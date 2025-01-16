Skip to content
8 Macro Tracking Mistakes Sabotaging Your Weight Loss

Fix these mistakes and lose big.

By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Sarah Bouchard fedandfreewithsarahb
Copyright fedandfreewithsarahb/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet
Are you struggling to lose weight even though you are tracking your macros? You might be making mistakes that are sabotaging your goals. Sarah Bouchard is a Nutrition Coach & Educator who helps women over 35 “ditch diet confusion & simplify nutrition” for “Sustainable fat loss + healthy body composition,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new social media post, she asks: “Are these 8 macro tracking mistakes sabotaging your fitness journey results? Are these mistakes keeping you stuck in your fitness journey? She then goes on to “break down some common mistakes and how to fix them.”


Setting Calories Too Low

You might be underestimating how many calories you need. “Setting calories too low” is the first macro mistake she tackles. “This can lower your energy levels, reduce your metabolism, and leave you feeling exhausted—and it’s not sustainable!” she writes.

Expecting to Lose One to Two Pounds of Fat Per Week

Next, adjust weight loss expectations. “Expecting 1-2 lbs of fat loss every week” is the second mistake. “Weight fluctuates due to factors like water retention and your menstrual cycle. Be patient and trust the process,” she suggests.

Eating Back Calories Burned During Exercise

Just because you burned calories during a workout doesn’t give you the excuse to replace them. “Eating back calories burned during exercise” is mistake three. “Remember, most apps already include your activity level when calculating your calorie budget—don’t double dip!”

Not Weighing Food

You might think your portion sizes are correct, but you won't know for sure unless you are weighing or measuring your food. “Eyeballing portions instead of using a scale” is mistake four. “Using cups or tablespoons instead of a scale can lead to big inaccuracies. Invest in a food scale for precision,” she says.

Quitting Tracking Once You Reach Your Goal

“Thinking tracking ends when you reach your goal” is another common mistake people make, she says. “Maintenance also requires mindfulness and consistency. Keep an eye on your intake to maintain your progress.”

Hyper-Focusing on Macro Percentages

Number six? “Hyper-focusing on macro percentages,” she says. “This adds unnecessary stress. Instead, prioritize total calories, protein, and fiber for better results.”

Giving Up After One “Off-Plan” Meal

Don’t give up even when you slip up. “Stopping tracking after one ‘off-plan’ meal” is mistake seven. “Consistency matters more than perfection! Don’t let one indulgence derail your efforts,” she says.

Focusing on Weight Loss, Not Muscle Growth

Her last mistake? “Focusing only on calorie deficits instead of building muscle,” she says. “Many women don’t need to lose weight—they need to build muscle! You can’t do this in a deep calorie deficit with excessive cardio.”

A Few Pro Tips

She concludes with “some actionable tips for success.”

  • Use a food scale to measure portions accurately.
  • Focus on hitting your daily protein and fiber goals.
  • Be consistent, even on imperfect days.

Shift your mindset from just “losing weight” to building strength and muscle. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

