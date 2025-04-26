Skip to content
I'm a Trainer and These 7 Core Exercises Help You Get Flat Abs Fast

Karen Rodriquez reveals her go-to core moves.

By Leah Suzanne Apr 26, 2025
By Leah Suzanne Apr 26, 2025
Do you want flat abs by summer? Karen Rodriquez is a personal trainer, a stage four cancer survivor, and the creator of the Pure Steel Ab Roller. “As a trainer, I frequently receive inquiries about the most effective core exercises for achieving real results. Through years of experience and experimentation with various movements, I have identified seven core exercises that consistently produce strong, functional midsections for my clients and myself,” she tells Body Network. “These exercises are well-founded in their effectiveness, which is why they have become a staple in my training programs.”

Low Back Raises Using a Core Ball

Pretty brunette female exercising while leaning on fitness ball at training studio, Low Back Raises Using a Core Ball

Shutterstock

“This one’s a game-changer for your posterior chain,” Rodriquez promises. “By placing the core ball under your hips and performing controlled low back raises, you’re strengthening your erector spinae and teaching your core to stabilize through a full range of motion. It’s especially great for people who sit a lot or struggle with low back pain.”

Pure Steel Ab Roller Plank Rollouts

Brunette cheerful young woman in sportswear at abdominal exercise, rollouts. Fit caucasian girl improving body endurance, Happy fitness model at workout, looks air camera toothy smiles.​Ab Wheel RolloutsShutterstock

“If you aspire to unlock deep core engagement, AB rollouts are your pathway to strength,” Rodriquez maintains. “Starting from a plank position, every roll out ignites your core, activating the rectus abdominis, the transverse, and even your lats. Embrace these powerful movements as they build control, tension, and serious core strength, empowering you to reach your fitness goals.”

Dumbbell Side Bends

Sports girl doing exercises with dumbbells, Dumbbell Side Bends

Shutterstock

Dumbbell Side Bends are a “straightforward yet highly effective exercise focusing on the oblique muscles,” says Rodriquez. “These muscles are vital in providing rotational strength and stabilizing the spine. To reap the benefits of this exercise, it’s essential to maintain proper form. Perform the movement slowly and ensure your torso remains upright, avoiding forward or backward leaning.”

Lying Leg Raises from the Floor

Fit muscular man lies on back on yoga mat in living room, performing abdominal exercises with legs raised. His black cat sleeps on sofa. Home workout.​Leg RaisesShutterstock

“Lying leg raises are a fundamental exercise known for their effectiveness. They specifically target the lower abdominal muscles while enhancing the hip flexors' strength,” says Rodriquez. “To ensure safety and to optimize core activation during this exercise, it is crucial to maintain the lower back pressed against the floor, which helps to prevent strain.”

GHD Low Back Raises

“Glute-ham developers (GHD) are highly effective equipment for developing the posterior chain,” Rodriquez maintains. “Performing low back raises on the GHD enhances the strength of the lumbar spine and glutes and promotes a strong and stable core from the back to the front. This combination of benefits contributes to better overall performance and injury prevention.”

Plank Hip Twists

Portrait of a handsome man doing side plank at gym​9. Side-Lying Hip LiftsShutterstock

Incorporating a dynamic twist into your plank exercise adds a new element to the traditional movement, according to Rodriquez. “By rotating your hips side-to-side, you effectively engage your oblique muscles while training your core to stabilize during motion. This is essential for athletes and individuals looking to enhance their overall functional movement in daily activities,” she says.

V-Ups

Slim sporty girl doing v-ups abs workout at home

Shutterstock

“V-ups are an effective exercise for engaging both the upper and lower abdominal muscles simultaneously. In addition to strengthening the core, they also challenge coordination and flexibility. While they can be challenging, incorporating V-ups into your regular workout routine can significantly enhance core strength, resulting in a more toned and responsive midsection.

Integrating these activities into your weekly routine 2 to 3 times can lead to noticeable improvements in your strength and stability. This will enhance your performance in various physical activities, including lifting, running, and daily movements. Remember, a strong core contributes to a strong overall body,” Rodriquez concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Get Flat Abs Fast with These 7 Core Exercises

By Leah Suzanne Apr 26, 2025
Fitness & Workouts

3 Core Exercises You Need to Do to Tighten Your Abs, According to a Fitness Trainer

Haileigh_Senatore1
Copyright fitwithhaileigh/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Dec 18, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want flat abs? According to one expert, there are a few key exercises that can help you achieve them. Haileigh Senatore is a personal trainer who focuses on science-based strength and core training. She regularly shares content focusing on “fitness tips I wish more women knew,” she says. In a new post, she discusses the importance of training your core and shares three key exercises that will help you strengthen and flatten your abs. “I wish more women knew the best core exercises aren’t crunches,” she writes across the video. “You need to geal your core,” she writes, going on to explain the importance of a strong midsection.

