Kelsey Rose Reveals 5 Things to Speed Up Your Body Transformation

Lose weight and glow up faster by incorporating these 5 habits into your routine.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 23, 2025
Kelsey Rose thekelseyrose_
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to give yourself a full-body glow-up in 2025? You can do things to speed up the process, according to one expert. Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the wisdom she has gathered while transforming her figure. “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started working out to transform my body faster,” she writes.

It’s Not All About Intense Workouts, She Says

“When I first started working out, I thought it was all about grinding through intense workouts and seeing instant results. Spoiler: it’s not!” she writes in the post. “Over the years, I’ve learned some game-changing lessons that I wish I knew from day one. If you’re starting (or even restarting) your fitness journey, these tips might save you some time, frustration, and a few ‘what am I doing wrong?’ moments,” she adds, revealing her shifts for 2025.

1. Understand That Progress Isn’t Linear

The first truth she unveils? “Progress isn’t linear — There will be days when you crush your workout and feel unstoppable, and others when just showing up feels like a win. Progress comes with ups and downs, and that’s normal. Don’t let one tough day make you doubt your journey,” she writes.

2. Focus on Consistency Over Perfection

Next, focus on consistency over perfection. “Waiting for the ‘perfect’ workout plan or ideal moment will only slow you down. Showing up consistently, even with small efforts, builds momentum and creates lasting results. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being persistent,” she says.

3. Pay Attention to Your Diet

You have to pay attention to your diet, Rose says. “You can’t outwork a bad diet,” she says. “You can train hard, but if you’re not fueling your body with the right nutrients, you won’t see the results you’re after. Focus on balanced meals that nourish your body and support your goals. Fitness is about feeling good inside and out.”

4. Rest

Next, make sure to allow yourself recovery time. “Rest is part of the process,” she says. “Pushing your body too hard without giving it time to recover can lead to burnout and even injuries. Rest isn’t lazy—it’s when your muscles repair and grow stronger. Listen to your body and respect its need for downtime.”

5. Build Strength

Finally, remember that strength is empowering. "Don't shy away from lifting weights or pushing yourself with resistance but also know the effectiveness of low/impact, Pilates training that is STILL resistance training. Building strength not only transforms your body but boosts your confidence and mindset. Strong isn't bulky—it's healthy, capable, and beautiful," she concludes.

Nutrition & Diet

I Transformed My Body From Flabby to Firm and Here Are My 3 Secrets

Sade_Rigby_sadieactive7
sadieactive/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 30, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you ready to commit to a full-body transformation? Getting in shape doesn’t have to be complicated, according to Sadie Rigby, a social media influencer and personal trainer with over 220,000 followers on Instagram. Rigby regularly shares her personal transformation story and how she achieved her best body ever with her “strong, not skinny” approach to health. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed a few of the secrets that helped her get in shape. “These 3 things will keep you on track,” she writes.

Focus on Getting Stronger

Sade_Rigby_sadieactive2sadieactive/Instagram

Her first secret? “Focus on getting stronger, not getting smaller by weight training!” Rigby says. “It will give you the muscle tone you need and lean you out faster.”

Up Your Protein Intake

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Her second recommendation: Get enough protein. “One gram of protein for every pound of body weight daily,” Rigby says.

RELATED: Tone Your Sagging Arms in Time for Summer With This Simple Workout

Fall in Love with the Process

Sade_Rigby_sadieactive8sadieactive/Instagram

The final secret is learning to workout and eat right because of how it makes you feel. “If you’re only doing it because you want to look good, you won’t be consistent enough, or you’ll take an unsustainable approach,” Rigby says. “It becomes a habit when you love the process. Set goals to hit and fall in love with getting your body stronger! You can become addicted to how good it makes you feel with just a little consistency and the right mindset! It feels so good to see what your body can do!"

