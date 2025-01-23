Are you trying to give yourself a full-body glow-up in 2025? You can do things to speed up the process, according to one expert. Kelsey Rose is a fitness trainer with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the wisdom she has gathered while transforming her figure. “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started working out to transform my body faster,” she writes.
It’s Not All About Intense Workouts, She Says
“When I first started working out, I thought it was all about grinding through intense workouts and seeing instant results. Spoiler: it’s not!” she writes in the post. “Over the years, I’ve learned some game-changing lessons that I wish I knew from day one. If you’re starting (or even restarting) your fitness journey, these tips might save you some time, frustration, and a few ‘what am I doing wrong?’ moments,” she adds, revealing her shifts for 2025.
1. Understand That Progress Isn’t Linear
The first truth she unveils? “Progress isn’t linear — There will be days when you crush your workout and feel unstoppable, and others when just showing up feels like a win. Progress comes with ups and downs, and that’s normal. Don’t let one tough day make you doubt your journey,” she writes.
2. Focus on Consistency Over Perfection
Next, focus on consistency over perfection. “Waiting for the ‘perfect’ workout plan or ideal moment will only slow you down. Showing up consistently, even with small efforts, builds momentum and creates lasting results. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being persistent,” she says.
3. Pay Attention to Your Diet
You have to pay attention to your diet, Rose says. “You can’t outwork a bad diet,” she says. “You can train hard, but if you’re not fueling your body with the right nutrients, you won’t see the results you’re after. Focus on balanced meals that nourish your body and support your goals. Fitness is about feeling good inside and out.”
4. Rest
Next, make sure to allow yourself recovery time. “Rest is part of the process,” she says. “Pushing your body too hard without giving it time to recover can lead to burnout and even injuries. Rest isn’t lazy—it’s when your muscles repair and grow stronger. Listen to your body and respect its need for downtime.”
5. Build Strength
Finally, remember that strength is empowering. "Don't shy away from lifting weights or pushing yourself with resistance but also know the effectiveness of low/impact, Pilates training that is STILL resistance training. Building strength not only transforms your body but boosts your confidence and mindset. Strong isn't bulky—it's healthy, capable, and beautiful," she concludes.