Planks, Bridges, and Bird Dogs Are the Perfect Core Exercises

What are the three exercises she recommends? “Deep core exercises like planks, bridges, and bird dogs can strengthen and tighten your entire midsection,” she says in the video. “They are the perfect complement to your strength training split and can be done almost anywhere.”

RELATED:6 "Healthy" Foods a Nutrition Coach Says Are Secretly Adding Calories

Practice Core Engagement

Overhead shot of muscular and fit young woman doing stretching workout exercise mat. Fitness female lying on mat with stretching her hands.Shutterstock

However, she has some tips. "When doing any core exercise, be sure to practice good core engagement,” she says. This involves drawing the belly button comfortably to the spine, she explains, “and managing your internal pressure with deep, regular diaphragm breathing.”

Having a Strong Core Will Improve Your Life

Fit and attractive young adult woman kneels down on the beach looks to her left with a big beaming happy smile.Shutterstock

Why is it so important to train the core? “I prioritize core training each day because having a strong core can make your everyday life much easier,” she says. For example, if you have a strong core, you are likely to have better posture and fewer back problems.

RELATED:She Lost 49 Pounds at 43 Without Dieting, Here Are 10 Foods She Buys to Keep It Off

Here Are Some Other Benefits of Isometric Core Training

Fitness young woman working out core and glutes with bodyweight workout doing squat exercises on beach. Asian sporty girl squatting legs as part of an active and fit life.Shutterstock

According to Haleigh, when paired with balanced nutrition, just 10-15 minutes of daily isometric core training can:

  • build muscle
  • tighten your midsection after pregnancy
  • help you lift heavier
  • help prevent injury
  • improve your back pain
  • improve your balance
  • fix your posture.

These Exercises Can Help with Diastasis Recti

Attractive blonde woman in sports beige leggings and tank top, practicing yoga, doing Glute bridge exercise, dvi pada pithasana pose, home workout.Shutterstock

She then goes onto discuss ab exercises that can help with diastasis recti. “Glute bridges, bird dogs, toe taps, and heel slides can help you heal mild diastasis recti, a common postpartum abdominal separation,” she says.

These Exercises Can Make It Worst

Fitness determined mature woman lying doing crunches at home. Healthy mid woman doing exercises on gym mat. Concentrate middle age lady doing daily exercises lying on the floor in the living room.Shutterstock

However, some ab exercises can worsen the condition. “Jumping right into exercises like regular planks and crunches can make the separation worse, so use caution. However, there is evidence that abdominal hypertrophy from crunches can help to close the last of the gap,” she says.

Consult a PT If the Condition Is Severe

fitness, sport, exercising and diet concept - smiling young woman and personal trainer with clipboard writing exercise plan in gymShutterstock

Regardless, you might need to consult an expert. “If you have severe diastasis recti (a 2 finger gap above the bellybutton) you should consult a PT who can create a program for you,” she says.

RELATED:10 Micro Habits Made Her Lose 20 Pounds While Being a “Busy Worker Mom"

Don’t Overlook Nutrition

Middle age caucasian sporty woman eating salad at home.Shutterstock

Finally, nutrition matters if you want to flatten your abs. “Keep in mind that no matter what you see on social media, there is no way to spot-reduce fat anywhere on your body. Mindful calorie consumption and clean eating is essential,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

4 Standing Ab Exercises to Flatten Stomach

Petra Genco
Copyright Petra Genco/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Mar 24, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Finding time for floor exercises can be challenging, and as we age, getting up and down becomes increasingly difficult. But what if you could transform your midsection without ever having to lie on the floor? That's exactly what fitness expert Petra Genco promises with her standing ab routine.

Petra Genco, a trainer with over 700,000 subscribers, has dedicated herself to helping women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond reclaim their fitness. "It's my mission to help women over 40 get back into shape and prove that it is possible and not too late for us to get our confidence back and feel great again," says Petra. Her simple 5-minute standing ab workout can be done anywhere and delivers real results for women who thought a flat stomach was no longer possible.

Why These Standing Exercises Are Perfect For Women Over 40

As we age, our bodies change in ways that require us to adapt our fitness routines. "Our bodies change as we get older, we've had kids, we're on or we have been on the menopause and things just don't work as they used to," explains Petra, "so we need to exercise differently."

The beauty of these standing exercises is that they don't require getting up and down from the floor. Petra points out that these moves are "really effective and will pull that tummy in," with the added bonus that "you can do them anywhere."