Other Tips: Use Progressive Overload

Sade_Rigby_sadieactive4sadieactive/Instagram

Sadie is a fan of progressive overload, “gradually increasing the stress on our muscles,” she says in a post. The first way to do it? “Increase time under tension (add a pulse, slow down the exercise, do tempo work),” she says. The second is by increasing the weight lifted, “or adding a band,” Rigby suggests. Finally, the third is to increase volume, “add reps and/or sets,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

You Don’t Need to Do Cardio to Lose Weight

Sade_Rigby_sadieactive1sadieactive/Instagram

Rigby explains in another post that you don't need to do cardio first to lose weight and then follow up with weight training. “Weight training is your #1 tool for targeting fat! This is because it boosts your metabolism while forcing your body to cling to its muscle! So this means even after a weight lifting workout, you are still burning a higher amount of energy for 12-24 hours after your workout as your body repairs your muscles,” Rigby says.

Take Creatine

Sport supplement, creatine, hmb, bcaa, amino acid or vitamin mesure with powder. Sport nutrition concept. bcaa, l-carnitine, creatineShutterstock

“Creatine is the most effective muscle-building supplement out there!” Sadie claims in another post. “Creatine works by recycling ATP (your body’s energy source). The more creatine stored in muscle, the more energy available for working muscle. This is why creatine improves athletic performance. Creatine is SAFE! It's one of the most studied supplements, and it occurs naturally in your body! It’s also found in meat/fish. It is important for eye, digestive, skin, and brain health. It also helps reduce mental fatigue and improves memory. BUT creatine does not work unless you do! You need to be lifting heavy to see the benefits. But creatine will help you do that! I personally started my creatine journey a couple of months ago, and I have seen noticeable benefits in my workouts! I feel like I can lift heavier, and I have slightly better workout endurance.”

RELATED: 7 Healthy Fats to Include in Your Weight Loss Diet

Consistency Is Key

Sade_Rigby_sadieactive5sadieactive/Instagram

“It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives. It’s what we do consistently!” Sadie explains in a recent post. “Consistency with my physical fitness has made every season of life more enjoyable! Life changes, and so will our bodies, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be the strongest versions of ourselves in every season of life!”

💪🔥Body Booster: Before you start on your body transformation journey, pay attention to how everything makes you feel – not just how you look.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 30 Pounds in 5 Months After Making This 1 Simple Change

Katie_Tufte1
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 20, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you trying to lose weight but can’t seem to get anywhere – despite the fact you feel like you are doing all the right things? Katie Tufte is a mom and influencer whose mission is “helping moms conquer weight loss, energy, and support cortisol + GLP-1 naturally.” In a new social media post, she reveals the one change she made that enabled her to lose a ton of weight quickly. “I started to lose weight faster when I did this one thing, and I lost 30 pounds in 5 months,” she writes in the video.

Belly Fat in Your Late 30s and 40s Is probably Due to Metabolism and Hormones

“It’s no secret,” she starts the post. “That stubborn belly fat creeping in during your late 30s and 40s? It’s not just about hitting the gym harder or doing endless crunches—it’s all about your metabolism and hormones.”

Metabolism Slows, Making It Harder to Burn Fat and cortisol Spikes

“As we age, our metabolism naturally slows down, making it harder to burn fat—especially around the belly. You might be dealing with cortisol spikes, which can signal your body to store fat rather than burn it, particularly in the midsection,” she continues.

You Might Be Doing Things to Cause Cortisol Overload

And, you might be trying harder than ever to lose weight, but it isn’t helping. “Here’s the kicker: excess cardio, lack of protein, hormone imbalances, stress, and poor sleep can all contribute to cortisol overload, making it harder for your body to shed that stubborn fat,” she says.

RELATED: This Plan Is How to Lose 5 Percent Body Fat In 2 Weeks

Here’s How to Turn It Around

There is a solution. “But here’s the good news: You CAN turn this around! Once you dial in exactly what your body needs—proper nutrition, balanced workouts, and hormonal support—you can rev up your metabolism and start losing that weight for good,” she says.

