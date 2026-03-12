Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Was Hospitalized With Rare Skin Disorder Amid Stage 4 Melanoma Battle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has been open about her battle with melanoma. Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage 2 back in 2022, which later progressed to stage 4 in 2025, according to PEOPLE. Here's everything we know about Mellencamp's health journey.

1 She Avoided Skin Cancer Screenings Due to Anxiety

Mellencamp has kept fans in the loop throughout her journey, sharing in an Instagram post that she avoided getting screened for skin cancer for years due to anxiety.

"Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma," she wrote.

2 She Urged Others To Go in for Routine Screenings

Mellencamp added, "Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

She urged others to not sleep on routine screenings, noting, "Moral of this story: if a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."

3 She Received Multiple Treatments and Surgeries

Following her diagnosis, Mellencamp received multiple treatments and surgeries to remove the melanoma, according to PEOPLE. In February 2025, Mellencamp revealed that doctors had discovered tumors on her brain that formed due to the cancer. The same year, Mellencamp revealed that her melanoma advanced to stage 4.

4 She Had 20 Surgeries

Mellencamp has had a total of 17 melanomas removed since she was diagnosed in 2022. She took to Instagram in December 2024 to share that, after having 20 surgeries, she was ecstatic when she went in for a skin check-up and didn't need a biopsy.

"The anxiety always takes over; the thought of another biopsy, another surgery, another addition to the scar on my back," Mellencamp said in the clip. "And I always end up crying. But today the tears were those of joy. Because for the first time, there wasn't anything abnormal, nothing that needed an extra look. And I am grateful."

5 She Was Hospitalized for Stevens-Johnson's Syndrome

Mellencamp recently revealed she was hospitalized after contracting an illness known as Stevens-Johnson's syndrome. The Mayo Clinic describes it as a serious and rare disorder that involves the skin and mucous membranes.

"I hadn't felt good for a couple days," Mellencamp shared during the March 3 episode of Two Ts in a Pod. "I thought I had the flu and then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in this terrible rash—you can't even say it's a rash because they're almost like sores, like, all over my entire body."