The Hidden Benefits Beyond a Flatter Stomach

Woman, stomach and hand with heart in outdoor for exercise, diet, fitness and closeup. Female tummy, gut health and self love for wellness and training in the summer for healthy workout outside.​Natural Booster #5: Gut-Supporting ProbioticsShutterstock

Before diving into the exercises, it's important to understand why core strength matters. "By strengthening, tightening and toning our core, you'll reduce the risk of back pain and injuries," says Petra.

A strong core also helps support your pelvis, lower back, and hip muscles, improving balance and stability. "You'll be less likely to fall over and it also allows for a solid firmer centre making you less likely to suffer from any back pain," Petra adds. Read on for the 5-minute standing ab workout.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

1. Standing Crunches

Active young brunette in sport clothes standing on yoga mat and making criss cross crunches exercise. Multiracial healthy woman training abs during domestic workout.

Shutterstock

This exercise works all the muscles at the front of your abdomen and is particularly effective for that stubborn lower belly area.

How to do it:

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart
  • Raise your arms straight up in the air
  • Lift one knee while simultaneously pulling your arms down into a crunch position
  • Keep your stomach engaged throughout the movement
  • Perform slowly and with control.

"This exercise works all your muscles at the front and is great for that stubborn lower belly that just won't shift," says Petra.

Reps: Aim for 30 total reps. Start with 3 sets of 10 if needed.

2. Elbow to Knee

This move challenges the rotation of your core, specifically targeting the transverse abdominal muscles.

How to do it:

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart
  • Place your hands by your ears
  • In a twisting motion, touch your elbow to the opposite knee
  • Keep your stomach strong throughout the exercise.

"This exercise challenges the rotation of our core, working the transverse muscles here at the side," Petra explains.

Reps: Work up to 30 reps in one go. Begin with 3 sets of 10 or 2 sets of 15 if needed.

3. Toe Touches

Caucasian woman in standing big toe hold pose at gym. Female practising yoga asana in fitness studio.

Shutterstock

This simple but effective exercise engages both your abdominals and legs.

How to do it:

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart
  • Lift your left leg and touch it with your right hand
  • Repeat on the opposite side
  • Movement should be slow and controlled.

"Don't worry if you can't touch your toes," Petra reassures, "touching your knee or your shin is just as good."

Reps: Aim for 30 reps in one set followed by a 15-second break. If that's too challenging, 15 reps will also be effective.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

4. Forward Punches

Woman shadowboxing in a cross training gym

Shutterstock

This dynamic exercise works the transverse abdominal muscles while also getting your heart rate up.

How to do it:

  • Stand with feet wider apart
  • Keep knees slightly bent
  • Punch from side to side, twisting your torso
  • Squeeze your stomach as you twist
  • Extend your arms as if reaching for the opposite side of the room.

"I really love this exercise. It's great for fitness, it gets the heart going and it gets a sweat on," says Petra.

Reps: Perform 30 counts without stopping if possible.

Put It All Together For Maximum Results

Woman doing high knee twist exercise on the beach with sunrise on the morning. Standing crunches​1. Standing CrunchesShutterstock

Combine all four exercises for a quick yet effective core workout:

1. 30 reps of standing crunches

2. 15-second rest

3. 30 reps of elbow to knee

4. 15-second rest

5. 30 reps of toe touches

6. 15-second rest

7. 30 reps of forward punches.

"These four moves combined will give you a great five-minute workout that you can do anywhere," Petra says. "For example, if you have a few minutes spare at work or home, you can stand up and get this workout done."

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Make These Exercises Part Of Your Daily Routine

Mature woman doing sport in a coastal port. Arm training throwing boxing punches. Female doing shadow boxing outdoors.

Shutterstock

The key to seeing improvement in your midsection is consistency. "Remember if you want real results then you have to stay consistent with this workout," advises Petra. To make it more enjoyable, she suggests putting on your favorite music while exercising.

"I'm not saying these are the only ab exercises you should do," Petra clarifies, "but if you include them in your daily routine two or three times a week or whatever you can do, you are going to see results in your waistline, in your health, your body and your strength."

Don’t Forget About Healthy Eating

Caesar salad with chicken and greens on white backgroundShutterstock

For optimal results, Petra recommends increasing your daily activity, reducing sitting time, and following a healthy diet. "Keep in mind it's best to focus on your core abdominal strength instead of craving that six-pack stomach," she adds.

Start these four simple exercises today and take the first step toward a stronger, flatter midsection in just 5 minutes a day—no matter your age.