You Need to Understand Your Body’s Unique Needs

“The key is understanding your body’s unique needs. Whether it’s adjusting your food intake, adding more strength training, or getting the right supplements to support **GLP-1** and cortisol balance, these are the tools that can make all the difference,” she says.

She Reveals Her “Secret Sauce”

In another post she reveals exactly what she did, her “secret sauce” to losing the weight. First was “making sleep a top priority,” she says, recommending seven to nine hours a night. “Quality sleep is essential for recovery, hormone balance, and overall health,” she says.

RELATED: This 30-Second Trick Burns More Fat Than Long Runs After 50

She Switched From Intense Cardio to Low Impact Weight Training

Next, she switched up her approach to exercise. “Ditched intense cardio for low-impact weight training,” she writes. “This helped me build muscle, boost metabolism, and reduce the stress on my body.”

She Walked More

She also made sure to get her steps in. “Walked... a ton!” she writes. “Walking became my new best friend.” Going for a daily walk can be a game changer in terms of exercise, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also focused on maintaining a high-protein diet. “Protein is crucial for muscle repair, fat loss, and satiety.” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

RELATED: 5 Signs Your Weight Gain Is Hormonal and What I Did to Fix It

She Took Supplements

Finally, she made sure she wasn’t nutrient deficient by relying on supplements. She took ones “that kickstart your goals and support your cortisol levels,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Kelli Ramirez Shares Workout Responsible for Her "Immaculate Pump"

Kelli_Ramirez_kelliirosee11
kelliirosee/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want a pumped up booty like Kelli Ramirez (@kelliirosee)? In a new social media post the influencer and fitness expert reveals the booty-busting workout responsible for her famous backside. “I’ll let the pump speak for this Glute & Hamstring workout,” she cheekily captioned the post. Here is everything you need to know about the workout and all of the other diet and fitness habits responsible for her body.

Here Is the Workout

Kelli suggests starting with an 8-minute warmup before the set. She also suggests increasing weight with every exercise and decreasing reps.

  • Body weight walking lunges, 2 rounds, 15 reps
  • Walking alternating RDL stretch
  • Hip rotations
  • Ankle rotation
  • Body twists
  • Slow RDL to deep squat stretch
  • Hip thrusts, 5 sets, 10/10/8/8/6
  • Glute biased RDLs, 3 sets, 8/6/4
  • Deficit reverse lunges, 3 Sets, 8/8/6
  • Glute Medius kickbacks, 3 Sets, 10/8/6
  • Hamstring curls, 3 Sets, 8/8/6

Related: 3 Tips That Helped Me Lose Body Fat

Calorie Deficit

Screenshot 2024-03-07 at 11.04.05 AMkelliirosee/Instagram

“A calorie is simply the measurement of how much energy a food provides. Similar to a car, your body requires fuel to keep it moving. How much fuel it needs depends on a number of factors, including height, weight, age, biological sex, muscle mass, lifestyle, and so much more. If your goal is to lose weight, you will need to be in a calorie deficit. If your goal is to gain weight, you will need to be in a calorie surplus,” she wrote in a post.

"To lose weight, you must be in a caloric deficit. A deficit is when the amount of calories that you consume is lower than the amount of calories you burn (usually around 300-700 calories). In a caloric deficit, our body mass decreases. The two primary ways of achieving a deficit are reducing how much you eat or increasing how much you exercise, usually by adding cardio. You can still gain muscle while in a deficit.”

Her 20-Minute Salmon Recipe

Kelli swears by “20-minute healthy dinners,” including this salmon recipe she recently shared.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 c. honey
  • 1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 4 6-oz. salmon fillets, patted dry with a paper towel
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 lemon, sliced into rounds

Whisk together

  • 1/3 c. honey
  • 1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flakes

Here are the steps to make it: “Season Salmon with salt and pepper. Add salmon to pan and season other side. Cook salmon until golden brown, and then flip! Add garlic to skillet & cook for 1 minute. Add honey mixture & sliced lemons. Cook until salmon is 130 F. Garnish, and then enjoy! I served mine with White rice and Broccoli! Bon appetite,” she wrote.

