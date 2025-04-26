I’m a Trainer and These 7 Core Exercises Help You Get Flat Abs Fast

Do you want flat abs by summer? Karen Rodriquez is a personal trainer, a stage four cancer survivor, and the creator of the Pure Steel Ab Roller. “As a trainer, I frequently receive inquiries about the most effective core exercises for achieving real results. Through years of experience and experimentation with various movements, I have identified seven core exercises that consistently produce strong, functional midsections for my clients and myself,” she tells Body Network. “These exercises are well-founded in their effectiveness, which is why they have become a staple in my training programs.”
Low Back Raises Using a Core Ball
“This one’s a game-changer for your posterior chain,” Rodriquez promises. “By placing the core ball under your hips and performing controlled low back raises, you’re strengthening your erector spinae and teaching your core to stabilize through a full range of motion. It’s especially great for people who sit a lot or struggle with low back pain.”
Pure Steel Ab Roller Plank Rollouts
“If you aspire to unlock deep core engagement, AB rollouts are your pathway to strength,” Rodriquez maintains. “Starting from a plank position, every roll out ignites your core, activating the rectus abdominis, the transverse, and even your lats. Embrace these powerful movements as they build control, tension, and serious core strength, empowering you to reach your fitness goals.”
Dumbbell Side Bends
Dumbbell Side Bends are a “straightforward yet highly effective exercise focusing on the oblique muscles,” says Rodriquez. “These muscles are vital in providing rotational strength and stabilizing the spine. To reap the benefits of this exercise, it’s essential to maintain proper form. Perform the movement slowly and ensure your torso remains upright, avoiding forward or backward leaning.”
Lying Leg Raises from the Floor
“Lying leg raises are a fundamental exercise known for their effectiveness. They specifically target the lower abdominal muscles while enhancing the hip flexors' strength,” says Rodriquez. “To ensure safety and to optimize core activation during this exercise, it is crucial to maintain the lower back pressed against the floor, which helps to prevent strain.”
GHD Low Back Raises
“Glute-ham developers (GHD) are highly effective equipment for developing the posterior chain,” Rodriquez maintains. “Performing low back raises on the GHD enhances the strength of the lumbar spine and glutes and promotes a strong and stable core from the back to the front. This combination of benefits contributes to better overall performance and injury prevention.”
Plank Hip Twists
Incorporating a dynamic twist into your plank exercise adds a new element to the traditional movement, according to Rodriquez. “By rotating your hips side-to-side, you effectively engage your oblique muscles while training your core to stabilize during motion. This is essential for athletes and individuals looking to enhance their overall functional movement in daily activities,” she says.
V-Ups
“V-ups are an effective exercise for engaging both the upper and lower abdominal muscles simultaneously. In addition to strengthening the core, they also challenge coordination and flexibility. While they can be challenging, incorporating V-ups into your regular workout routine can significantly enhance core strength, resulting in a more toned and responsive midsection.
Integrating these activities into your weekly routine 2 to 3 times can lead to noticeable improvements in your strength and stability. This will enhance your performance in various physical activities, including lifting, running, and daily movements. Remember, a strong core contributes to a strong overall body,” Rodriquez concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.