Fitness & Workouts

The 9-Step Plan for Rock-Hard Abs in 60 Days or Less

Jeff Nippard
Copyright Jeff Nippard/Instagram
Alek Korab
By Alek Korab Sep 26, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Looking to transform your core and achieve rock-hard abs in just 60 days? It’s entirely possible with the right plan and mindset. Fitness expert Jeff Nippard, a Canadian natural pro bodybuilder and powerlifter, combines his biochemistry background with a passion for evidence-based training to offer a proven strategy. His approach emphasizes not only effective ab exercises but also the critical role of nutrition and overall lifestyle changes. By focusing on progressive overload training, maintaining a clean diet, staying hydrated, and incorporating some cardio, you can build a strong, visible six-pack. Stick to the plan, stay consistent, and watch your abs become more defined with every workout—and also enjoy insights from Sharon Stewart, AFAA, and NASM to help you get those coveted abs in just 60 days.

Fat vs. Abs

Nippard explains in his popular video the relationship between body fat percentage and ab visibility: "At 30% [body fat], your stomach is much flatter, but you still don't have visible abs. Once you get to 20%, that's where your abs become visible, and at 10% body fat, you'll have a well-defined six-pack."

He adds, "This zone is the six-pack sweet spot where most men want to be between 10 and 20% body fat. This is where you'll have visible abs but not suffer from the nasty side effects of extreme dieting."

Progressive Overload Is a Must

Contrary to what most people think, Nippard in his video underlines the importance of training abs directly: "To get your six-pack to really pop, you'd be much better off doing progressive overload training just like you would for any other muscle. That means loading the ab muscles with weight."

RELATED:10 Anti-Aging Foods for Younger-Looking Skin You Should Eat Every Day

Try Two-Exercise Ab Workout

Nippard, in his video, recommends focusing on just two exercises for optimal ab development:

  1. Weighted Crunch: "Do these for three sets of 10 to 12 reps twice per week, taking your last set all the way to failure."
  2. Leg Raises: "Do these for three sets of 10 to 20, also twice per week, and also take your last set all the way to failure."

Nutrition is Key

Sharon Stewart, a certified personal trainer, highlights the importance of nutrition for getting visible abs: “Nutrition is 90% of a flat belly. I see people doing hundreds of sit-ups, and I ask them, what are you doing? While exercise is important, it’s what you eat that makes a big difference in your body.”

Stewart suggests eating clean: “Think of your body like a car. The quality of fuel you use affects how well it runs. If you eat poor-quality food, it doesn’t matter how much you exercise; your body won’t be at its best.”

How to Eat For Visible Abs

Nippard agrees, in his video, the importance of nutrition: "You can do the most optimal progressive AB training on the planet, and until you get lean enough, your AB simply won't be visible and that's where your nutrition comes in."

He provides a simple formula for calorie intake: "Take your current body weight in pounds and multiply it by 10 to 12. That's how many calories you'll eat."

RELATED:7 Realistic Tricks to Lose Arm Fat That Fitness Coach Swears By

Hydration and Intermittent Fasting

Stewart also highlights the importance of hydration and suggests intermittent fasting as a potential strategy: "One of the key factors in achieving a flat stomach is hydration, particularly drinking plenty of water. Hydrating adequately with water, sometimes infused with lemon for added benefits, is essential."

She shares her personal experience: "I changed my eating habits, deciding not to eat until I had completed my activities for the day. Then, I would break my intermittent fast around two o'clock with a protein-rich meal to help burn fat."

Don’t Forget About Cardio

While not essential for fat loss, Nippard, in his video, notes the benefits of including cardio: "Research shows that combining weight training and cardio leads to smaller wastes than just weight training alone. Being more active with cardio will also allow you to eat more calories and more active people tend to be more successful in keeping the weight off over the long term."

RELATED:5 Tips to Beat Menopausal Stomach Fat That Actually Work, by Experts

How to Get Visible Abs in 60 Days

To get visible abs in 60 days, you need to combine ab exercises, good nutrition, and healthy lifestyle changes. Follow these tips from experts Jeff Nippard and Sharon Stewart:

  1. Targeted Ab Training: Do exercises that focus on your abs.
  2. Proper Nutrition: Eat clean and healthy foods.
  3. Lifestyle Changes: Stay active and reduce stress.

Consistency is key. Results may vary, but if you stay committed, you'll see great improvements in your core strength and appearance. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

4 Exercises That Helped Me Get Rid of Belly Fat and Transform My Body

Young happy athletic woman exercising in plank position while a dog is relaxing next to her in the living room.
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jul 09, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

What is the secret to getting rid of belly fat and flattening your abs? While there are a few components to achieving a perfectly chiseled and flat midsection, specific exercises can help get you there. In a viral video shared by the TikTok account @Itz_About_health that has racked up a whopping 5 million views, one woman claims that doing three sets of four ab exercises helped her achieve the abs of her dreams. “Exercises I did to go from this to this,” she says in the brief clip. She also demonstrates each of the moves, which you can easily do in the comfort of your own home.

