Is Your Secret Weapon

Liz_Hilliard_1484Liz Hilliard

Strength training remains one of the most important and best ways to strengthen your body. Not only will you see improved muscle tone and athletic performance, but you will be adding valuable years to your life by adding muscle mass and improving bone and joint strength."

But the benefits go beyond the physical. "The best part? Regular strength training with resistance has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, improve mood, and enhance self-esteem. Remember from week one when I spoke about the power of vanity and how it can lead to an increase in happiness and health?!

Keep Your Nutrition Simple

Liz_Hilliard_1737_14 Body Fat-Melting Exercises You Can Do This SpringLiz Hilliard

Consume: Half your body weight in ounces, lean protein at every meal, healthy fats, and fiber. Reduce processed food consumption."

The philosophy that will serve you for life: Keep it simple, eat real food, and enjoy your life and the company and experiences of every meal.

Your Journey Continues

Liz Hilliard​Deadlifts: The Ultimate Functional ExerciseCopyright Liz Hilliard

Congratulations on taking the time and making the effort to make your health a priority."

This isn't the end—it's your new beginning. The habits you've built over these 10 weeks are your foundation for a lifetime of strength, health, and confidence.

Ready to continue your journey? "Please enjoy a FREE one month subscription to our streaming platform at hilliardstudiomethod.com/streaming with discount code summer at checkout.

Liz Hilliard is the founder of Hilliard Studio Method, a comprehensive fitness approach combining Pilates and strength training. Her method has helped thousands achieve their fitness goals through sustainable, enjoyable workouts designed for every age and fitness level.