Discipline

Kelly is all about discipline. “My Goal: outdo me,” she wrote in a post. “It's easy to dream, but the real magic happens when you turn those dreams into goals. Wanting something is just the beginning; it's the discipline, dedication, and hard work that transform desires into reality. No one else can walk your path for you, so it's up to you to take the first step and keep moving forward. Embrace the power of discipline and watch everything unfold.”

RELATED:Quick Home HIIT Workout Exercises to Get Your Body in Perfect Shape

Her Five Tips to Help You Reach Your Goals

Screenshot 2024-03-07 at 11.04.13 AMkelliirosee/Instagram

Kelli recently shared “a few essential tips to help you conquer your goals.” The first? “Craft a Solid Plan,” she said. “Begin with a well-thought-out plan tailored to your goals. A structured approach is the foundation of success.”

Second, prioritize nutrition. “Recognize that nutrition plays a massive role in achieving any fitness objective. Fuel your body with proper nutrition to support your workouts and recovery.”

The third is tailored training. “Tailor your training regimen to align with your specific goals. Whether it's strength, endurance, or flexibility, your workouts should align with your objectives.”

Next up, be consistent. “Consistency is the secret sauce. Stick to your plan and maintain your healthy habits, even when motivation wanes,” she says.

Finally, embrace the journey. “Understand that achieving your fitness goals requires effort and determination. It won't always be easy, but the journey is where growth happens. Embrace the challenges and keep pushing forward.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to build your glutes, you are going to have to carefully select exercises – like various lunges, squats, and RDLs and increase weight over time. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Becky Greenan Reveals 5 Exercises That "Hit Every Muscle in Your Upper Body" 

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky5
built.by.becky/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 09, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Having children and getting older is no excuse when it comes to fitness. Becky Greenan, a 37-year-old mother of two, is living, breathing proof that you can get into the best shape of your life after having kids. The fitness trainer and influencer has built up a following of nearly one million on Instagram, sharing effective, at-home workouts.

This week she dropped a new one that will change your body. “Upper & Core that will hit every muscle in your upper body with just 5 exercises,” she writes in the caption. Find out how to do the workout and see her amazing 10-year transformation on The Body Network.

Here Is the Workout

“I’m holding 10lbs and 5lbs,” she notes, suggesting 12 reps per exercise and 3 to 4 total sets.

  1. Lean backs with front raise
  2. Skull crusher with alt. leg raise
  3. Alt. curl into press
  4. Kneeling lateral raises
  5. Push up into superman

Her 10-year Transformation Is Shocking

Becky also shared a shocking transformation photo on Instagram this week, “ 27 years old vs 37 years old with 2 kids,” she wrote in the caption. “My transformation didn’t take me 10 years to see results. But my progress hasn’t been linear either - especially with 2 pregnancies.

Related: I Lost 75 Pounds While Jumping Rope and Push Ups

Be Consistent, She Says

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky4built.by.becky/Instagram

What is one of the secrets behind her transformation? “One thing I’ve always been is CONSISTENT. I’ve always kept going and I’ve never given up on myself,” she says.

For Building Muscle, Lift Weights, Not Cardio

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky3built.by.becky/Instagram

“If you want to change your body composition by getting lean and adding curves - LIFT WEIGHTS. If you want to build confidence - LIFT WEIGHTS. Cardio isn’t going to give you the shape you’re looking for,” she points out.

Her Workouts Can Be Done with Resistance Bands and Dumbbells

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky6built.by.becky/Instagram

She adds that the majority of workouts on her fitness app only require resistance bands and dumbbells, and can be done at home. “YES it can be done and it’s what I’ve been doing for years,” she concludes.