Plank Dips

@itz_about_health

Weight Loss Exercises At Home #weightlose #fitness #weightlossresults #weightloss #lossweight #weightlossjourney #healthyandfit #igweightloss #fatlos

Her first move? 3 sets of 10 plank dips, which involves getting into plank position and dipping her waist from left to right. Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant tells The Body Network that planks are a great exercise. However, if you are a beginner, you might want to ease into the move.

Russian Twists

,Sporty,Russian,Twists, abs exercises sit up, kettlebell, kettleball, gym, Personal, trainerShutterstock

Next she does 3 sets of 15 Russian Twists. “Weight is optional,” she says. Russian Twists are a great exercise for your core, but especially the obliques.

Related: This Ab Routine and Eating Plan Will Get You Defined Abs Fast

Bicycle Crunches

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Her third exercise is 3 sets of 15 bicycle crunches. In crunch position, crunch with your left elbow, bringing up your right knee at the same time. Then crunch with your right elbow into your left knee. She repeats on the other side.

Knife Jacks

Pilates Position - Jack KnifeShutterstock

Her last exercise is 3 sets of 10 leg alternating knife jacks. Keeping her back on the ground, she lifts her left leg slightly up, meeting her right hand with a straight arm to the left leg. She repeats on the other side.

Related: 11 Weight-Loss Secrets Most Experts Won't Tell You, From a Leading Personal Trainer

But Remember, Abs Are Made in the Kitchen

Overhead shot of muscular and fit young woman doing stretching workout exercise mat. Fitness female lying on mat with stretching her hands.Shutterstock

Andrea Ausmus, CPT, FNS, & CES, Senior Director of Fitness at Gold’s Gym SoCal reminds that you can’t out-exercise a bad diet and that “abs are made in the kitchen.” In order to get flat abs you need to exercise but also “be diligent with your nutrition,” she says. “You can not separate your fitness from your nutrition, especially when it comes to sculpting your abs.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Ab work will help build up your abdominal muscles. But if you really want flat abs you will have to adjust your diet accordingly.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10% Body Fat by Walking—After Fixing These 10 Common Mistakes

Chalene Johnson chalenejohnson
Copyright chalenejohnson/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Apr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

After decades of creating high-intensity workout programs and selling millions of exercise DVDs, Chalene Johnson decided to give her body and mind a break. At 55 years young, with nearly 30 years in the health industry and almost 900,000 Instagram followers, Chalene made a dramatic change to her fitness routine last year. "In the last year, I switched up my cardio routine to just walking, which helped me to lose 10 pounds and 10% body fat," she reveals. The mental and physical benefits were so profound that her husband jokes she thinks she invented walking. These are the exact mistakes Chalene fixed to transform her body through walking—and how you can do the same.

Not Walking Nearly Enough

Most Americans only walk between 4,000-6,000 steps daily—what Chalene calls "inactivity." "Whatever it is you're doing right now, I would suggest that you try to increase that," she advises her followers. For weight loss, Chalene recommends increasing your daily steps by 5,000, which equals about an hour of walking for most people. The beauty of walking is flexibility: "That's the greatest thing about walking is it doesn't have to be all continuous," she explains, noting how she and her husband break up their walks throughout the day.

Walking Too Slowly

Your body quickly adapts to any exercise routine and begins burning fewer calories. "Once something is no longer challenging for us, our bodies adapt, and that's when they stop burning as many calories," Chalene explains. She discovered this principle during scientific testing of her Turbo Jam workout. Despite being the hardest worker in the room, she burned the fewest calories because her body had completely adapted to the routine. The solution? "You can do it by walking faster, by adding a weighted vest," or by finding challenging terrain like hills or hiking trails.

Ignoring Your Diet

While walking is fantastic for health, nutrition remains crucial for weight loss. "The most important piece is your nutrition," Chalene emphasizes. Though she doesn't obsess over counting calories anymore, she focuses on creating a slight energy deficit with quality foods. Chalene specifically recommends that "women over 40" increase "protein and fiber and water intake." These adjustments make a tremendous difference in weight management, especially when combined with consistent walking.

Skipping Strength Training

Walking alone isn't enough—muscle is key to transformation. "I don't even think of walking as my workout. I think of it as like my life force," Chalene says. While walking brings her joy and consistency, she maintains regular strength training because "muscle is the secret to your weight loss. It's the secret to your metabolism. It is the secret to your longevity." Chalene warns against becoming "skinny fat"—being small but unhealthy due to high body fat percentage—and instead advocates for building muscle to naturally balance hormones and control hunger.

Missing Opportunities for Extra Steps

Every step counts toward your daily energy expenditure. "All of it is energy out," Chalene points out. She found creative ways to accumulate more steps—replacing phone scrolling time with walking in place adds "an extra 500, sometimes an extra thousand calories a day." Small changes add up significantly: "The average person clocks between 200 and 300 steps in just three to five minutes." Chalene suggests parking farther from store entrances and taking stairs instead of elevators. She's had "so many people reach out and say, 'Chalene, I've lost 15 pounds just because I bought a walking pad and I put it in my living room.'"

Not Tracking Your Progress

Chalene made this mistake herself—assuming she was getting plenty of steps until she actually started tracking them. "What we track, what we are monitoring, we can improve," she explains. Research shows "the group that was tracking their step count was almost 60% more active" than those tracking only exercise minutes. Chalene sets progressive goals, starting with just increasing by "three to 500 steps per day." Her current goal is "19,000 steps a day," and tracking keeps her accountable and motivated.

Sticking to the Same Walking Routine

Our bodies constantly try to conserve energy and will burn fewer calories when they adapt to a routine. "The easiest way to kind of trick your body is to change up your routine," Chalene advises. She alternates between treadmill walking, outdoor walks, and different terrains. "If you're always walking in a treadmill, change it up. Get outside and walk," she suggests. Adding a weighted vest (called "rucking" from military terminology) is another excellent way to increase intensity. Even simply "walking in a new place" keeps mind and body engaged.

Expecting Overnight Results

Sustainable weight loss through walking requires patience and consistency. Chalene's physical transformation took months of dedicated effort. "It's a combination of knowing how much is coming in and making sure a lot more is going out," she reminds people frustrated by slow progress. The benefits extend beyond weight loss—improved mental clarity, better sleep, and reduced stress appear before significant scale changes. Consistency is key to seeing the transformative effects Chalene experienced.

Walking Without Purpose

Chalene structures different walks throughout her day with specific intentions. Her morning walk is "30 to 40 minutes" at "a moderate pace." During work hours, she walks "very slow" on a treadmill desk while handling emails. Before strength training, she does "30 minutes of intense walking" in "zone two, sometimes pushing it into zone three." In the evening, she and her husband take a "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" which "helps us to digest our food. It also has helped us to not overeat for dinner." Each walk serves a different purpose in her overall health strategy.

Forgetting Walking Should Be Enjoyable

Unlike high-intensity workouts that required her to "psych myself up," Chalene is "always in the mood to walk." The sustainability factor is why walking succeeded where other exercise routines eventually failed. "It's just, it's helped me to deepen so many of my relationships" through conversations that would be impossible during intense exercise. She values getting "outside every single day" when previously "there were probably weeks where I didn't get outside at all." The enjoyment factor explains why walking has become her consistent daily habit for both physical and mental wellbeing.

Chalene's Exact Daily Walking Schedule

Here's precisely how Chalene structures her walking routine:

  • Morning: "30-40 minute" moderate pace walk followed by stretching
  • During work: Slow walking on a treadmill desk while checking emails
  • Pre-strength training: "30 minutes of intense walking" (zone 2-3)
  • Evening: "30 minute lower intensity walk after dinner" to aid digestion
This routine combines different intensities, environments, and purposes to maximize both the physical and mental benefits of walking. By fixing these common mistakes and embracing walking as a lifestyle rather than just exercise, Chalene transformed her body and mind in ways decades of high-intensity workouts never achieved. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition & Diet

6 High-Protein Meals That Keep This Dietitian Full

Kayla Farrell RDN freshcommunications
Copyright freshcommunications/Instagram
Leah Suzanne
By Leah Suzanne Apr 28, 2025
Leah Suzanne
Freelance Writer/Editor
See Full Bio
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Are you looking for some new, nutritious meal ideas? Kayla Farrell is a Registered Dietitian and Senior Account Executive at FRESH Communications. We recently asked her about the go-to high-protein meals that help her stay full for hours. She reveals two breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that she eats on repeat to keep herself satiated.

Breakfast: Overnight Oats

Mixed,Berries,Overnight,Oats,With,Almond,Flakes,In,Glass,Jar,​Overnight OatsShutterstock

“Overnight oats are an easy way to add more whole grains and protein to your day. Make a batch at the beginning of the week and enjoy for quick breakfasts and snacks,” says Farrell. “Add protein and fiber-rich foods like nut butter, flaxseed, chia seeds, milk of choice or protein powder to the overnight oats to stay fuller for longer and meet protein needs. Add additional toppings, like almonds and blueberries, once ready to eat.”