Related: 15 Proven Ways to Sculpt Your Dream Body by An Expert Coach

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

Becky_Greenan_built_by_becky7built.by.becky/Instagram

As for diet, Becky consumes “2000ish calories and 120ish protein,” per day. “Full day of meals on a rest day for this 37 year old mama of 2. Each meal contains carbs, protein and fats. I did an estimate of my calories and protein intake for you all. I usually eat more on lifting days because I’m hungrier,” she writes in a post.

  1. 2 eggs, 2 egg whites and feta toast with butter

    400 calories / 25 protein

  2. Apple with peanut butter, protein shake

    450 calories / 35 protein

  3. Chicken thigh and leg, sweet potato and broccoli

    450 calories / 45 protein

  4. Bun with turkey, and orange

    350 calories / 15 grams protein

  5. Cucumber salad and cookies

    400 calories

💪🔥Body Booster: For a successful transformation, be consistent. Never give up on yourself and keep going.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 20 Lbs Eating These 3 Crockpot Meals

Tarah Schulte
Copyright tarahschulte/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 23, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight but are constantly making the excuse that you don’t have enough time to cook healthy, nutritious meals? All you need is a crockpot and a few minutes per day, says one expert and weight loss warrior. Tarah Schulte is a weight loss coach who helps mothers get into the best shape possible. She is also a weight loss warrior who dropped 20 pounds in 4 months and regularly shares tips and tricks on how to do the same. In a new post, she unveils three of her crock pot recipes for fat loss. “If you want to burn fat and make dinners 10x easier, you need these crockpot recipes,” she writes on Instagram.

Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken

Her first recipe is slow cooker salsa chicken. Macros (per serving, makes 6 servings): Calories: 220 Protein: 38g Carbs: 6g Fat: 2g

What you need:

  • 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 2 cups salsa (no sugar added)
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • Juice of 1 lime

What you do:

  1. Add chicken and salsa to the crockpot. Sprinkle with chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder.
  2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
  3. Shred chicken with a fork and mix with salsa before serving.

Crockpot Beef and Broccoli

Next up is crockpot beef and broccoli. Macros (per serving, makes 6 servings):Calories: 290 Protein: 36g Carbs: 8g Fat: 10g

What you need:

  • 2 lbs lean beef (like flank steak, thinly sliced)
  • 3 cups broccoli florets (added during last hour)
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup beef broth
  • 2 tbsp honey or sugar-free alternative
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch (optional for thickening)
  • 1/4 cup water

What you do:

  1. Add beef, soy sauce, broth, honey, and garlic to the crockpot.
  2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
  3. Add broccoli during the last hour of cooking. Optional: Thicken sauce with cornstarch and water before serving.

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

Slow cooker white chicken chili is the final recipe she shares. Macros (per serving, makes 6 servings): Calories: 240 Protein: 30g Carbs: 18g Fat: 4g

What you need:

  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1 can (15 oz) cannellini beans (drained and rinsed)
  • 1 cup corn (fresh, canned, or frozen)
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (added at the end)
  • 1 small onion (diced)
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder

What you do:

  1. Add all ingredients (except Greek yogurt) to the crockpot.
  2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
  3. Shred chicken and stir in Greek yogurt before serving.

Savory Cottage Cheese Avocado Bowl

In another post, she reveals “easy, high-protein” weight-loss snack options. “Each snack delivers 15g+ of protein to keep you full, energized, and satisfied—no more mindless munching!” she writes. The first is a savory cottage cheese avocado bowl.

  • ½ cup cottage cheese
  • ¼ avocado, diced
  • Sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning
  • Optional: add cherry tomatoes or cucumber slices for extra crunch.

Turkey & Cheese Roll-Ups

Next, turkey and cheese roll-ups.

  • 3 slices of turkey breast
  • 1 slice of reduced-fat cheese (e.g., Swiss or cheddar), cut into thirds
  • Roll the cheese inside the turkey slices for a quick, satisfying snack.

Protein-Packed Greek Yogurt Bark

Protein-packed Greek yogurt bark is snack number tow.

  • 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop of vanilla protein powder
  • Top with a handful of berries and a drizzle of honey.
  • Spread onto a parchment-lined tray and freeze. Break into pieces to enjoy!