Breakfast: Sourdough Toast

Multi,Grain,Sourdough,Bread,With,Flax,Seeds,Cut,On,A​StarchesShutterstock

Sourdough toast is another easy and customizable breakfast that's full of protein. “Sourdough bread has around 8 g protein per slice. On the sweeter side, pair with your favorite nut butter, fresh berries, chia seeds and a light drizzle of honey. For a savory breakfast , add mashed avocado and two scrambled eggs with a dash of hot sauce,” says Farrell.

Lunch: Poke Bowls

Hawaiian tuna poke bowl with seaweed, avocado, red cabbage, radishes and black sesame seeds

Shutterstock

She also enjoys poke bowls, which are “easy to make by marinating cubed fish of choice in vinegar or citrus dressing” and served chilled (More on how to prepare an easy poke here). “As a registered dietitian, I recommend sushi-grade Chilean salmon because it's low in mercury and is full of omega-3 fatty acids. Add edamame for an extra kick of protein!” she says.

Lunch: Roasted Chickpea Bowl

Traditional Indian cuisine. Roasted spicy chickpeas with lime and rosemary on rustic wooden background. Copyspace, top view.​Roasted ChickpeasShutterstock

“A roasted chickpea bowl is a plant-powered lunch that is full of protein,” Farrell says. “Quinoa and chickpeas provide a hearty base and a solid protein punch, plus fiber to stay full. To boost the protein even more, try tossing in a hard-boiled egg, a sprinkle of hemp seeds, or a drizzle of Greek yogurt-based dressing.”

Dinner: Grilled Salmon

A close-up shot of a grilled salmon fillet on a hot BBQ grill. The fish is seasoned and cooked to perfection, with a crispy skin and juicy flesh. For your background business, poster, wallpaper​Lean ProteinShutterstock

Grilled salmon with spinach and brown rice is full of healthy omega-3 fats, “the brain-boosting nutrient found in salmon that makes this a top protein choice,” she says. “Fish have varying amounts of omega-3 fats. As a registered dietitian, I recommend salmon from Chilebecause it's particularly high in omega-3s than other types of fish and is low in mercury.”

Dinner: Stir Fry

Stir fry chicken, sweet peppers and green beans. Top view

Shutterstock

A simple stir-fry can be a go-to solution for getting a quick, flavorful dinner on the table with minimal fuss. “Start by choosing a protein, like chicken or tofu, then toss in a colorful mix of veggies like bell peppers, onions, broccoli, or snap peas. Add a splash of soy or teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds for a flavor boost. If you're in a pinch and don't want to order takeout stir-fry, try Kevin's Natural Foods Stir-Fry Kits that include all the ingredients needed and are ready in less than 10 minutes,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missthese 8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Foods That Work Like Ozempic to Control Your Appetite Naturally

Thomas DeLauer
I Lost 110 Pounds by Walking, Here Is What Really Matters
Thomas DeLauer/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher Roback Apr 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—staring at the pantry an hour after dinner, somehow still hungry despite eating a full meal. The battle against cravings can feel impossible to win. That's why medications like Ozempic have become so popular—they literally change how your brain responds to food.

Thomas DeLauer knows this struggle firsthand. Once overweight himself, he transformed his body using the science of nutrition and now coaches professional athletes. With over 3.68 million YouTube subscribers, DeLauer combines cutting-edge research with real-world experience to deliver practical solutions anyone can use.

"The key is understanding how your body naturally produces GLP-1, the same hormone these medications target," DeLauer explains in his post. The good news? Certain foods can trigger similar mechanisms in your body without a prescription. Add these options to your daily routine and finally take back control of your appetite—naturally.

How Ozempic Changes Your Brain's Food Perception

GDANSK, POLAND - MAY 2022: obese fat man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels​If You Lose Weight Soley Because of Ozempic, You Are Likely Losing MuscleShutterstock

Ozempic works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates hunger at the brain level. "It changes how we look at food, or at least how our brain sort of looks at food," DeLauer says in his post. In a study published in the journal Diabetes, researchers found something remarkable about GLP-1's effects.

"Compared to placebo, when GLP-1 was in the equation, the brain didn't even react to pictures of food the same way," DeLauer notes. Your brain literally perceives tempting foods differently when GLP-1 is present, which explains why Ozempic users often report reduced cravings.

The GLP-1 Challenge: How These Foods Help

The problem with naturally produced GLP-1 is its short lifespan. "GLP-1, when naturally released within the body, only lasts for a couple of minutes before an enzyme comes in and snips off two of the peptides on that chain and basically renders it useless," DeLauer explains. This enzyme, called DPP-4, is what we need to target.

The foods below work in two ways: some boost your natural GLP-1 production, while others inhibit DPP-4, helping your body's natural GLP-1 stay active longer. It's this two-pronged approach that makes them so effective.

1. Protein-Rich Foods

,Salmon,Fish,Fillets, protein, food, dinner​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Protein is your most reliable GLP-1 stimulator. "When you consume protein, you feel so satiated. You have a pretty serious continuous release of GLP-1," DeLauer states. This explains why protein-rich meals keep you satisfied longer than carb-heavy alternatives.

Your body releases a steady stream of GLP-1 while digesting protein, sending continuous signals to your brain that you're full. Make protein the centerpiece of every meal for natural appetite control that mimics Ozempic's effects.


RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

2. Soluble Fiber Sources

Bowl of shirataki noodles​Low-Carb Noodle SolutionShutterstock

Soluble fiber works alongside protein to boost GLP-1 levels. "Fiber is really important, particularly soluble fibers," DeLauer emphasizes. These fibers slow digestion and create a physical feeling of fullness while simultaneously triggering GLP-1 release.

"Glucomannan fiber, like shirataki noodles, huge effect there," DeLauer adds. These zero-calorie noodles are nearly pure soluble fiber, making them an ideal addition to meals when you're trying to manage hunger naturally.

3. Allulose Sweetener

A view of a hand holding a bottle of Wholesome Allulose sweetener on display at a local big box grocery store.​2. Allulose: The Sweet SecretShutterstock

Unlike other sweeteners that can trigger cravings, allulose actually helps control appetite. "Allulose is one of the most potent stimulators naturally of GLP-1," DeLauer reveals. This makes it uniquely valuable for anyone trying to satisfy a sweet tooth without sabotaging hunger control.

"You could take a tablespoon of the stuff just to curb your appetite," he suggests. Use it in coffee, baking, or even take it straight for a quick appetite reset between meals—a natural way to get some of the same benefits as Ozempic.

4. Sacha Inchi Seeds

Image of sacha inchi peanut seed on white background

Shutterstock

These little-known seeds offer a powerful combination of benefits. "The protein in a Sacha Inchi seed releases 10 different peptides when you consume it that actually inhibit DPP-4," DeLauer explains. This means they not only stimulate GLP-1 production but also prevent its breakdown.

"I just recommend eating straight up Sacha Inchi seeds. They're high in fiber, zero net carb anyway," he adds. Keep a small bag handy for a convenient hunger-fighting snack that works on multiple levels.

5. Citrus Fruits and Peels

fresh orange fruits with leaves as background, top view​OrangesShutterstock

The humble orange peel contains powerful compounds for appetite control. "There's something called malvidin in citrus. So, citrus in general, along with the actual peel itself, has a pretty strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer says.

His practical suggestion? "I would recommend zesting some oranges and putting it in something." Add citrus zest to your water, tea, salad dressings, or protein shakes for an easy DPP-4 inhibitor boost that helps your GLP-1 stay active longer.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

6. Grapes with Seeds

A bunch of white grapes between the grape leaves in a vineyard of G\u00fc\u00edmar, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Marmajuelo or Bermejuela grape varietyShutterstock

Don't reach for seedless grapes if you're trying to control hunger. "Grape seeds have a strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer points out. The seeds contain compounds that help your natural GLP-1 stay active longer.

"I like the grapes with the seeds because they're not adulterated and twisted up anyway," he adds. The combination of fiber, natural sugars, and DPP-4 inhibitors creates a powerful appetite-controlling snack that works similarly to how Ozempic keeps GLP-1 active.

7. Shellfish and Mollusks

oysters fresh seafood healthy meal food snack on the table copy space food background rustic top view pescatarian diet​19. OystersShutterstock

Seafood lovers will appreciate this next tip. "Mollusks—so eating clams or eating oysters or eating mussels—have actually a very strong DPP-4 inhibition effect," DeLauer reveals. These shellfish help your GLP-1 stay active longer in your system.

While eggs provide similar benefits, "Eggs also, just not quite as strong as mollusks," he notes. Consider adding more shellfish to your meal rotation for better appetite control that mimics how Ozempic works.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

8. Curcumin (Turmeric)

Close-up,Turmeric,(curcumin),Powder,In,Wooden,Spoon,With,Fresh,Rhizome​TurmericShutterstock

For a truly powerful natural approach, look to turmeric's active compound. "Curcumin has an effect on DPP-4 inhibition for 24 hours. And it doesn't just sort of downregulate it. It can actually really inhibit it," DeLauer explains.This makes curcumin perhaps the most potent natural DPP-4 inhibitor available. For maximum benefit, DeLauer suggests: "Put a teaspoon of curcumin in a protein shake. You're barely going to taste it." This combination gives you both increased GLP-1 production and extended activity—the same mechanisms that make Ozempic effective, but through natural foods. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.