Peanut Butter Protein Apples

Peanut butter protein apples are another filling snack.

  • 1 apple, sliced
  • 2 tbsp powdered peanut butter (mixed with water into a paste)
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon for added flavor.

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Cups

If you like tuna, you will love these spicy tuna lettuce wraps.

  • 1 pouch of tuna (in water or can use chicken)
  • Mix with 1 tbsp Greek yogurt and a dash of sriracha or hot sauce.
  • Spoon into romaine or butter lettuce leaves for a crunchy, high-protein bite.

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Smartnews Feed

6 Tasty Foods for Weight Loss

Amisha Sharma pocketdiets
Copyright pocketdiets/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what foods to eat aside from the usual protein, healthy fats, and unprocessed carbs recommendations? One Indian nutritionist has some tasty and unique recommendations. Amisha Sharma is a nutritionist and founder of Pocket Diets, educating her followers and clients about how to lose weight by cooking meals at home. In a new video, she reveals six delicious foods she added to her diet that helped her lose weight.

Fruit Chia Pudding

Eating fruit on its own can lead to sugar spikes, says Sharma. However, pairing it with chia seeds and nuts changes the game. “This is my favourite combo as I can eat my choice of fruits without worrying about the sugar spikes fruits can cause as the healthy fat content from chia seeds & nuts help lower the spike by slowly releasing the sugar,” she writes.

Steamed Veggies

Fun fact: Eating raw veggies might not be working for your digestive system. This is why steaming them can be helpful. “If you always have to run to washroom after eating a bowl of raw salad, switch to steamed veggies as these are very easy to digest and absorb as compared to raw ones,” she recommends.

Beetroot Curd

Need a probiotic and prebiotic boost for your gut? Try beetroot curd. “Combining beetroot or any vegetable with yogurt / curd gives a perfect combo of pro and prebiotic to feed good bacteria of your Gut,” says Sharma.

Dark Chocolate

Not all sweet treats will derail your diet. Sharma is an advocate of dark chocolate. “Cacao is Loaded with magensium and antioxidants which help you keep electrolyte balanced and inflammation lower,” she says.

Coriander Chutney

One of her favorite Indian delicacies for weight loss? Coriander chutney. “My go to with cheelas , idli, wraps and sandwiches as it is made up of powerful antioxidant ingredients like ginger, garlic & lemon which can enhance your immunity,” she says.

Sourdough Bread

And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Smartnews Feed

She Lost 10 Lbs and Transformed Her Body with These 8 Habits

Monica lifestylewithmon
Copyright lifestylewithmon/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 22, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight by incorporating a few healthy habits into your routine? Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple habits that enabled her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body. “After I gained a bunch of weight from unhealthy habits and an antidepressant medication I was on. It was one of the lowest points I’ve been in my fitness journey ever. Although these results did not happen overnight, I started noticing quick and rapid results when I started doing the following,” she writes in one of them.

LISS Cardio

The first habit she incorporated was LISS (low intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Her next healthy habit? Hydration. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Taking progress photos is helpful. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

She also recommends weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.”

Get Enough Sleep

In another post, she reveals other healthy habits that helped her lose weight. “I started getting enough sleep,” she says. Initially, she was going to the gym 7 days a week and only getting 4 to 6 hours of sleep a week. “Allow your body to rest and recover with a good 7-8 hours of sleep (yes that means sometimes skipping your 5am gym session when you know you need REST),” she writes.

Eat Less Processed Foods

Eating less processed foods also made a big difference. “I dare you to Yuka app half the things in your refrigerator/ pantry. There is so much extra 💩 in our food! I try to eat minimally processed foods now (more lean meats, veggies and fruit),” she writes.

Stop Ego Lifting

“Stop ego lifting,” she continues. “If you are training for aesthetics you need to be slowing down and controlling your movements to really engage the muscles you are targeting in each exercise.”

Find Your Maintenence Calories

And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

